You will recall the curious case of the Russian trucker who discovered that the FSB was confiscating and dumping humanitarian aid bound for Donbass and reported it to the media, yes? He was arrested for possessing improperly secured ammunition in his home, which was raided by the FSB as revenge.

Most countries have legal traditions that state that evidence that is obtained illegally is inadmissible. They also have stipulations against unusually harsh sentences for minor crimes. The latter is almost always ignored nowadays in politicized cases, but the former at least still appears to be in effect in most Western countries. Here, Putin’s Russia appears to actually be far worse than the Anal-Satanics that he is waging an Abrahamic Values Jihad against. Because the trucker was sentenced the other day.

Here:

The trucker Alexander Zakutnogo, who discovered humanitarian aid for the Russian Armed Forces in a landfill, was convicted under an article on the illegal storage of ammunition. This was reported by 161.ru. On September 16, the Matveevo-Kurgan District Court sentenced the trucker to 3 years and 3 months probation with a probationary period of 1 year. «Zakutny, having a criminal intent aimed at the illegal storage of ammunition, and realizing it from June 30, 2015 to May 22, 2024, without special permission to store firearms and ammunition to him, kept them in his home. », — it said in the indictment According to the convict (…) security officials tried to nail him under any article because of his find. At the beginning of this year, Zakutny discovered humanitarian aid for Russian troops in a landfill in Amvrosievka. He filmed jackets, medicines, home-made stretcher, as well as letters for the military, rolled into the ground with a bulldozer. Some of the useful items from the discovered humanitarian aid that the trucker managed to save was transferred to them in hospitals. But this fact was not discussed at the trial. After the transfer of gumps to the hospitals by the rescued trucker, searches were carried out in the man’s house. A legally purchased gun was seized from the driver, for which Zakutny had a license. In June 2024, investigators opened a criminal case against him because of the cartridges that have been in the safe under the sofa since 2018, writes DOS.

Right to bear arms?

Right against unlawful search and seizure?

Not in Putin’s Russia!

You get sent to jail for three years for saving humanitarian aid bound for civilians in a war zone. Or rather, for hindering any of the FSB’s criminal/sabotage operations that is.

Keep that in mind as we explore the second story for today.

…

More recently, we discussed the curious case of “Commander Evil” spying for NATO, dealing drugs and sending Russians to their deaths deliberately against fortified UAF positions. The outcry over the deaths of the internet-famous blogger necessitated an investigation launched by the FSB. Not even two weeks passed and now we already know the results of the FSB investigation.

Here is the regime-approved narrative brought to us by Alexander Kots:

Results of the investigation into "Goodwin" and "Ernest" and the consequences And again from my source familiar with the investigation. Here are its results. Here are not only the conclusions, but also the personnel consequences. And also the staffing changes in the area of ​​staffing UAV units. With the corresponding instructions of the Minister of Defense. "The Russian Ministry of Defense, together with representatives of the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the FSB of Russia, has completed an investigation into the circumstances of the death of servicemen of the 87th separate motorized rifle regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Gritsai S.V. (call sign "Ernest") and Junior Sergeant Lysakovsky D.I. (call sign "Goodwin") and the facts stated in their video message. As a result of the investigation, it was established that "the powers, when making a decision on the personnel of the non-staff UAV platoon, including in relation to Gritsai S.V. and Lysakovsky D.I. were not exceeded. The requirements for involving them in the performance of a combat mission were justified by the combat order of the brigade commander, the tactical situation and corresponded to the official purpose of the servicemen." Accusations of the distribution of narcotic substances in the regiment during interrogations of servicemen, including using a polygraph, were not confirmed. The situation that developed in the regiment was the result of omissions on the part of commanders and officers in the selection and placement of officer personnel and ignorance of their moral, business and professional qualities. Taking this into account, the Minister of Defense gave instructions to strengthen the 87th separate rifle regiment with experienced career officers of the command staff and political agencies who are well aware of the specifics of working with personnel in combat conditions. A career serviceman who graduated from the Moscow Military Institute in 2001 was appointed chief of staff - deputy commander of the regiment. The officer who previously held this position was transferred to the lower position of rifle battalion commander. An experienced officer has also been appointed to the position of deputy commander of the 87th separate infantry regiment for military-political work, and has already begun to perform his duties (the officer who previously held this position has also been transferred to a lower position). Personnel changes have been made in almost all units of the regiment (battalions, companies, platoons). As a result of the investigation, a number of officials have been brought to disciplinary responsibility for shortcomings and omissions, including the commander of the 51st Army, the commanders of the 1st separate motorized rifle brigade and the 87th separate rifle regiment. The Minister of Defense also instructed the Main Directorate for Control and Supervisory Activities of the Russian Ministry of Defense to conduct an inspection of formations and military units to check the issues of staffing, equipping UAV units and the effectiveness of their use. In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was instructed to develop and submit proposals on the creation of regular units (crews) of unmanned aerial vehicles in the 87th separate rifle regiment of the Southern Military District and in all other military units of similar purpose. The order of the head of the military department provides for the selection of candidates for the positions of UAV operators and the organization of their training in specialized Centers, taking into account the experience of the SVO and the involvement of experienced instructors at a modern educational material and technical base. In order to promptly equip the created units with the necessary types of UAVs, the order determines to work out their supply not only through the state defense order, but also through the ONF and private enterprises of the "people's defense industry complex". The Minister of Defense took personal control of the implementation of instructions on the creation, equipping of UAV units and the organization of training of specialists in their interests."

