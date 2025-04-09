Our top Putin-Trump liaison came out recently to complain about Kiev violating the energy war ceasefire. Here:

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Ukraine’s troops appear to be disregarding orders from their political leaders. Despite Ukraine publicly supporting the 30-day partial ceasefire brokered by Russia with the US, Peskov pointed out that Ukrainian airstrikes have continued.

Wow.

No one could have predicted this! You’re telling me that Moscow was led by the nose by their esteemed Kievan partners? AGAIN!? This must be because of how Christian they are in the Kremlin! They are too moral and pure for this world!

How is it that Putin keeps getting tricked over and over and over and over and over and over …

and over …

and over …

and over …

… again?

Maybe, just maybe he isn’t actually getting tricked? Maybe he isn’t that stupid? Maybe he isn’t all that moral and fluffy and naive? Maybe a different game is afoot? Maybe what I’ve been saying for years about him being a foreign agent of subversion is correct?

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a halt to attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on March 18, following a conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which both leaders agreed on the ceasefire. However, Peskov claimed that the Ukrainian military has not complied with orders regarding the ceasefire and continues to target energy infrastructure daily.

And what does the Kremlin do while Kiev has blatantly violated the ceasefire pretty much every single day since it has been signed? Why, they simply suppress media reports about Russian energy infrastructure going up in flames, of course!

Just like they’ve been doing for YEARS now!

I’m literally the only English blogger who has been talking about how Russia’s entire energy infrastructure network has been going up in flames.

You would have never heard about this story from the big Z-names.

NEVER!

Russia and the US had also agreed on a list of energy facilities, including nuclear plants, oil and gas sites, and hydroelectric stations, which should remain untouched as part of the truce. It remains unclear whether Ukraine issued orders to its forces to respect this agreement.



The Kremlin has indicated that it will continue to uphold the ceasefire, despite Ukraine’s alleged violations, and the Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that Moscow reserves the right to withdraw from the truce.

…

Did you catch that?

They literally admitted that they know that Kiev is just bombing them despite the ceasefire and that they’re STILL upholding their end of the ceasefire anyway!

WHAT.

Peskov further criticized Ukraine for its apparent inability to control its armed forces, labeling it a sign of "total lack of supervision" over military actions.



Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian forces had attacked energy infrastructure in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Saratov regions of Russia, violating the ceasefire terms. These incidents were documented within the past 24 hours, with the Russian military sharing video footage of the aftermath.

…

What else is there left to say about Russia’s efforts in this so-called “war”?

Well, now you know why I believe that a very one-sided “ceasefire” is very possible in the near future. That is, a kind of ceasefire in which Russian soldiers will simply be killed with impunity and Russian civilians will be arrested by Putin’s Chechens and FSB for daring to notice this.

That’s what Minsk I and II literally were.

A quick history lesson: Kiev bombed a literal mega-city for eight (8!) years with total impunity. Moscow didn’t lift a finger. In fact, the Kremlin literally worked together with Kiev to assassinate anyone trying to organize a local self-defense effort against the constant UAF attacks.

All of this happened before, albeit on a smaller scale.

If Putin and Trump re-sign an Istanbul-style deal, like Putin says that he wants, then this will be the new status quo. That is, nonstop UAF attacks and bombings as the Kremlin pretends that nothing is happening and focuses on … exploring the Arctic and Mars with Elon Musk instead?

Please, do not scoff at the possibility of this scenario coming to pass.

I am about 70% certain that this is exactly what will happen in the next year. Here:

If Goldman Sachs thinks that a “ceasefire” is likely, then I am inclined to believe them.

Only, again, this will be one of those strange newfangled kind of “ceasefires” where one side is allowed to keep shooting while the other pretends that they’re not getting shot at.

Just think: if Kiev can’t even abide by a 30-day pause on energy infrastructure strikes, are we really to believe that they’d stop invading Russia with their army on the battlefield in Belgorod?

I mean, Trump is sending them MORE weapons now than ever before for Yahweh’s sake! They’re still mobilizing more men and lowering the age for new recruits in Ukraine! Meanwhile, EUropean countries are pledging to spend more on Kiev’s war budget and to send over their own troop to boot to help free up more UAF troops for the front inside Russia!

And yet, the masters of the universe at Goldman Sachs believe that a “ceasefire” is probable?

What kind of a “ceasefire” are we talking about here, then?

Look: words don’t mean anything to these people. This is so so so important to understand. They invent new meanings for established terms as easily as they breathe. And they’ve been doing this since forever. “Proletariat” doesn’t mean workers in overalls, “peace” doesn’t mean an absence of killing and “ceasefire” doesn’t mean an end to the shooting, apparently.

It only means that one side will stop resisting it.

In fact,

shared a book with me recently in which General Ludendorff was complaining about the exact same kind of magic twisting of language to achieve the subjugation of a foreign nation a century ago in regards to another kind of “ceasefire” that was imposed on Germany following WWI.

The same kind of “peace”, is going to be imposed on Russia, clearly.

In fact, Putin has already presided over a “peace” in which Russia has been turned into a gas colony for NATO. The new terms of “peace” will be the continued culling of Russians, perhaps even the break-up of Russia as a federation itself and all the while, the Russians will be forced to pay “reparations” to Kiev and NATO i.e., to pay for the very bombs which are being dropped on them.

What have we done to deserve such a retarded world order?

…

I blame Christians for this state of affairs, personally.