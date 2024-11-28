Russia used to be an autarkic country for many centuries. It had all the resources that it needed to do its own thing. We don’t know much about this period though, really, because the histories were systematically destroyed by Peter the Great and the pseudo-Romanov psychopaths who took over Russia. What we do have is fragmentary and contradictory at best.

When Peter the “Great” came to power (or someone claiming to be anyway), he quickly bankrupted the country to fund his cultural revolution and to start disastrous, costly wars all over the place. In the process of “reform”, he destroyed the Old Russia. As an aside, the only difference between the term “Reform” and “Revolution” appears to be aesthetic and negligible.

Peter achieved the following reforms. He:

massacred a significant chunk of the Russian nobility

smeared the Russians as a mongolic rape-people (yes, that’s the origin of that pernicious meme)

put a bunch of psychotic Lutherans and Prussians in charge of the new, expanded central government in St. Petersburg.

reduced the natives to chattel slavery in the form of a Junker-type system of serfdom.

put down several uprisings with exceptional brutality.

estranged the entire southern and Siberian parts of Russia for centuries after,

inflicted divisive wounds in the cultural psyche of the slavic people that reap their dividends in blood to this day.

Ukraine, for example, was not treated nicely by Peter the Great.

But then, neither were the Russians. But Peter, like other non-Russian xenocrat rulers of Russia centuries later, gets blamed on the Russian peasantry, who were the ones that suffered the most, by far under their tyranny. The absolute terror that he unleashed on the Slavic peoples is only made tame by comparing it to the predations inflicted by subsequent xenocrat governments that made Peter seem benign in comparison.

Many fell deeds were done and systematic injustices were enshrined into Russian law thanks to Peter and his psychotic offspring.

But I bring this all up today to explain the foundation of the colonial, exploitative economic model that Russia has suffered under for centuries.

Put simply: Peter made Russia a raw resource export colony. He monopolized entire raw resource industries. Crushing taxes were leveled on the peasantry. Expensive and stupid wars were waged and lost. All this contributed to rampant inflation in the country. Russians fled Russia in droves to escape this ruin being foisted upon them.

Does any of this sound familiar?

I’m going to cut to the chase today and simply hammer out the points that I had because I’m short on time and there’s so much news to cover. I was also working on a series of essays that I think are really something, but all of that will have to take a backseat to talking about the massive NATO escalations on Russia.

The big news is that Kiev continues to bomb Russia with NATO weapons. The red line didn’t work. The super-missile didn’t impress Zelensky. ZAnon shills lied on Twitter claiming that Kiev had backed off and learned their lesson. They didn’t.

The good news is that at least the Kremlin is promising dire retribution on Kiev, which is interesting. I thought that they were going to keep playing down the seriousness of the attacks and jailing people who claimed that NATO missiles still rained down on Russia. But shaking an impotent fist at NATO is a good second-best option, I guess.

And now let’s cover the early 20th century of Russian economics quickly.

The Bolsheviks came to power and they looted the country and sold it all off for a quick buck to their cousins in the West. Everything that wasn’t bolted down was sold off to the West. This is called the NEP period. Under Lenin and Trotsky, this was justified as a kind of crash course in Capitalism that Russia needed before it could become Communist. They claimed that Communism can only be instituted thanks to Capitalism. Like Marx said, they thought that Capitalism was a kind of wrecking ball that destroyed traditional, feudal, tribal civilization. The worker is deracinated and removed from his culture and the natural rhythms of life by the power of capital.

Thanks to the work of the Capitalists, the ground is paved for Communism down the line!

Now, the average person does not know or understand the implications of Communists coming to power only to institute a brutal form of Libertarian-style laissez-faire capitalism as their official economic policy.

Too many minds would go 🤯 (technical economic term) if they learned this fact.

The idea that Communism is opposed to Capitalism in some way is a misnomer. The real position of the Marxist is that Communism is the next natural evolution of Capitalism. It is to Capitalism as, say, Protestantism is to Catholicism. Both systems are very similar in their core principles and goals, but they have some interdenominational squabbles, that’s all.

The truth of the matter is that “Communism” and “Capitalism” are meaningless terms. Sure, you could define Capitalism as “rule by Capitalists” and Communism as “rule by Communists” but that doesn’t really get you anywhere. Furthermore, it makes no sense to analyze the Cold War as being an ideological competition between two different models striving to ensure efficient widget production.

Anyway, after the NEP period of rampant inflation and Capitalism under which foreigners with armfuls of capital (cash) and guns simply robbed the country blind, a new policy was adopted. This new policy was considered “Communism” but what it really was was a war economy that would fuel the USSR’s conquest agenda and defend the USSR from invaders. The USSR began to prepare for war with the Capitalists and so they started opening up massive factories and driving the peasants into barracks to work in these toxic pits hammering pieces of steel or whatever. The only problem with this program was that it required lots and lots of capital (machines) and they had to be imported.

