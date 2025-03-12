A few hours ago, we got word that the first round of talks in Saudi Arabia had concluded with Kiev agreeing to a 30 day ceasefire. Woohoo! Pack it in, boys, we’re done here!

I know what you are all thinking so I’ll just say it aloud.

Ready? Here I go:

TOTAL LITTLEHAT BRICSIS ANTI-WOKESTER VICTORY.

Yes, take a bow everyone and clap yourselves on the back. Putin and Trump couldn’t have defeated the Globalists without your help over the last decade spamming threats and accusations and doxxes at anyone who doubted this dynamic duo’s intentions. This victory is all yours, so drink it in. Bask in it. Well done.

…

But wait just a tic there, fellow Antifa-values-shadow-warrior! What’s this little detail?Because Kiev agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, Washington then said that they’d resume sending military support. Here:

The United States agreed on Tuesday to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv said it was ready to support Washington's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, the countries said in a joint statement. After more than eight hours of talks with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would now take the offer to Russia, and the ball is in Moscow's court. "Our hope is that the Russians will answer 'yes' as quickly as possible, so we can get to the second phase of this, which is real negotiations," Rubio told reporters, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump. The Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago, and Russia, which has been making advances, now holds around a fifth of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. Rubio said Washington wanted a full agreement with both Russia and Ukraine "as soon as possible." "Every day that goes by, this war continues, people die, people are bombed, people are hurt on both sides of this conflict," he said. How Moscow would respond was far from certain. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is open to discussing a peace deal, but he and his diplomats have repeatedly stated they are against a ceasefire and would seek a deal that safeguards Russia's long-term security. Putin told his Security Council on January 20 that there "should not be a short truce, not some kind of respite for regrouping forces and rearmament with the aim of subsequently continuing the conflict, but a long-term peace." He has also ruled out territorial concessions and said Ukraine must withdraw fully from four Ukrainian regions claimed and partly controlled by Russia.

Wouldn’t it be funny if we hear in the next few hours that Putin agreed? Lol. After all that bluster, that is. Despite denying for months that they would agree to such terms while Ukraine continues to occupy Kursk and claimed parts of Donetsk. And there is a LARGE chance that Putin WILL agree.

"Any agreements - with all the understanding of the need for compromise - on our terms, not on American," an influential Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday. The Russian foreign ministry said after the U.S-Ukraine talks on Tuesday only that it did not rule out contacts with U.S. representatives. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was in Saudi Arabia but did not participate in the talks, said the ceasefire was a "positive proposal," that covers the frontline in the conflict, not just fighting by air and sea. WILL RUSSIA AGREE? The Ukrainian leader said the ceasefire would take effect as soon as Russia agreed. "When the agreements come into force, during these 30 days of 'silence,' we will have time to prepare with our partners at the level of working documents all the aspects for reliable peace and long-term security," Zelenskiy said. Rubio said the plan would be delivered to the Russians through multiple channels. Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, was due to meet his Russian counterpart in the coming days and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff plans to visit Moscow this week to meet Putin. On Tuesday, Trump said he hoped for a swift ceasefire and thought he would talk to Putin this week. "I hope it'll be over the next few days," he told reporters at a White House event to promote his close adviser Elon Musk's Tesla car company.

Mixing business with pleasure. Art of the Deal style.

Simply epic!

BOOM!

Check and mate, Anal-Soros-Saxons!

The U.S.-Ukraine agreement was a sharp turnaround from an acrimonious White House meeting on February 28 between the new Republican U.S. president, who has long been a Ukraine aid skeptic, and Zelenskiy. In Tuesday's joint statement, the two countries said they agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources, which had been in the works and was thrown into limbo by that meeting. Following that encounter, the United States cut off intelligence sharing and weapons shipments to Ukraine, underlining Trump's willingness to pressure a U.S. ally as he pivots to a more conciliatory approach to Moscow. Trump said on Tuesday he would invite Zelenskiy back to the White House. Ukrainian officials said late on Tuesday that both U.S. military assistance and intelligence sharing had resumed.

Did Trump’s tough stance on Zelensky last even 10 days?

Impressive.

That is, I’m sure that his slow-witted supporters are very impressed and won’t notice that Trump is now continuing to cooperate with Kiev.

You have this same problem with Putin as well, by the way. Everyone knows about that famous video with Deripaska where Putin demanded that Deripaska pay his workers’ salaries which he had simply been stealing and reopen the factory. This video is shown as proof that Putin reigned in the oligarchs. It is the center piece in every Putinbot’s argument for Putin being a secret shadow Orthopatriot.

But what happened after that video was shot though?

