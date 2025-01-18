This is the report ahead of the talks between Washington, Kiev and Moscow. Let’s take a look at what the Kremlin’s terms are for these talks. Here:

Russia will demand Ukraine drastically cut back military ties with the NATO alliance and become a neutral state with a limited army in any talks with incoming President Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sounds good right?

Well, actually it is all just a matter of framing.

It is important that it be made to seem like Putin is asking for the whole barn because then it means that he has to be opposed at the negotiating table harder, right? So, imagine if they framed Putin surrendering St. Petersburg as “Russia demands St. Petersburg maintain a limited army and pledge to not join NATO for the next 20 years in clear violation of St. Petersburg’s sovereignty. Will Trump bend over and accede to these madman’s demands?”

You will see what I mean as we read on.

Increasingly confident he has the advantage on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to achieve his goal that Kyiv never join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and that limits are placed on its military capacity, said the people with knowledge of Kremlin thinking who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information. The Kremlin’s position is that while individual NATO members may continue to send arms to Ukraine under bilateral security agreements, any such weapons should not be used against Russia or to recapture territory, said one of the people, who is familiar with Moscow’s preparations for possible negotiations. The hard-line, opening demands are almost certain to be unpalatable to Ukrainian leaders as the war nears the three-year mark. The Russian leader’s stance also defies Trump’s stated wish to end the conflict as rapidly as possible, and could be designed to give Moscow leeway to negotiate. Russian gains in Ukraine’s east, meanwhile, have been slow and have come at a heavy cost. Ukraine and Russia are holding limited talks in Qatar about rules to shield nuclear facilities from being targeted, the person familiar with the Kremlin’s preparations said.

Wow.

NATO countries can continue sending weapons to Ukraine is a “hardline” position from which Putin will have to back down on? Pray tell, what more can he give up? Does he have to pay for Ukraine’s military budget going forward? Offer Zelensky stock options?

Ukrainian officials familiar with the talks said the only negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow are currently limited to prisoner swaps and bringing back deported children. The Russian conditions also include keeping at least de facto control of the nearly 20% Russia holds of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014, though Moscow is open to some territory swaps, some of the people said.

Territory swaps.

When Putin hasn’t even taken back Donetsk oblast’ after almost 3 years of fighting.

What is there to even swap away? The land corridor to Crimea? Give back the townlets for which Russia spent literally tens of thousands of lives to push the artillery line surrounding Donetsk city back out of range of the outer blocks? If he gives up those territories, the shelling of the city will resume. If he gives up the land corridor, then Crimea is cooked because the Black Sea Fleet is underwater now. What about all of the territories that were proclaimed part of Russia that held referendums and that are now under Ukrainian control? That wasn’t enough of a swap?

The Kremlin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump said last week that a meeting with Putin is being set up, though Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that no substantive preparation for talks has happened yet. No negotiations to end the fighting have started. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in November appeared to soften his position on a possible ceasefire while Russia still occupies territory, saying Kyiv should rely on diplomacy to recover lands seized by Moscow. “The issue of territories is not the main problem of the conflict,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R.Politik consultancy and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. “It has a much broader context which, apparently, is still not fully understood in the West,” pointing to Moscow’s position on Ukraine’s NATO bid, which she said was “unwavering,” and disarmament. While the incoming U.S. leader and top aides have shown little enthusiasm for binding security guarantees for Ukraine, especially through NATO membership, some in Trump’s camp have backed supporting Kyiv if it pursues diplomacy so it can negotiate from a position of strength.

Peace through war. Ceasefire through escalation. Compromise through NATO membership.

At the end of the day, the big multimillion follower TrumpAnon accounts will declare that no matter what Trump does up to and past starting many new wars and escalating the existing ones is actually the strategy of a “peace president”. And that will become the truth because that is what people with money and power want the masses to believe and the masses want to believe what people with money and power tell them to.

Win win.

The country has received tens of billions of dollars of U.S. and European military aid since Russian poured troops across the border in February 2022.

Just recently, France sent over another 30,000 drones by the way.

Remember when ZAnon declared 2 years ago that NATO was on its last legs and had totally run out of weapons? That Russia had blown them all to bits? Not even close, as it turns out.

Ukraine’s biggest concern is that a halt in fighting would allow Russia to regroup and strike again, which Kyiv says is why it needs western weapons and a sufficient army.

That is of course the purpose of the ceasefire — to give Kiev time to rearm and massively expand its army. Putin will, for his part, continue to do nothing or actively strip-mining the army as he has done for the last quarter of a century.

Whatever happened to those 11 trillion roubles stolen under Shoigu alone?

Remember that?

