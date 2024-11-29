The great geopolitical gurus told us that Trump meant peace with Russia or a ceasefire at least. So far, literally nothing hints at this being true other than words floating through the air. In contrast, we can see that Trump has surrounded himself with a cabinet of psychos who want war. People say that Kamala would have been worse, but they are going to have a harder time proving it as Trump continues appointing diehard warmongers.

Let’s talk about his latest pick: Keith Kellogg.

Some Russian commentary on the decision here:

I studied Keith Kellogg's statements online (https://t.me/olegtsarov/19375) about the war in Ukraine over the past two years. They generally indicate that, unlike many other American politicians, his views on the situation were quite consistent and did not change much depending on the political situation. Judge for yourself: ▪️in March 2022, in an interview with Fox News, Kellogg proposed establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, ( using UN mechanisms; ▪️at the same time, Kellogg said ( that if Russia does not take Kyiv, then there can be no talk of any victory in the war for Moscow. Kellogg was confident that Kyiv would not be taken; ▪️in 2023, Kellogg generally supported (https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/trump-picks-ukraine-war-hawk-as-envoy-to-conflict/) current American policy in Ukraine: "If you can defeat a strategic adversary without using your troops, then you are at the top of the strategy." According to Kellogg, Ukraine is doing the United States a great favor by tying up Russia's resources and allowing the United States to deal with its main rival, China; ▪️Biden's main problem, according to Kellogg, was his indecisiveness regarding Russia. Kellogg considered Trump's actions to be examples of the right approach, who, according to him, sanctioned strikes on the Wagner PMC in Syria in 2018, and also applied sanctions against Nord Stream 2;

Wow.

Quite the revelation!

So Trump was the one who pushed for bombing Wagner in Syria? I remember at that time being lied to by Trump shills who claimed that Trump was only making symbolic gestures to draw down the war in Syria. In reality, as I’ve since learned, he dramatically expanded the war in Syria. And yet, he is still labeled the “peace president”. Incredible stuff, folks.

▪️In April 2024, Kellogg published (https://americafirstpolicy.com/issues/america-first-russia-ukraine) an article criticizing the United States for insufficient support for the Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2022. In his opinion, the Biden team should have provided Kyiv with much greater support to develop the counteroffensive; ▪️In the same article, Kellogg called the war in Ukraine "an avoidable tragedy" and named Biden's incompetence as US President and his "chaotic foreign policy" as one of its causes. Over the past two years, Kellogg has taken a position closer to the "hawks" regarding Russia. That is, he has always proposed ending the conflict in Ukraine through force and pressure on Moscow.

Why would Trump pick this guy if he was trying to put this Not-War on ice?

Meanwhile, the war against Assad in Syria has been resumed. Israel is bombing Syria again and the Turks and NATO-backed Arabs are on the move. There are already reports of dead Russian soldiers there.

Korybko explains here:

The terrorist-designated Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS), which is the rebranded form of the Al Qaeda-backed Al-Nusra, launched a surprise offensive in Aleppo this week. It’s already made a lot of progress due to the terrorists’ use of drones and other modern warfare tactics. These were reportedly taught to them by Ukraine according to reports in the run-up to the latest hostilities. Other reports included Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) warning about a false-flag chemical weapons attack. Syrian, Iranian, and Russian forces (including its aerospace ones) are currently trying to push back HTS’ advance. This intense fighting comes immediately after the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal, which that Iranian-backed Resistance group agreed to in spite of the late Nasrallah’s pledge not to do so without a ceasefire in Gaza first. It can therefore be interpreted as an Israeli victory despite Iran hailing this agreement and its ideologically aligned influencers spinning it as a Resistance victory. With the Resistance objectively on the backfoot in the region, it makes sense why their HTS foes decided to go on the offensive at this specific moment, something that they’d clearly planned to do for a while. If the hostilities continue, then another large-scale humanitarian crisis might follow, which could see more internally displaced people in this war-torn country and some of them even fleeing to Europe. Terrorist sleeper cells elsewhere in the country might also awaken and reverse the progress of the past few years.

And why are they making these moves now?

The same reason is given: Trump will end the wars, so now is the best time to escalate the wars, see? Before he gets in and sets things right!