The factory was shut down anyway, wages went unpaid and Deripaska returned to the good graces of Putin. Is that important? No. People preferred to focus on the PR stunt and not what came afterwards. It will be the same with this Trump stunt vis a vis Zelensky. The people’s history will remember that day as the day that Trump ended the war by refusing to continue supporting the Cokehead of Keev. Those of us who remember it otherwise will simply be ignored.

Many such cases.

EUROPEAN PARTNERS A top aide to Zelenskiy said options for security guarantees to Ukraine were discussed with U.S. officials. Security guarantees have been one of Kyiv's key aims, and some European countries have expressed willingness to explore sending troops to Ukraine if necessary as part of the guarantees. In the joint statement, Ukraine reiterated that European partners should be involved in the peace process. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will be at the White House on Thursday. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who took part in the Jeddah talks, said that afterwards he talked to several European foreign ministers "about the outcomes of the milestone meeting." On Wednesday, Sybiha travels to Poland, Ukraine's neighbour and a NATO member, that has been a steadfast supporter of Kyiv since the start of the war. "It seems like the Americans and Ukrainians have taken an important step towards peace. And Europe stands ready to help reach a just and lasting peace," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X. Waltz said the initial resumption of military assistance for Ukraine would involve equipment from U.S. stockpiles approved by former U.S. President Joe Biden and stopped by Trump. As the diplomacy plays out, Ukraine's battlefield positions have been under heavy pressure, particularly in Russia's Kursk region where Moscow's forces have launched a push to flush out Kyiv's troops, which had been trying to hold a patch of land as a bargaining chip.

Yes, so if Moscow agrees to the ceasefire now, it will allow Ukraine to continue holding its beachhead into Russia’s 1991 borders. A sensible Moscow would tear up the ceasefire document and redouble efforts to take back Sudzha IMMEDIATELY.

Ukraine overnight launched its biggest drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region yet, showing Kyiv can also land major blows after a steady stream of Russian missile and drone attacks, one of which killed 14 people on Saturday. The Tuesday attack, in which 337 drones were downed over Russia, killed at least three employees of a meat warehouse and caused a short shutdown at Moscow's four airports.

What is interesting to note is how few times Kiev has actually targeted Moscow.

I think they have calculated that if they leave Moscow alone, they won’t risk alarming Russians who actually matter in Russia, who continue to pretend that there is no war occurring just 800 kilometers from where they live. Most Moskals that I know refuse to take my dooming about the war seriously. They are in lalaland, and they bury their heads in the snow out of fear and denial and arrogance. It sounds macabre on my part, but I think that a massive drone attack on Moscow’s well-to-do suburbs would wake a lot of important Russians who actually have some money and some sway in society, and this wouldn’t be the worst outcome by far.

…

Like I said the other day, the cutting off of aid was all just Trump posturing for the cameras. Rubio tried to undermine Trump’s hardline position anyway by saying that actually continued support was on the table, essentially proving that it was all a bluff going into the talks.

It was Trump who first started sending lethal aid to Ukraine, as he himself reminded Zelensky during that eventful presser.

Look: Trump is not a friend of Russia, no matter what the partisan media in the West would have you believe. The Liberal media says that Trump and Putin are working together against the Globalists and that this is a bad development, and then the conservatives reinforce the narrative sandwich by accepting the premise and simply saying that it’s a good thing.

The clever subtext being hinted at by the cartoonist is that Trump and Putin are secretly Nazis. The people of Reddit enjoy this level of high-brow political commentary.

Russia USA Israel Hungary and Botswana are now apparently part of the new, so-called “Friendship Allies of God aGainst wOkester Trannies” coalition. Their new ideology? Simple: anti-Wokesterism. They’re committed to resisting the woke EU, woke Hamas, woke Assad loyalists, woke Chinese and woke Iranians and Yemenis. Just ask Dugin, or whatever. That’s why Putin is supporting the new Syrian government, which is killing off thousands of religious and ethnic minorities that ostensibly Russia was supporting less than a year before, by denying that they’re terrorists.

Do they look like terrorists to you?

Nah, they are just heccin’ wholesome chungus types tryna make their country better, t. Putin

Here:

⚡️Putin: "Russia did not allow for the creation of a terrorist enclave in Syria" On a direct line, the president boasted that despite the fall of Assad, Russia achieved its goals in the region - it did not allow terrorists to come to power. According to Putin, the group that overthrew Assad has undergone changes over the 10 years of Russia's presence in Syria and is no longer terrorist:

This close relationship between Putin and Damascus was reiterated by the new, Mossad-trained, former Al-Qaeda member new president.

Here:

🇸🇾 🇷🇺❗️Syria wants to maintain deep strategic relations with Russia, and does not intend to allow a split between the two countries and for the Russian presence to pose a “danger or threat to any country in the world,” said Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa. He explained that ties with Russia were so important that “we tolerated bombing and did not attack them directly in order to make room for meetings and dialogue between us and them after liberation.”