Luckily, the United States was a large promoter and sponsor of organized Communism from Lincoln onwards, and so most of Soviet industry was provided to them by Judeo-Anglo capitalists. Most famously, the Soviet car industry was set up by Ford, an American industrial icon. The Cold War had nothing to do with “free” markets or capital gains tax or all that other bullshit that they tell Americans.

What really exists in the world are two completely different kinds of economic systems — colonial ones and national ones.

The war economy is the most perfect and pure example of a nationalistic economy. These economies strive for self-sufficiency, full employment, cooperation between the state and big business, financial stability, real production and so on. The massive and unprecedented material prosperity of the post-WWI and post-WWII world was built on the back of these war economies.

America became the world’s richest country not because of Libertarian economics, and Austrian school voodoo nonsense. No, it became insanely rich because massive factories churning out high quality finished products gave everyone in America a middle-class wage and the ability to acquire capital (homes) over time and lift themselves out of grinding intergenerational poverty. The entire American middle class lived on the proceeds of this period of unprecedented prosperity, created by the war economy. And as this wealth continues to be eroded, America continues to veer off the cliff back into a kind of economic neo-feudalism.

Now, the second meaningful category in economies that I want to delineate is the colonial, exploitative model. In it, a country is treated like a resource colony. Their assets are owned by foreigners. Foreigners run key institutions in the government and the economy. The wealth of the country is sucked up out of the ground and out of the country. This is what the Russian Federation is. It is what most of the world is, in fact. A resource colony for the Core.

What makes this current arrangement curious is that the West has also been deindustrialized to the same extent that Russia has. Their industry has all been sent over to China, a Communist country that is supposedly working to destabilize our Democracies and against whom a big war is being planned.

How can this be?

Well, because labor is a resource to be exploited as well. And so countries without large amounts of natural resources can also be treated as labor colonies. Essentially, as a kind of prison camp. That is what the USSR started out as. And that was the reason that Western capital flooded into Bolshevik Russia — because Lenin and Trotsky and his gang of ethnic murderers transformed the entire country into a giant penal labor colony. Thus, wages were reduced to almost nothing (in many cases, literally nothing). Russian culture was systematically wiped out in favor of prison and factory and military “culture”. Core companies found an exciting investment opportunity in Russia because they essentially had a slave work force waiting for them there. This is exactly what happened with China next only later in the same century.

Over time though the workers start to have their conditions improve. They might even become middle class if they are able to organize themselves effectively and force the capitalists to give them a decent quality of life by using the power of the federal government. This all happened in America and it even happened in the USSR, believe it or not. And when the labor costs go up too high, and the threat from a middle class re-emerges, capital pulls its investments, detonates the project, and goes to set up shop somewhere else. Preferably in a war-torn shithole ruled by Communists who have rounded up a significant chunk of the population into prison camps.

Capitalists love love love! to invest in Communist countries that threaten to hang them for some reason!

Also, they then hire some ideologists to justify their detonation of the previous economic model. Lolbergtardianism came on the scene in America right as capital began to move into China and Mexico and the elite needed to justify their heist of American wealth somehow. It also appeared in the USSR right on the eve of the Perestroika reforms.

Curious, no?

So, here is what I am driving at today.

Many countries (most countries in the world, actually) are being plundered for existing capital, natural resources, or labor.

These are Colonies and they have colonial economies set up by their comprador ruling elite.

You can easily sniff them out by the economic policies that their central banks or financial authorities impose on the country.

Countries run on a colonial economic system are also political colonies ruled by crony satrap governments

They will always stay poor and get poorer as the eat through the wealth generated from the better war economy days

Ideologists will justify the looting by bringing up the Holocaust

Take, for example, the “neoliberal austerity” measures imposed by Germany on Greece a decade ago to extract payments from Greece. The Greek government borrowed money from Germany and embezzled it because they’re a bunch of swarthy Turkish criminals in power, essentially. To get their money back, the German government began extracting rents out of ordinary Greeks — the whole country was then squeezed to pay off the loan. A giant sucking sound could be heard in Athens, you could say.

I bring this example up because the policies implemented by Germany to get money sucked out of Greece to service the debt are identical to the policies that are imposed on any colonial country. With Greece, we just saw the exact moment when and where these measures were implemented and we could do the before/after comparison. The emphasis was on sending as much money over to “the Troika” as possible, essentially. That is what all those austerity measures amounted to.

And with the Russian Federation, it was the same.

Economics™ is a hoax.

