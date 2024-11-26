The idea behind dropping that new super-missile on Dniepro was that it would deter Zelensky from continuing to bomb Russia, right? Or that it would get Washington to yank on his chain. That was the point, right? Like, at least that would be the obvious thing to assume because that’s how threats and retaliation work. Most people can understand these concepts because they themselves have made threats and been threatened before so we’re not really using some sort of abstract concepts here.

—> Zelensky uses NATO missiles on Russian soil

—> Putin drops new missile on factory in Dnipro in response

—> ???

—> Zelensky continues to use NATO missiles on Russian soil.

That ??? is where something should have happened if Putin’s plan was to get Zelensky to back down. If the hit on the factory on Dniepro was a successful threat, it would mean a new deal being signed or a public statement saying that the message was received and that Kiev was backing down. Instead, the NATO missile strikes have resumed. Here:

A strike on Kursk. Clearly not a UAV, but those same NATO missiles. The enemies weren't scared off. Are the reds turning brown again? But seriously, Putin, by not sending troops in 2014, got himself into the current situation. It is possible to strike NATO with nuclear weapons, but the response will not please either us or Putin and his ruling cooperative. Not to strike is even worse, then everything will fly at us, and in one direction. The West is in a win-win situation. They have nothing to do with it. They are using their proxy called Ukraine. A retaliatory strike from the Russian Federation? Yes, but not against NATO, but, at best, against a proxy. And the proxy, like, excuse me, a condom, is not a pity for NATO, it is a disposable. But it is necessary to strike. Therefore, it is necessary to build bridges across the Dnieper, tunnels in the Carpathians, as well as the top officials of the Bandera junta. There are risks here too. For example, the enemy can retaliate by laying down the Crimean Bridge or by striking Rublyovka and other palaces. What you definitely can't do is not strike and turn the red ones into brown ones. What will Putin choose? His leadership style is to put his head in the sand and avoid problems. Let's see what he decides.

As I explained yesterday, Putin has pursued a strategy of simply downplaying the threat from Kiev. The average Russian is not aware that the country is being bombed all over with drone strikes. They also will not be informed that NATO missiles continue to rain down now. Only hate-speech activists on Telegram will report on the obvious, it seems. Here:

It is already obvious that after Russia used Oreshnik, the shelling of canonical Russian territory by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not stopped. And since the White House has now confirmed permission (https://t.me/olegtsarov/19278) to hit ATACMS, it is likely that they will not stop. It will be a difficult time before Trump's inauguration. Kyiv and the Biden administration will do everything to raise the level of escalation. How to respond, whether to respond - is a difficult question, the answer to which the leadership of the Russian Federation will have to find. Of the options "on the surface" - to turn off the lights in Ukraine. I do not know what decision will be made. A difficult choice lies ahead.

Most will assume that the problem has been resolved until it becomes impossible to deny that it hasn’t. In this way, Putin can continue to act like the war is far away and under control and that no changes are necessary in Russian society. Like, the Russian economy continues to wither despite the fact that Putin could announce a war economy. But that would involve stepping on the toes of his beloved oligarchs and we can’t have that. Here is an example of what I mean:

Deripaska's Rusal announced (https://t.me/bbbreaking/194659) a reduction in aluminum production. The reasons are ridiculous: raw materials are becoming more expensive and the "negative macroeconomic situation" persists - in short, it has become unprofitable to trade aluminum. This is how Russia is preparing for a new World War - after all, it is obvious to everyone that production before the war should be increased, whether it is profitable or not, and not reduced. Deripaska is one of those oligarchs who are categorically against the SVO. For years he tried to be one of the West's own, twisted like an eel in a frying pan, and still ended up under sanctions. And now he is shitting on the country in the hope that he will be praised among his Western partners. What should the Russian government do as soon as they wake up and read the morning news? Immediately take Rusal under external management - declare it a strategic enterprise (the world leader in aluminum production, by the way), cancel the decision to reduce production. Then slowly begin the nationalization procedure. Oligarchs are now being deprived of enterprises for lesser offenses. And Deripaska has long been asking for it.

To this day, Western companies continue to operate in Russia and send profits back home. This, despite Russia supposedly being in an existential war against their Analic-Satanist ways. This is kind of like how the USSR continued to send BMW cars to Germany during WWII or how Britain continued to pay Germany for Kinder chocolates during WWI.

Oh wait, that never happened.