On that topic, RFK Jr. revealed shortly after the US elections that Trump is considering withdrawing these American troops, which could lead to another Turkish offensive just like the several prior ones that were all carried out under the pretext of stopping Kurdish separatism. Unless pro-Turkish Kurds replace the political influence of Ankara-designated Kurdish terrorists there like they earlier did in Iraq, then Ankara will consider any autonomous project to be a stepping stone to more separatism inside of Turkiye itself. (…) The other strategic objective that Turkiye is pursuing right now is to get on Trump’s good side by doing the US the strategic favor of delivering a coup de grace to Syria that finally ends this long-running conflict and thus frees him up to fully refocus on his planned “Pivot (back) to Asia”. In exchange, Trump might agree not to expand the sanctions regime that he’s inheriting to include Turkiye’s trade with Russia, which involves energy, agriculture, and also the transshipment of Western-sanctioned tech.

The only problem with this thesis is that pesky war cabinet that Trump is assembling. That part doesn’t fit at all with the peace president narrative, now does it? But without the thesis that escalation is doing right before Trump because he will bring peace, then the current escalations look like well … they look like simple escalations that lay the foundations down for Trump to pursue a larger war upon taking office.

The same cope is being peddled now in Syria and Lebanon and Iran and Palestine right now, by the way.

In reality, Hezbollah signed a surrender with Israel after getting STOMPED and has withdrawn from South Lebanon, leaving behind its POWs in Israeli hands, with no rocket barrages launched on Northern Israel like they threatened. Meanwhile, Gaza is already a smoldering ruin and the West Bank is probably next for annexation. Iran has been revealed to be craven and thoroughly infiltrated. And then we have this flash-offensive by the Turkish-backed group in the Northwest of Syria that has blitzed through non-existent defenses and is now parked outside of Aleppo and encircling the city:

An interesting development is the revelation (to some) of just how many jihadis cutting off heads in Syria right now are Russia’s BRICS allies from Central Asia. Here:

— 🇸🇾/🇺🇿 NEW: A very large amount of the HTS fighters that entered western Aleppo today are Uzbek mercenaries This video shows HTS members planning for the operation in Khan al-Assal, all of them are speaking in Uzbek, not a single Syrian is present.

Just a reminder: Putin insists on maintaining open borders with these Central Asian caliphates because of his Multicultural Abrahamic Values. Here:

By the way, our Asian brothers from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan did indeed go to war in the hundreds and thousands 😦 There's just one nuance... They went to fight for radical Islamic groups in Syria. And now they've come very close to Aleppo, and together with their Arab brothers they're cutting off the heads of our fighters. I think that Russia simply needs to build a few dozen more Russophobic schools in their countries, pour several billion dollars into their economies for free, and support the resettlement of radicals to our country in every possible way 💪 Then everything will be great, yes, yes.

These jihadis are also welcomed back to their countries when they come back. This almost ended up toppling the government in Kazakhstan because it backfired, but they like to keep these psycho-Islamists around for use against Russians in the wars to come.

…

Back in Russia, we have reports from Russian intelligence agencies that 100K NATO troops are about to be deployed to Ukraine. Here:

The West is essentially planning to occupy Ukraine and freeze the conflict with Russia by deploying tens of thousands of supposed peacekeepers to the country, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has said. In a statement on Friday, the spy agency cited intelligence sources as saying that NATO is increasingly in favor of freezing the hostilities along the current front line, as the US-led military bloc and Ukraine have come to realize that they are failing to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia. Freezing the conflict would allow the West to rebuild the shattered Ukrainian military and “prepare it for an attempt at revenge,” the SVR stated. It claimed that NATO is already setting up training centers to process at least one million Ukrainian conscripts. A possible respite would also help the West restore Kiev’s military industry, which has been regularly battered by Russian missile and drone strikes, the SVR added. “To solve these tasks, the West will need to essentially occupy Ukraine. Naturally, this will be done under the guise of deploying a ‘peacekeeping contingent’ in the country… According to the plan, a total of 100,000 so-called peacekeepers will be deployed in Ukraine.” According to the SVR, the plan would also involve Ukraine being partitioned into four large occupation zones. Romania would take the Black Sea coast, Poland would control Western Ukraine, and the UK would occupy the north, including Kiev. The central and eastern parts of the country would be taken by Germany, the agency claimed. The SVR also alleged that Germany plans to revive practices implemented by the Nazi regime during World War II to “police” Ukraine. In particular, Berlin wants to create special “death squads” made up of Ukrainian nationalists to maintain order in the occupied territory, the statement read. “Does Russia need such a peaceful settlement option? The answer is obvious,” the SVR said.

