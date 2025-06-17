There are now more and more regular people and even analysts who are scrambling to explain Tehran’s curious non-response to Israel’s continued attacks on its key military and scientific leadership, key military facilities and so on. Some double down on the cope and the insanity by hyping up Iran’s non-response. There are posts with millions of reshares and likes on Xitter spamming AI generated revenge porn. The info-merchants are already profiting quite handsomely from spreading lies that the masses want to hear.

But Tel Aviv in no way resembles Gaza.

Admittedly, we have the Israeli government censoring footage from Iran’s rocket strikes. This proves then, apparently, that Tel Avi is now rubble. That, along with the AI generated scenes of destruction, are the only proof we have that Tehran has flattened Tel Aviv, as many multipolaristas on social media claim. Sadly, there is actually a kind of logic at play here, admittedly. But it is of the peasant-minded “common sense” or heuristic-based lazy logic variety. Immature want to use shortcuts to figure out reality instead of doing the actual research and challenging their own emotional biases.

The fact that ZAnon was so wrong about everything for so long but no one ever seemed to notice or speak out about it (other than literally just me, apparently) revealed an even darker side of the masses’ nature and character than even COVID did. If COVID was a deception based on manipulation of fear related to the virus and loss of social status, then this whole Axis of Resistance arc was based on manipulation of other, more subtle emotions and drivers like:

the desire to be on the winning team at all costs

the desire to see revenge inflected on the enemy

the kind of ideological tribalism that can indeed be called “petty”

Abrahamic religious programming overriding logic and reason

the erroneous New Age belief that believing in nonsense can make it manifest if you just believe or meme hard enough about it

And some other stuff too, I’m sure

But whatever.

I’m over it myself, emotionally. And I’m not just saying that. I got a string of really nasty emails from Unz calling me some mean names and then a barrage of comments some calling for my death, others accusing me of working for Mossad, and even others just straight-up making stories about myself and my life.

The worst accusation by far was that I was secretly an Anglo and not actually Slavic at all since I “cheer” for Israel in this conflict, apparently.

*shudder*

Other than that one barb though, the rest just made me chuckle.

I like to laugh. I’m not a tragic writer. Quite the opposite. I find solace in the humorous absurdity of both the overarching geopolitical situation and the extreme obstacles put in my way when trying to accurately report and explain it. I am hated by people who, in theory, should be “on my team” and who should probably be supporting the research that I do. By trying to warn people, I am pelted with online tomatoes. In a more Christian or Communist age, I’d probably just be murdered outright by the mob, frankly.

My most implacable internet foes are people like me — peasants with no power — who are most similar to me in terms of who they identify as the enemy. No matter how many times I say it, it feels like I’m always one denial short, so here I go again: I am not in disagreement with the position that NATO and Israel are nefarious actors. I simply don’t think that the so-called “good guys” are doing a very good job of resisting them. I can support one team or be against another team and still acknowledge that the object of my distaste is winning and that the other guys are losing.

That’s … that’s literally all I’m doing here, Jesus Christ! Speaking of whom, they cry out “crucify him!” at me as well.

The more I think about it, the more I realize that I am actually quite literally Christ, probably.

I mean just look at the facts before you deny Me:

I can predict the future like Christ did

I am poor and rely on donations

I have long hair and wear flip-flops mostly

I have gone into the temple of Z and upturned the tables

I enjoy the company of whores

Jews are mad at Me

What more do you need to know?

Skywalker is the Messiah confirmed.

The 2000 year wait is over!

…

People ask me why I clown around like this^ in my articles and don’t just soberly provide “sit-reps” like the other analysts do. OK, assuming this is a good faith question, I have no problem answering it. No secrets here. Full disclosure. I do this because, at the end of the day, facts and logic don’t convince anyone of anything. Emotionally laded narratives do. By attacking the basis of the ZAnon narrative about Putin or the Axis of Resistance narrative about Syria, Lebanon, Palestine or Iran, I’m actually undermining a religious impulse, not making a scientific argument like I thought I was. For several years I struggled upstream against this current of disbeleif, wondering why I couldn’t get through to people with the simple facts that I was showing them as outlined on the military maps or in the various histories chronicling how Putin and his thugs came to power that I translated.

Once I realized that I was battling a religion though, essentially, my approach changed somewhat, and I switched to a tone of mockery.

Chances are, the reason why you are getting so offended by my nonstop blaspheming against Jesus, Putin, the Ayatollah and so on is because you are a believer by nature. That is why you are either threatening or cajoling or trying to convince me to stop via comments, emails or even the occasional DM. See, a non-believer wouldn’t care and might even appreciate my attempts to alleviate some of the drudgery of these Not-War with my humor.

Not so the True Believer.

And people who are unable to laugh at their own beliefs and at the absurdity of the world are fundamentally dishonest people who are not engaging with the reality of this life. They are living in their own walled off garden of cope-reality instead. Weak people of poor character, who couldn’t confront the tragicomic nature of our world retreat into the realm of positive propaganda to cope. That is why they start believing in Putin or Jesus or the Emperor Xi stuff. Because if they didn’t believe in them, they’d have to acknowledge that the world we live in is as tragical as it is comical. Reality doesn’t suit them, so they prefer fantasy to it.

And by puncturing holes in that reality, whether I do it with the best of intentions or not, I essentially cause these peoples’ entire inner worlds to start collapsing.

This, to my mind, explains the absolutely unhinged reactions I get from lunatics anywhere that my stuff gets posted.

So yeah.

That’s that.

Moving on to some news about the war next.

Less Rockets From Tehran

Consult the handy-dandy chart, if you please:

And now some more data for your consideration:

People are fleeing Tehran in droves; not so Tel-Aviv

We have videos and concrete claims put out by the IDF on what they’ve hit and who they have killed; Tehran leaves us to speculate on the effectiveness of their strikes

Iran has no allies (Russia is an enemy, not an ally, China has never done anything to help anyone); Israel has the full backing of NATO

No high level officials have been killed in Israel; every 12 hours brings fresh news of some Iranian general or politician or scientist being dead

Like, take the latest high profile assassinations that we got word of here:

⚡️June 15, 2025. The Iranian armed forces' operations against Israel will continue in an even more destructive manner until we make the enemy deeply regret it (c) Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters ⚡️]June 7, 2025. Israel has killed Iran's top military commander for the second time. Ali Shadmani, a close associate of Supreme Leader Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Shadmani served as Chief of the Military Staff and Commander of the Armed Forces' Emergency Command, commanded the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian army. If Shadmani's death is confirmed, it will be clear why there was no retaliation last night. Israel has knocked out the Iranian leadership for the second time in a few days. A day earlier, the IRGC lost four (!) generals (this was confirmed by Iran). With such losses, it will be extremely difficult to build a defense.

Meanwhile, Iran’s political leadership has promised to do a Syria-style shut down of all of their WMDs. Iran doesn’t have nukes because its leadership believes that big bombs are immoral, but they presumably do have some other weapons in their arsenal that are serving as the pretext for these attacks by Israel and soon the US, the Gulf State Jihadies and then the Turks from the north.

Well, they’ve offered to unilaterally disarm themselves. Here:

Iran is ready to conclude an agreement that guarantees that it does not have nuclear weapons. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. "We are ready for any agreement that will ensure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons, since, according to our principle, nuclear weapons are prohibited," he said at a meeting with ambassadors, RIA Novosti reports. At the same time, he said that Iran is not ready for a deal that will "deprive Iran of its nuclear rights." According to the minister, Iran planned to present its plan for a possible agreement on the nuclear deal to the American side at the sixth round of talks, which were to take place on June 15 in Oman. However, Israel's attacks are aimed at disrupting any diplomatic efforts, Araghchi believes. He also said that Tehran would stop striking Israel if it stopped its aggression against the Islamic Republic. According to him, Tehran has received messages from the United States through various channels that the country is not participating in Israel's operation, but Iran does not believe it. On the night of June 15, Iran launched three waves of missiles and drones at Israel. As a result of the massive shelling, at least eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured. In turn, Israel continued to strike Iranian military targets at night. US President Donald Trump said that the American armed forces will bring down all their might on Iran if Tehran attacks the country in any way. On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation, in which the Air Force strikes military targets and sites of Iran's nuclear program. Israeli authorities said that the operation is aimed at preventing a threat to the existence of the Jewish state, since, according to Israeli military and intelligence, Iran has approached the "point of no return" in creating nuclear weapons in a short time. The Israeli Air Force carried out several waves of attacks in various parts of Iran, including Tehran, where, according to Iranian media, some senior Iranian military officials and a number of nuclear scientists were killed. The Natanz nuclear facility, an Iranian military base in the northwest of the country, was also hit.

… so they've basically already capitulated but Israel keeps bombing anyway.

This is where Tehran’s wonderful ally Putin comes in by the way.

He wants to prove his usefulness to NATO by acting as a go-between to disarm Iran and get them to accept even more draconian Judeo-Anglo demands. That is why he keeps offering his services as a mediator and a third party to negotiations between Tehran and Israel and the West. It is also why he and his foreign policy team play the PR role of being tough on Israel and America’s aggression at the moment with their “stern phonecalls” and “firm warnings”. This will set them up nicely to supposedly be fair arbiters working to defend the aggrieved and wounded Iran in upcoming surrender negotiations.

But as I’ve written about before, Putin’s entire foreign policy MO has been to sacrifice lesser pieces on the board to Washington to stave off his own ouster for one term more. He betrayed Milosevic to Washington/the Hague in this manner, for example. You can and should read about it all here and it is very relevant to understanding Putin, believe me.

