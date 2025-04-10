The Slavland Chronicles
Red List
II. The Pre-ramble to the Populist's Dilemma
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:08:32
-1:08:32

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Slavland Chronicles

II. The Pre-ramble to the Populist's Dilemma

In which I explain why I am writing a series on how to acquire male friends and then escape from prison.
Rurik Skywalker
Apr 10, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

This post is for paid subscribers

The Slavland Chronicles
Red List
Half an hour of me ranting about Russia, Liberals and the beginning of a new era.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Rurik Skywalker
Recent Episodes
Ironic Pessimism Prison Camps For Propaganda Enjoyers w/ Rurik Skywalker
  Rurik Skywalker
These Peace Negotiations Are a FARCE w/ Nikola Mikovich
  Rurik Skywalker
How Do You Start a Hurricane? w/ Sasha Latypova
  Rurik Skywalker
The Problem of Platonism w/ Laurent Guyenot
  Rurik Skywalker
The Trump Messiah Delusion w/ 009
  Rurik Skywalker
The Alien God Takeover Conspiracy w/ Cosmic Man
  Rurik Skywalker
On the Eve of a Major Escalation w/ Patrick Lancaster
  Rurik Skywalker