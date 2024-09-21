People seem to have forgotten how threats work. The technology behind this complicated human rhetorical device is dependent on the target of the threat believing that the threatener will or can make good on his threat. If no one believes the threat, the threat doesn’t work. Thus, if you’re in the business of making threats, you have to do all that you can to make them believable.

In stark contrast to this, the Kremlin has embarked on a radically new kind of strategy.

Putin gets up on stage and threatens NATO with nukes if they don’t stop bombing Russia via Kiev and the UAF. His officials then go out and publicly declare that actually, there’s nothing but bluster behind these threats. Lavrov gave an interview to Sky News Arabia in which he said that it’s all fake and that the Kremlin wants to be friend with the West.

Which … it’s a bold strategy, I guess, and all that is left is to see how it plays out.

Here:

“Question (retranslated from Arabic): There is a question in the context of references to Russia’s use of nuclear weapons. We know about the Russian Federation’s doctrine in this sphere. Each time the “red lines” are crossed, the question arises as to where they really lie in the context of nuclear weapons? Sergey Lavrov: We talk about the “red lines” in the hope that our assessments and statements will be heard by clever decision-makers. It is silly to say that we will push the red button, if tomorrow you fail to do as I demand. I am confident that the decision-makers are aware of what we mean in these situations. No one wants a nuclear war. We said this time and again.

I guess the saving grace to these statements is that Lavrov doesn’t appear to hold much weight in the Kremlin. Like, he was caught completely flat-footed by the SMO and was made to look a fool by the invasion. He had only several weeks prior declared that any armed intervention would be considered a terrorist act according to international law, remember?

Lavrov also clarified that the Kremlin continues to send gas to NATO because of their high moral values. No, seriously:

“Question (retranslated from Arabic): Of course, you can’t divide politics, the economy and relations with Europe. Why hasn’t Russia cut off gas exports to Europe despite its negative attitude to Russia? Why do you continue to send gas to the EU? Sergey Lavrov: We are decent people. We signed long-term contracts with Europe. We always honour our obligations, unlike Europe or the United States.”

And there you have it, folks.

Once you know the Kremlin’s rhetorical talking points by heart and their real agenda, you don’t even need to read the news or the interviews. They just serve to confirm what has already been covered on my blog and others’.

The Kremlin is desperate to convince Washington that they are still viable partners who shouldn’t be deposed.

And we already know that the West has an unfortunate habit of propping up unpopular political elites in countries all over the world and then turning against the same leaders that they brought to power in the first place by demanding regime change via color revolutions or military interventions. This is the standard playbook for all the regimes that the US government toppled.

We just covered the story of how this exact scenario played out in Afghanistan recently.

This is the playbook.

I don’t know why they act this way but I know that they do.

They really do.