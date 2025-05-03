Hello all, welcome back to me and welcome back to you. I’ve been on the road again and having a hard time of it. I’d write up a formal complaint about the country that I’m visiting, but there was so much news over the last week that I need to catch up on that my firmly worded letter expressing my displeasure and annoyance will have to wait.

Now, I’m sure you’ve heard the news about the jets already, but in case you didn’t. Here:

The US is taking retired, non-operational F-16s and sending them to Ukraine so they can be used for spare parts, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed on Thursday. Ukraine's air force has received operational American-made F-16 fighter jets from European countries over the past year. The US authorized the transfer, but it has not sent any operational aircraft itself. The Air Force spokesperson told Business Insider that the department "has supported the sustainment of European donated F-16s to Ukraine by providing disused and completely non-operational F-16s to Ukraine for parts." "These F-16s were retired from active US use and are not flyable," the spokesperson explained. "Importantly, they lack critical components, such as an engine or radar, and could not be reconstituted for operational use." Images began to circulate on social media last week showing shrink-wrapped F-16 airframes being loaded into a Ukrainian transport aircraft in Arizona. Open-source intelligence accounts tracked the flight from Tucson to Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in Poland, a key hub for Western military equipment on its way to Kyiv. Ukraine recieved its first F-16s last summer and has sent them on various combat missions in the months since. Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS The War Zone first reported the F-16 transfer, which appears to be the first evidence that the US was sending the airframes. The Trump administration has not commented publicly on the F-16 delivery, but it notably came as Washington and Kyiv were poised to sign a long-awaited minerals deal, which they did on Wednesday. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about sending military aid to Ukraine, and his administration even cut it off for a brief period in March. The transfer of F-16s for spare parts, however, could be a sign that Washington is still willing to send much-needed equipment to Kyiv. Last month, during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, the top US commander in Europe, talked about the status of the F-16s in Ukraine. "The planes are active, and they fly every day," Cavoli, who heads US European Command, said, adding that there are more F-16s coming with more pilots in the training pipeline. "They've defeated a large number of cruise missile threats, and they delivered an awful lot of offensive attacks as well, specifically, bombing attacks in the east. None of the F-16s have been from the US, though; they've mainly been from northern European countries," the general said. The F-16s give Ukraine's aging fleet of Soviet-era fighter jets a much-needed boost. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky The Biden administration authorized the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine in 2023, and Denmark and the Netherlands began sending their jets last summer. Belgium and Norway also pledged to donate the aircraft. The four NATO countries planned to send dozens of fighters. Though the US has not sent operational aircraft, it played a critical role in training Ukrainian F-16 pilots, as did Romania. In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the country had received a new shipment of F-16s. It's unclear exactly how many fighter jets Kyiv is flying now. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a decades-old but capable fourth-generation aircraft. The transfers were meant to give Ukraine's aging fleet of Soviet-era fighter jets a much-needed boost for both defensive and offensive missions. They can be armed with powerful air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground munitions. Ukraine has lost at least two F-16s on combat missions since they started flying last year. Kyiv has not disclosed any other potential losses.

So, several points.

First, I still remember when the Kremlin was denying that their esteemed Western colleagues would dare to send over F-16s. Washington then went ahead and did that. The next red line was that they wouldn’t dare to use these jets on 1991 Russian territory. That also has been done — they’ve been used to target facilities within Russia. Then the next cope was that Trump would put an end to all that. Instead, he is sending over even more aid. Essentially, we now have NATO jets bombing within Russia’s borders and no one seems to be particularly alarmed about it. Both sides seem to be in denial about this reality. Not me though:

The Z-propagandists don’t want to admit that this is happening because the Kremlin is trying to cover it up or play it down. But like I’ve been reporting for two years, Russia is going up in flames from the nonstop bombings carried out by NATO-provided drones and now jets. Every week, there comes news of fresh strikes. Here is the latest from Bryansk:

Bryansk Region. Governor: During the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repeatedly and deliberately struck civilian objects and infrastructure. ▪️In the village of Zernovo, Suzemsky District, as a result of an attack by suicide drones, eight cars, two houses, an administrative building, and a cell phone tower were damaged. In the village of Suzemka, four civilian cars were damaged. ▪️In the Klimovsky District, the enemy attacked several settlements with suicide drones. In the village of Starye Yurkovichi, a tractor and a car were damaged. In the village of Uborki, two houses were damaged. In the village of Novye Yurkovichi, two houses burned down and three were damaged. In the village of Khoromnoye, nine houses burned down, an administrative building was damaged, and as a result of the dropping of an explosive device, a specialized truck for transporting animals of the Miratorg agricultural holding caught fire. ▪️Starodubsky Municipal District. As a result of FPV drone attacks in the village of Demyanki, the roof of a potato storage facility of an agricultural enterprise was significantly damaged. In the village of Azarovka, three outbuildings were damaged. In the village of Strativa, a car was damaged as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. ▪️ In the village of Podyvotye, Sevsky District, one house was damaged as a result of an FPV drone attack.

