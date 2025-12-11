Yesterday, Zelensky rejected the bilateral Russia-America peace plan that demanded he surrender Ukraine’s greatest and most defendable fortresses in Donetsk. Some bloggers predicted this, but they remain mired in obscurity and steadily lose 100 subscribers a month thanks to new Substack throttling policies and have been force to retreat into discussion of ancient speculative esoterica to raise funds.

But I digress.

Why did Trump think that Zelensky would roll over and surrender Donetsk for no discernible reason? Here:

Ukraine is preparing to present a revised peace plan to the White House, as it seeks to avoid making territorial concessions to Russia. Kyiv is set to propose alternatives after President Volodymyr Zelensky again ruled out surrendering land, saying he had “no right” to do so under Ukrainian or international law. He made the comments after meeting European and Nato leaders on Monday, part of a push to deter the US from backing a peace deal which includes major concessions for Ukraine, and which allies fear would leave it vulnerable to a future invasion. The Ukrainian president told a news conference his team could send a new proposal to the Americans as soon as Tuesday, AFP news agency reported. Zelensky’s ongoing diplomatic tour of Europe follows intensive talks between US and Ukrainian negotiators over the weekend which failed to produce a deal to which Kyiv could agree. On Sunday, Trump indicated that he viewed Zelensky as the main obstacle to securing a peace deal, something he has made a key foreign policy goal and which the president claimed he would be able to achieve rapidly during the 2024 presidential election campaign. He told reporters that Russia was “fine” with the peace plan outlined to both sides by the US, but that he was a “little disappointed that Zelensky hasn’t read it”.

Pause.

This is an interesting confirmation of the thesis that the White House and the Kremlin are conducting bilateral negotiations that do not even include Kiev. And this peace plan would be impressive if Kiev didn’t retain veto power and could simply choose to ignore these proposals like they did previous attempts to bilaterally force decisions on them.

Like I keep asking — what is to stop Zelensky from simply saying “no”?

Furthermore, if he agrees to surrender Donetsk for no apparent reason, this will give the same coalition of “right-wing” psycho-goon squads and irate screeching women to assemble on the Maidan, screened by the US embassy, demanding that he be thrown out of office for treachery against Ukraine. Surrendering Donetsk, despite the fact that Putin hasn’t been able to take or even get close to a single actual fortress in Donetsk, is too much for any elected leader to be able to survive, politically.

Almost simultaneously, Zelensky said he was waiting to briefed by his chief negotiator Rustem Umerov following three days of discussions with his US counterparts in Miami. “Some issues can only be discussed in person,” said Zelensky, ahead of a meeting in London attended by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The summit was widely viewed as a show of support for Ukraine as it seeks to resist White House pressure. Trump called Europe’s leaders “weak” in an interview with Politico published on Tuesday. On whether Europe could help end Russia’s war with Ukraine, the US president said: “They talk, but they don’t produce, and the war just keeps going on and on.” No 10 said there had been an agreement that the US-led talks represented a “critical moment” to ramp up support for Ukraine, and repeated calls for a “just and lasting peace... which includes robust security guarantees”. But it is not yet clear what form that would take.

In contrast to Trump, Europe’s leaders continue backing Zelensky. They’ve generously offered to give him the Russian money that they confiscated. Of course, this begs the question: why was the anti-Satanist West Putin government sending over hundred and hundreds of billions of dollars to be invested into the economy of the West? You will find that many of the klepto-regimes of the world, like Venezuela, are being bombed and bullied by the West … while their ruling class also send billions upon billions of dollars to the West as a kind of tithe regardless.

Both things can be true and occurring at the same time.

But, well, it seems that the concept is simply impossible for most people to wrap their head around. You and I though, we won’t be surprised when Venezuela and then Iran topples like a house of cards because we understand that these klepto-regimes were set up in the past by intelligence agencies to be taken down in the future.

Oh yeah, the EU …

Here:

BRUSSELS -- Almost four years into Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine, European Union leaders have committed to funding Kyiv’s economic and military needs for the next two years, one way or another. Ukraine is desperate and needs the money by early 2026. At a summit next week, the 27 EU leaders will weigh whether to use tens of billions of dollars in frozen Russian assets held in Europe to help meet Ukraine’s requirements, which the International Monetary Fund puts at 135 billion euros ($157 billion). Such a move has never been done before, and it comes with risks. The European Central Bank has warned that if Europeans appear willing to grab other countries’ money, it could undermine confidence in the euro currency. Some member nations are also concerned about inviting retaliation from Russia. Belgium, where most of the assets are held, is the main opponent of the plan. It’s fearful that Russia will strike back, either through the courts or in more nefarious ways. A series of drone incidents near airports and military bases last month suggested that the Kremlin was already doing so, but those responsible were never publicly identified. European Council President Antonio Costa, who will chair the Dec. 18 summit, has insisted that the leaders should not leave EU headquarters in Brussels until they have reached a decision. EU leaders froze the money, most of it in Russian Central Bank assets, over the war that Putin launched in February 2022. Moscow has described the scheme as “theft.” Two plans have emerged. The first would be a “reparations loan” that would use the Russian assets until Moscow agrees to pay for the damage inflicted on Ukraine. Few think Russian President Vladimir Putin will ever agree to pay reparations.

This is the same Putin who continues to pay Ukraine transit money for Russian raw resources across Ukraine and into the friendly Satanic West, which uses it to run the NATO war machine that is being used against Russia.

Putin’s strategy is like if Stalin had continued to send Hitler grain and gas and guns while he was sieging Stalingrad and whenever anyone asked him what he was doing, they’d be told to simply trust Ze Plan.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, estimates that 210 billion ($244 billion) euros worth of frozen assets are currently held in Europe. The vast majority — around 193 billion euros ($225 billion) at the end of September — are held in the Belgian financial clearinghouse known as Euroclear. (…) Due to EU sanctions on Russia’s assets, cash balances have accumulated at Euroclear. They’ve generated interest — some 3.9 billion euros ($4.5 billion) this year, Euroclear says — which is already being used to fund a Group of Seven loan plan for Ukraine. Under the new plan, some of the cash would be transferred to an EU debt instrument. Ukraine would owe the EU the money but would repay only after the bloc’s sanctions are lifted and after Russia agrees to pay war reparations. The commission insists that there is no “theft,” as Russia has claimed, because the right of the Russian Central Bank to make a claim on its money and Euroclear’s duty to repay will remain intact. Once Putin pays war reparations, Ukraine would repay the EU, the EU would repay Euroclear, and Euroclear would repay the Russian Central Bank.

So wait.

Putin will be forced to pay Kiev, which would pay the EU, which would pay Euroclear (a private Blackrock tier slush fund), which would then return the money it confiscated from Russia back to Russia. In other words, Euroclear stands to make a clean 225 billion dollars and everyone else is either left paying the principal like Ukraine or essentially financed the whole affair like Russia.

Anyway, I still don’t understand how the Trump team is going to make Zelensky commit political suicide, accept a ceasefire and then get ousted. I’ve been repeating this question for almost a year now, since Trump got appointed to the White House. And I still don’t have any answers. Either the Trump team has some trick up their sleeve or this is all just performative hot air from them, as usual.

People still aren’t thinking about any of this rationally.