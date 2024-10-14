One of the insidious ways in which the propagandists have been able to get people onboard with the Antifa-BRICS SMO or with the Democracy Values Yes! campaigns waged by both sides of this war is to act like they are fighting the war in a special, more advanced way that makes it significantly less nasty. But the literal opposite is true. This is one of the nastiest wars ever and both sides don’t want you to know that.

Since we focus on the Russian side of things here at Chronicles, we often focus on the fate of the Russian soldiers.

But if you want a bland but grim take on how bad Zelensky’s regime is, you can always read about that too on your own. It is sort of assumed that the reader knows just how bad and Hebraic Kiev is.

What I aim to do is to dispel the notion that just because London, Washington, Kiev, Warsaw and so on are bad, that this makes Putin good logically. One does not imply the other. And the same could be said about Beijing and Tehran, who are also puppet states to varying degrees.

ZAnon claims that there are anywhere from 100-17 to 1 UAF deaths to Russian army deaths. This is patently absurd. But it makes Westerners feel better to hear these lies by the likes of Ritter, Macgregor, Escobar and the rest. It makes the war feel like it is not costing anyone anything other than the evil Satano-Fascists who had it coming.

In contrast, Rusich came out with an interesting post the other day putting the lie that the Kremlin takes care of its troops better than Kiev does to rest. The Kremlin routinely sends fresh recruits to their deaths with little to no training whatsoever. This is how they are conducting this most humanitarian and moralitarian of wars.

Here:

(…) These idiots seriously think that 15 days of training is enough to train a storm troop, who will not only complete the task, but also return alive. Although the latter, most likely, is of little importance to them - the main thing is to submit a report on time and draw an arrow on a piece of paper. In essence, to prepare a fighter, a minimum of 300 hours of fire training is required: individual, in a group and with tactical input. 50 hours of engineering and sapper (mine and demolition) training. At least 40 hours of medicine, 250 hours of tactics and at least 100 hours of TSP, which also includes communications, etc., etc. At the same time, the stripes [higher-ups] really don't like it when a simple sergeant tells them about this. And they cannot even provide a place for training (a training ground) for the required time (…). And when a sergeant tells them this, they think that their shoulder straps and big stars make them smarter than him. Although the sergeant's experience in just one month in any of the conflicts is more than 90% of them have had in their entire lives. And here's what we have: unprepared, untrained people who are required to perform tasks almost like they were special forces. (…)

Dr. Livsci comments:

Damn that’s grim. So even normal Russian troops are only getting two weeks of training before being sent into what is seriously the most demanding and brutal war in Europe since WW2? What are the zeks getting now? Nothing? It’s actually really crazy because by all accounts a lot of the fighting now is between very small groups of troops since big groups can’t go anywhere without being annihilated by drones. Like teams of 3 or 4 guys having to move fast and somehow take down a house, clear out a little chunk of a tree line or take a fox hole or whatever. That is seriously what special forces do in Western Armies just like Serb is saying and Russia regular troops are supposed to be able to do it after two weeks of training? That kind of work requires guys that know how to land navigate very, very well with, use comms to talk to the drone pilots and call for fire support, know how to move as a fire team effectively in different types of terrain, know how to hide from drones, know how to scope terrain, know to clear rooms, trenches, spot traps etc etc. Like, it honestly goes on and on. It seriously does require months of training at the least for small lightly armed teams to be ready to attack most larger enemy forces that are defending prepared positions. I’m guessing that the Russians troops actually doing this are survivors with lots of experience and the guys with 2 weeks of training are sitting in trenches. But is Russia down to 2 weeks training now because of heavy losses or because it doesn't want to invest any more than that?

Well, actually, we have plenty of evidence to suggest that new men who foolishly signed up a few days ago are being sent to their deaths en masse. They seem to be disproportionately from the lower, quasi-criminal caste of society. Like this recent example:

A short story of 18-year-old Russian Tolik with the call sign "Maloy" in "SVO". Beginning, August 22, 2024: "Contract with the Ministry of Defense signed", "Young millionaire at 18", "F*ck, hohols, wait for me, fucking assholes". *While drinking with his fellow soldiers*. Culmination, beginning of September 2024: *Sent to Kursk Oblast without training*. "The battalion commander fucks us in the deepest shit, from where it is very difficult to get out", "I was a *pedaras all my life. I decided to go to "SVOoshka", I thought I would change. I don't want to die, but there is no way out." End, September 14: Died there, in Kursk Oblast. In total, only 24 days passed from signing the contract to his death. He did not make it to his first salary, nor did he receive a lump sum payment.

^He was a mixed-race gay Muslim to boot, so, the story could be sadder, is all I am saying.

Speaking of mixed-race Muslims, there are some strange stories circulating about the Russian government trying to recruit migrant men against their will for use as cannon fodder in Donbass. I don’t know if Putin’s esteemed Western handlers would really allow this policy (if they knew about it), but I’ll share the story anyway.

Here:

About 100 people signed a contract for military service after a migration raid On October 4, St. Petersburg security forces conducted a large-scale raid on the Sennoy Market and Apraksin Dvor. More than 600 people were checked, including foreigners. More than 150 of them were taken to military registration and enlistment offices to check their military registration. "To date, based on the results of explanatory work at military registration and enlistment offices, at least 100 people have expressed a desire to enlist in the military under a contract, in connection with which appropriate measures have been initiated against them, including those related to a medical examination," the St. Petersburg Investigative Committee reported. At the same time, one naturalized citizen refused to register for military service - he faces the loss of Russian citizenship.

I support this measure, of course.

If it were up to me, Russia would invade Uzbekistan first and force-conscript all their men into penal battalions to then be flung at NATO forces, two birds one stone style. And I’d repeat the same thing with all the other ‘stans once the Uzbeks ran out.

Glad to see some of my suggestions being taken into consideration, finally.

But on a more serious note, from what we can tell, there is already a recruitment crisis and the war simply cannot be fought in the manner that it is being done so now with these suicide attacks to gain a few inches of ground in Donbass and advance at slower than a snail’s crawl westward. At the end of the day, there are only so many desperados and divorced men and penal colonists in Russia that you can draw from, I suppose.

That is probably why they are now jailing more Russians than ever for made-up crimes. Once in jail, you will be convinced to sign the SMO contract. The Third Rome group on Telegram had a good write-up of a particularly egregious example. A father filmed himself playing with his child and tossing him into the snow and got a knock at the door in the AM and 10 years in prison for it.

Here:

AS WE WARNED... FOR THE SAKE OF WAR AND REPLENISHING THE ARMY, THEY ARE STARTING A CRIMINAL CASE FOR ANYTHING AND AGAINST ANYONE. Perhaps the act is not the smartest (https://t.me/truekpru/165488), and the motivation is questionable, but 10 years is, of course, beyond the pale. Apparently, the plan for sending to the front will not fulfill itself, so the colonies are being filled as best they can. It's all very simple here - was any real harm caused to the child or not? Otherwise, the "chervonets" [punishment] can be generously distributed to thousands of people who teach children to swim in the pool from a very young age, harden them and do many other things - if you look you can vigilantly see an "attempt to cause harm" anywhere. A cockroach in an apartment or dust on a closet can become a reason for deprivation of parental rights for unsanitary conditions - the main thing here is that the goal is incarcerating the parents. The terror reaches some completely transcendental boundaries, to be frank. There has been no talk of any common sense for a long time, and [terror] continues to reach new and new heights. Well, or depths - depending on how you look at it.

In the meantime, the Russian government can track down a dad on Instagram goofing off with his baby and ruin his life, but they can’t seem to crack down on war-profiteering occurring brazenly on the street in Donbass. Citizen-volunteered kits and government-issued supplies are kept from soldiers and militia and they are forced to repurchase it from profiteers. Here:

"They're selling all this humanitarian aid. The soldiers are fighting, and we have corruption here" - in Svetlodarsk, scammers have set up a trade in humanitarian aid intended for Russian soldiers. A resident of Svetlodarsk in the DPR has discovered an entire illegal market selling equipment for soldiers - boots, camouflage, helmets and other uniforms are laid out on rows of tables. When she asked one of the traders how much the goods cost, he tried to weasel out, saying that everything was "free". The second, without unnecessary modesty, offered to buy something.

Some of the sellers look to be Caucasian types. So this is no doubt an FSB-sponsored criminal re-selling operation. They are making sure to make a killing on this SMO like they did all the other SMOs in recent Russian history like Chechnya and Afghanistan.

But Putin has been keeping a secret weapon in reserve this whole time.

Is it now time for him to unleash this new weapon of terror on the Anal-Saxons yet?

Will he … unleash the United Snakes Anti-BRICS Globalists’ greatest enemy on them?

This is the big red button that Putin has been warning about.

The one-man nuke himself.

The man who ate a whole nuke and carries it around in his gut all day.

You know of whom I speak.

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️- "Steven Seagal said if necessary, he is ready to fight for Russia in Ukraine," - TASS.

Strap in, boys. Shit just got serious!

…

And while we are on the topic, Steven Seagal and Putin do seem to get along very well IRL.

So much so that Seagal’s movies are state-subsidized as a personal favor to him by the Kremlin. Some people have speculated that Seagal is helping the Kremlin launder money through these terrible B-movies that no one watches or buys.

Another similar relationship is enjoyed between Putin and Oliver Stone.

I understand that it is impolite to notice such things, but I can’t help but point out this strange affinity that many Communist-leaning Jews in the West have for Vladimir Putin. Like, this seems to be his fan base within the Western cultural or political elite, overwhelmingly so.

Perhaps they know something that we don’t?

**

