We began the last essay with some musings on the nature of what conspiracy even entails and we may as well do the same for this installment too. We should take a step back and ask ourselves: what is even the goal of all of these conspiracies that we hear about on the internet nowadays?

Slavery Through Ideology

We all have this image of sinister, robed elites chanting backwards in Latin at nocturnal gatherings in the back of our minds by now, but little understanding of what the idealogical goal of it all might be. Most people focus on the clandestine element or the sinister aesthetic and that’s it. In other words, they might be open to the idea that there is indeed a conspiracy at work, but they are unable to understand the ultimate goal of it. Some might even label this general all-encompassing conspiracy as “Satanic” despite it being Bible-approved from top to bottom.

But I’ll have more to say about “Satanism” and end-times eschatology in a separate series of essays titled Noahidism and the Religion of the Future which I might get around to someday.

Also, I will endeavor to be very open and explicit in this essay, just as I was in the previous one. So, if you don’t understand what I am saying, the fault is not with me because I am not using intentionally obscurantist language and the only rhetorical flourishes I allow myself are the bare necessity I need to keep the essay fun for myself while writing it. It also takes a lot more work than you would think to be able to explain these concepts simply, succinctly and coherently. Most of the work is in assembling the materials, which are inert in their current state because they are wreathed in acadamese and kept separate from one another in their specialized spheres. But, by putting this material together in one place and adding a value judgement to it, I am effectively weaponizing it.

In other words, it is one thing to dedicate a chapter in the course syllabus, in meandering and difficult university-speak, to explaining that Plato is planning to reform the Greek world on the basis of ideas that would become integral to Christianity later on. It is another to take the next step and to say that Plato is attempting to institute a monotheistic totalitarian synarchy and that this is bad thing! and done with the intention of enslaving the masses and that it should be resisted regardless of the feel good fairytales invented around the scheme to make it palatable to the swine masses.

So, that’s what I’m doing here.

I’m not here to cite all the similarities between the stories of Jason and his Argonauts and the stories found in the Pentateuch, for example. I will instead simply alert you to this reality and then focus on explaining how it was part of conspiracy aimed at our enslavement.

To make things simpler still, as you read on, remember the following paragraphs in which I explicitly state what I believe to be the core of the ideological/metaphysical conspiracy arraigned against us since Plato’s time onwards and come back to them if you get lost or confused.

Thesis: Our theological betters want to subject us to complete and total dhimmitude.

To do this, they first needed to infect us with some very bad ideas and thereby to make us mental slaves who will accept other kinds of slavery as a result of our conditioning. A bad metaphysical or ideological understanding of the world affects everything else like say a deadly poison infection spreading from an incision point at the exposed and vulnerable heel.

The key goal of all ideological conspiracies is to transplant a piece of the mind of the subverter to the subverted. That is, the elites want to make you think like they do. They want you to identify with them and their interests — to trigger an identity crisis in their victims like some kind of venomous wasp planting its eggs in another insects skull or something. These hood-wearing occultists want to transplant their sinister, subversive, supremacist mindset into another person.

They want you to think like them … while also not actually being them.

Imagine a sheep thinking that it is a wolf! It might side with the wolves against its fellow sheep. It might think it is safe from wolf predation because it is one of the wolves. It might start trying to live like a wolf despite the fact that it is not adapted to do so. It might try to bite its enemies or gorge them with non-existent claws instead of growing horns and head-butting them as it should. It might start taking care of wolf cubs and agitating politically for wolf interests … well, the metaphor has its limits but you get the point by now, hopefully.

So, say you, the robe-wearing occultist, got the masses to start accepting your claim that you had a slumber party with God the other night. You tell them that He told you that He considered you his #1 top guy after you both had a pillow fight or something.

And you got the rubes to actually believe you, finally!

Well, mission accomplished then!

No need to sneak around in long, hooded robes anymore. You can openly hang out at the mall and enjoy the food court like everyone else now. Your beliefs are mainstream now, so why bother skulking around and whispering? You can even openly fund-raise or get involved politically. No one is stopping you and, because you do it so openly, and the core tenants of your ideological mission are accepted without question, none dare even call what you are doing a “conspiracy” anymore.

Furthermore, once the peasants start accepting the beliefs of their overlords, the agenda can move on to the next stage.

At that point, the previous propaganda is discarded, like a rocket shedding its auxiliary thrusters once it leaves the stratosphere. Unfortunately, there are suckers who still cling to the previous subversion and it has become the “traditional” or rather, the “conservative” position within society. It may be the most radical and revolutionary ideology possible, like Communism or Christianity, but by the time that the next stage of the occult agenda is proposed, the previous lunacy is defended by the conservatives.

I allege that there is a missing link to the conspiracy which is rarely touched upon which is the theological justification and blueprint for all of the other aspects of the plot. My contribution to the discussion is my thesis that we are all being driven into a kind of theological and maybe even metaphysical dhimmitude and that it is worth understanding this aspect of the agenda because all other components are built on it and this may in fact be the ultimate goal of all the other elements of the agenda.

That is, not only are we to be militarily occupied, demographically culled, economically strangled and technologically retarded, but we also have to be spiritually subjugated as well.

Most importantly: the equivalent “Protocols” for this ancient conspiracy are to be found in the Old Testament and in Plato’s work.

These are not the only works, but they are the blueprints from which subsequent religions and ideologies were derived. In other words, the various social engineering projects that have been inflicted on us over the centuries and which are being effected now, can be traced to the agenda outlined in the Bible and by Plato before that, whose ideas birthed at least the Pentateuch of the Septuagint. I see these documents as being both part manuals for social engineering and also the actual implementation of the social engineering plan. This is the root of what I sometimes call “the Utopia Plot” or the title of this essay series — the Great Metaphysics Conspiracy.

That’s it, that’s the thesis for today.

The rest is just details and proofs filling out the blanks as best I can.

Generational Inherited Platonic Trauma

Yes, fundamentally, the core ideology of the dominant portion of the ruling elite in our countries for centuries has been a kind of amalgamation of Platonism and Abrahamism.

Most of us have accepted all the core tenants of this synthesized ideology and so, most of us would scoff at the characterization of it as a conspiracy. Instead, we take these ideas as a God-given truth or fact, simply because the previous generations had these beliefs imposed on them. It is just like how we now accept that a boy can be a girl if he feels like it on odd days of the month or that a Samoan is biologically identical to a Swede or that all souls are exactly equal in every way although we have no souls really, because oceanic mud spontaneously gave birth to single-celled organism that became monkeys that became Africans and then became sapiens sapiens or something.

Like the servants of wealthy houses in centuries past, today’s peasants have adopted the values of their masters and repeat the same talking points taught to them that justify their servitude. You think you are immune? Well, I think I know my own readers and I’d wager that about 80% of them believe in all of the core tenants of the conspiracy that I am going to go to great lengths to outline here and would balk at my value judgement claims about it.

So, I will write this essay explaining the Platonic power agenda and they’ll just shrug.

In other words, no one bats an eye at the preposterous claims made several centuries or even a decade ago anymore. Also, people don’t evaluate ideas and ideologies objectively, but relatively.

So, if I proposed Communism in Russia in 1915, I’d be a fringe lunatic revolutionary psychopath. If I propose it in Russia now, I am a traditional conservative and a patriot. If I proposed racial egalitarianism (Racial Communism) in 1950s America, I’d be suspected of being a Marxist agent conspiring to destroy America.

In 2023 though, Tucker Carlson would have me on his show as a leading conservative intellectual. You know this to be true because you can see this principle playing out in real time, accelerated and extremely visible because of advancements. in media tech accelerating the rate at which the population can be brainwashed and engineered. And this principle applies to literally every ideology, unfortunately.

But that’s enough theorizing for now.

Last time, we introduced Plato’s subversive agenda and explored the blueprint of “Spartanism” that has been used for totalitarian dystopias since forever up through to now. Let’s dive back in to the story of the unfolding of this ideological conspiracy. The next step in the agenda was the synthesizing of the Septuagint as a continuation of the synthetic, socially-engineered metaphysical revolt against the ancient world started by Plato. This is where Plato’s scheming finally gained legs and took off.

This all went down in Alexandria, a few generations after the death of the old master himself.

Alexandria

The Synthesizing of the Septuagint

The Septuagint, according to the official religious narrative, was translated into Greek by the mythical 70/72 (an astrological celestial degree constant) rabbis summoned to Alexandria by the Ptolomaic (Greek) dynasty. These rabbis were then isolated into groups and asked to write down their religion and all of them came up with the exact version of the Bible that we have today, at the same time, which is proof of the claims of their religion and proof that God loves them more, you see.

But let’s focus on fairytales of a different sort in our analysis today.

There is now a debate over whether or not the Greek Septuagint actually predated the Hebrew Old Testament. In other words, did the Masoretic Bible come later than the Septuagint, which was the first written codification of Judaism? Is this even possible? While the claim is interesting, it isn’t accepted by most secular scholars who aren’t comfortable going against Jewish religious supremacy narratives that have been enforced by millennia by the religious xenocrats who conquered Europe long ago.

Furthermore, it is a claim disturbingly similar to the position of the Orthodox Churches (including the Russian), who believe that the Greek Septuagint has primacy over the Hebrew Masoretic text, which they claim is a later perversion of the original text. In other words, the claim that the Greek Septuagint is also the oldest and most accurate Old Testament is a perfectly acceptable Orthodox Christian position to take.

But, you can see why they would say that though, right?

Simple: their version of the Bible needs to be the primary one for them to be able to justify their claim on the blessings of Yahweh. If there are other versions of the Bible out there, these other versions have to be younger and wrongerer, see? I had initially dismissed this as yet more Christian delusion, initially, but now I even wonder if large swaths of the Bible weren’t simply made up whole-cloth in Alexandria.

This seems counter-intuitive at first glance and yet …

I’ll have more on that in the next installment of my Beyond Marcion series though, where I delve into differences between the Septuagint and the Masoretic text. For our purposes today, though, let us focus on the proofs that we have of Greek and Platonic influence in the Septuagint.

Plato and the Septuagint

In Christianity, only Orthodoxy takes its inherited legacy from Platonism seriously anymore, at least within its seminaries. They don’t share metaphysics much with the laity, who are encouraged to simply blindly believe the fairy tales of the Bible like children might do, and in the deeds of the saints, and to simply dutifully follow the Orthodox holiday calendar. So the average Christian can be forgiven for not understanding what I am talking about here and for hearing about the metaphysics of their religion for the first time.

Also, it might be shocking for Westerners to learn this, but Orthodox Christians don’t deny the Platonic influence on their model of the world. The inheritance from middle-Platonism onwards, at least, is openly acknowledged and even lauded. It is also pointed out and condemned by the fathers of the Latin church like Tertullian who thinks that this makes the Easterners too Greek and not Semitic enough.

I concur with him, albeit for different reasons.

In other words, so far, none of what I am telling you now is a conspiracy theory, but mainstream seminary curriculum.

By the way, did I ever tell you the story about how I wanted to join the seminary and start getting involved in church life? Thankfully, I come from a military on my father’s side and I was talked out of it, my grandfather arguing that it was an inherently feminine pursuit and that I was too free-spirited for it. My cousin ended up running off to become a monk. His great grandfather had been a traveling priest, so I suppose it made sense.

No? Another time then.

Yes, Orthodox apologists on the internet use their Platonic metaphysical legacy as a selling point, not as a dirty secret. Oftentimes, they believe that they can even prove the veracity of their fairytales by switching the conversation over to metaphysics and using Plato’s “Forms” or whatever to try and prove that Jesus was circumsized like the Church insists. This kind of nonsense speculation died out in the West with Thomas Aquinas and his Scholastics pushing metaphysics to the point of absurdity and thereby discrediting the whole practice for centuries onwards until the Thomists began picking gingerly at the scab again at the turn of the 20th century to try and resuscitate their dying faith.

Among the other branches, there are varying levels of acceptance of the Platonic legacy of the faith. Protestants especially eschew this because they see it as a form of Satanic tampering with their pure Jewish religion. They are exactly wrong, of course, because both the Septuagint and then later Nicene Christianity were Platonic projects that simply used semitic myths as a template to build on.

The argument I am about to make here is simple and it is the key to unraveling the conspiracy around the Septuagint. When we adopt the more accurate “minimalist” model of dating the Old Testament, we find that Plato came first, and that his social engineering agenda influenced at least some of the books found in the Septuagint.

First of all, the comparisons between what Plato wrote and popular Greek myths and the stories contained in the Old Testament are too on the nose and too numerous to be a coincidence. The stories of the Bible are the same mythical stories of the Greeks— no use denying it with a straight face. And the same metaphysics are present in Genesis as in Timaeus— no use denying that either. Even the laws of Deuteronomy are similar to Plato’s Laws down to the proscribed attitude towards enslavement practices — only non-Greeks can be enslaved/only non-Jews can be enslaved.

The best summary of the comparisons can be found in Russell Gmirkin’s work. Here:

At the risk of considerable oversimplification, his project can be situated as follows: it begins from a position of Biblical ‘minimalism’, a school of criticism which takes the (fairly conspicuous, though debated) lack of hard evidence for the existence of the Pentateuch before the third century BCE as a jumping-off point for thoroughly disassembling the widely-accepted ‘maximalist’ framework, which dates the composition/redaction of the Mosaic books to some time in the Achaemenid period of the sixth or fifth centuries. Gmirkin’s particular stance, developed here and in his previous works, is that the usual story of the Septuagint as a Hellenistic-era Greek translation of a pre-existing Hebrew canon masks the true state of affairs: the Hebrew canon’s primary composition took place in the Hellenistic Egyptian milieu of the 270’s, and the Septuagint was almost immediately produced as a Greek version of this newly minted canon, possibly by the same group of polylingual scholars who had produced the original Hebrew. The Pentateuch’s primary literary debt is to various Greek sources, and particularly to Plato; the law-code of Deuteronomy is substantially derived from Greek law-codes and Plato’s Laws, and the Pentateuch as a whole is an attempt by Hellenistic Jews, probably in Alexandria, to invent a ‘national myth’ for the Jews based on Plato’s call in the Laws for the crafting of such myths in the interests of constructing a well-functioning state (Gmirkin 2017). The cosmological story at the heart of this project—and here we have caught up with the volume under review at present—namely the first creation-account in Genesis, is primarily based on Timaeus’ ‘likely story’ in the eponymous dialogue. The two works share a particular character—that of ‘scientific-mythological narrative’—which Genesis does not share with, for example, the mythical narrations of Enuma elish or Hesiod. The goals of Genesis 1 are ‘scientific’, and so its closest contemporary parallels are Greek texts. This claim is backed up by a lot of detailed comparative work, whereby concepts, structures, and ideas are compared between Genesis and the Timaeus, bringing in the Critias and, occasionally, other Greek sources.

Take a look at the comparisons that he makes and see if it doesn’t make you go “how did those goddamn bastards get away with it”!!!

Or just watch the video:

And so, the only recourse that a Christian has is to simply make the primacy claim that the Judeo-Alexandrian social engineers themselves made all those centuries ago. The standard Judaic and then subsequent neo-Judaic (Christian) claim was that Plato and the ancient Greeks who were plagiarizing from and bastardizing the Bible, not the other way around! In other words, we have people then and now acknowledging the shocking similarities between the ideas and the stories contained in the Septuagint and Greek myths and the Bible.

This simply cannot be denied.

Don’t choose this hill to die on in the comments section. Fight on sturdier ground at the very least. Don’t try to deny that Samson and Hercules aren’t the same person at the very least. Or that Gideon isn’t Leonidas. At least say that Leonidas was a plagiary of Gideon like the early Christians did.

Having accepted the similarities, the debate simply and naturally becomes centered around who has better claim to primacy. And the answer depends on how one views the world, of course.

If we consult all available non-theological sources that we have available to us such as linguistic study, archeological discovery, and historical chronicles then we know that the Greeks have primacy. But if we choose to believe in the Church Fathers to save our souls, who I find it helps to conceptualize in one’s head as the Ben and Vladimir Shapiro talking heads of their time, then we have to believe that the Greeks are just jealous anti-semites trying to discredit the faith by copying their myths and philosophy on it.

You decide.

…

This supplanting was first done by Jewish writers like Philo or Josephus, who explained the similarities away by insisting that it was the Greeks who stole the stories from the Hebrews and not the other way around. This chronological causality was then propped up again by Christianity, which was the full flowering of the Platonic project par excellence.

However, once we put the sequence of ideas in the proper order, the plot to institute global synarchy using a synthetic religion based on Plato’s helpful pointers and endgame goals becomes quite clear and totally undeniable. How else are we to explain away Plato writing about what he plans to do and then have religious projects that follow his blueprint start cropping up in the ancient world that seem to be dedicated to effecting his agenda?

Only by pretending that Plato came later than the Old Testament, of course!

Obviously, any rational person is forced to conclude that the Judeo-Alexandrians and then the later Church Fathers are lying about the primacy of the stories contained in the Bible. But hey, maybe they are actually telling a Higher Truth which actually necessitates lying because it encourages blind faith in the absurd, which is what God wants in his sheep, and Higher Truths which appear to be lies to the unfaithful are more important than the mundane ordinary truth of this world.

Right?

Back in the real world though, the debate raging in religious scholarship is over how much of the Old Testament was synthesized from scraps of semitic superstition that had survived the Assyrian, Babylonian, Greek and Roman occupations and how much was purely synthetic Platonic social engineering.

Parts of it, like Genesis, appear to have been tailor-made exactly to Plato’s specifications and his proposed metaphysical model of the world in Timaeus. Bizarrely though, the writers insisted on making the world flat and domed like a snow globe despite the Greeks and Vedics knowing that it was round for centuries prior to that. So there are differences in the two texts as well, don’t get me wrong, and the Bible always makes the inferior storytelling or “scientific” choice when it diverges from the source material.

But the goal remained constant and consistent and the variations are in line with the larger social engineering plot.

The most important point to understand here is that the order of causality had been flipped at some point to justify the primacy of Judaism over Hellenism and also to mask the Platonic social engineering footprint. In other words, to make the Septuagint seem more legit and less obviously a synthetic synarchic social engineering project, they had to go to war with the myths and writings of the past. In the West, they were largely successful in this effort and even Plato was lost to them until the Renaissance. In the Orthodox and then Islamic East though, Plato and Aristotle managed to survive. This makes sense because Eastern Christianity was more open about its Hellenic and Platonic influences whereas the West, influenced more by North Africans like Tertullian and Augustine, went to war against everything that wasn’t semitic as part of their war against “Athens” in the name of “Jerusalem”.

All of your holy men were essentially characters on Seinfeld celebrating Festivus.

The Pentateuch Primacy Controversy

Now, the first five books of the Septuagint — the Pentateuch — are considered by all Abrahamics to be the oldest in the Bible. However, a more conspiratorial analysis reveals that they appear to be the latest additions to the Septuagint! In fact, my guest Laurent Guyenot previously made the point that Genesis seemed to have been written as a direct counter-thesis to the Gnostics, which again flips the accepted chronology on its head and puts the heretics and heathens in a place of primacy.

Furthermore, other minimalist scholars allege that Exodus was written as a direct response to Greek-Egyptian accounts of the expulsion of God’s Loan-Sharks from Egypt. Again, the standard Judeo-Christian narrative for centuries has been that writers like Manetho were simply irrational anti-semites who were writing after the account of Exodus in a vain attempt to defy and discredit God’s word. However, if we consider the possibility that Josephus may have been lying to us in his texts justifying his people’s religion and their history and Manetho telling us the truth, then Exodus becomes a kind of DNC press-release Setting the Record Straight (tm) about what really happened in Egypt published after Manetho’s lurid account of what amounted to a Bolshevik takeover of Egyptian society and their subsequent expulsion by a hero-populist pharaoh who would then be immortalized in the Bible as the first Hitler/Amalek that God had to smite.

As the story stands now, yes, the Hebrews were using predatory lending practices to squeeze out Egyptian farmers and take over their land, but they were only doing it because G-d told them to do so, which makes it OK and holy actually, as any priest or rabbi or imam will tell you. Christians believe that their God of infinite love and cosmic oneness or whatever invented compound interest loans to use against Egyptian farmers to one day, at some inestimable point in the future, possibly even now, to bring about a scenario in which he can 5D checkmate the Nazi-Satanists. Yes, really and no, I am not exaggerating even on iota — this is what their retarded religion preaches. Now, they could just unburden themselves of the legacy of the Old Testament, but no, they cling to this rubbish for dear life, assured that they themselves will fall to pieces and become immoral people the moment that their terror of God subsides and motels stop offering a complimentary Bible in the nightstands.

Now, if you yourself do not believe in this narrative, then I congratulate you, but I encourage you to stop calling yourself a BIble-fearing Christian if this is the case because you are no such thing. You are your own thing and I am mocking Judeo-Christians, not you and your idiosyncratic personal faith.

In fact, I find that as I share more and more stories from the Bible, especially among Russians, the list of things from the Bible that they no longer believe in continues to grow. With each example, they retreat and say, “well OK, I don’t believe that the world is a snowglobe, or that God has to be fed fresh foreskins to keep him happy, or that acquiring knowledge is a bad thing, or that the Book of Judges isn’t copied from Greek myths, or that the Logos is Jewish and circumsized, etc … but I am still a Christian!” And OK, so long as you are using the word idiosyncratically and you don’t believe in the actual definition of the word or use it in the way that it was used for centuries, then yes, you can be a Christian, OK.

Of course, at that point, “Christian” just means “a good person” in their minds and they’re just looking for a pat on the head from someone and a cookie. Most people go through life like this — all of their actions can be explained as part of some kind of Quixotic quest to find someone to pat their heads and rub their tummies. For most men, this figure is their she-hog wife, their Mommy 2.0 with added sex features. For other men and women mostly, Yahweh is a kind of surrogate alcoholic step-dad that they can never please or appease, but simply quiver in terror before.

In general, a society that has undergone deep trauma finds apocalyptic, psychotic death cult religions very appealing. The collapse of the ancient world probably due to either cosmic cometary phenomenon coupled by volcanoes and dramatic climate shift was probably the greatest catastrophe our people faced since the end of the Younger Dryas and the scars of this tragedy are still felt in the psychotic religious truths that we are only barely starting to recover from and leave behind now.

However, the effects of sun cycles and comet activity on religion and politics is yet another taboo Russian schizoteric topic that I promise to bring up another time.

The Missing Moses

We touched on the comparisons of the mythical character of Lycurgus to the cheap copy of Moses previously. These are comparisons that have been made for centuries now by pretty much everyone, religious or secular, who takes the study of the Bible seriously.

The similarities are again undeniable — they are, in fact, glaring.

Philo explains that, clearly, Lycurgus must have been copying Moses’ example because of course! But let us consider the opposite scenario — that Moses was crafted along Platonic parameters to act as the template for a social engineering project.

Just think: the Pentateuch claims to be a kind of living will of a mythical founder-prophet from a distant age. And this character literally checks all the theological boxes that all previous heroes have checked before him and then some. Like, as if a writing student wrote a “how to create a compelling protagonist” book and made sure to tick all the boxes for his character, making him so over-powered and over-the-top that he feels totally synthetic. That’s Superman Moses.

And his role fulfills the position that Plato himself had suggested that the future synarchists ought to prepare when establishing their new social engineering cults. He use the model of Sparta and Lycurgus as the great reformer and rule-giver, remember? That is, Plato suggests that the social engineers of the future imposing synarchy on their target populations ought to appeal to or make up the legendary pedigree of some ancient prophet/hero/founder. This, he claimed, is how you get people to accept something new — by making it appear to be something old.

In keeping with our thesis, almost all of the “subsequent” Old Testament prophets curiously never mention Moses.

This is about as strange as a Catholic priest never mentioning the pope and alerts us to the fact that we have stumbled upon an attempt to socially engineer a new society by retconning a mythical founder with divinely-inspired rules into a pre-existing religion to justify reform in the present. If Moses, the alleged founder of Judaism, had existed like the first five books of the Bible describe him, he would probably figure front and center among the preachings of the supposedly subsequent prophets preaching in the Bible, yes?

And yet, he doesn’t. Curious.

This reveals many things to us about the Septuagint that its synthesizers would not have liked us to know.

An Abridged History of Semitism

The addition of Moses and Monotheism and Platonism to a pre-existing tradition becomes even more glaring when we look at what we know about the development of Judaism as a religion from alternative sources.

First and most importantly, pre-Alexandrian Judaism was basically just a kind of semitic polytheism that didn’t have a Lycurgus/Moses figure in its canon or the Zionist foundation myth of the first five books.

In fact, echoes of the polytheistic pre-tradition still come out of the pages of the Bible, especially the Masoretic text. And corroboratory evidence of very late-stage Jewish polytheism has been found with the discover of the Elephantine scrolls, and various bits of pottery, and surviving Greek accounts of what they found when conquering Jerusalem.

Judaism was then subsequently reformed several times.

At the time of their conquest by the Greeks and Romans, Judaism appear to have been built around the worship of an Egyptian style donkey-headed deity modeled on Set, the god of chaos, darkness and foreigners. That is what the Roman historians report having found in their temple at Jerusalem on two separate occasions (although that may be a historical duplicate account told twice). In fact, the earliest known depiction of Jesus has him as a donkey-headed deity.

This makes sense because Yeshua means “Salvation [sent] from Yahweh” and the Hellenic world at the time believed Yahweh to the donkey-god of chaos and foreigners that is hated by all the other gods and hates the other gods himself.

Previous to that period, they appear to have been generic pastoralist or nomadic tribesmen not all too different from the Arabs who live in the Middle-East today who worshipped the traditional pantheon of the region with El and his Elohim at its head. This was the equivalent of the Greeks’ Zeus and his Olympians or the Phoenician Ba’al and his heavenly cohorts. And we still have Yahweh depicted as subordinate to El and part of his heavenly pantheon in Deuteronomy of the Dead Sea scrolls.

The later-still prophets, who were all living and writing under a period of foreign occupation or in exile or as part of a satrapy, were all Yahwehists, and they were attempting to reform the polytheistic remnant traditions of theirs and neighboring semitic peoples with their Yahweh-only monolatry. This is why the prophets are constantly condemning their own people for worshipping Ishtar/Asherah or other deities or consorting with the foreigners running the colonial governments in the area. Christians claim that the Israelites had fallen back into paganism and idolatry by the time of the prophets.

But again, the chronology has been inverted. They originally were polytheistic, and the monotheism was added later to make them vehicles for Platonism.

The last major reforms to come along were part of the Alexandrian Platonic project, which gave us the more monotheistic, streamlined and Demiurgos-compliant Judaism that we think of and find in our Bibles today. The Moses stuff was clearly part of the Platonic agenda to achieve social reform. His story was spliced together from various heroic archetypes like Romulus and Remus and Lycurgus and Gilgamesh and so on to create the super-prophet with literally all the heroic tropes of all previous superheroes that we know of today. This was then retconned into the traditions of the Jews and it became known as Old Testament Judaism.

Here is the bombshell claim though: the “translation” of the Old Testament by the 70/72 is possibly when the first 5 books of the Septuagint were synthesized from scratch and added to pre-existing Judaism by the Judeo-Platonists of Alexandria.

Again: this was all done with the goal of making war on the history and metaphysics of the ancient world by flipping it on its head and to create a syncretic, synthetic and synarchic regime.

The Septuagint and Its Discontents

Some Hebrews, however, clearly resisted this social engineering effort, just like they would resist the subsequent elite-led efforts to reform Judaism into Christianity as well. While the Judeo-Platonists were trying to recast Yahweh into the generic “Grand Engineer/Craftsman” mold, the hardliners insisted on the ethnic, petty and exclusionary character of Yahweh.

This, in my opinion, neatly accounts for the differences between the Septuagint and the Masoretic text’s depictions of Yahweh. That is, the Septuagint is clearly more Platonic in its characterization of God and the Masoretic is clearly more tribal, and it should make perfect sense to us why this is the case. Furthermore, I can go either way with the primacy claims between the Septuagint and the Masoretic — the Hebrew or the Greek being first doesn’t matter for my arguments today.

All that matters for now is that the goal of the Septuagint is quite clearly to make war on “paganism” and by extension on the past and to institute a global, synthetic and syncretic theocracy. These were all the goals explicitly outlined in Plato’s work, which had hitherto not been carried out successfully and implemented anywhere.

Let me list a few examples of what I mean again, just from the first book:

Genesis’ first creation/destruction narrative is Timaeus-compliant

God is literally portrayed as Plato’s absent craftsman in Genesis

Monotheism is pushed through the use of Kyrios or Pantocrator in the Greek to refer to God as opposed to the ethnic name of the tribal deity Yahweh or El that we know that Judaism worshipped

Also, what are the odds that Plato demands that a monotheistic regime of Demiurgos worship be instituted in society and provides specific instructions for doing so and then these exact prescriptions are followed to the letter in the Septuagint? And, haven’t Judaism and Christianity and Islam styled themselves as iconoclast movements dedicated to destroying everything that isn’t Bible-compliant? Isn’t the historical record enough to prove that they went ahead and made war on the ancient world using Bolshevik tactics to remove worship of the old gods just like Plato wanted?

Oh yes, I went there! And I haven’t even brought the Talmud and its role in all of this up yet!

Now, the plan to synthesize a Plato-compliant new religion out of the scraps of the old was split into stages, or rather attempts. The Septuagint was the third such attempt and it was only the fourth attempt, building on the Septuagint to create what came to be known as Christianity, that the project was finally successfully implemented on a large scale. Next time, we are going to talk about Plato’s own revolutionary activities in Greece and how the first attempt to create a Platonic socially-engineered religion turned out for Athens and how this forced Plato back to the drawing board.

The Platonian approach to social engineering follows a distinct pattern though, which gives it away to a keen eye looking out for it. They latch on to existing traditions and religions and insert their programming into them. Remember: the goal is to achieve synarchy around a synthetic and syncretic religion and so, knowing these tell-tale signs, we can see their meddling in subsequent and previous projects.

This is exactly how the Bene Gesserit are portrayed in Dune by the way.

This is also literally the tactic that was used by Jesuits to foment civil war in societies and to increase the influence of the Church. They would learn the local myths and insert Catholicism into them. The Bolsheviks inserted Communism into peasant folklore as well. Social engineers use these tactics regardless of their ideology because they work. Praxeology has a logic of it is own independent of the ideology it is used to promote. This is the same argument I make about power politics — that the path to keeping and maintaining power is the same regardless of what personal ideology one wishes to implement on society. One has to first gain power to effect anything, right? So, it makes little sense to discuss ideology when one ought to simply be discussing methods, technologies and techniques. I take the same approach to religion as well, if you haven’t noticed, and so did the social engineers, to devastating effect.

This is what clever people understand and do. Learn something from clever people instead of seething at them for once! Your outrage is impotent! You have no power here! Save your rage for your wife or step-children, please!

*cough*

The Cult of Serapis

Now, the Cult of Serapis is a very clear early example of beta version Alexandrian Platonic Academy social engineering. Serapis was a syncretic deity — that means he was an amalgamation or combination of previous deities and his cult was instituted as a political unity measure to bring coherence to the Greek empire. To an atheist, all gods are fake, but when I say “synthetic” I mean to say that as someone who believes in higher entities, this Serapis entity isn’t real like say, Horus is. Because Horus has a proven track-record of being accessible through altered states of mind and other forms of theurgy. I will say the same thing later on about Jesus, who is clearly a combination and a concoction created by talented engineers, but I won’t say the same about the Christ concept, which strikes me as a genuine mystical phenomenon that was anthropomorphized and semitized later on for political reasons.

Serapis isn’t as politically or emotionally charged an example as Jesus though, which is why I bring it up and denounce it as thoroughly Platonic i.e., synthetic, syncretic and synarchic (the three originals S’s of evil — we will add a fourth S for “semitic” later on though).

This is usually missed by the historians on the subject, even though all the tell-tale clues are there.

What were the real motives of Ptolemy Soter in introducing the cult of Sarapis as the official cult of his new state side by side with that of Alexander, we do not know. Did he think that he could find in it common ground for the fusion of Greeks and Egyptians in one mass of subjects to one king and worshippers of the king’s god; did he wish like Ikhnaton long ago to create a god for his empire, just as Philopator tried the same thing by bringing into prominence the cult of his mystical ancestor Dionysus? We do not know; one thing is clear, this god Sarapis became the true symbol of the new religiosity and the changed outlook of the new ‘Greeks’ in Egypt. (…) But this Egyptian deity became dear to the Greeks of Egypt as well and took the chief place at Alexandria: scarcely as an Egyptian, rather as a new great mystical god, whose theology and whose ritual were worked out in concert by Timotheus the expounder of the Eleusinian mysteries, and the hellenized Egyptian priest and scholar Manetho, a god in whom were united for the Greek both the ancient Egyptian theological wisdom and all the mysticism of the new Greek religion: the mysticism of Zeus and Pluto, of the Sun and Asciepius, and perhaps even more that of Dionysus Zagreus. For him a consort was found in the equally mystic Isis and her divine son Horus (Harpocrates), who took the place of Anubis, Isis with the thousand names and the limitless mystic power, the apotheosis of maternal love and the personification of the mystic female principle. (…) Cambridge Ancient History (First Edition - 1928, Fourth Printing - 1969), Volume VII, pages 145-146, from an article entitled "Ptolemaic Egypt" by M. Rostovtzeff, Professor of History, Yale University.

And:

The attributes of Serapis were both Egyptian and Hellenistic. The aspects of the ancient Egyptian god Osiris were united with the Apis Bull a major aspect of the god Ptah (who the Greeks identified with their god Hephaestus). The syncretism of these two deities was given the name Serapis. (…) This new deity was usually depicted as an anthropomorphic Greek god not dissimilar to standard depictions of the supreme Greek god, Zeus. By the 2nd century A.D., even many members of the Christian community in Alexandria appears to have become worshippers of both Serapis and Jesus and would prostrate themselves without distinction between the two (see letter of Emperor Hadrian cited below).

The cult of Serapis ended up failing as the social engineers smoothly transitioned to Christianity next. The last adherents of the cult were exterminated by the Christians in their temple fortress in Alexandria after an Imperial decree unleashed the army on them. Christianity, being an elite-created project, always enjoyed Imperial largesse and protection, with a few rare exceptions along the way like Julian the Apostate, a genius and a visionary who tried to overcome the social engineers and their semitic soldiers, only to be betrayed and murdered by a Christian assassin in the midst of battle.

