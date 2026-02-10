Recently, I wrote an article about how all Kremlin related news feels like a humiliation ritual and that you can always bet on Putin being ritually humiliated again in the near future.

So, right after I wrote that, we got word that a top Kremlin general was assassinated, and then we heard that he survived, just barely.

Then, we got word of another seizure of a Russian ship.

Now the UK is talking about creating a special task force to seize all of Russia’s “shadow fleet” of Kremlin-owned tankers. Essentially, this is state-backed piracy to just seize another country’s assets. And it is being tolerated by Putin. Here:

To top off the humiliation, the governor of Belgorod came out in a video address recently and said that the region would have to be evacuated even more. Is this preparation for full abandonment, perhaps?

Here is the full address:

Dear friends. Unfortunately, we must endure another extremely difficult period. The efforts of our power and heating specialists over the past two days have not yet yielded the long-awaited results. We have restored gas supply, and we still need to connect 500 consumers to power in homes. We have resolved the issues with cold water supply and sewerage, but we still have a heating problem. Due to the fact that yesterday, as in the past few months, there was a major fire incident at our power facilities, and as I have already said, restoration work continues, every second. However, a long recovery period is still needed. Also, in view of the upcoming sharp drop in temperature, we have decided to begin draining the heating systems in 455 apartment buildings. This will also include 25 kindergartens, 17 schools, 9 clinics, 4 universities, and other social facilities and commercial enterprises located on certain streets in Belgorod. I’ll leave a more complete and detailed list of these streets at the bottom of this post. Restoration work, as I’ve already mentioned, is ongoing. As it progresses, when we see that our combined heat and power plant is ready to supply heat, we will fill the heating system and supply coolant to residential buildings, public facilities, and commercial enterprises. If we don’t do this, the damage or losses will be practically catastrophic for every resident living in this part of the city. Of course, first and foremost, we understand that during periods of low temperatures, a large number of problems will arise. First, heating stations are switching to 24/7 operation. Second, if there are small children, those kindergartens in Belgorod that have heating, electricity, and water are switching to 24/7 operation. Therefore, dear friends, if you are ready to leave your children with us, we will take responsibility for their location. You need to call the Belgorod city administration (I’ll leave the phone numbers under this post (https://t.me/vvgladkov/19155)) or the director of your kindergarten, leave your contact information, and we will begin this work starting today. If you have school-age children, you can submit your requests to the Belgorod city administration, as you did in 2024-2025, and we will send the children to other regions—to places that are already familiar, such as the Republic of Crimea, and to neighboring regions—we are currently discussing this with the governors. We will submit requests to the Ministry of Emergency Situations to send our children by train. Once again, requests must be submitted to the Belgorod city administration; I’ll leave the phone numbers under this post (https://t.me/vvgladkov/19155). (https://t.me/vvgladkov/19155) Next, we’re sending large families, families with disabled children, and pensioners living alone—those categories that require the utmost attention, and therefore we’re also prepared to relocate them to other regions. Applications should be sent to the Belgorod city administration. I’ll leave all phone numbers under this post. Where are the working clinics? We’ll provide this information in a separate post by 6:00 PM: the clinic closure schedule, as I’ve already mentioned, and where to go depending on specific illnesses. A detailed, temporary routing plan will be provided today by 6:00 PM. I see that there are already questions: why should we pay if the utility service isn’t provided? I completely agree with you, so the task force’s decision has been made: no one will be charged for the service not provided, of course. The only thing is that the procedure will be developed soon: we need a few days, and we will definitely finalize it. But I repeat: no one is going to charge anyone for a service that wasn’t provided. We understand that there were outages, and it’s not the fault of the energy suppliers or the management companies. It’s the current situation we live in, and we need to get through it together. Therefore, there will be no additional expenses for family budgets.

The Kremlin’s oligarchs can’t afford it, they’re too busy raking in RECORD PROFITS from the SMO.

This is an extremely challenging situation. And, of course, for us, for the Belgorod Region, this is yet another test. But we are in constant contact with the federal government. Today, I reported to Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Shakirzyanovich Khusnullin and to Russian Energy Minister Sergei Evgenievich Tsivilev. As I mentioned earlier, additional specialists have arrived in the region. What’s happening now isn’t just an analysis—additional measures are being taken based on the extent of the damage sustained yesterday. Therefore, what needs to be done is being done, but everything depends on us. I believe that a consistent, calm approach to even the most complex issues will allow us to overcome the worst losses. Therefore, I am always in touch with you, and we will, of course, do our best to address any issues that arise. And if we missed anything, yes, we will correct it in our work. Good afternoon everyone, I’ll definitely get in touch today. Thank you.

