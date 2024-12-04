There was a lengthy summary report provided by Kommersant regarding a recent conference or series of conferences held between the Presidential Administration (PA or AP) and the United Russia party. They set goals and discussed obstacles and challenges that they’d have to face. I honed in on the key parts featuring ideological narrative control, veterans, and the looming specter of Russian nationalism threatening to topple Putin’s utopia state.

Here:

Another important topic of the seminar, according to the interlocutors of “Kommersant ”, was working with «victory image » and public opinion regarding returnees with SVO. «AP proceeds from the fact that the end of the SVO will be and you need to be prepared for it », — explains one of the sources “Kommersant ”. The future results of the SVO should be regarded in society as a victory, although different social groups already perceive it differently: for «angry patriots » it means one thing, for «liberals » — is completely different. Therefore, from the point of view of AP, it is necessary to focus on «the calm majority », which will be a fairly achievement of the goals outlined by the president (denacification and demilitarization of Ukraine), as well as the preservation of new territories for Russia. And this majority must be maintained and expanded, according to AP. As for the participants of the SVO, as already reported by “Kommersant ”, working with them — is one of the priority tasks that the AP poses to the regional authorities, and the satisfaction of former fighters with their post-war life has even become one of the performance indicators for governors (see “Kommersant ” November 29) At the seminar, in this regard, it was noted that it is necessary to constantly focus on the issues of rehabilitation and employment of participants in the SVO so that they do not join protest movements or crime. One of the risks is that in a peaceful life it will be difficult for former fighters to find the same salaries as for the SVO, so we need to think about their promotion and the formation of respectful attitude in society, the sources of “Kommersant ” say. It was said in «Senezha » and that in society the formation of a negative attitude towards the participants of the SVO as a whole should not be allowed. «It is necessary to carry out explanatory work — to explain, for example, that the PTSD effect does not affect all participants in the hostilities — especially now, when they are often conducted contactlessly », — gives an example one of the sources “Kommersant ”. The topic of nationalism was also touched upon at the seminar. Now AP is witnessing an increase in anti-migrant sentiment in society. Vice-governors called for continuous preventive work and explained what the shortcomings in this area were, which led, in particular, to anti-Semitic unrest in October 2023 in Dagestan and anti-Gypsy unrest near Chelyabinsk in October 2024. According to the stories of the seminar participants, they even had a special business game — «National conflict simulation ». As one of the interlocutors of “Kommersant ” emphasizes, the AP generally calls for careful monitoring of the growth of any destructive groups and classifies them, in particular, non-speaking communities. In general, vice-governors have traditionally been called for maintaining stability and sustainable harmony in society. To do this, representatives of the AP explained, officials should communicate with people and be sympathetic to the fact that they are unhappy with something. The Kursk region was cited as an example, where the authorities achieved payments and benefits for citizens who lost their homes, but this did not avoid the protests according to AP, due to insufficient competent explanatory work.

Revealing, no?

Look: I wrote about this “ceasefire” or “peace deal” more than a year ago. And the point that I keep making is that words matter.

What you call this … thing is how people will perceive it. I call it “capitulation”, but as the Kremlin itself explains, it is the job of propagandists to make sure that such a word never enters the public lexicon. And who are the two groups most likely to disagree with the ideological framing of this looming … thing that they’re working on behind closed doors? Nationalists and veterans. Thus, they might become a problem going forward. A problem that has to be dealt with to ensure that this … thing gets and stays implemented.

