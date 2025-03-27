Yesterday’s Satanist-Soros-Anus-Nazis are today’s wise and esteemed business partners. There is a great wisdom hidden in this new understanding and Kremlin business policy. And it’s not like there is a rule saying that one can’t do a little bit of business with Satan on the side, right? Russia’s wise and esteemed leader is well-versed in the science of metaphysical paradox, morality koans and geopolitical money-making.

I am referring of course to the deal between the Kremlin and Kiev + Washington to start selling grain again and stop hitting each other’s energy infrastructure. Here:

⚡⚡The Kremlin has published an agreed list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities subject to a temporary moratorium on attacks on the energy grid: 1. Oil refineries; 2. Oil and gas pipelines and storage facilities, including pumping stations; 3. Electricity generation and transmission infrastructure, including power plants, substations, transformers and distributors; 4. Nuclear power plants; 5. Hydroelectric dams. The temporary moratorium is in effect for 30 days, starting on March 18, 2025, and may be extended by mutual agreement. If one of the parties violates the moratorium, the other party has the right to consider itself free from obligations to comply with it.

Is this what they actually meant by peace and ceasefire this whole time?

Seems so.

We thought they were talking about the war, but it turns out that were actually referring to the war-within-the-war over energy. War #2. (Not to be confused with War #3 which is being waged in the disco-toilets.) But it seems that the actual war-war will continue apace in Belgorod and Donbass, apparently. Only the mutually unprofitable targeting of energy infrastructure, refineries and pumps will be paused. All that heavily discounted Russian energy flows directly to NATO anyway, so it makes no sense for NATO to allow Zelensky to keep torching it, I guess. Pressure was put on Zelensky to stop him cutting into NATO energy supplies with his sabotage and energy brinksmanship.

Would anybody be surprised if he hit Russia’s energy sector again despite the agreement anyway though?

…

Dr. Livsci remarks:

Naturally, nothing in it about not targeting regular civilians in the agreement.

But he would say that, wouldn’t he? You know, with him being a Wokester Hamas NAZI NAZI NAZI! who doesn’t trust Putin or Trump and all that. He probably worships Soros and works for the forces of A.N.U.S. too, frankly.

Luckily, patriot forces are converging on his location as we speak, ready to take him to an off-world secret patriot detention site to await execution for crimes against Antifa morality values.

Look: the Slavgrinder must continue because Putin and Zelensky both agree that Ukraine has to be “de-Nazified”. Zelensky claims that the Moskals (and sometimes the Donbassians) are the Nazis that need to be eradicated. And Putin says the same thing about Ukrainian conscripts. And look at the results — Donbass has been largely depopulated. And well over 100K + soldiers on both sides are now de-Nazified and in the ground as well.

This is a great victory for the forces of Abrahamic values.

Now that they’ve concluded an energy peace, they can focus on teaming up to own the forces of Satan in Donbass, epic style! Putin allows Zelensky to target the Tom Hanks tunnels in Belgorod while Zelensky allows Putin to flush out Oprah’s pedo-army hiding in the exurbs of Donetsk.

Only top geopolitical experts understand that this is what is really going on though.

I didn’t want to reveal this, but I guess I have no choice now.

I wouldn’t have understood any of this either, but I am very very special and very very smart and an angel speaks to me and tells me all of these geopolitical secrets that I now share with you.

My latest vision proceeded thusly.

…

Russian Telegram is not happy about this deal.

Here is some commentary on it, as per tradition, from our favorite retired colonel, Kvatchkov:

The outlines of the coveted agreement are as follows: 1. In accordance with the agreement between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, the Russian and American sides agreed to ensure the implementation of the "Black Sea Initiative", which includes ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, the non-use of force and the prevention of the use of commercial vessels for military purposes while organizing appropriate control measures by inspecting such vessels. 2. The United States will help restore access for Russian agricultural exports and fertilizers to the world market, reduce the cost of insurance for maritime transportation, and expand access to ports and payment systems for conducting such transactions. Note: Clauses 1 and 2 shall come into force after: Lifting of sanctions restrictions from Rosselkhozbank and other financial institutions involved in ensuring operations on international trade in food (including fish products) and fertilizers, their connection to SWIFT, opening of the necessary correspondent accounts; Lifting of restrictions on trade finance operations; Lifting of sanctions restrictions from companies producing and exporting food (including fish products) and fertilizers, as well as lifting of restrictions on the work of insurance companies with cargoes of food (including fish products) and fertilizers; Lifting restrictions on servicing ships in ports and sanctions on ships under the Russian flag involved in the trade in food (including fish products) and fertilizers; Lifting restrictions on the supply of agricultural machinery to the Russian Federation, as well as other goods involved in the production of food (including fish products) and fertilizers. 3. Russia and the United States agreed to develop measures to implement the agreements between the presidents of the two countries on a ban on strikes on energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine for a period of 30 days, starting from March 18, 2025, with the possibility of extension and withdrawal from the agreement in the event of non-compliance by one of the parties. 4. Russia and the United States welcome good offices from third countries aimed at supporting the implementation of agreements in the energy and maritime spheres. 5. Russia and the United States will continue to work to achieve a strong and lasting peace. The deal, as you may have noticed, is purely commercial in nature. And not just commercial, but commercial in the interests of exclusively big business, that is, the oligarchy. What else did you expect from traders? Upholding the objective geopolitical interests of Russia and the Russian people? Let me remind you that Stalin, planning deals with the Americans, tried to obtain, and ultimately received, from them the technologies with which he carried out industrialization. And these people are begging Trump to allow them to make money within the American financial system by selling off Russian natural resources and goods with a low degree of processing and ease of production.

My working thesis now is that this distinction between War #1 and War #2 is very real and relevant. I may have sort of taken away from the seriousness of today’s analysis with my unprompted, uncouth and unnecessary story about urine and angels, but I’m dead serious that I think this is what the reality of the situation is shaping up to be.

To reiterate: I think that they will conclude a peace for War #2 (energy war, trade war, sanctions) while continuing with War #1 (trench battles, urban hellscape, drone massacres).

They’ll call it a peace deal but the massacres will almost certainly continue.