Russia also helped dismantle Syria’s chemical weapons after the 2013 crisis and attempted to get Assad to sign onto an agreement in which he would agree to arm the “moderate rebels”, partition Syria, and then voluntarily remove his clan and himself from power. I have written about how badly the Kremlin had bent Assad over the barrel and provide receipts, so take the time to read it here, please, if you still think that Putin’s Russia is an ally to anyone but Israel and America. Putin then famously did nothing while Assad was “SMO’d” from office. Neither did Tehran, for that matter, or when Hezbollah was wiped out before that. It is clear that Putin wants to play the same role that he has always played to his supposed “allies of resistance” — the role of Judas. The same fate looms for Iran as was done to Syria and Putin wants to be a key player in making that happen.

Putin was even caught by Wikileaks providing the Israelis with codes to their own missiles that they sold to the Axis of Resistance. Here:

Iran has accused Russia of giving the codes for Syria's anti-aircraft missiles to Israel, a senior official in the engineering department of Iran's Defense Department told the Kuwaiti daily Al-Jarida on Monday. According to the report, much remains unknown about Israel's attack on a Hezbollah weapons convoy and the Syrian response to the Israeli fighter jets early Friday morning. Israel has reportedly attacked dozens of times in Syrian territory since Hezbollah joined the Syrian civil war in 2012, but Friday marked the first time that an anti-aircraft missile had been fired at an IAF jet. Al-Jarida's Tehran correspondent, Farzad Qassemi, cited a source in the Iranian Defense Ministry as saying that Iranian experts had changed the operation codes for the Syrian air defense system, which is what enabled the anti-aircraft missiles to be used against the Israeli Air Force on Friday morning.

So, with allies like these, Iran is entirely alone, basically.

Worse than that, Iran is less than alone because its government is run by either traitors or incompetents and more than half the country wants to rebel against the corrupt government for various and conflicting reasons.

This country has no stomach or capacity for a real fight.

That is why it is getting hit so hard now.

The weak simply get beaten.

…

Finally, Rusich (Russian ethno-nationalists fighting in Donbass) drew another parallel between Tehran’s and the Kremlins’ impotence in contrast to Israel’s clear-cut bloody-mindedness that I wanted to share. Here:

1. Israel participated in the operation against Iran for several days - Russia has been participating in the operation against Ukraine for several years. 2. Israeli aviation bombs Iranian targets without losses and has complete air superiority - Russian aviation loses more aircraft than it produces during the operation. 3. Israel destroyed the top of the military-political administration of Iran - Russia cannot even strike the decision-making center, let alone eliminate the military-political administration of Ukraine. 4. Israeli air defense repelled hundreds of missiles, and only a few reached their targets - Russian air defense allows even light-engine crop duster aircraft (air Gazelles) to pass. 5. Israeli intelligence agencies act in Iran as if they were at home. There is virtually no activity of Russian special services in Ukraine* * this does not mean that, as some beauty bloggers tell us, “you don’t need to know about this, but everything is there” 6. Israel strikes Iranian TV channels - Russia is unable to stop Ukrainian television. And when we are told that one of the countries is not yet at war, it turns out that it is at full force. Apparently, a war at full force for one of the sides means throwing freshly mobilized meat at the front in huge quantities, and not using any miitary technology. Guess which one?

If someone can understand the farce and tragedy that was Syria, they can then understand what is happening with Iran and Russia. If someone understands the farce and tragedy of the Donbass war, they can also extrapolate and understand what happened in Syria and what is happening in Iran. They’re all the same script, see?

Does that make sense?

Finally, if you want to understand the process by which these countries are first destroyed from within before they are then dismembered by NATO, I strongly suggest reading my simple explanation of how geopolitics and controlled opposition on the geopolitics level actually works in the 21st century here.

…

And I actually resent being called “illogical” or “stupid” or, worst of all, “wrong”.

Call me a lunatic and a conspiracy theorist and a juvenile or a prankster all you want.

That doesn’t bother me. Really, it doesn’t. This is just how I approach reality with my writing.

But do try and show me WHERE I’ve been wrong if you’re going to accuse me of being wrong. I have made a few mistakes here and there, admittedly, but man I would love to see anyone try and sniff them out from underneath the large pile of “Rurik was right” posts. I’ll give you a freebie — in year one of my blogging, I predicted a Russian mobilization that only sort of occurred.

Compare that to this though:

And yet I’m the crank spreading disinfo?

It beggars belief that people say/believe this, frankly.

Also: try to find someone with a better track record of correct predictions about Syria, Russia, Iran too while you are at it. By simple assuming that the power elite in these countries was incompetent/treacherous, I was able to make the right calls and the other very well paid analysts with spook connections and supposedly secret intel were not. That’s it — that was literally my entire formula for success. You can replicate it too, seeing as I’m handing you the predictive keys right now, for free.

Meanwhile, yes, I freely admit that I am an immoral, irresponsible, juvenile, crass, vulgar, pure evil really, blogger that is going to Hell for blaspheming the Putin, the Jesus and the Xi. But at the end of the day I’m also always RIGHT.

I WAS RIGHT ABOUT IRAN TOO DAMN IT!!!

Just admit it already!

Repent, confess, and refrain from ever denying me in the future.

