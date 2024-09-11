You’ve probably heard about the large Ukrainian drone swarm strike unleashed within Russia by now.

This was no doubt just another “act of desperation”. According to ZAnon, whenever Kiev does anything, it is desperation. In contrast, whenever Moscow does something, it is a clever 5D chess masterpiece. You’d think such ham-handed and silly propaganda wouldn’t work on people, but, well, it does. I don’t think the propaganda in WWII was as extreme as this, frankly. In WWI, the West was calling the Germans “Huns” and depicting them as mass-raping apes. This stretched all credulity then, I’m sure, but it is nothing compared to what we have going on now on both sides of the infowar.

Wars and other sorts of crises shut people’s minds down.

Even otherwise rational people that you could have a conversation with about complicated historical or political matters often simply shut down and evaluate everything along Black v White/ Us v Them criteria. Until the war is over, it is pointless to try to engage them. They think it is immoral to doubt “their side” and believe that it is the moral thing to do to believe the lies of their “own side”. This is entirely a problem of post-Christian society where faith and morality have become so intertwined in people’s psyches. Where believing obvious nonsense becomes a sign of good moral character and a guarantee of a spot in the afterlife. We’ve gotten rid of Christianity mostly, thank God, but we’ve simply replaced it with political ideologies that are built on the same model.

Belief in state propaganda = good person.

Me, I try to clue people in that belief and blind faith have nothing to do with morality. That morality has nothing to do with spirituality. That ideology is fundamentally at odds with identity and that a whole new way of approaching the world and living this life is possible, if you would just give it a fair try.

But it wasn’t the drone strikes that got me all philosophical today.

No, it was the recent Shoigu interview in which he just casually confirmed yet another Rurik conspiracy about the existence of secret “Gentlemen’s Agreements” on what targets get hit in Ukraine between the Analic-SS-UkraNazis and the camp of the saints (the Kremlin). Worse, he doesn’t seem to realize just how bad what he is saying sounds to anyone who hasn’t been reduced to simple Us/Them propaganda-induced blind sycophancy for the Kremlin.

Here:

Immediately after the massive strike of Ukrainian drones on the regions of our country, including its capital, two significant and, at the same time, extremely ambiguous figures from the leadership of our beautiful country acted in a very strange way. Extremely inappropriate give the situation. First, Mr. Shoigu said (https://t.me/rus_demiurge/81551) that it turns out that before the invasion of the Kursk region, our leadership conducted some negotiations, in which they agreed (apparently, as a "gesture of goodwill") not to strike enemy energy facilities, but then Ukraine again rudely deceived [Moscow’s] expectations.

Yeap.

Long-time fans of the blog will know that I have alleged that there simply had to be secret agreements in place about what Moscow is and isn’t allowed to strike in Ukraine. I’ve pointed out that this benefits both parties:

The Kremlin gets to look tough in the media, like they’re enforcing their red lines and fighting seriously

No real damage is done, so Putin and his cabal don’t get into any trouble from their handlers in the West

Furthermore, Ukraine’s war-making capabilities are not degraded in any way and they can continue running factories, sending supplies, training men in almost total impunity

What is interesting to note is that it is unclear what Putin and Shoigu and their friends got in return for not hitting key energy infrastructure (or all the other infrastructure for that matter) in Ukraine.

Presumably, they personally got something in return?

I don’t know what would be worse: them being greedy or them being so craven that they didn’t even ask for anything in return and just followed orders from Langley. Probably the latter is the worst option, so, according to the iron law of the Slavlands, it is probably the closest to approximating the truth of the situation.

Most of Russia’s political and economic elite look +/- about as grotesque as Shoigu

And then, surprise surprise, the Kremlin had been denying these rumors for years, but then it turns out that they were lying to us the whole time. Naturally:

This despite the fact that Mr. Peskov had previously denied the fact of such deal-making [gentleman’s agreements] (https://t.me/regnum_na/62927). And now he has also spoken out (https://t.me/rus_demiurge/81560) right after Mr. Shoigu, issuing a strange "philosophical" statement that today's attack "by Ukrainian drones on residential areas in the Russian Federation cannot be considered military action, it is simply a demonstration of the essence of the Kyiv regime."

This is a reference to yet another large civilian apartment block getting hit by a drone.

Most people in Moscow pretend that the war is not going on.

Kiev is making it harder for them to keep pretending.

But they’ll still give it their best effort, don’t worry.