Meanwhile, Trump’s people are still pretending that he’s brought peace to Ukraine.

Only the war-hungry European governments are bragging about these developments and promising more aid in the near future. This is probably what Trump’s team really wanted all along — for the EU to match the US’s efforts.

This is just another escalation/humiliation of the impotent/comprador Putin regime.

What really makes this development sting is that Putin is once again offering to hold another one-sided ceasefire with Kiev. This time, the ideological/moral justification for it is the upcoming May 9th Victory Day celebrations. Here:

Kremlin: ▪️Putin declared a ceasefire on the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory; ▪️The Russian Federation declares a ceasefire from 00:00 on May 8 to 00:00 on the night of May 11; ▪️The Russian Federation reaffirms that it is ready for peace talks with Ukraine without preconditions; ▪️The Russian Federation is ready for constructive interaction with international partners on the situation around Ukraine; ▪️The Russian Armed Forces will give an adequate and effective response in the event of a violation of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side on the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory; ▪️Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should join the ceasefire by Victory Day.

Ostensibly, this is a war to de-nazify Ukraine, remember? The Kremlin vacillates between accusing Kiev of being neo-Nazis and sticking to the official propaganda line, which is that this “special policing operation in friendly socialist neighboring Ukraine” is to help the government deal with its out of control Nazi problem. Although, to be fair, it has been a while since I’ve heard Putin or Lavrov use that line.

But if the government in Kiev is indeed KKK Fascist, why then does it make sense to offer them a ceasefire? Did the USSR offer Nazi Germany a peace after the war started? How is cutting a deal with a government that you accuse of supporting Satanic values keeping with the spirit of May 9th?

It doesn’t make any consistent ideological sense obviously, (not that such things really matter in politics, of course) but it does reveal that Putin is getting increasingly desperate. Either way, he won’t get a ceasefire. Why would Kiev stop now that they’re gaining more momentum and after the Trump peace hope has evaporated?

Things have gotten so bad for Russia’s prospects, that the future of Crimea is no longer secure. Trump and Putin weren’t able to hammer out an agreement to let Moscow keep it. Now we know it is because NATO thinks that Crimea is ripe for the taking. The British are already planning offensive operations against the peninsula.

📝Operation in Crimea – preparations are in full swing📝 Speaking about the inglorious operation (https://t.me/rybar/69917) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krynki, initiated by the British, one very interesting fact was also noted: in the context of Crimea, some points from the original British plan in the Black Sea direction are currently being implemented (https://t.me/inners_of_the_politics/457). 🔻What are we talking about? ▪Over the past six months, the Ukrainian side has been acting differently, if we compare the activity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the period 2023 – the first half of 2024. Then the enemy had one goal – to drive the Black Sea Fleet into the bays of the Krasnodar Territory. ▪And, unfortunately, we are forced to state that they have achieved this goal, since our large warships have retreated to a safer distance from the Crimean coast. More maneuverable watercraft are now operating in Crimea. ▪After this, Ukrainian formations began trying to break into the bays themselves and strike at existing boats and the infrastructure of the bases, using kamikaze drones filled with a large charge of explosives. ▪Thus, they managed to create problems at some sites several times, after which the peninsula's defense was strengthened. Boom barriers were installed, rifle groups were deployed along the coast, and helicopters and fighters patrolled in the air non-stop. ❗This reduced the effectiveness of Ukrainian unmanned boats to almost zero, since the drones were destroyed while still at sea, and it became increasingly difficult for them to reach the shores of Crimea. Because of this, the enemy again changed the drones themselves and the tactics of their use. After that, the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to acquire naval drones with anti-aircraft guided missiles, which hit a helicopter and a fighter, which increased the threat to our aviation and once again opened the way for the enemy to the Crimean shores. The tactics of combat use of such UAV groups were analyzed by us (https://t.me/rybar/67213) some time ago, and now the Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun to implement our assumptions about how they will attack in Crimea, especially with drones with FPV. 🔸Firstly, the decrease in the activity of our aviation due to threats from UAV carriers of SAMs has secured the approaches of Ukrainian UAVs with FPV, which are now trying to get as close to Crimea as possible. 🔸Secondly, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are focusing on the least populated areas of Crimea. That is, BEKs are not particularly noted near Sevastopol or Yevpatoriya, but along the northwestern coast and at Cape Tarkhankut, they are very frequent guests. 🔸Thirdly, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now trying to destroy the air defense potential in this part of Crimea. Radars, SAM and SAM launchers are hit by FPV strikes from BEKs, which are coordinated with UAV raids. They do not strike Simferopol or Kirovsky, or Kerch, but concentrate their efforts in the northwest. ❗This situation is dangerous because in this way the enemy is preparing a bridgehead for a possible landing operation in Crimea. The shores in the west and northwest are flat and convenient for landing. Add to this the reduction in air defense capabilities, and you get a not very pleasant picture. According to our data, a landing group is currently being formed in the Odessa and Nikolaev regions, which are being prepared in Ochakov, Yuzhnoye, Odessa and Ilyichevsk (in total - up to 550 people, not counting the special forces of the GUR), as well as over 80 boats and 60 BEK. According to preliminary data, the plans are to carry out two strikes - in the direction of the Mezhdvodnoye - Kotovskoye line, as an auxiliary one, and Novozernoye - Yevpatoriya, as the main one. It is not worth paying attention to the small number. For the enemy, the main goal will be to demonstrate its capabilities and create chaos in Crimea, and for this, many resources are not needed.

This all bears echos to the conflicts in the region of the 19th century.

What happened then was that many Eastern shtetlites started migrating to Great Britain from the territories of the Russian Empire. This was caused by an effort to rescind the exceptional privileges previously enjoyed by the shtelites under the spiritual aegis of Orthodoxy. See, the later Romanovs began trying to take efforts to modernize Russia, which, at that time, meant to institute a kind of civic nationalism in the sprawling Empire. This meant that all citizens of the Romanov Empire were to eventually become citizens instead of feudal serfs, and this citizenship came with both privileges and responsibilities. One of those duties being military service. The Romanovs believed that if they forced the shtetlites to serve in the military, that it would straighten them out and assimilate them after centuries of a deliberate policy to keep them separate, under Christianity.

See, Christian theology teaches that their older brothers in the faith must be kept separate and alive (and very rich) so that they can eventually trigger the End Times down the line once they bear witness to the coming of the Antichrist and then convert to Christianity en masse and blah blah blah … just ask AI if you want to know what these morons and their big book of bullshit says about the terms and conditions for the End Times protocol.

Point being: if they’re assimilated or eliminated out of existence by the neo-pagan dirty-blooded savages amongst whom they dwell, Christian End Times prophecies can’t come true. Thus, it is very important for Orthodoxy that they NOT be allowed to assimilate or even to convert in any large numbers. Assuming that they actually believed any of it, no high-ranking priest would actually want to live through the End Times during their tenure anyway — better that it happen under the next guy, right? Against the theological objections of the rabbis and the priests, this “citizenification” policy was experimented with several times by the secular, and largely anti-Christian Romanov government.

And it failed each time.

What it did do was lead to the formation of organized terrorist organizations who protested this imposition of Imperial duties on the shtetl and mass exoduses further West. A huge wave of these migrants made its way over to London, from where they began lobbying for Great Britain to go to war against the Russian Empire. They succeeded several times, despite the fact that the royal households of both nations were closely related. You’ve probably heard of how closely related they all were in the context of WWI, but the same situation already existed in Europe prior to that too.

Actually, the original claim that 6 million of God’s Nation of Chosen were burnt on pyres comes from the late 19th century, from the “British” press. The accusation was laid at the feet of the Russian peasantry, the Cossacks and the Romanovs and repeated in the press for more than half a century. It only ever stuck in the aftermath of WWII though, in the 50s, when it was decided that the defeated and prostrate Germany would be forced to shoulder the blame for the event. And the reason why they needed to believe that this event occurred is because it is considered a prerequisite for … wait for it … yes, initiating the End Times protocols! They have to wait until the pyres have been lit before they can reconstitute Israel, which triggers the coming of the true heir of David, and then, according to the prophets anyway, total Yahweh world domination out of some Imperial capital in Jerusalem.

Christians of all sects agree with this prophecy, only they think that Yeshua Christ will return after all of the aforementioned events, which makes the aforementioned events desirable, in the theological sense, because it hastens the return of the Christian savior. No, this is not just some Protestant or “Scofield Bible” heresy. Stop revealing your complete and total theological ignorance like that. Have some shame for once, why don’t you. Leaving no doubt as to just how ignorant and uninformed you are used to be considered bad taste in our society.

No, the only thing that separates Protestants from Catholics/Orthodox is that the former believe in actively working to accelerate or expedite this prophecy. In contrast, the latter believe that Christians ought to be passive and simply allow events to occur because they are predestined and predetermined and no amount of human meddling will change anything. This is also why the Orthodox Church will refer to the Protestants as “Satanists”, just FYI. They are being very particular with their use of this term. There are, after all, many many many smears in Orthodoxy that can be lobbed at people that they don’t like.

Like, take me for an example.

Technically, I am an “apostate”, which means someone who has renounced the faith. But there are also “heretics” — those who deviate on core credo principles. Then there are “blasphemers” or “schismatics” or the “spiritually deluded (prelest)”.

Point being: the use of the term “Satanist” is very theologically specific and isn’t intended as just a general slur in the way that the common cattle use it. In the big book of bullshit, Satan actually plays the role of Yahweh’s partner — this is simply undeniable. He actually helps Yahweh effect his agenda by essentially doing his dirty work for him. Satan is the active agent.

Thus, the Orthodox Church believes that Satanists are people who, like Satan, seek to accelerate Yahweh’s theological agenda, by taking scripture into their own hands and helping it along. They’re not saying that Protestants are “bad” when they call them Satanists — they’re saying that Protestants are actively seeking to implement the End Times protocols by assuming the role of Satan i.e., the active agent of Yahweh’s plans.

And that is indeed what the Protestant countries have done!

All of their foreign wars and Zionism — that’s all part of the active i.e., Satanic agenda to expedite the prophecies contained in Scripture. I like to mock the Kremlin’s tone-deaf and hypocritical propaganda often on this blog, but, theologically speaking, they are 100% correct to call Protestant countries like the UK or the US “Satanic”. To summarize: Orthodox think that they are morally superior to you because they take a passive role in regards to scripture while you take an active one, like Satan is portrayed as doing in the Bible (Job, tempting Jesus, etc.), by launching “crusades” into the Middle East via Iraq or Syria or Lebanon, Iran, etc.

Catholic Zionism was what fueled the original Crusades as well — but that’s a discussion for another time.

…

Anyway, under Benjamin D’Israeli, Great Britain became an implacable foe of Russia, and this grafted-on semitic hatred of Russians is integral to modern Anglo civic identity and geo-policy, unfortunately. For once, I feel like other researchers have done a good enough job on the topic that I can just refer you to their writing instead of doing it all myself:

As for how we got to the point that we had a nose named Benjamin D’Israeli running Great Britain from the highest office in the land, well, that is where I have to explain what happened under the Oliver Cromwell takeover of the isles centuries before and the subsequent psyops that were perpetrated on the native Britons.

Actually, I have already almost written that essay due to a fortuitous coincidence in which

expressed interest in a deep dive on the whole Cromwell affair. But I might wait until I can integrate it with my continued series on metaphysics because of how deeply the occult and Christian theology is to blame for the Bolshevik takeover of Britannia. Stay tuned for that.

The long and short of it is that Great Britain started supporting the tottering Ottoman Empire and trying to quash the nascent nationalist movements in the Balkans in an effort to punish Russia for being mean to God’s Chosen nation, essentially. This policy of trying to punish Russia starts and continues for most of the 19th century and culminated in the British support for the overthrow of the Tsar via their agent, Kerensky. The British then abandoned the very military junta that they had helped bring to power, guaranteeing that the Reds would win.

All in all, there really wasn’t any actual geopolitical reason to send over British boys to fight Russia on behalf of the Ottomans in SE Europe, but hey, theirs is not to ask questions, theirs is but to do and die, right? The British campaign in Crimea has been culturally encoded in the famous Lord Tennyson poem:

History doesn’t repeat, but it does seem to rhyme, right?

Here we are, 150 some years later talking about British operations in Crimea again! This is probably because we are still all reading and reusing the same tired old scripts to inform our politics and culture and then we are surprised when we continue cycling through the same events over and over again. We are stuck in a Permanent Revolution. A giant theological hamster wheel. Periodic culls and appeals to Abrahamic values.

For example:

Russia gets bombed, Putin threatens to retaliate, NATO escalates, Putin retreats, Kremlin claims Christian moral high ground, Russia gets bombed, repeat.

This is the central script that the Kremlin has followed for the entirety of this so-called war. They never deviate from it. Why should they? No one seems to notice or mind. The massacres must continue!

And I’m the bad one for simply pointing it all out!