But the problem with the Syria story is the same as with that Deripaska video.

You can show these fools videos of Syrians being massacred en masse by the new government or whoever is in charge in these regions. But they will continue to bleat that Putin saved these groups with his intervention. Even though they are being massacred now, on video, and Putin continues to defend the new government doing the massacring, calling them friends and totally not-terrorists.

At the end of the day, this is just another cognitive dissonance kink in the programming loop that Plan Trusters have to deal with on their old and virus-worn operating systems. However, if you look past the counter-signaling and signaling and virtue-signaling and smoke-signaling, you are left with the inescapable truth that Putin is an asset of whoever runs the Deep State faction in America that has come to power again with Trump.

I often refer to them as the Old Guard.

And they put Putin into power, as Mearsheimer himself explains, because of how volatile Russia had become in the 90s. There was a real chance that a nationalist champion might emerge out of the rubble, or that oil and gas and rare earth supplies might be disrupted if things continued to destabilize in Russia. Putin was a necessary hire by Washington to keep Russia profitable in the Globalist economy as a glorified gas station, like that old cancer-ridden bastard McCain so eloquently explained more than a decade ago. And now we have speculation coming from within Russia that Putin will not only agree to a ceasefire, but even a pull-out from Ukraine.

Here:

The Russian authorities have begun preparations for the possible completion of the special operation, a source close to the presidential administration told Nezygar. According to him, the adjustment of the information policy will be based on narratives that have already been established in society, which are gradually being transformed into a new strategy. According to closed sociological studies commissioned by the Presidential Administration, the majority of Russians are in favor of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The share of supporters of continuing military action is 35-40%, but their "hard core" is no more than 15-20%. The main argument of opponents of the end of the S<O - "you can't stop halfway" - is planned to be neutralized by demonstrating the achievement of a military and geopolitical victory, the source claims. The key theses will be "liberated territories" and "defeat of the West." Despite the armed support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from NATO, the collective West, as the authorities claim, "could not do anything." At the same time, the term “collective West” is gradually disappearing from official rhetoric and is being replaced by “hostile Europe,” but continues to be used in the public consciousness, the source says. Another important trend recorded by sociologists is the change in Russians’ attitudes toward the United States and the EU. The source claims that traditionally, the United States was perceived in Russia more negatively than the European Union. However, recent studies show that the situation has changed: anti-European sentiments are now stronger than anti-American sentiments.

Or the pollsters claim that this is so and by doing so try to meme it into reality.

At the same time, the image of Donald Trump in Russian society is “neutral-positive,” the source notes. He is perceived as a politician with whom “it is possible to come to an agreement.” However, hopes for ending the conflict in Russia are not associated with Trump personally, but with the West’s realization that it is impossible to defeat Russia by military means. In this context, Trump appears in the public consciousness as a “sensible politician,” while Biden, according to the source, is perceived extremely negatively.

Trump brags about arming Ukraine to the teeth and pledges to continue doing so and the masses nod sagaciously, “truly, a man that we can trust,” they conclude in their collective wisdom.

The need for negotiations and ending the conflict is increased by a number of factors. First of all, these are the economic and social costs caused by the protracted SMO, as well as security issues, the source notes. Another military source claims that Russian troops are experiencing "monstrous fatigue" due to weak regrouping and lack of rest for servicemen. "In recent months, the number of new contract soldiers and the number of vacations have significantly decreased - this is a negative factor." Concerns about a new wave of mobilization or escalation to a direct conflict with NATO remain significant, although they have decreased compared to last year. The August 2024 events associated with the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region temporarily increased support for military action among Russians. However, according to the source, the demonstration of a successful liberation reduces the motivation of contract soldiers.

Yes, it is important to downplay the threat from the UAF.

According to the source, the completion of the special operation will not cause problems with legitimacy within the country. The opposition may question the results achieved, but given the public mood, most Russians will accept the decision on peace as a victory. The Kremlin has announced a "historic conversation between Putin and Trump" that should record a ceasefire and the lifting of sanctions on Russian oil and gas. "The ceasefire suits the Kremlin completely," our source claims. The military party is extremely negative about any signals about a peaceful settlement and is engaged in blackmailing the Russian authorities. "The Kremlin will not put up with this situation," the source claims. At the same time, the war party will soon exert serious pressure on the media space. The main narrative that the Kremlin will promote in official rhetoric is that Russia "forced the United States to reckon with it." In the conditions of strict control of the information field, alternative opinions ("doves" and "hawks") will remain marginal, the source of "Nezygar" summarizes.

All jokes aside, that was a very sober analysis.

The only hope is that something sabotages these talks and doesn’t allow the Kremlin to accept the ceasefire and then a drawdown in Donbass. Hopefully, Kursk will serve that role. If Kiev holds onto it, Moscow might have to keep fighting. It is difficult to deny that Ukraine now occupies Russian territory after three years of SMOing, and so, presumably, something would have to actually be done about this.

But hey, public opinion probably isn’t really even in the top 10 of priorities for Putin’s cabal.

…

But why am I upset, you ask? Being a non-Christian, am I just salty that Jesus is winning and that the forces of Anal Soros Satanism have been defeated by God? Why would I be against a ceasefire?

Statues to George Washington now replace statues of Russian or Soviet heroes in Kiev. Uhh, based? Triggered much, libtards? Soros HATES this!

Well.

Let me answer your question with a question, friend.

If this is a genuine ceasefire proposed out of a desire for peace, why are weapons flows resuming into Ukraine? If you wanted to enforce the peace, and stop Kiev from invading into Russia, bombing into Russia and escalating the war by other means, why would you continue giving them weapons after getting them to agree to a 30-day ceasefire?

Do you have an answer?

Maybe you don’t, but I do, only you won’t like it.

My explanation is that this is a tactical pause to prepare the UAF for more fighting, arm them up with new NATO weapons, and to replace Zelensky. Also: I fear that the killing will continue, despite what the peace documents claim. Only, Putin and Kiev and Washington will try to cover it up and pretend that it isn’t happening, like they did for 8 years in Donbass before the start of the SMO. But factories and refineries and depots will continue going up in flames for some reason that no one can explain. Worse, those who do try to explain it will be arrested by the secret police. And soldiers will continue to die in the now Not-Not-War for some reason against a phantom foe. Perhaps it will be a new, mystical enemy even. The spirit of Hitler risen from the grave to strangle soldiers in their trenches? Yes, that’s probably what is going on!

You think I’m joking?

Well, let’s try and use some Kremlin-logic to figure out what could happen. So, we know that Putin is the Chosen Warrior of Jesus sent down to checkmate the Globalists. This is simply a given and incontrovertible — just ask any Abrahamic Traditional Antifa values-that-make-us-who-we-are-you-bigot! priest anywhere. And we know the same about Trump — just ask any of his MAGA supporters or Culture Warriors or Russian media for that matter, which heralds him as a true friend of Moscow.

Thus, if these two angels of Yahweh sign a ceasefire, no soldiers can possibly be dying past that point onwards. It would simply be illogical for such a thing to continue occurring. As Abrahamists with Antifa values, we believe in Logos, and since Trump and Putin are both agents of the Logos (because we have faith that they are), that means that anyone who doesn’t trust them is therefore Soros aka Satan. This is probably why the Duma recently decided to focus on banning magic in Russia. No, seriously:

⚡️A bill to ban esoteric services, including astrology, magic and fortune telling, is being introduced to the State Duma — Deputy Ostanina

See, it is all connected! Stay frosty out there, fellow Yahweh-patriots! COMMANDER Rurik will always keep you up to date on the wily enemy’s dastardly plots!

…

What I’m trying to say here is that the narrative surrounding these talks is duplicitous and plays towards the strange cognitive tics that fans of Putin and Trump are infected with to get them emotionally onboard with whatever new arrangement is eventually hammered out.

I fear that this new arrangement will be the death knell for Russia if it involves further scale-downs of the military, territorial concessions and Moscow eagerly pretending to be friends with Washington again.

This is what it is starting to look like, unfortunately.

Our job is to try to sound the alarm as best we can and awaken as many people as we can from the cognitive dissonance and wishful thinking that they are suffering from. But if it was as simple as using actual logic and common sense, we wouldn’t be in this position in the first place. I have been and still remain the SOLE blogger for the last 2 years warning about Putin’s perfidy.

Isn’t that crazy? Despite all that has happened?

This niche is absolutely radioactive, and no other writer wants it for some reason. Thus, the mockery and emotional invective that I use often shakes people awake more effectively than simple, logical analysis can. You can sniff down your nose at me and my coarse internet toilet humor if you like, but I know that my work wakes people up and this is what matters most to me.

I know this because people write me messages that go like this:

Rurik, I really hate you and what you wrote got under my skin like a tick burrowing in to sink its poison into a host’s veins. I hate-read you for months, maybe even years. Finally, I decided that I had to concede that you were right. Thank you for continuing to mock me and my deeply held beliefs. Eventually, I woke up from them and perhaps others can too. Here is some money. Regards, ____.

I am not kidding, I get dozens of messages from paid subscribers that more or less follow this template. I’ll share some messages with you guys, names redacted, when I do my next fundraiser drive to shame the rest of you into donating too.

Until then.