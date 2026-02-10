The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oaker's avatar
Oaker
2d

There's no doubt about it, you've been well ahead of the curve on everything related to the SMO. The fact many still fall for ZAnon shows these people are even stupider than those who fell for the Covid propaganda (4 years vs 2 years).

Since the RF is cooked post Putin, what's your ideal outcome? Western Russia breaks off and goes into union with Belarus under some military monarchy?

One day I hope you get your deserved recognition (and shekels) for your superb work, not just on the SMO but on Platonism, mysticism and all the other fascinating topics.

Reply
Share
3 replies by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ and others
Menke de Groot's avatar
Menke de Groot
1d

Re: 50 free subscribers liking. When you are in a bookstore you first glance through the book before buying it. I've read your post for several weeks before paying....

More important: I don't know the names of important "Russian" people. But you can check the Epstein mails here as easy as possible: Jmail — Jeffrey Epstein's Emails - https://jmail.world/ - with thanks to James Corbett.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rurik Skywalker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture