I wanted to start Part III with a recap of the progress that we have made so far together in our study of the great metaphysics conspiracy. And if you missed Part II, you should read that first, so here you go:

First, we explored Plato’s writings on the ideal society of the future and compared it to some of the dystopian literature that has become a hallmark of the 20th century and, well, the creeping takeover of totalitarian forms of government worldwide. We concluded that Plato’s ideal society could just as easily be understood to be a dystopia, depending on one’s values and role in the proposed society. We also touched on some of the particulars of what makes a Platonian utopia tick — a guardian class of priests/spooks who police people’s thoughts and brainwash them from an early age by stealing them from their families and forcing a state education on them. The Platonian utopia is a template that has been picked up by social reformers and revolutionaries throughout the centuries and effected bit by bloody bit.

The only caveat worth mentioning here is that Plato was talking about city-states in his manifestos. But when God’s Chosen took over Platonism lock stock and barrel, they had bigger stakes in mind, and they applied their totalitarian messianism to the whole world. This is called “Tikkun Olam” or “healing the world” and when we get to eschatology we will talk more about the end times agenda of the Abrahamic religions. Caveat aside, the city-state remains the elite ideal, and to this day the almost-city-state concentrates wealth and technology and uses it to promote bold social engineering projects. Furthermore, historically, the city has periodically gone on crusades against the countryside where the heathen bumpkins refuse to get with the hip, trendy new religious/ideological reforms. Even nowadays, we see that the major political and cultural splits in our society track well with the city/country divide.

Second, we considered the possibility that Plato’s manifesto calling for a priest-based society based on a “Noble Lie” may have inspired the writers of the Septuagint in the 2nd century BC in Alexandria. The similarities between the Septuagint and Plato’s writings and Greek myths are too on the nose to deny and, in actual fact, these similarities have historically never been denied. In particular, Philo of Alexandria went to great lengths to point out just how similar Moses was to Plato. In other words, the order of priority has simply been swapped to make Plato seem like he came much later than the Pentateuch when the opposite chronology is likely the case. You yourself can peruse some of the similarities between, say Laws and Deuteronomy for example, but the more eye-opening and fun comparisons can be made between Timaeus and Genesis.

The key to cracking the mystery is in understanding the royal commission to codify the Hebrew laws undertaken by Philadelphus Ptolemy.

In Book 12:2 of the Antiquities of the Jews we read:

How Ptolemy Philadelphus Procured The Laws Of The Jews To Be Translated Into The Greek Tongue And Set Many Captives Free, And Dedicated Many Gifts To God.

1. When Alexander had reigned twelve years, and after him Ptolemy Soter forty years, Philadelphus then took the kingdom of Egypt, and held it forty years within one. He procured the law to be interpreted, and set free those that were come from Jerusalem into Egypt, and were in slavery there, who were a hundred and twenty thousand. The occasion was this: Demetrius Phalerius, who was library keeper to the king, was now endeavoring, if it were possible, to gather together all the books that were in the habitable earth, and buying whatsoever was any where valuable, or agreeable to the king's inclination, (who was very earnestly set upon collecting of books,) to which inclination of his Demetrius was zealously subservient. And when once Ptolemy asked him how many ten thousands of books he had collected, he replied, that he had already about twenty times ten thousand; but that, in a little time, he should have fifty times ten thousand. But he said he had been informed that there were many books of laws among the Jews worthy of inquiring after, and worthy of the king's library, but which, being written in characters and in a dialect of their own, will cause no small pains in getting them translated into the Greek tongue; (3) that the character in which they are written seems to be like to that which is the proper character of the Syrians, and that its sound, when pronounced, is like theirs also; and that this sound appears to be peculiar to themselves. Wherefore he said that nothing hindered why they might not get those books to be translated also; for while nothing is wanting that is necessary for that purpose, we may have their books also in this library. So the king thought that Demetrius was very zealous to procure him abundance of books, and that he suggested what was exceeding proper for him to do; and therefore he wrote to the Jewish high priest, that he should act accordingly.

Demetrius is a direct descendent in the Platonic Academy line, only a few generations removed from Plato himself. So, from the text, we learn that a Platonist with state backing sets out to translate the books of laws of the Jews into Greek.

In other words, this is the smoking gun.

This is the original commission for the Septuagint project spelled out in black and white.

In summary: Plato came first, and he codified a kind of social totalitarianism into his revolutionary manifestos. Said ideas then formed the core of the Pentateuch of the Septuagint, at least. Subsequent religions used the Septuagint as their core religious text. Entire empires then adopted these texts as part of a top-down, elite-driven conversion effort. They then falsified and destroyed huge swaths of our history to make sure that their Maoist style cultural reforms stayed in place.

With that, we are now all caught up.

It would make sense to cover the development of Judeo-Platonism next aka Christianity. But, actually, we can take two steps back before we do that to learn more about what Plato’s agenda really was on both the political and metaphysical level first. You probably haven’t heard the story behind Plato’s revolutionary government in Athens before, and once you do, you will have to totally re-examine your view of figures like Socrates, Plato, and later still, Aristotle (when we get to him).

These men were the Bolsheviks or the Jacobins or the Cromwellians of their time.

In fact, all subsequent revolutions have followed the archetypical example of the Thirty Tyrants government in Athens.

The Platonic Coup in Athens

I’m going to borrow heavily from Karl Popper’s summary of the events that occurred in Athens when Plato was a young man. Popper explores this topic to make the argument that Communism is a Platonic conspiracy and does a good job of summarizing the events that took place in Athens to prove his case that it was a totalitarian takeover. His famous claim is that Western thought has been Platonic or anti-Platonic but rarely ever non-Platonic. Actually, I thought it was Popper who famously quipped that Western philosophy was nothing more than “footnotes to Plato”, but it turns out that was Alfred North Whitehead. Popper’s intention in explaining this though, is to provide covering fire for Jewish Utopianism, which was being blamed for Marxism and Bolshevism by prominent intellectuals like Toynbee and even politicians in Europe and America at the time. By blaming Plato for everything, Popper was trying to get the learned rabbis Marx, Lenin and Trotsky (among others) off the hook.

However, as I showed in Part II, there was no one more smitten with Plato’s work than the Chosen people, who literally based their new religion and political identity on Plato and his glowing accounts of Sparta. So, nice try, Popper, but we see right through the shtick. Still, he is the go-to modern commentator on Plato and what he writes proves that I’m not exactly giving a fringe interpretation of Plato. Quite the opposite, there is no other way to read Plato, frankly. All I am doing is adding a value judgement to Plato’s work. Furthermore, I am contextualizing it and proving that it wasn’t just a historical oddity or a philosophical treatise for air-headed sophistos to quip from at cocktail parties.

No, I argue that Platonists created the Septuagint and were involved in various political and religious projects since. Plato’s work has influenced subsequent philosophers, subsequent religions, and subsequent governments. This makes Plato the godfather of the greatest and longest-spanning conspiracy of all time, to my mind. And that makes this essay series an attempt to understand the elite-driven social engineering that has spanned centuries, much of it successful, and which is, arguably, in the process of being fine-tuned and completed right now.

I hope that makes sense and the stakes that I’ve outlined have been sufficiently heightened to keep my readers interested in the outcome of Plato’s scheming and the conclusions that I will draw.