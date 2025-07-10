Hey there, Stalkers! It is time for me to report on my favorite topic! You know what that is!

Yes, Putin’s population replacement agenda for the Russian people.

In the news recently was a report from the Urals where some regional government head said that they were expecting one million Indians to migrate over this year for work. And the source of the claim apparently could be traced back to some Indian diplomat to Russia speaking to the press. They claims have been amplified by official BRICS media. Like their Twitter account:

But is it true?

Well, it caused a lot of outrage in Russia, immediately, and so the Duma spoke out recently that it was logistically impossible for one million migrants from India to be moved into Russia in one year.

This was the latest commentary on the news:

Words from the head of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry Andrey Besedin about waiting in Russia for 1 million migrants from India «completely biased» and cannot correspond to reality, the chairman of the committee told Gazeta.Ru State Duma on labor, social policy and veterans' affairs Yaroslav Nilov. «I think it's a number taken from the sky. She is clearly biased, but she has seriously excited society. For me, this is generally some kind of fantasy, since we have government-approved quotas. This year there are about 220 thousand quotas for the entire country. It is not clear to me how a million Indians can be introduced into one region», — said the deputy.

And yet, despite the quotas, the Kremlin’s own news agencies reported a 6 million migrant increase. So, the quotas are not set in stone.

He explained that labor migrants from India will have to obtain a visa, and this is a very complex and long process.

But the BRICS process will grant all of these countries visa-free travel to Russia. This process is already in the works for many African countries. I’ve written about it before. Russia is set to import thousands of top Kenyan neuroscientists and rocket engineers and Afghan nuclear physicists and on and on the list goes.

«To obtain a work visa, you need to obtain a quota or justify that the specialist is outside the quota, and there are about 20 thousand such specialists throughout the country. And against the backdrop of millions of migrants who come from the countries of the former Soviet Union who do not need a visa, this is a drop in the ocean», — explained Nilov. The deputy confirmed that there are indeed labor migrants from India in Russia Sri Lanka, Myanmar, North Korea and African countries, but most often they come as part of targeted recruitment. Therefore, Besedin’s words — «are some kind of nonsense», Nilov concluded. On July 9, Besedin, referring to the statement of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India c RF stated, that Russia is expecting the arrival of a million labor migrants from India.

Who to believe?

I find the notion that something as toothless and outdates as “the law” would ever deter the criminals in the Kremlin from committing the Kalergi agenda on Russia completely laughable. The law has only ever, in the entire history of civilization, been used as a tool by the elite against the masses. Laws do not apply to people with power and money — only the powerless and penniless. In this case, the phantom of some law code on migration is being used to assuage people that mass population replacement is not possible. Because it is against the law, see?

It violates Section C, Sub-clause Beta, Article Smily Face of the 1999 Tikkun Masala Protocols!

That should stop them!

It is to laugh.

Look: if you know who the elites running the Kremlin are, and you know that they’ve already imported 20+ some million non-Russians since they’ve been in power, and you know that they’re bragging about bringing over “Abrahamic brothers in the faith” over, and you know that they’re passing laws criminalizing pro-Russian speech, and you know that your own elites in the West are doing the same thing to you, and you know that this agenda has been outlined by the elites a century ago, then what are we even debating here?

We are simply debating timetables, clearly.

Maybe it won’t be one million Indians in one year, but only 200 thousand each year. It’s OK though, because we Russians share the same Abrah Brahmanic values and morals and are opposed to Israel and NATO expansion.

Maybe.

But one thing is for sure.

The Kremlin will never ever close the borders and start focusing on employing native Russians, boosting their birthrates, lowering their costs of living and so on. That is not part of the agenda. And if you know the agenda, all that is left to do is to debate timetables, see? In other words: when and/or how rapidly the agenda will be effected. That is the only thing that I can report or speculate on — not that the agenda will ever be reversed or halted.

And that is why I don’t like writing about this topic.

It depresses me.