The Kremlin’s hired propagandists have been explaining that there was nothing suspicious about the deaths of Commander Evil’s enemies. Alexander Kots also outlined all of the key FSB talking points for why Goodwin was just a crazy conspiracy theorist. The elicited reactions of disbelief on Z-Telegram.

Let's start analyzing this false post (https://t.me/sashakots/49028) by journalist Kots and those who asked/obliged him. Let's start with this thesis: ✔️The regiment does not have units equipped with artillery and other long-range fire weapons, in whose interests it is necessary to conduct aerial reconnaissance using long-range UAVs. They were not given any tasks from the battalion or regiment command to conduct such reconnaissance. Read this carefully. Carefully.

So, Kots claimed that Goodwin and his drone operators were doing unnecessary operations because their unit did not have any need for their services. Thus, they were actually useless stuck-ups who thought that they were too high and mighty to be sent in a suicide charge against the UAF!

The nerve of these upstarts!

It is a good thing, actually, that they are dead!

Upd. Read it carefully. And now read this. Oh, what kind of document is this?

Novorussian PriZrak, the blogger who we are quoting, is referring to an official document obtained outlining the military capabilities of Goodwin’s unit that has since surfaced. As it turns out, there actually WERE indeed artillery and long-range weapons in their unit and so the work of Goodwin and his men wasn’t superfluous or an excuse to stay away from participating suicide charges. Kots, an official Kremlin-affiliated Z-propagandist, deliberately lied and smeared the reputation of these now-dead soldiers.

The regime-run propagandists have a job to do and bills to pay.

You must understand: all major journalists are curated by the transnational spook state. Without exception. The only exception being if they themselves are members of the spook state. A distinction without a difference, really.

We continue:

Is this an order from the headquarters of the 87th separate regiment on reconnaissance in the direction specified by the headquarters using the Albatros-5M aircraft-type UAV (https://t.me/ASWman/28428)? So what does this mean, Alexander? Who is lying? You? Or maybe the "investigative bodies" that asked you to comment on the situation hid this fact from you? Or maybe they themselves do not have these documents? Or were they not the investigative bodies? Well? Everyone has everything there. Well, you shouldn't take people for suckers. What is stated in your text is not the "interim results of the investigation". The investigation is unlikely to have anything to do with this text. This is a biased order to manipulate public opinion and put pressure on the investigation. So who wrote this text for you? Eh, Alexander? (…)

So there you have it.

Goodwin and his friend were just crazy. They were probably NAZIs! too, so it’s a good thing that they’re dead, really. When oh when will these evil NAZI Russians give Putin and his Abrahamic Antifa government peace? Commander Evil wouldn’t hurt a fly! Only if it did a sieg heil or insulted the honor of The Shoigu!

…

Finally, we have the supposed conclusion to the Russell Bentley murder investigation. Remember: his wife Ludmila alleged that the first investigation was a hoax, that she was being deliberately mislead and kept pushing for justice.