Here is what I mean about “nationalization”. Apparently there are rumors that it is being considered by the Kremlin:

The Kremlin is ready to nationalize all Western, primarily European, assets in Russia if they try to finance the conflict in Ukraine at our expense. The Minister of Finance stated that the Russian Federation will compensate for losses at the expense of income from Western assets similarly frozen in Russia as a retaliatory measure to illegal sanctions. Moreover, Siluanov's statements are only part of the measures in this direction; the security forces have prepared data on all large Russian enterprises in which there are shares of Western corporations and funds, so that they cannot be traced to front men.

The only problem with this statement is that the West already uses Russian assets to finance the war in Ukraine. Like, remember all those billions that Putin kept abroad in the West on the eve of the SMO that were seized? That very same money is being used to fund Kiev as we speak. Good job, Putin and Nabuillina! You really checkmated the globalists with that one!

Secondly, the fact that they are still thinking about nationalizing Western assets in Russia reveals that they haven’t already done so. This despite the fact that ZAnon told us that this is what Putin had already done and that this is one of the reasons why the West hates him. Simply untrue. Putin is a colonial governor of a satrap government. He has treated his Western partners’ businesses with velvet gloves. Furthermore, these Western companies have to allow the FSB to buy into their ventures — that’s one of the conditions for investing in Russia; the FSB gets its cut no matter what.

This is one of the real reasons why the West want Putin and his gang of racketeers gone and to have the Jewish oligarchs simply running the whole place — to keep racketeering costs for the businesses operating in Russia down. So, maybe Putin will indeed buy the loyalty of his FSB and friendly oligarchs by feeding them nationalized Western assets in Russia? That is what the real headline for such news should read and not the term “nationalization” because the FSB and oligarchy can hardly be characterized as “Russian”, but whatever.

I doubt the story and doubt that Putin will allow the hostile takeover of Western assets in Russia … but OK, he might. That is, the possibility exists. It is possible, admittedly. If he does though, it would mean that Western countries would stop exporting to Russia and doing business with them and that he can kiss access to the financial markets of the West goodbye. Without that, the Russian economy will collapse, because Putin has made it totally dependent on the Globalist system. Here:

So, frankly, I don’t even know why I bothered to share those rumors with you today.

Also, the rouble continues to tank relative to the dollar. This is largely in part because of the harsh austerity measures that Russia’s central bank continues to impose on the economy. Borrowing money is almost impossible because of how high the interest rates are. Russians are being squeezed like tax cattle by the colonial financial policies of this occupation bank run by Putin’s government on behalf of the Globalist banks. Despite this, inflation is still rampant. So Russians get the worst of all worlds — no war economy, mass inflation, no cheap credit. We can call this “The Nabuillina Effect”.

"The Nabiullina Effect": the fall of the ruble and the acceleration of inflation as a result of the increase in the key rate in the conditions of an artificially created (by her) money famine. If not for the Nobel, then for sure for the Darwin Prize. Collective - for all of Russia.

But I am sure that the BRICS bucks will fix all this.

Any day now.

Just two more years.

I promise.

…

Meanwhile, France and Britain are now considering sending over troops to Ukraine, apparently. This is the more important story:

And the commentary. Here:

The escalation in Ukraine is being artificially coordinated by Western countries in order to provoke Russia and bring the conflict to an irreversible point. We are being forced into negotiating conditions where we will have to choose between two unfavorable formats: peace on Trump's terms (withdrawal from China) or gradual escalation to the participation of NATO troops. France and Britain are helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces launch long-range missiles at Russia, writes Le Monde. Without "Western support on the ground," the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot use Western long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. Storm Shadow and SCALP "must be pre-programmed" before being loaded onto Ukrainian bombers. That is, according to this logic, British and French personnel do this at Ukrainian airfields, and then direct them using NATO satellites. London and Paris are also again discussing sending European troops to Ukraine. For now, in the form of private contractors. “Discussions are ongoing about defence cooperation, particularly with a view to creating a core group of allies in Europe focused on Ukraine and wider European security,” a British military source said. Défense Conseil International (DCI), the main operator for the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, is reportedly ready to send its instructors to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces on site. It is 80% former military personnel. It could also provide maintenance services for French military equipment transferred to Kyiv, if necessary. In this regard, DCI has been approached by Babcock, a British partner company already present in Ukraine, with an offer to share its existing capacities.

This is being portrayed as a response to Trump’s desire to pull support for Ukraine. But this is not true. Trump will simply insist on the EU doing more for the war effort. That means demanding that they match Washington’s investments or compensate by sending over troops. This will be portrayed as Trump being the “peace president” of course. Because war is now peace and … well, you know the thing.

If those troops are sent over, and I have all the reason in the world to believe that they will, it will free up Ukrainian troops to be sent to the front and also provide protection for military installations where these NATO troops will be stationed — because Putin will never dare to touch them, of course. That news about bunkers full of NATO generals going up in smoke thanks to Mr. Kinzhal. Literal fake news.