Bookmark and screenshot that last line.

They say that 100K NATO troops in Ukraine is a bad deal for Russia now … but when 200K NATO troops end up being parked in Ukraine with tactical nukes aimed at Moscow, they’ll say that it was a GREAT! deal engineered by Putin the geopolitical genius, wont they?

And is this going to be implemented before or after Trump coming to power?

Chances are, this will happen once Trump is in office and it will be called a “peace plan”. They’re already preparing the public for this, haven’t you noticed? Thus, an unprecedented NATO escalation and an occupation of a non-NATO country will be called “peace”.

And Putin won’t do anything to stop this.

Remember how the other day I reported on the Russian MoD declaring that a dire response to the continued NATO weapons strikes was coming? Well, this is what the response is:

Did you get that?

Yes, the MoD claims that no response will be coming because they’ve already responded in secret! Yes, they knocked out some launchers as retaliation for NATO missiles being fired on Russia. There’s your red line, folks. And do we think that it will impress anyone? Or will Putin have to break out the red crayon again and redraw a new one? Let us consult Putin’s desk to see if we can glean some insight:

NOTE: This actually is indeed a photo from Putin’s desk. The joke wrote itself.

And what is interesting is that we are already seeing a justification for this NATO occupation with the recent information disclosure by the same Russian intelligence spooks who just casually revealed that NATO already! has bases in Ukraine! Here:

“NATO is already setting up training centers in Ukraine, through which it is expected at least a million mobilized Ukrainians will be processed.”

Strange line, wouldn’t you agree?

And if Putin has these super-missiles, why isn’t he hitting these NATO bases? Why isn’t he hitting:

The weapons factories run by the Germans, Turks (and others?)?

The bridges across the Dniepr

Key decision-making centers

NATO supply lines entering into West Ukraine

Zelensky and his inner circle

Well, my readers know the answers even if the rest of the masses do not.

Now, is Russia prepared for this escalation that is coming? Well, economically they sure aren’t, thanks to Putin’s “stupid” economic policies. Here:

❗️In response to the "Oreshnik" strike, the Americans hit back with Oreshkin asymmetrically to Nabiullina. They detonated a mine planted under our financial system and caused a programmed collapse of the ruble from abroad. A strike on our most vulnerable spots, uncovered by any air defense, was worth expecting - in exactly the same way the deep world elites sent their "greetings" to disobedient Russia in 2014 and 2022, creating artificial financial crises for us. But each time, for some reason, this turned out to be a shock for the Russian economy and a surprise for the Central Bank. And even more than that, let's say terrible, but the Central Bank did everything possible before this so that our economy would be "more hurt" by these blows. Watch the hands and the sequence of actions: as part of the announced "crusade" against inflation, the Central Bank, in the interests of the banks, strangled domestic production with a high rate, creating an artificial commodity deficit (that even butter from Arabian cows has to be purchased), and, thereby ensuring the dependence of the Russian economy on imports - made a goal pass to geopolitical opponents so that at this very convenient moment they would collapse the ruble and inflict maximum damage on the Russian economy. If even state corporations, having access to state subsidies, benefits and relatively cheap money, "cannot bear" such a rate and publicly declare this, then what can we say about small and medium businesses, which are now massively curtailing production "until better times", which will never come with such a financial and credit policy of the Central Bank. Well, and in the end, this pre-New Year's blow to the Russian economy, thanks to Nabiullina, will be felt by every Russian on their New Year's table. Whether this is stupidity or betrayal, we will leave this question unanswered. However, the fact is that extinguishing the flame of inflation with the kerosene of an exorbitant rate hike predictably eventually led to a fire of inflation, which we have been talking about all the time (https://t.me/trueolen/998). In the Central Bank's fight against inflation, inflation won by knockout and with a clear advantage. And here there are only 2 options to survive in this financial war of annihilation, which was declared to us by the global elites, and which is being vigorously implemented by the team of "our Trump" - either change the financial and credit policy, or change the financial and credit policy together with Nabiullina. Of course, losing the best head of the Central Bank in the world, according to the British, would be a big loss of personnel, but it is not the first time that the best leave us, and we are not selfish and we do not feel sorry for anything for the West - let it help its dear Europe, there are also problems with inflation there.

Good timing that Russia is now reeling economically.

Good timing for NATO that is.

Right in time for Trump to ride in.