I will not comment on these statements themselves for long. Because I am obliged to stay within the law and must avoid foul language. But if we remove the intellectualism of these citizens (which they are not good at and which they should avoid just as I should avoid swearing), then, in fact, both of them, right after each other, voiced the idea that there will be no negotiations. Well, at least until the situation in the Kursk region ends somehow. This is how they "send signals." And the essence of these signals, if you think about it, is not the worst. But the form of delivery is simply depressing. In fact, they said it in such a way that the whole country was confused. And at such a moment - right after the strike on our capital. However, there is nothing surprising about this. But the audience for these signals was not the country. This is how they communicate with their "dear partners". Well, at least, they send messages to the "outside". But at the same time, they completely ignore the fact that in addition to their "dear partners", there are also people looking at them [from inside Russia]. These they simply do not notice. Absolutely sincerely. These people do not exist for them. And this attitude of the elite towards people is much worse than any betrayal that could be contained in their statements. It is high time for our elite to be slapped in the face. Or to have something cold poured on their head. Just so that they come to their senses. Because such a beastly attitude towards good people does not end. Especially when these people are fighting. I do not care about this elite. But I feel sorry for the country.

Right.

Most of these speeches and interviews of Putin and his cabinet are geared towards Western elites, not to Russians. It is an internal conversation that the rest of us aren’t really privy to. It’s like the Oped section of the New York Times. It’s just the untalented children of top bankers, lawyers, politicians, bureaucrats, rabbis and so on facilitating a conversation amongst their own community. It is not for the great unwashed masses of flyover America to partake in. They can read it if they want, if they even know how to read, but they won’t understand most of it nor will they be asked for their opinion on it. Worse, the slightly cleverer ones may choose to cargo-cult the behavior despite having none of the prerequisites for being taken seriously (money, power). That’s what the great “Culture Warrior” essayists here on Substack do. If they just openly admitted that they were trying to make a buck instead of pretending to be doing something important, I’d have no beef with them.

But whatever, that’s two big digressions already today.

Soon my articles will just be all digression to the point that I become a “Culture Warrior” myself doing the equivalent of Quiz Bowl night at the pub useless cultural trivia for people too smart to enjoy watching sports, but not smart enough to enjoy reading books.

There is no reason for Shoigu to care about the jaws of Russians listening to him dropping onto the floor. He was never elected to any of his positions in the federal government, and he failed upwards into his consulting gig now. Elections in Russia are almost as fake as in the West. I say “almost” because people in Russia don’t pretend that they’re not fake like people in the West do. This is because Russians are much more politically literate, clearly, than Westerners, who enjoy spending their free time arguing over the Thanksgiving table about whether Christopher Columbus was a Fascist or not. Worse, people actually take time out of their days to stand in line, surrounded by a sea of their fellow citizens *shudder*, to be funneled into a public building (gross) all just to vote for some meat-puppet clown or to have their vote thrown in the trash all-together.

Russians, in contrast, don’t bother voting at all, as the latest data shows. Here:

Turnout for the gubernatorial and municipal elections in St. Petersburg was around 30%. People do not understand what kind of elections these are and who needs them now. There were no gubernatorial candidates from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and the SRZP allowed on the list. But there was a candidate from the "Greens".

I didn’t even know that Russia had a Green party.

After 2+ years of SMOing, this is the concrete kind of progress that we like to see, don’t we, folks?

Around 60% voted for the current governor Beglov. That is, less than 20% of all voters. 70% simply did not come to the elections. This decorative electoral democracy is becoming completely uninteresting to the people.

Frankly, the 30% number is a bit high in my opinion. But then again, Russia has a lot of old people that have nothing better to do and a some of them get paid to vote for the Putin party people, so maybe it is 30% or close enough that they can round up to 30% to make it look good? Like 15% maybe? There are also a lot of ethnic mafias that vote as solid blocs for the candidate who bribed the ethnic gang-leader. People in non-White vote like their bossman tells them to vote. That is how “Democracy” works with these “people”. Just like how everything else works in their countries — barely and poorly. The guy with the biggest stick wins every time because his people fear (and also respect) him.

Actually. I’ve never met a Russian in my life that has voted even somewhat consistently or who took elections seriously as a concept.

Like, I knew a lot of older Russians that had voted once or twice in the 90s, maybe. Or for a young potential mayor or governor in their region/city. Funny enough, I’ve never even met a single Putin supporter in my time there, like ever. I was probably the only one who was Putin-tolerant and that was because I had fallen for the propaganda lies of people like Saker and the other “alt” FSB-bloggers about how Putin was a secret patriot. I also chalked up the complete lack of support to me living in St. Petersburg or Moscow or visiting more developed cities like Sochi, Tyumen, Barnaul, Novosibirsk, etc. Surely, probably, in some God-forsaken mining town in the Urals, there was probably some organic Putin support there.

I’d never go there to check, but that’s what I told myself at the time. I did meet lots of Communist Party supporters, LDPR supporters, Monarchists, National-Socialists, neo-Pagans, Naz-Bol types, Stalinists, New Agers and various Orthodox types from more moderate to more fundamentalist or even schismatic. Even MAGA supporters, actually.

Literally never met a single Russian Putin supporter myself, personally.

And it seems that this Not-War has well and truly stopped being popular in Russia to boot. Not that this matters though. The Kremlin wants to capitulate to NATO + Kiev, yes, but they aren’t being allowed to. The last time they tried, Kiev literally spiked the negotiations by invading Kursk. And now they can’t have negotiations because Kursk is still occupied. But not by an invading army, oh no, that can’t be! The official Kremlin line is still just “oh, it’s a bunch of pranksters with too much free time on their hands causing a ruckus in Kursk” and any mention of “invasion” and “violation of territorial sovereignty” is verboten.

Here:

Russia will not conduct any negotiations with Kiev until it drives Ukrainian terrorists out of the Kursk region, said Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu in an interview with the Russia 24 TV channel (https://smotrim.ru/live/21?ysclid=m0vzxim349137064089). "We have not conducted, are not conducting, and will not conduct any negotiations with the terrorists," Shoigu said. "Until we drive them out of our territory, we, naturally, will not conduct any negotiations with them." https://ria-ru.turbopages.org/turbo/ria.ru/s/20240910/shoygu-1971742002.html I would like to draw the attention of the former Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, and now Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, to the fact that it was not terrorists who invaded Russia and occupied part of its territory, but regular units of the armed forces of Ukraine. And the approach to this sad fact should not be as a small-scale terrorist act, but as an act of armed aggression against the Russian Federation, an attempt on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Which, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, requires the adoption of appropriate measures. Including from the President of the Russian Federation and the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Kursk isn’t switching hands any time soon.

Moscow has no desire to retake it at the moment. Oh and the advance in Donbass has largely stalled. But that’s an article for another day.

A few more concluding remarks on the Shoigu revelations.

Here:

🇺🇦 🕊️🇷🇺Peace track Now we know for sure that negotiations to stop attacks on energy took place. And in the summer, at the height of the "peace" track, Putin agreed to: ✅ not to attack Ukrainian energy, ✅ not to attack ships in the Black Sea. In return, Kyiv was not supposed to attack oil depots and nuclear power plants. An absolutely positive agreement for Ukraine, since it made it possible to normalize the energy sector in the country, and this means lives, comfort, and the economy‼️ Plus, maritime logistics in the Black Sea also means billions of dollars and diversification of supplies. But Zelensky refused again and decided to start the Kursk operation. Oil depots in Russia are more important to him than heat, water, and light in the homes of Ukrainians. The hundredth proof that he is not fighting for the interests of Ukraine.

Nor is Putin fighting for the interests of Russia against a Nazi-Satan menace. Because if he is, why are they making all these deals with the literal pure evil enemy? Putin is Jesus to ZAnoners, remember, and Jesus doesn’t cut deals with Satan.

Dr. Livsci comments:

If that is true it is even worse than we thought lol ... every fucking time it is actually worse. I mean Ukraine never, ever stopped hitting Russian infrastructure yet Russia stopped hitting Ukraine. Like always, Ukraine immediately violated the agreement and Russia kept observing it by the letter. How long was this going on for?

Right, and then finally, when it was impossible to pretend that Ukraine wasn’t hitting Russian depots and nuclear facilities, the Kremlin said, “gosh darn it, they tricked us again!”.

That part is key. The moralizing away of the treachery that is. That’s how they get away selling it to gullible Christian peasants who still pretend that Putin is fighting a serious war.

But if you accept all the information that I am presenting to you here and now, it becomes silly to obsess about the daily trench warfare and the supposed wunderweapons on both sides. This war is being decided in the political backrooms, not on the battlefield. It doesn’t matter how many millions of reserves Russia has when you start thinking like this. Besides, Russia may not have as many millions as they would like you to believe if the latest horrendous demographic data is anything to go by.

Ask yourself: if things are so great under Putin, why are Russians not having kids?

Like, I was told that all we needed was a moral, Christian leader to show the way and that this would lead to a reversal of negative demographic trends? No? Is that not how reality works? Were the Abrahamists lying to me again simply to advance their own agenda? Say it isn’t so!

Me, I think our people simply don’t breed well in captivity. End of story.