The update to the second investigation is here:

Charges were brought against 4 Russian military personnel. This was announced on Friday, September 20, by the agency.



Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vitaly Vansyatsky, Vladislav Agaltsev, Vladimir Bazhin, Andrei Jordanov, depending on their role, are accused, as stated in the UK report, of using physical violence and torture, resulting in the death of the victim by negligence, in harboring a particularly serious crime by moving the remains of the deceased to another place.



According to the investigation, in Donetsk on April 8, 2024, Vansyatsky, Agaltsev and the Jordan applied physical violence and torture to the 64-year-old Bentley, resulting in the death of an American. After that, Vansyatsky and Agaltsev blew up a VAZ 2115 car with the body of Russell Bentley with a tNT checker.

Already on April 9, a soldier of the same military unit of Bazhin, at the direction of Vansyatsky «, moved the remains of Bentley from the scene of what happened ».

Russell Bentley arrived in Donbass in 2014, participated in hostilities under the call sign «Texas » and has since been there. The American received Russian citizenship in 2021.

This information may or may not be true either partially or in its entirety. The public is being kept in the dark about the investigation. The accused appear to have been penal battalion zek stormtroopers. Or at least one of them was? And we still don’t know what the motives of Russell’s killers were. Here:

(…) in the biography of one of the accomplices in the murder of Russell Bentley, there was already a [similar] episode with the execution of a fellow soldier. I can not confirm or deny it, because I do not have reliable information. I will say something else. The creation of assault units staffed, so to speak, by "special contingents" is an objective reality that has grounds. Everyone who is at least a educated in the subject understands this. And in historical terms, this is nothing new, and we are not only talking about [use of] penal battalions during the Great Patriotic War. But in the case of the defendants in this case, then the situation is special, if they were asked "to atone for their guilt with blood." They committed a serious crime precisely while wearing a military uniform and receiving weapons from the state. And if they receive a uniform and weapons again, then who will guarantee that in this case they will not again kill a civilian they do not like, thinking that "[the higher-ups] will not send them further than the front." Those who will make the relevant decisions should not forget about this possibility. Because if, God forbid, something like this happens, it will be on their conscience.

So, yeah, apparently one of Russell’s alleged killers, the Zek prisoner-soldier, had already killed a fellow soldier while deployed and wasn’t punished for it. These types make for perfect assassins for the spook state, you have to admit, because their lives are already forfeit and the spooks love to use criminals.

I guess the official story is that he just saw an opportunity to torture and murder someone and he took it because why not? And then he and his friends blew up Russell’s body and, for some reason, the investigation into their activities was stonewalled for months by the authorities because … well, just because, SHUT UP NAZI!.

Russell’s wife is not happy with the way this new investigation is being conducted.

They wouldn’t air an episode of Law & Order SVU with the investigators behaving like this, that is for sure.

…

Finally, more exciting news for all true lovers of rule of law and freedom of speech and Abrahamist-Antifa Values in Russia.

The Duma has passed new laws that make it illegal to criticize members of the government. The penalty: being sent to the frontlines of Donbass as a Zek stormtrooper. Here:

Criminal punishment for publicly insulting a government official on the Internet or in the media can be up to two years of imprisonment. This follows from the draft amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, developed in the State Duma; TASS has the [official] document.

The Zek part is just a logical next step suggestion that the authorities can make to the smart mouthed bloggers sent into their tender care. The pitch would go something like this from the FSB recruitment officer:

We will make sure that you do not see the end of your two year stint in here. Better that you sign up to fight in Donbass instead if you know what is good for you, capiche? There at least you will have some chance of surviving. Here though? You are as good as dead, NAZI!

No proof of this seeing as no one has been sentenced for making fun of Putin yet, but we will probably hear something about this surfacing in the next two years as the SMO starts needing to rely more heavily on forced “volunteers” as Putin continues losing this war in spectacular fashion.

Anyway, I support the measures.

Putin is simply the vessel/reincarnation of rabbi Yeshua and he is standing up to the Anal-Satanics. Those who insult him or his government are agents of the shaitan neo-pagans running the West. Did you know that the government in the West is gay? Yeah.

Check and mate

I rest my case.

…