There is no need to dig deep into economic mumbo-jumbo to figure out what has been going on. Economics™ isn’t even a real thing. I wish I had known this before I tried to get a degree in it, but, well, better later than never. Put simply: Economics™ is just a brand of voodoo beliefs based on conjecture at best that fails to accurately map reality or predict the future. In other words, the equations that you are taught in your micro/macro econ class in high school or college almost NEVER actually work. The professional economists are essentially theological authorities who make careers out of explaining why their models failed to predict anything and how, despite this, the underlying economic model hasn’t been invalidated in the slightest. There are simply exceptions to the rules, see? But then bit by bit you realize that the entire economy is actually nothing but these “exceptions” to the supposed Laws of Economics and actual economic talking head commentary is nothing more than post factum explanations of why the economy reacted the way that it did when it shouldn’t have according to the theories.

Economics™ is an edifice built on lies so obtuse and bizarre that it would make the Catholic Church green with envy. No, the only important thing to understand about economies is where the money ends up going.

Follow the money and all will become clear.

In Russia’s case, no matter how much St. Petersburg KGB-Economic Club Economics™ word salad mumbo-jumbo that you use to obfuscate the situation, the reality is quite simple: money is being sucked out of Russia. That is because Russia is a resource colony for the Core. And Putin is a business operator making sure that the cheap raw resources and Russian money continue to flow out to the West. Yes, even in war time, as we have all seen for ourselves.

It doesn’t matter that you can use money to buy and sell things within Russia. The USSR had this as well. There was money in the USSR. You could buy things in the USSR too. This “free market” gibberish is totally irrelevant.

What is relevant is that Putin’s Russia does not have a war economy in place, despite claiming to be in a mortal struggle against Analic-NATO-Fascism. And Putin justifies this by claiming that he is ideologically opposed to Communism and Fascism and equates the war economy with the bad times of Soviet repression and even the Holocaust on occasion. Yes, really. Sometimes, justifies this by saying “Russia is a normal country now”, which means “Russia is plugged into the globalist economic centrally-planned network and our role is to be a resource colony and I have been put into place to shoot anyone who tries to get the war economy up and running again”.

But the truth of the matter is that all serious countries eventually adopted war economies in the 20th century, with great military and economic results to show for it. There was no difference in the war time economies of the USSA, the USSR, Imperial Japan and NSDAP Germany. We have been ideologized to think that this was not the case, but it was. And all of these countries used slave labor to maximize their war economies as well. Yes, there were labor camps in America for Germans and Italians and Japanese just as there were LABOR camps in Germany filled with POW Slavs, Hungarians, Balts and Jews. To say nothing of the penal labor camps of the USSR or the slave labor of POWs and SE Asian natives used by the Jappos, who were quite brutal to other asians, actually. Only one of these countries gets guilt-trapped for using these methods to increase wartime production though.

It is also, coincidentally, the country that lost the war.

But I digress.

My main points here are that:

Russia needs a war economy now.

Attempts to morally or ideologically counter-signal against a war economy for being Fascistic or Communistic are nonsense and a deliberate attempt to undermine Russia.

Putin won’t implement a war economy because he was put into power to run a colonial resource economy.

Under the terms of the USSR’s surrender, Russia was no longer allowed to have a large, powerful military, or a war economy.

Putin was put into power to enforce this informal Versailles-style treaty imposed on Russia.

This is because Putin was part of Andropov’s KGB, who were the people who imploded the USSR in the first place.

And so now we can answer the following questions with some fidelity:

Why is head of the Central Bank doing such a poor job of managing the rouble?

Why is Russia experiencing rampant inflation?

Why are they importing Muslim psychos when even native Russians can’t find any work?

The answer is simple: the people in charge of Russia hate Russia and run the country like all spiteful xenocrats have done since forever. It is quite easy to notice the signs of an occupation government because they are perennial.

“Stupid” political decisions that hurt the country.

Bad wars.

Increasing poverty.

Population decimation.

Importation of foreign hostiles to rule over the natives.

Ideologizing to cover up the problems.

Money being sent out of the country in one way or the other.

You don’t need to speak the voodoo language of Economics™ to understand what is going on.

I hope that this all makes sense now.

**

Maybe next time I can explain how China was probably behind this latest run on the rouble because of their insistence on bending Russia over the barrel and enforcing Washington’s sanctions on Moscow. But I think that would tie in neatly into a larger piece about Sino-Soviet relations.

So stay tuned for that.

As always, your support is noticed and appreciated. I had a big donation come through the other day from a wonderful lady Stalker. Thanks to her, this month is covered financially, so I won’t have to shake the readership down as aggressively as I usually do. You know, if these female angel subscribers continue supporting the blog to the extent that they do and outperforming male readers, I might have to switch tracks and start making fun of men for being lousy, lazy spendthrifts instead of complaining about women all the time. Do you really want that, fellas? Do ya?

Well, if you don’t, start chipping in again.

Maybe I can launch a cryptocoin that is reverse pegged to Putin or something. StalkerCoin. I’d make millions.