Here is a similar report from Telegram:

The overwhelming majority of society will perceive the end of the SVO as a victory for Russia. The segment of the dissatisfied ("angry patriots"), in the event of achieving real peace, will be marginalized. Moreover, targeted work will be carried out with the LOMs. (VIPS) Nezygar's source from among the curators of domestic policy confirmed that this topic was discussed at the recently completed seminar in "Senezh". The curators of domestic policy were instructed to be ready for the end of the SVO and the presentation of their positive results in public opinion. The November sociology of Russian Field shows: an absolute majority (53%) for peace negotiations. 36% are for the continuation of military action. This is the lowest figure since the beginning of the SVO (for comparison, in February and May there were 40-41%). The information space is controlled: war correspondents and other hawkish LOMs will comply with the instructions handed down to them. In this case, dissatisfaction with the results of the SVO will be localized and will go into a latent form. On the other hand, we should expect the strengthening of liberal narratives on the principle of “it was not worth starting”, etc. This point of view will need to be addressed seriously. “Not only by labeling it as a fifth column,” says the source. “There are many pensioners among the “hawks”: their opinion is adjusted by switching the agenda,” the source believes. For example, TV will start talking about problems with housing and communal services, healthcare, the need to develop social policy. Or, another, more realistic option: by demonstrating Russia's military power and its ability to resist NATO militarily. The whole world has seen this and we can be proud of it, the source reasons. Russia has a subservient type of political culture and the overwhelming majority will accept the result that is presented to them as a victory. Society has resigned itself to the fact that the leadership will decide when to end the SVO and under what conditions. As one of the respondents correctly formulated by sociologists, “they did not ask us when the SVO began. Why ask about its completion and results.” The society formulates the request for the end of military actions very timidly. In the event of the end of the SVO, regional authorities are required to strengthen control over the "angry patriots", up to the harsh and forceful suppression of any dissent. Just as it was with the pacifists in February 2022. The task will be to suppress narratives in the spirit of Girkin about the "shameful peace", "failure to achieve the goals of the SVO", etc.

Meanwhile, Trump and his people are framing a NATO occupation of 80% of Ukraine as a great peace offering. When the time comes and if Putin and his Kremlin take the offer, they will do the same thing. Today, they are saying that NATO taking over 80% of Ukraine and fast-tracking Ukraine into some sort of NATO “umbrella” protection is unacceptable. Tomorrow, it will be called “peace” or “denazification”. They’re gloating that Zelensky is open to having negotiations for the first time since Istanbul was torn up and thrown in the trash.

This is kind of a big development. Totally expected, but a big milestone nonetheless. Here:

Ukraine might have to liberate some Russian-held territories through diplomatic means after the country's NATO membership becomes certain, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Kyodo News on Dec. 1. "Our army lacks the strength to do that. That is true," Zelensky told the Japanese news agency regarding the liberation of territories held by Russia since 2014, including Crimea. "We do have to find diplomatic solutions," he said, adding that liberation by force could be considered when Ukraine is strong enough to prevent new aggression by Russia. The statement aligns with a recent rhetoric shift in Kyiv as Moscow's forces keep advancing in the east, and the future of Western support is uncertain under Donald Trump's upcoming presidency. Zelensky had long been adamant about Ukraine's full territorial integrity as a key cornerstone of any peace deal. His more recent comments show a willingness to defer the status of occupied territories in exchange for entry into NATO while not recognizing Russian occupation as legitimate. "We understand that Article 5, when you're a member of NATO, cannot apply to the entire territory of Ukraine during wartime, as countries are against the risks of being drawn into the war," Zelensky told Sky News last week. The comments came as Ukraine has been urging NATO allies to invite Ukraine to join the alliance as early as next week during the NATO Foreign Ministerial Meeting on Dec. 3-4. Speaking to Kyodo News, Zelensky said that the war has entered a "complicated period" and that the current level of international support is not sufficient. He reiterated his calls on NATO to launch talks with Kyiv as soon as possible. Ukraine's head of state also commented on Trump's imminent return to the White House, saying that the president-elect's team is studying Ukraine's five-step victory plan. "But there will be no capitulation from the side of Ukraine," Zelensky added. Trump's presidency has sparked fears that Washington would pull the plug on Ukraine as the president-elect has criticized military aid for Kyiv. He has also pledged to bring both sides to the negotiating table, with some reports suggesting this plan could entail freezing the war along the current front lines and postponing Ukraine's NATO aspirations.

Being allowed to join NATO is not a “concession” or a “surrender” by Kiev or Zelensky. It is literally the whole goal of Zelensky’s efforts to drag NATO into Ukraine and Ukraine into NATO. This would also be a huge forward advance by NATO against Russia. It is a win/win for both of them. Meanwhile, Putin will have lost Ukraine for the next century through his inaction and/or treachery.

And yet, everyone on my “side” seems to be talking about the planned or proposed NATO occupation of 80% of Ukraine as some sort of grand NATO concession to Putin. These people are revealing their true mission and proving all my accusations against them as being traitors and agents working against the Russian people by doing so.

I don’t have much to add today because I’ve covered this all so many times now.

It all depends on the framing that you accept. I will always simply state the obvious here: losing most of Ukraine to NATO occupation is not a W for anti-Globalist patriots or for Russia for that matter. They will claim otherwise though, and Putin’s FSB will find anyone who says otherwise and have a chat with them about their unfortunate framing of the PA’s decisions in Ukraine. What can I add at this point?

Simply read what Zelensky wants or what the Trump people are saying they’ll do:

more NATO weapons for Kiev

NATO troops in Ukraine

expedited NATO membership or some sort of “umbrella” protection

building up and expanding the UAF as a “deterrent” going forward

sanctioning Russia harder to get them to comply

some sort of territory swap?

Regarding the territory swap speculation — the man who predicted it two years out was Arestovich. He literally said that this would happen and was being worked on in political backrooms between Kiev and Moscow. If it goes through, it will prove that this whole war was planned and coordinated between Kiev and Moscow and Washington to a certain extent. How else would Arestovich (and later others) be able to predict that Ukraine would invade Russia and then use it in some territory swap deal to end the war all the way back then?

I made some predictions back then too which are looking eerily prescient:

I’m still not convinced that we’re in the end run though.

Why wouldn’t Kiev push ahead with their successes now that they’re being absolutely flooded with military aid and being given the green light to do whatever they want? Trump has gathered the most insane warmonger cabinet in American history around him. None of this spells “speedy resolution of the conflict” to me.

Besides, even if Moscow takes the deal, Kiev will just keep attacking anyway.

Like with how Hezbollah surrendered to the IDF and signed a shameful capitulation treaty whereby they’d abandon South Lebanon. Israel immediately began flagrantly violating the treaty, but Hezbollah’s bought and paid for leaders refused to fight back and simply allow Israel to inflict more punishment on them.

The reason why they’re not fighting back is because Iran’s comprador government has cut them loose. Souleimani’s assassination severely undermined the military hardliners in Iran and so now the reformist, pro-Western Iranian government is in charge and unchecked and begging for talks with Israel and Washington. They’re also cutting loose Assad and the Alawites too, not just Hezbollah. Are you following what is happening in Syria? Total catastrophe. Only treason can explain such a colossal failure. But who sank the knife into the back of Syria?

Assad?

His generals?

Moscow?

Tehran?

I don’t know yet. Probably there is far more to the story than meets the eye. We will have to see.

Still, it was almost certainly through Iranian intelligence (the head of which defected to Israel earlier this year) that Israel was able to assassinate hundreds with their pager bombs and decapitation strikes.

Point being: ZOG or the Globalists or Neoconisitan (call it what you will) use everything as a weapon while the Axis of Morality does nothing and hides behind moral platitudes and so-called international law.

Example: when Minsk I and II were violated by Kiev, Moscow punished patriots for noticing it and fighting back. They did the same with Istanbul. They will do the same with this proposed “peace” treaty. It provides them with an excuse to continue what they do best: losing.

It will also become even harder to report on the situation if a deal is signed because “my side” will declare victory and will lash out at anyone pointing out that nothing has been won and everything surrendered. It is sort of like what you have with Trump being elected to president again. Now everything is a victory and the federal government is a force for good in the world again. Criticism from the patriotic right has been outmaneuvered by putting Trump into power and making him the face of ZOG tyranny and the next round of wars in the name of Israel sure to come.

…

