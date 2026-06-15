The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Big Mike's avatar
Big Mike
18h

Gotta say it’s been a strange day. Trump, born on Flag Day, as if his entire life’s mission, from the day he was born, was to destroy the USA as the 16 tarot trump card - the Tower. Today this happens to fall on a new moon, when the moon goes dark. I’m oddly sanguine about it.

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Patriot's avatar
Patriot
15h

In related news, yet another Russian tanker seized - this time by UK! [1]

Anyone keeping count of those?

[1] UK Intercepts 'Russian Shadow' Fleet Vessel in Unprecedented English Channel Commando Boarding | ZeroHedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/uk-intercepts-russian-shadow-fleet-vessel-unprecedented-english-channel-commando

Excerpt: British Royal Marine Commandos conducted a high-stakes midnight raid in the English Channel on Sunday, boarding and seizing a sanctioned Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker. The elite UK forces conducted a fast-roping raid onto the massive crude carrier in the dead of night and into the morning daylight hours. While there's nothing new in terms of an 'illicit' Russian tanker seizure in European waters, it is rare or even unprecedented that such an action occurred in the English Channel, so close to Britain's shores.

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