Ukraine “should be neutral, harmless and under no circumstances an outpost for NATO or the U.S.,” a nationalist Russian tycoon and Kremlin ally, Konstantin Malofeev, said in an interview last month. “It should have a tiny army, enough for Ukraine to protect its borders from refugees and carry out police functions — but not enough to fight with Russia.”

Malofeev is a nobody in the Kremlin but he runs the controlled opposition Christian patriot organization in Russia.

Unsurprisingly, he has also married into the globalist crime mafia, and claims to study Torah with his elder brothers in the faith to better understand his own religion. His daughter had a short-lived media career promoting transgenderism in Russia. Yes, really.

The neutral status should be enshrined in Ukraine’s constitution, said Malofeev and two of the people in Moscow. Just over a year ago, Putin conveyed to senior U.S. officials via indirect channels that he could potentially consider dropping an insistence on neutral status for Ukraine and even abandon opposition to eventual NATO membership, two people close to the Kremlin said at the time.

Putin’s motto has always been: apres moi, le deluge.

In other words, to kick the can down the road.

“Fine, fine, you can join NATO. But just let me and my friends loot in peace for another decade, please!” t. Putin.

Putin has continually used the threat of Ukraine joining NATO as a central justification for his invasion, and the report of a possible trial balloon was met with U.S. skepticism. Since then, Russia’s military situation has improved as it advances along the front in Ukraine’s east. That has emboldened Putin to take a firmer line, one of the people familiar with the current preparations said.

We know all about just how firm Putin’s red lines are, don’t we?

Yes, he took two or three hamlets over the last year in Donbass.

Meanwhile, there’s a standing army parked in Kursk raining down NATO missies on neighboring Russian regions. Does this weaken his bargaining position somewhat perhaps?

To be sure, Ukraine still holds territory in Russia’s Kursk region after a surprise incursion last year, a potential bargaining chip if Kyiv can keep it, and the U.S. on Friday announced the most sweeping and aggressive sanctions yet on Russia’s oil trade. Russia’s minimum demands are for a neutral Ukraine, a halt to further NATO enlargement in post-Soviet states, and strict limits on the size of Ukraine’s military, according to Pavel Danilin, a political analyst who works with the Kremlin.

So much for “denazification + demilitarization”. Now it’s just “don’t join NATO too quickly, please!”.

Putin has said any peace agreement should be based on the so-called Istanbul agreements. Under the document’s most recent draft from the spring of 2022, it would have banned foreign troops in Ukraine, joint exercises and Kyiv’s membership in any outside military alliances, the Russian leader said in June. U.S. media outlets last year reported details from the documents, which specified that foreign weapons shouldn’t enter Ukraine, including missiles. The two sides were still at odds over certain points, including limits on Kyiv’s armed forces, the publications said. Russia insisted on capping Ukraine’s armed forces at 85,000 people and 342 tanks and limiting the range of Ukrainian missiles to about 25 miles, they said, while Ukraine wanted an army of 250,000 and 800 tanks, and a missile range of about 175 miles. The two countries also couldn’t agree on what security guarantees Ukraine would get — likely a key element of any future negotiations.

Ah yes, the great Istanbul agreements. The ones under which Putin handed over Donbass and reaffirmed his support for Zelensky’s government.

A very hardline position to take indeed.

Doc Livsci writes:

This is Brest Litovsk tier capitulation. "Okay you can keep sending Ukraine weapons but you need to pinky promise that you wont use them against us" is absolutely face palm tier BS. WTF is Ukrainian going to use them against? Greenland when they help the US invade or something? This is bad even by recent standards. I hoped they’d at least begin by asking to terminate those security agreements even if they later walked it back. The Kremlin isn’t even trying to dress this up for domestic public relations if this is true. It looks really really bad, basically an admission of weakness and fatigue despite the Oreshnik bluster. Like get an agreement with the weapons caps at least even if the mutual understanding is that it wont be enforced. Like "the US promises only to arm Ukraine with 300 cruise missile and a 200 tanks which is no threat to us" and then just let the US ignore and circumvent all that. Something you can sell at least. The deal is probably "ok you can arm Ukraine but please return our superyachts". The SMO has made the world safe for all the citizens of the high seas and their high class hookers, mission effing accomplished. I honestly do think it's time to accept that stopping the west from vaporizing russians with various weaponry is not even a top 5 priority for Russia's ruling elite. By the way, if you try and form a defense militia to patrol the border we will arrest you. For real though whats so crazy is the Kremlin doesn't consider it their job to protect Russians but will also make sure Russians can't defend themselves. It is just a farce that gets worse and worse. I hate them. Remember when Putin was creating a "sanitary zone" to stop donetsk from being shelled? for real, think about how much back-pedaling the kremlin has done in just the last 8 months. It is truly astounding. BTW it doesn't sound like Russia is getting the rest of Donbass from the sound of that. And WTF does "open to territory swaps" mean? Maybe the Kremlin will return Avdeeka to Ukraine in exchange for Sudzha so that Donestk is back in artillery range? Maybe trade back a chunk of the land corridor to Crimea? What territory here is actually not important? EVERYTHING in Donbass and Zaporozhye has to be off-limits. It has to be. So much was sacrificed for that land. Giving it away now would be jaw-dropping. Like that land corridor to Crimea is very important. I have no idea how the Kremlin thinks they could sell that domestically and not look weak to their partners abroad. Giving back Donbass territory would just be rebuke of the whole SMO. Leaves me thunder struck that Putin was talking about a sanitary corridor but also might be open to giving back territory in Donbass What is going to happen to Kherson? Are we to believe that the UAF will vacate? like ... why would they? Imagine you fucking survived storming Avdeeka, Peski, or Marinka and now you hear this fucking bullshit. Keeping Russian society stable if the Kremlin swaps territory in Donbass or the land corridor for Suzhda implies massive repression against the Patriot crowd. Extra grim times ahead if this is true.