I have written about this phenomenon before — how yesteryears revolutionaries are devoured by the new crop of fanatics. In time of course, the Christians were themselves discarded by the social engineers and the few Christians left in our times are ironically in the same position as the heathens they once exterminated — feebly clinging to their dead traditions in remote rural areas, waiting to be rounded up by the modern Sans-Culottes of the new revolutionary regime who are sharpening their machetes in the powerful urban centers as we speak.

Actually, some even say that Stoicism was a similar attempt to create a syncretic and synthetic synarchy — only using philosophy as its template as opposed to religion. Perhaps. Actually, even Buddhism bears the hallmarks of Alexandrian engineering and may have been synthesized there. Trust me, this thesis isn’t as crazy as it sounds at first. The Greek influence on Buddhism is totally unknown by most people, but once discovered, it raises startling questions. Look past the fairytales and the superstitions for the fingerprints on the underlying system of metaphysics and see if you can’t see the “hidden hand” at work promoting the three S’s of evil …

Suffice it to say, we can definitively assert that it was another iteration of engineering that created Christianity which truly succeeded where all previous attempts had largely failed. By the way, in contrast, Islam can be seen as a reaction to Platonic meddling and a violent form of anti-Hellenism. The origins of Islam do distinctly bear the fingerprints of engineering as well, however, they also bear the hallmark of the tail beginning to wag the dog. We will cover this change in the power balance between Semitism and Platonism next time though.

Again: all of these coincidences and conclusions about the origin of our big religions can only be explained neatly away by doubting the primacy of Plato and essentially portraying him as a shameless, uncreative copy-cat fraud. But the theological founders of Judeo-Platonism (Christianity) like Philo do not deny the comparisons between Moses and Lycurgus and Genesis and Platonic metaphysics that I am making here. This isn’t a Rurik claim, but a proto-Christian and then Orthodox claim. In fact, the Orthodox claim that the similarities to Plato are proof of the truths of the Bible. Philo Judaeus is often referred to as the “Jewish Plato” for a good reason. Although, he would probably prefer Plato be referred to as the Greek Philo.

See how that works?

And if real estate is all about location, location, location, then religion is all about primacy, primacy, primacy.

Judaics and Judeo-Platonists simply claim primacy and thereby derive all of their spiritual authority from that claim that the whole world has accepted unquestioningly for centuries now! And since the Protocols of Plato were written out, we have veered in and out of synarchy several times since the plan was set into motion. But to undermine the engineers’ powerh, we have to undermine their claim to primacy! By putting Plato first, where he belongs, we can expose the Septuagint for the social-engineering project that it is as opposed to the ancient revelation of God’s Word that we have been conditioned to believe it to be!

Each iteration of social engineering brings us closer to Plato’s Utopia though, unfortunately.

Slowly, but surely, I will continue trying to explain why the ruling elite of several centuries now liked the ideas of Plato so much and why this affinity never truly faded away. I can point out the similarities between the Bolsheviks and the Platonists and the early Christian anti-Pagan revolutionaries until my fingers cramp up and wither from carpal tunnel. I can also point to elements of The Republic that were implemented immediately upon Trotsky’s armies taking power and can likewise point out elements of the Green Agenda and Charles Schwab’s speeches now that Plato would nod along with and approve of. At the end of the day though, one can’t definitively make a moral claim about whether or not eating bugs and renting pods and being sent to re-education camps for Whiteness is a good or bad thing though.

It is bad for you and me, sure, probably, but it is great for the elites!

To be able to resist the agenda, we have to be able to assert ourselves, our identity and say “NO”! Even if it is “for the greater good” it isn’t our good. That means that we won’t allow ourselves to be metissed away into a mocha-colored global helot class to prove what moral people we are! Those are their standards, not ours! The house’s rules, not the laws of the universe! We have to assert that we won’t eat soy and bugs to decolonize our stomachs! That we won’t allow our “betters” to own all the resources of the world and to use it for the furtherance of their utopian schemes! No, we do not accept that they speak for God or for the planet or for morality and Human Rights Happiness Values! And finally, we reject their Demiurgos, this synthetic, syncretic, globalist, entity that resembles a centralized bank more than any real deity worthy of worship and by doing so, we reject the source of all their metaphysical power as well!

To Be Continued

I’m trying to make this essay series manageable. Last time, I got complaints that I had put too much information into it and that I ought to space things out more.

As a result, we will go a bit slower, fine.

Next time, we will cover Plato’s original Bolshevik-style revolutions launched in Ancient Greece, and hopefully start making our way into a discussion of how Biblical Noahidism is the perfect expression of Plato’s dystopian scheming. Now that we know that Plato is the ideological forebearer of totalitarianism in its various forms, we will be able to discuss how Christianity is the grandmother of Communism as well. In fact, there is a whole family of ideologies that are connected to one another and these connections only make sense if we understand the Godfather role that Plato played to all of them. Also, in this metaphor, God’s Chosen nation of priests are the mid-wives who birthed these various golem-monstrosities. Yes, Communism, Christianity and Critical Race Theory all have Plato as their godfather and God’s Chosen as their mid-wives. And all of them are just various aspects or rather stages of the march towards total totalitarianism that Plato envisioned and then God’s Chosen implemented.

You’d be surprised to discover just how deep the plot goes.