This was in the wake of yet more strikes on Russian critical infrastructure.

But yeah, the SMO is going well for Russia.

ZAnon will then riposte and say: “what about those Oreshniks that took out the NATO shadow legions and power supply in Kiev?” On the matter of the latter point, my grandmother just had brain surgery on her thalamus in Kiev. She goes home today.

Two words for you: diesel generators.

But the situation in Belgorod seems significantly worse, for some reason.

Almost as if the people there have been abandoned multiple times before already. You know, when the UAF was just brazenly waltzing across the border to kidnap border guards, cops and random pensioners while Putin twiddled his thumbs and fought “disinfo” on Telegram by decree.

Over on the “peace negotiations” front, Lavrov now says that the whole thing is dead-on-arrival. Here:

He even admits that Trump has been harsher on Russia than Biden!

This is something that, to my knowledge, only I have been both predicting and alleging for years now. I’ve also been stalwart in denouncing the peace talks as a HOAX and a waste of time. Putin does NOT have the upper hand and Trump is NOT bending over to help him conquer Ukraine as the panicked NAFO shills would have you believe.

And then we had the Epstein document dump.

Look, all I can do is “control + F” for mentions of Putin, or wait for others to somehow sort through the jumbled mess for me. A Zionist pro-Trump account provides the latest Kremlin-Epstein revelation — turns out that the FSB had a close and personal and amicable relationship with Jeff.

Me, I don’t know if this is true because I don’t know what documents this White House influencer is referring to, specifically. Some interested parties in DC are trying to portray Epstein as a KGB/FSB agent now, and, if that fails, presumably as an agent of Beijing or Tehran’s intelligence networks.

In reality, Jeff was a Mossad operative, of course.

But that doesn’t mean that he had no dealings with the FSB. If anything, it increases the odds of this being the case. Look: there are definite “Russian” connections between the Trump people and the Kremlin although these are dismissed as “Russiagate” smears by the Orange Man’s supporters. But what this really is, is simply both sides sticking to a script that dutifully ignores how Trump was connected and in communication with Putin via the Kushners and their Chabad connections to the New York rabbi who Putin keeps around as his spiritual advisor or whatever in Moscow.

If you wanted to find connection between key “Russian” figures with Trump, you absolutely could. Like, the people who bailed him out when he was going under because of his disastrous business decisions/getting outplayed by the mob, were “Belarussians”, that he later married his daughter off to. And Putin’s entire foreign policy appears to revolve around him trying to bribe Trump into letting him hold on to power for a few years more as things stand now.

If you keep this frame in mind, all of the genius geopolitical maneuvering being conducted by Putin starts to look a lot more like the squirming and thrashing of a pinned eel trying to escape a trap … or some other spineless, limbless creature that thrives in the murk and the dark.

…

By the way, I’d like to remind my readers that, even if you think I’m crazy and that my reasoning is flawed, that I, alone, have been predicting for multiple years now that these never-ending negotiations for peace will go ABSOLUTELY NOWHERE. Each article that I’ve written on the topic, of which there are far, far too many, stresses this key thesis over and over and over again.

That these talks are a FARCE, that is.

And here we are, again, with another “thwarted” round of peace talks and no end to the “Morality-Grinding-Antifa-Jesus-Nazism” campaign in sight. I’m not trying to be “gleeful” as my detractors allege.

But, like, still …

Being right when all of your most hateful critics were wrong does make a person feel vindicated. Not gleeful, just a little bit smug, at most.

And each month, I provide a fresh reassessment of the state of the talks and come to the same conclusions. Maybe I am a broken clock that is just right on this particular topic, I don’t know, you could argue that, probably. That seems to be what my detractors think.

“Yeah, he correctly predicted that … ”

Prigozhin wasn’t bluffing and would march on Moscow

That Kherson would be surrendered without a fight

That Moscow would not take Donbass back

That Kiev would NOT cede Donbass to Moscow

That Putin would endure each fresh round of humiliation and do NOTHING to enforce the red lines

… because we all know that a broken clock … he uses flawed epistemological geophysics … his misinterpretation of Kantian thermodynamics … I can’t take someone seriously who doesn’t accept the Jesus … thinks viruses are a Hebrew hoax … isn’t really even named “Rurik Christwalker” in real life …

Yes, the excuses for not listening to me are simply endless.

Either blindly accept what I’m saying or take the time to understand that what I write flows logically out of the model or frame by which I evaluate the world and geopolitics. The whole “gangs of Trotskyites with guns run the world via intelligence agencies but occasionally butt heads over turf issues and who cloak their behavior in appeals to religion and morality” theory/model, that is.

