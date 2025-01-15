Remember when Putin promised dire consequences for using NATO weapons on Russian soil? Well, about that:

On the night of January 14, the Armed Forces attacked objects in the Bryansk region. They were applied by six rockets. ATACMS and six rockets Storm shadow. Also, 31 drones were used to strike, reported Ministry of Defense of Russia. «During the air battle, all means of air attack were shot down by air defense calculations », — was reported by the agency. They indicated that there were no victims and victims. Oh massive combined missile strike in the Bryansk region on the evening of January 13, the head of the region Alexander Bogomaz reported. He also said that there were no victims. The Ministry of Defense added that at night two more Storm Shadow missiles were shot down over the Black Sea. The agency promised that these actions of the Ukrainian side «will not go unanswered ». In total, 146 drones were shot down outside the military operation zone overnight.

I used an official Russian source for that, as you might have noticed. The key giveaway? As usual, all the attacks were foiled, Nazi!, because of course. But the factory went up in flames anyway.

The debris from the HIMARS fell on Kemniy factory in Bryansk. Locals [Nazi-Fascists!] say smoke is visible from both ends of town.

Meanwhile, Kazan was bombarded by drones. So was the Engels base. Luckily, all attacks were foiled like all the previous attacks were foiled yadadada.

Meanwhile, Lavrov quietly threw in the towel:

What happened to “denazification and demilitarization to the bitter end!”?

But the true highlight of Lavrov’s comments was that he tapped the microphone with his hand, which is patriot-code for “I’m going to nuke you”.

Headline: Head of the Foreign Office Lavrov hit the microphone with his hand while speaking about NATO.

Korybko thinks that Lavrov’s latest speech was a formal plea to have sanctions lifted on Russia’s oligarchs again. Who the hell knows though. Diplomatese is like the language of African bushmen, relying on clicks and pops to subtly communicate hidden messages among the respective spook communities that control the various globalist satrapies and is very very boring to try and decypher.

And Russian Telegram samizdat says this:

Here Lavrov stated that in negotiations and consultations with enemies, the enemies absolutely do not mention the rights of Russians. When I heard this, I almost fell off my chair. One of the highest officials of the Russian Federation started talking about protecting the rights of Russians?! And then the emotions subsided and I asked myself: why do Lavrov's respected partners not take into account the interests of Russians? The answer was not long in coming: because the Russian Federation, over the 34 years of its existence, not only did not protect Russians, it denied their existence at the legal level within the Russian Federation itself. And how should the same Yankees behave in this situation? In palce of the Russian Federation, take care of the Russians themselves? Moreover, the war that is going on today from the side of the Russian Federation does not have the goal of destroying the sect of Ukrainianists and liberating the Russian people of the South-West of Rus' from this sect. In general, Lavrov's enlightenment is unexpected, but does not change anything systemically. This requires a revolution in the consciousness of millions of Russians who recognize themselves as a single people, whose habitat is from Lvov to Sakhalin. Then even those who are not quite Russian will be forced to take this into account.

As proof of Comrade Artem’s above claims, pro-Ukrainian curriculum continues to be taught in “liberated” territories courtesy of the Russian taxpayer. Here:

The compulsory study of physics, biology, chemistry, geography, foreign literature, world history and social science in the territories occupied by the Kyiv regime in institutions calling themselves schools is cancelled. The study of the local language surrogate [he means Ukrainian], local literature, the history of the so-called Ukraine, English, mathematics and physical education will remain compulsory. In order for the population to get better accustomed to the new rules, the changes will be introduced gradually until September 2027. It is also planned to introduce a division into three thematic clusters: language, social and humanitarian and STEM (combining natural sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics). Compare the new “education” rules with the educational programs for the occupied territories, which were introduced by the German Nazis in 1942. [I’m quoting a Sovok channel here]. Heinrich Himmler formulated the main tasks of educating children in the occupied territories back in 1940: “For the non-German population of the eastern regions ... a four-grade public school is sufficient. The aim of education in this public school should be only: simple counting, up to 500 at most, the ability to sign, the instillation that the divine commandment is to obey the Germans." The occupiers' programs turned out to have a lot in common. Except that instead of mandatory German, English is now mandatory. Many residents of the Russian Federation think that everything will be different here. Completely in vain. The Kiev regime and the locals have the same masters (GOPG - a global organized crime group). If you compare the path the "education" reforms are taking, you will see a lot in common with their Kiev colleagues.

As I reported months ago, there are still statues and plaques to Bandera in the “liberated” territories. The students are still being taught Ukrainian in the schools as well as English. This makes sense because the KGB created the modern Bandera cult for use against Russians. [DEEP DIVE ON THE TOPIC PENDING].

…

Russian police arrested a volunteer for the Donbass cause with the intent to hand him over to the Kyrgyz authorities. There, he will be tortured in prison like all the other vets that Putin’s FSB has handed over to their dear Central Asian colleagues and partners. Here:

🔥😡An outrageous incident has occurred, or rather is occurring, in Rostov-on-Don Local police have detained Russian citizen Askar and want to send him to a Kyrgyz prison. In Kyrgyzstan, Askar Kubanychbek faces ten years in prison, to which he was sentenced for fighting for... Russia. Once again: Russian citizen, former Kyrgyz citizen Askar, who received 10 years in prison in his homeland for serving in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces, was detained by Russian (!) police in Rostov-on-Don. After being convicted in his small homeland for "mercenarism", he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Then, after wide publicity from the patriotic public, the sentence was commuted, and Askar was returned to Russia. After successfully obtaining Russian citizenship, the fighter again went to the front to defend our country. Askar was supposed to go on vacation, but instead of the vacation that he planned to spend in Moscow, he was detained on an old request from Kyrgyzstan and sent to a special detention center. I am preparing an appeal from the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions under the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation to the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Firstly, it is necessary to urgently solve the problem and release the innocent Russian soldier of Kyrgyz origin. And, secondly, to give a legal assessment of the actions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs employees - Rostov police officers, who, in fact, spoke out against our Army and the entire Russian state, hiding behind a formal pretext. Askar Kubanychbek should not be detained, but awarded! But the Rostov Ministry of Internal Affairs employees can show their dashing prowess in an assault squad on, for example, the Zaporozhye front. For my part, I am ready to provide them with the necessary uniforms and equipment, including drone detectors, etc. After all, Russians do not abandon their own!

…

Are the strikes a prelude for some invasion?

Kiev prefer to attack where there aren’t any Russian troops standing in the way of their offensive. This principle is the opposite of the one that governs the strategy of the Kremlin MoD, which likes to attack fortified UAF positions head-on. This is probably why Russian casualties are higher that Ukraine’s, but what do I know … Point being: they’re probing for a place to attack and softening defenses. They won’t be punished for destroying supply depots and planes and tanks and factories though. The only thing that Putin will do is lob a few fireworks over Ukraine that don’t hit anything of any military value.

Kiev helps Moscow make the case for retreating from or surrendering territories.

Imagine the pitch:

— Look, we don’t have the weapons or ammo or men to defend this territory from the UAF, a strategic regrouping is necessary!

— Yeah, but you are the people who refuse to stop the UAF from bombing the depots and you also refuse to mobilize a proper army so that you do have enough men.

— SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP! We have a nice cell for you right next to Igor Girkin’s, smart-aleck!

— *gulp*

Long story short, since Kiev still feels comfortable attacking with NATO weapons on Russian soil and the Russian media continues trying to cover this up and pretending that it’s all OK, this indicates to me that nothing has changed in Moscow’s calculus and that there is no reason to be optimistic going foward.

Adjust your stock investments accordingly.