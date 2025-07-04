The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zadot's avatar
Zadot
1dEdited

Thank you for sharing this Rurik. I just lost my grandfather to cancer/cancer treatment and before he went in for chemo I asked him if there was anything he wanted from me/wanted me to do. Despite everything he had done for me and being present for my entire life (multi generational household) he never asked for much if anything in return. So I wasn’t too surprised when again there wasn’t anything he wanted before he went.

It’s been hard on the ones he left behind and I wish things didn’t have to end. I hope we can meet again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ostap Bender's avatar
Ostap Bender
1d

Congrats, especially for the very detailed description of what it means to be truly free!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture