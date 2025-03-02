I did in fact enjoy the performance that Trump and this so-called “JD” guy put on in the White House with Zelensky. If you thought it was funny to see Zelensky be subjected to Trump’s verbal abuse and JD’s moral posturing, I don’t hold it against you. I was grinning when I watched it unfold myself. “Now that’s some good television!” I said to no one in particular. It felt like a celebrity crossover episode of The Apprentice, didn’t it? We all had a good time watching it.

But I’m surprised that more people don’t see what happened the same way that I do — that Trump and JD goaded Zelensky into PR self-immolation.

Perhaps some context is necessary to understand what happened.

Right before meeting with Trump, Zelensky was greeted warmly and praised profusely by the pro-war hawks from both parties that had a special meeting with him in the Capitol. He clearly demonstrated that he had a lot of powerful supporters in Washington and that was/is clearly a problem for Trump’s team, who have been quite explicit about wanting him gone.

How then to deal with this Z-problem?

Well, Trump did what he always does — he pulled off a brazen media stunt to gain an edge over the competition. This time he didn’t even have to sacrifice an ear for it. He simply provoked Zelensky with his team of journalists and JD. Trump even winked at the guy who attacked Zelensky’s choice of wardrobe after he was done as if to help out anyone watching at home who was still confused about who was ambushing whom.

Kind of obvious.

By shining a spotlight at Zelensky’s emotional, feminine, entitled, and demanding character, Trump presented a totally unflattering and indefensible picture of the “Ukrainian” president. The media had never portrayed Zelensky in such a negative light before. I would imagine that it was quite a shock for most Americans to see him swearing like some low-life shtetl gangster, his non-stop sniffling through his hooked beak, his grotesque neurodegenrative facial ticks, and his insane chutzpah vis a vis the American government.

Right after the performance, Trump’s allies and some on-the-fence members of his government had to come out and denounce Zelensky.

Case in point: Marco Rubio.

I thought we were all aware that Rubio was a pro-war, Zionist-owned homosexual swamp creature going into this? Yes or no? And to top it off, he was always an Ukraine war and Zelensky supporter. If anything, he was supposed to be Zelensky’s leash, and he was always advocating Zelensky’s case to Trump’s people; supporting continued collaboration with him.

But when Zelensky walked into that PR trap, lil’ Marco collapsed into the coach and began to shrink, coming dangerously close to being lost forever in the Agarthan cushion cracks of the Oval Office sofa. His position became non-viable and so he too had to denounce Zelensky after he was kicked out of the White House with no lunch. Rubio even demanded a formal apology from Zelensky which Zelensky gave after being morally hectored by Fox News right after the disastrous meeting with Trump.

The key moment in that press conference was when Trump violently jabbed Zelensky in the crotch and said: “Hold it right there. You’re not the Top Jew anymore. You only thought that you were the Top Jew. But that has changed. Bibi is Top Jew, and you’ve forgotten that. You will always be Jew number two. Israel needs all that money and weaponry now. You have no cards left to play. We’re not even playing cards, we’re playing interdimensional checkers. Check and mate and mazel tov.”

Well, I’m sort of interpolating and extrapolating on the exact transcript here, but that was clearly the subtext to the entire thing if you paid close attention.

So that’s what all of that was.

Now, does this mean that the war is over and that Trump is a friend of Russia? Well, no. In fact, during the meeting, Trump said the following:

Trump even hinted that Putin would have to give up mineral rich territory in Donbass.

Meanwhile, Putin has not come out to contradict or correct the record about the claims that Trump has made about what he is willing to concede to get a ceasefire. So, just a recap, Trump has said that Putin would be amenable to:

letting American companies come over and exploit Russia’s natural resources

NATO troops being stationed in Ukraine

conceding territory to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Putin has talked about a 50% reduction in war spending. He has also confirmed the minerals mining offer. All that he seems to be holding the line on are the captured territories. Although, even that red line is revealed to be a farce upon even the most cursory investigation. I mean, the Kremlin formally claims 4 regions that it doesn’t even control. Does anyone believe that they’re going to get these territories handed over to them by Kiev and Trump?

By constitutional law, those blue parts shaded in are legally part of Russia and have to be treated as if they were no different from Moscow. In reality though, the Russian media pretends like they don’t understand the glaring contradiction here. Oh, and the war is still raging within 1991 borders Russia, in the Kursk region. The media plays that down too.

So even if the conflict is frozen along current lines, Russia has laid claim to territories that it doesn’t control and that it is constitutionally obliged to defend. It is quite the ideological and legal pretzel to find oneself in, that is for sure.

Finally, Waltz came out just now and said that continued talks with the Zelensky government would be halted. Here:

Yesterday, after an argument between the president of Ukraine and the president of the United States, Donald Trump’s administration unanimously decided to end negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The US side decided that any further interaction would only move backward, informs CNN, citing US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. According to Waltz, both sides separated into different rooms after the press left. He, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other high-ranking officials informed Trump about the decision to end negotiations, as they saw no way to move forward. “Pretty much unanimously advised the president — that after that insult in the Oval Office, we just do not see how that can move forward, that any further engagement would only go backward from this moment on,” Waltz told Fox News in an interview. CNN reported that the US National Security Advisor was then sent to deliver the message that Zelenskyy was no longer welcome. When Fox News asked if the Ukrainian president realized what had happened, Waltz answered negatively. “No, he didn’t (realize -ed.). Frankly, his team did. His ambassador and his adviser were practically — I mean, they were practically in tears wanting this to move forward. But Zelensky was still argumentative,” said Trump’s National Security Advisor. He also mentioned that he told the Ukrainian president that time was not on Ukraine’s side. “Time is not on your side here. Time is not on your side on the battlefield. Time is not on your side in terms of the world situation, and, most importantly, US aid and the taxpayers’ tolerance is not unlimited,” he said. He added that Zelenskyy "has not gotten the memo that this is a new sheriff in town. This is a new president” and that the United States was determined to use a new approach to the world. As a reminder, in an interview with Fox News, Waltz also stated that yesterday's dispute between Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Zelenskyy was not an “ambush” or premeditated. According to him, in the adjacent room, the parties were finalizing a deal on rare-earth resources, which the heads of state were to sign after the meeting.

Does that mean that Trump will stop sending weapons to Zelensky’s army though?

No, of course not.

But they will try to replace him now by other means, if I had to guess.