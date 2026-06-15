The news coming out of America, which is always zany and macabre and engaging, it must be admitted, is all around Trump’s upcoming birthday. Like a modern-day Bilbo Baggins, half the Shire has been invited to the Trump birthday and the other half is coming anyway.

The first bit of news was the UFC cage fight that was to be held on the White House lawn. Many people don’t know this, but the UFC is owned by the brother of one of the most prominent and well-connected Democrats in America (former mayor of Chicago), and son of a Jewish Zionist Irgun terrorist that moved to the United States in the 50s to promote open borders and various anti-White racial grievance agendas.

And the now-dead father:

That’s really owning the Dems and the Wokies — giving the Emanuel family even more money and access to the White House, that is.

And then Eric Trump got caught trying to find out who would win the fight, which he naturally assumed was rigged (probably correctly), by messaging one of the UFC fighters personally. Here:

Ahead of Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 event hosted by United States President Donald Trump on the White House’s South Lawn, UFC legend and current UFC broadcaster Daniel Cormier shared a since-deleted post on X that appeared to show direct messages from Eric Trump, the president’s son, asking about “rigged” fights ahead of Sunday’s event. As screenshots of the since-deleted post began to go viral on social media, Eric Trump issued a denial, claiming that he has never reached out to Cormier. ‘Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged?’ On Sunday afternoon, Cormier reportedly posted and deleted what appeared to be a series of direct messages between himself and Eric Trump. “I’m probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent. The UFC is a sport that I am deeply passionate about I will not tolerate this type of insider behavior. Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event,” Cormier wrote in his since-deleted post on X.

This series of Tweets confirms what many have always suspected, that Eric Trump is basically a weird, ugly retard.

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But what am I doing commenting on the American zoo? I swore I’d never write about American news because that’s a powerful sucking vortex that can consume a person’s life. And the few times I commented on Trump, I’ve actually gotten about 10x the amount of views and engagement, so its not for lack of market space or lack of skill on my part.

I just prefer to focus on wars and mysticism and hating on Putin.

Speaking of, related to the birthday celebrations, Trump got a personal call from Putin. Here:

📞 Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump today. The Russian President congratulated Trump on his 80th birthday, and the conversation itself was friendly and frank, lasting almost an hour, according to Putin’s aide, Ushakov. Here are the highlights of the conversation between the Russian and US leaders, as reported by RIA Novosti: ✔️ Trump was touched by Putin’s congratulations, noting that he was the first foreign head of state to call the White House. ✔️ Trump conveyed greetings from his wife, Melania, to Putin. The Russian president expressed his best wishes, praising her role in reuniting Russian and Ukrainian children with their families. ✔️ The two discussed the upcoming memorandum between the US and Iran, with Trump stating that the results of the talks could be announced today. ✔️ Trump emphasized the need to end military action in Ukraine. ✔️ Putin noted that recent Ukrainian airstrikes on civilian targets in Russia are hindering a settlement. ✔️ The American leader stated that he is ready to influence both the Europeans and Kyiv on the settlement issue. ✔️ Trump spoke of the two countries’ alliance during World War II, noting that this must not be forgotten. ✔️ Witkoff and Kushner will arrive in Moscow soon. ------------------------------ So sweet, it brings tears to my eyes... [Putin] probably doesn’t know that it is the US that supplies the Kyiv regime with Hornet drones, which are currently disrupting logistics along the land corridor to Crimea. Every day, weapons supplied under Trump’s direct orders kill our soldiers and civilians. It was Trump’s Palantir associates who sent a drone to attack a dormitory in Starobilsk, where dozens of teenagers were killed... But... this shouldn’t ruin the negotiations, right, [Putin]?

Westerners don’t understand the message that I am trying to convey on my blog.

But this cordial telephone call is exactly what I am talking about.

Let me put this into the simplest terms possible:

Putin LIKES the Weste

Putin wants to be friends with Washington

Putin doesn’t want to buck America, he doesn’t want to chart an independent course from the EU

Putin is pro “globalism”, he just felt that he wasn’t being included enough

Putin goes above and beyond to show his commitment to promoting Washington’s agenda

Draconian COVID lockdowns? You got it, boss! Digital ID, state-backed stablecoin, surveillance panoptican? Right on it, chief! Mass migration from brown countries to undermine the natives? Way ahead of you, big guy! Constantly expanding police state? I read you loud and clear, muchacho!

Putin got lured into a trap, just like Saddam in Ukraine

He believes that he was given guarantees from NATO and promises from Kiev that were trashed and now he is panicked because he fears that he is next on the Judeo-American reaper’s list

To stave this off, he is doing everything he can to show his compliance, his undying loyalty

The strange strategic situation in Ukraine can best be explained by Putin trying to juggle two objectives: having enough to deter a Venezuela or Iran style decapitation, but also not doing anything too serious, so as to not provoke the aforementioned scenario

The quagmire is the result, as are the constant UAF strikes on refineries, warehouses, civilian residences, dormitories full of teens, and so on. They all go unanswered because Putin fears upsetting Washington

Putin wants to go back to the way things were when he was able to hang out with George Bush at his ranch and talk openly about his plans to liberalize Russia, Americanize the economy, join the EU, join NATO, join the “Great Terror War” as a coalition member, get invited to all of the globalist forums and so on

That is why you constantly have Putin sucking up to Trump.

Talking about how they defeated the Nazis together in WWII.

Always reminding the West that he’s a Christian, like them, well, kind of.

Whining about all the agreements and gentlemen’s understandings that he’s had with Washington that always end up getting rebuked and discarded.

Stressing that he’s too “moral” to ever do anything to actually try to win the war.

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I understand that you’ve got the ZAnon crowd telling you that all of the above behavior on Putin’s part is designed to trick and manipulate Washington into the destruction of their global empire. That there is a secret Putin Plan that no one knows about (well, except you and me and the whole internet), to “keep Russia’s enemies closer” so that they can then be defeated.

In this manner, each obsequious little nuzzle for attention that Putin places on Trump’s palm with his wet snout is spun to seem like a clever stratagem employed by a cool, collected, and utterly cynical mastermind hell-bent on destroying the West (which is a good thing?). Check and mate, America:

Then, the next level of red pill is to consider the possibility that Putin may have just straight up been a Langley asset put into power with the help of Kissinger, Yeltsin and Primakov.

But even if you are not ready to go down that rabbit hole yet, just consider the possibility that these constant overtures and suck-ups to the West are NOT part of some cunning plan.

They’ve been selling you on the same line for, what, almost 5 years now?

In that time, Syria was handed over to Al-Qaeda, with Putin’s help.

Gaza was ethnically cleansed while the world did nothing. No protests were even allowed to occur in Russia, COVID orders, even though the Russians overwhelmingly side with the Palestinians and dislike Jews.

Iran was bombed with impunity, its entire leadership decapitated.

Lebanon is in a state of active invasion and annexation as we speak.

Venezuela.

Cuba might be next.

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Please, do consider realizing that you’ve been lied to and tricked by intelligence agents and assets who have two goals in mind:

to cover up for the perfidy of the governments in the so-called Resistance to hype up a non-existent threat and a non-existent Resistance, which justifies a ramp up and a response from the West to combat a phantom threat.

Fin.