By the way, I wrote about the terms of the eventual capitulation agreement before. The predictions hold up nicely, in my opinion. If you want to read about these negotiations and the terms that have been discussed in greater depth, here you go:

I’m getting tired of writing the same article over and over again, except each time it somehow manages to get worse for Russia as Putin retreats behind yet another red line.

Any peace deal would only be used like Minsk I and II were anyway — to give Kiev time to prepare more and to create fresh armies. Also, it would give Washington a chance to replace Zelensky. Trump’s people would want some other guy in charge, that much seems clear. But so long as there is a “war” raging, they can’t replace Zelensky, who basically governs as a military dictator who has suspended elections.

When he gets deposed, I half-expect Putin to offer him asylum in Moscow.

**

Most people are not capable of evaluating information objectively by simply reading the facts and coming to a conclusion. They instead look to heuristics to make up their minds. So, if the Democrats in America start complaining about the deal or Putin starts praising it, they will simply use that to make up their minds. If Putin supports it, that must mean it is good for Russia right? Ironclad logic. Check and mate, globalist! NATO troops could be parading down Tsvetnoy Boulevard in Moscow and if Putin said, “right on!” they’d be happy.

So, instead of fighting against the grain, I will fight fire with fire.

Azov Battalion is very happy about the latest news about the terms of the talks. Azov is bad, right? Doesn’t them being happy about the terms make anyone sit up and go, “hmm???”? Here:

My subjective opinion is that de facto, not de jure on paper, the Kremlin's Russia will demand: 1. Refusal to join NATO. And they will demand that this be deleted from the Constitution. 2. The absence of any foreign bases on the territory of Ukraine, including peacekeeping missions. I assume that they will agree to foreign peacekeepers from neutral states - not NATO countries. However, I doubt that the conditional neutral Indians will want to send anyone here. 3. Withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. 4. Zaporizhia and Kherson regions will be left in the form in which they will be on the line of combat contact at the time of signing the agreement. Although, some Western diplomats say that an agreement is possible from the Muscovites, according to which our people leave the controlled territories of Donbas, and in the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the Muscovites hold a "referendum", and they return to Ukraine. However, I personally do not believe in such miracles and gifts from the Russians. 5. The controlled territories of the Sudzhansky district will be exchanged for the Vovchansky district. Or the Muscovites will seize the northern part of the Chernihiv region in the coming weeks for additional leverage, so to speak - such a probability is very high. Most importantly! Talk about reducing the Ukrainian army and any internal interference (language, church, monuments, streets, political parties, foundations, public organizations) - must be ignored altogether. This is the most important point of our independence, identity and sovereignty. We will be able to live without the destroyed Neskuchny of the Velikonovosilkivska community, but we absolutely cannot accept Moscow's influence in our internal affairs.

The Azov people think that the Kremlin will swap over parts of their controlled territories to Kiev. This doesn’t bother them much. Nor does Putin’s control over some blown-out rust-towns in Donbass. As I’ve tried to explain before, literally no one in either Ukraine or Russia cares about these blight-zones and Ukraine literally tried to hand them off to Russia before the war only to have Putin refuse.

Shouldn’t the hardcore Ukrainian “nationalists” be throwing a fit if these terms really are the checkmate that ZAnon analysts claim that they are? What do your common sense heuristics tell you, eh?

Food for thought.

Truly, Ukraine has no greater friend than Vladimir Putin.