As we approach the end game in Ukraine (and the beginning of the war in Russia) NATO troops being sent over to Ukraine will suddenly become “peacekeepers”. This would be in the context of a deal being signed in which Putin is forced to accept a NATO occupation of 80% of Ukraine’s territory and to say nothing about a dramatic arming program for Ukraine to prepare them for the next big push against Russia. I am jumping ahead here, but that seems to be the most likely scenario going forward.

—> Trump sends over more weapons, money and demands vassal states do more

—> EU vassal colonies send over troops and weapons

—> A “peace” deal is signed i.e., Putin capitulates and 80% of Ukraine becomes a NATO base

—> Militarization of Ukraine continues apace as Putin continues to sabotage Russia leading up to an invasion down the line, civil war among breakaway republics

—> China involved somehow?

On that last point, there has been some speculation that this whole war has been to secure Putin’s commitment to join NATO in attacking China next. Me, I doubt this very much, but I will also provide the perspective. Here:

I am still sincerely convinced that we will still be able to avoid a major war with the West, even if it is on the thin end. So, we have tested each other. But what we definitely cannot avoid is a serious and major war with China. Our war with the West has ended with Russia, bled dry and put at stake in a global defeat, being left alive in exchange for an obligation to support the West with meat in its war against the real enemy. It seems to me that they will not finish us off now, in this phase. In the SMO phase. Although they could and can. But I think that they will leave us alive once again, but in exchange for participation in some very large-scale anti-Chinese movement. It seems to me that everything is drifting somewhere in this direction. Well, or we (and they too) are fucked. There is definitely no third option here.

And another take here:

For the United States, the conflict in Ukraine was necessary for only one thing: to use it in bargaining with the Kremlin on an alliance with China. Even before Trump's victory (https://t.me/Taynaya_kantselyariya/11332), this outline in which he would build the negotiation process with Putin was obvious, which is why our President emphasized this. (https://t.me/Taynaya_kantselyariya/11383) US President-elect Donald Trump will negotiate with Kiev on the terms of Russian President Vladimir Putin if he breaks off military relations with China. Also, the future owner of the White House, as The Guardian writes, will probably have to negotiate with Europe and, in particular, with Britain in the context of resolving the Ukrainian conflict. "Russia has always demanded a demilitarized Ukraine," the article says. "There are people in Trump's entourage who can agree to this." It is emphasized that this will happen if Moscow breaks off military relations with Beijing. The elected American president may negotiate with Great Britain and Europe in resolving the Ukrainian conflict. This is due to the fact that the countries may offer Trump "something interesting": increased pressure on Iran, trade incentives for the United States, as well as assistance in economic "squabbles" with China. Now it is time for China to determine how interested it is in an alliance with Russia (https://t.me/Taynaya_kantselyariya/11447) and stop playing the role of a partner; Beijing understands these situations well and will be forced to change its position.

As a background to this though, the reader has to understand that China and Russia are not allies. I’ve tried to explain many times on this blog that Russia and China are rivals, not friends. That most of the news about China helping Russia fight the West are nothing more than fake news. But I suppose I’ll need to do a deep dive on China-Russia relations to really prove my point.

If you’re interested in that, maybe you should sign up to support the blog already?

Do you see anyone else sticking their neck out like me by going against the ZAnon narrative? I don’t and I monitor the discussion rather closely. It’s not easy to be the lone voice out there swimming against the current of propaganda (well-meaning or otherwise).

I’d like to be able to break through the soft censorship regime and share the patriotic perspective within Russia to a larger patriotic Western audience some day. I can only do that with your support though. Share my stuff if you don’t want to send money, at least. Demand that the ZAnon people to have me on their show by spamming threatening comments at them. Buy me a coffee if you don’t like the other options.

We’re entering the end game here, people.

Putin is caving at a record pace as NATO is accelerating and escalating. If there were ever a time for people to consider what I am saying with this blog … well, now would be a good time. Most, however, will only consider what I was saying once Putin surrenders to NATO. And even then, a large chunk will believe that it is some sort of a clever play. We’re jumping ahead again, but that has been the theme of today’s and yesterday’s posts.

It is not hard to predict what comes next because it will be more of the same: NATO + Kiev escalating and Putin caving.

I suppose some power plants might go up in smoke in Ukraine though. Or some silos of grain in Odessa. Maybe a Soviet-era sardine factory in Chernigov will disappear too. The good news is that you don’t have to worry about getting nuked by Putin. I know Joe Rogan was very worried about that recently …

Other than that though, just remember this:

At least as far as Putin is concerned.