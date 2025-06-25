The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sim1776's avatar
Sim1776
1h

To make the Iranian strikes even juicier, the areas supposedly hit were already slated for development so the property owners will get to double dip on land destruction and reconstruction. It's all so tiresome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Telimektar's avatar
Telimektar
12m

Iran seemed to have created a mini-proxy empire for itself because of the "Great War on Terror" (and yeah they directly helped the US with that). All for nothing obviously it fell like a house of cards, as far as I understand Khomeini isn't the "pope" of Shia Islam, Al Sistani is (correct me if I'm wrong, and I'm sure it's a lot more complicated than that, I don't think they really have such an official ranking), he's also freaking 94 and besides condemning the strikes doesn't seem to really do anything :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ali_al-Sistani

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/514633/Iraq-s-Grand-Ayatollah-al-Sistani-condemns-military-aggression

https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5156391-sistani-warns-against-targeting-khamenei-sadr-calls-mass-protests

Muqtada al-Sadr is still around, I don't why I thought he was dead, not sure why, interesting that Academic Agent seems certain that the Mullahs accepted 15 (yes fucking 15) millions Afghan refugees, this is Western government level of treason and Great Replacement, I feel really bad for the little boys of Iran... (Bacha bazi).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture