II. The Pre-ramble to the Populist's Dilemma

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRed ListII. The Pre-ramble to the Populist's Dilemma 0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:08:32-1:08:32Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Slavland ChroniclesSubscribe to listenII. The Pre-ramble to the Populist's Dilemma In which I explain why I am writing a series on how to acquire male friends and then escape from prison. Rurik SkywalkerApr 10, 2025∙ Paid1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inRed ListHalf an hour of me ranting about Russia, Liberals and the beginning of a new era. Half an hour of me ranting about Russia, Liberals and the beginning of a new era. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeRurik SkywalkerRecent EpisodesIronic Pessimism Prison Camps For Propaganda Enjoyers w/ Rurik Skywalker Mar 24 • Rurik SkywalkerThese Peace Negotiations Are a FARCE w/ Nikola Mikovich Feb 20 • Rurik SkywalkerHow Do You Start a Hurricane? w/ Sasha Latypova Jan 24 • Rurik SkywalkerThe Problem of Platonism w/ Laurent GuyenotJan 23 • Rurik Skywalker The Trump Messiah Delusion w/ 009Dec 14, 2024 • Rurik SkywalkerThe Alien God Takeover Conspiracy w/ Cosmic ManDec 1, 2024 • Rurik SkywalkerOn the Eve of a Major Escalation w/ Patrick LancasterNov 21, 2024 • Rurik Skywalker