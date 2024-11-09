Like many other conspiracy theorists, I simply assumed that Trump would win in November based on the upswell in Zionist support that his campaign received over the last year. The alleged assassination attempt on Trump’s ear sealed the deal. Curiously, Trump never really mentioned it since. And, chances are, despite the fact that most Trumpists seem to believe that the DNC or the DEMONcRATS generally were the culprit behind the attempt, they won’t demand that anyone be arrested or investigated for it. Despite allegedly being almost killed, Trump seemed remarkably nonchalant about it.

Would you feel the same after surviving an assassination attempt? I wouldn’t be. I’d be out for blood and vengeance. But then, I am a very immoral and un-Christian person, so that is to be expected.

In fact, the whole saga around Trump’s ear was memory-holed for some reason.

But it served its purpose. There was no way that Trump would lose in a freeish or fairish election after that. And then the alleged Hamas attack on Israel was the other key game-changer and the inflection point at which new life was breathed into the Trump campaign. Still, I wasn’t quite sure how he was going to pull it off though even though I did try my best to figure out what his victory would end up looking like. And no, I didn’t pay much attention to polls or electoral votes because that stuff doesn’t matter in the slightest.

Instead, I tried to make a study of how elections are actually rigged. You know, the logistics of it all. The “how” of the fraud and what needs to be done to pull it off.

After all, as we should all know by now, the previous elections were blatantly rigged through mass fraud. By the way, are we allowed to talk about this again? I sure hope so. Don’t want to get into any trouble. You know me, I keep it clean and safe and heccing wholesome here on the Chronicles. Curiously though, nobody on “my side” seemed all too interested in figuring out the fraud or in holding the riggers to account. There are now hundreds of Culture Warrior™ essayists on the so-called Populist/Dissident/MAGA Right who you’d think would be interested in exploring the topic.

Instead: most of these Culture War Mercenaries spent the last week talking about a dead squirrel instead of explaining how exactly Trump and his team were planning to overcome the mass rigging that had brought Biden to power four years ago.

You would think that this would be an important topic to cover, but then you would be wrong. Clearly, someone didn’t want the masses starting to entertain doubts about the sanctity of the American electoral system. Even more so the viability of voting as a political strategy for the disenfranchised natives going forward.

I have lost count of the number of times that I ask prominent Trumpist accounts on Twitter to explain how exactly the election rigging problem would be solved. None of them had an answer for me and instead they simply lashed out, most of them quite viciously if I even got a response at all. This despite the fact that they had complained about the elections having been stolen from their guy four years ago. To me, it just didn’t make sense how they could justify taking the elections seriously while also believing that the previous elections were rigged. To believe both things at the same time struck me as a kind of deception, or, more charitably, a kind of psychosis.

After all, what had changed from then and now? Was anyone arrested for their role in the fraud? Was there any explanation given by Trump or his team on how the voter falsification would be beaten this time? Did any of his supporters care or even stop to think and ask the question?

Rhetorical.

No, we were told to just shut up and vote harder. What is worse, anyone who did raise these questions was accused of “blackpilling” and “demoralizing” their own side. Of depressing the turn out by extension. As usual, conspiracy theorists asking too many questions were simply morally condemned and their concerns left unaddressed. To support one “side” of the political spectrum is the equivalent of being in a cult nowadays. No deviation from the script tolerated.

But I never doubted the Don or his chances of getting appointed and therefore I’m not upset that he got elected.

Instead, I learned something interesting that helps me better understand the political control grid that we find ourselves in. Yes, I learned that the ruling caste can just turn the fraud on and off somehow. The proof is in the numbers this time. Despite getting less turn out than he did last time, Trump won the election simply because 25+ million Democrat voters from 2020 disappeared in 2024. Maybe Operation Warpspeed actually a secret patriot plan to cull the liberals using Bill Gates’ vaccines?

If they’re not all dead though, where did they all go???

As you can see for yourselves (assuming this data is true), Donald Trump didn’t win because MAGA “voted harder” for him. His own base voted for Trump less this time around, actually. This was probably because of how jilted they felt and the 180 degree turn that Trump did on previous populist positions. MAGA has a hardcore base of fanatics, but there are still voters out there that do care about actual policy, not just owning da libs or ushering in their preferred political messiah. So, actually, as the data proves, Trump won because 25+ million voters disappeared this time around, not because MAGA voted harder. In other words, he won because a switch was flipped that allowed him to win.

In fact, the most encouraging thing about this data is what it reveals about just how many White man MAGA voters stopped supporting Trump.

Speaking anecdotally, pretty much every meme-war veteran of 2016 that I once knew didn’t bother to vote or to create propaganda content for the Trump campaign this time around, so the lower Trump turnout doesn’t surprise me. Elon and the others backing Trump even had to trot out the old 2015-16 era memes and lean into Q conspiracies to drum up enthusiasm and capture some of that populist magic from the old days. My own American friends even volunteered to drive the Amish to the polls back in 2016. Maybe I was too young and too naive to know better, but it felt like a real grassroots populist effort at the time and the feeling of enthusiasm among us was simply electric. Now though, these same people can’t even be asked to post a meme in support of Trump and most weren’t following the election drama at all. They checked out a long time ago. Furthermore, I know people who had gone to Washington on J6 and had gotten into a lot of trouble for their efforts. Unsurprisingly, they soured on the whole Trump thing when he called his own supporters “insurrectionists” and didn’t do anything to help them out.

And the polling numbers going into the final days of the election showed that Trump was faltering with support from White men, which jibed well with my own anecdotal data. This even caused a panic among Con Inc propagandists who thought that they had this demographic locked down simply because they had no one else to turn to and because Kamala was so repulsive. But thanks to the work of “blackpillers”, i.e., truth-tellers, they were experiencing an unexpected soft boycott of support for Trump from White men. These former White MAGA voters didn’t vote for Kamala, of course — these weren’t the “White Dudes For Harris” people. No, they like me, simply checked out because Trump wasn’t saying anything that appealed to them. After all, Trump backed down from all of his previously popular rhetorical positions from 2016.

And the exit poll data bears this out:

Put simply: it was hard to get all that enthused about George Bush 2.0.

Anyway, the overall numbers tell a clear story: the switch that activated the mass fraud to sink Trump in the last election cycle was simply not flipped this time around. How this was done, I still don’t know. In my defense, it isn’t my specialty or area of expertise. I thought that other Americans would have covered this very important topic by now. But they simply didn’t for some reason. Seems like I have to do everything myself these days …

The only other insight I gleaned from this circus was that the people around Bibi (Likud/Chabad) are clearly more powerful than the traditionally dominant Bill Maher/Chuck Schumer “Liberal” faction of ethnic powerbrokers in America. Once they decided that they wanted Trump in, they just had to snap their fingers to get the DNC to play fair this time around. I had expected there to be a fight of some kind at least, in the courts maybe, with some spillover into street action, but there wasn’t one to speak of. Things went very smoothly and the political class isn’t calling for mass resistance like they did in 2016. It looks very much like Kamala was left out to dry by being told that she had to try and make an honest go of it with no rigging to help her out.

That’s probably why she picked a normal running mate — she was desperate:

Afterwards, both she and Biden graciously conceded to the man that they had tried to arrest for four years, and who they declared to be a Fascist threat to the very foundations of Liberal Democracy. Curious that. There are also no riots at the time of this writing, even though there is a lot of panic and hysteria among the SJW peons and brown people on social media. The reason for why this hasn’t translated into actual riots and terrorism like it did last time is because these things simply aren’t being allowed to happen by the spook state.

The BLM people and Antifa were run by the FBI, if you don’t know.

It was a spook state op, a terror campaign waged against the American people to make them feel the displeasure of the ruling class with their voting behavior. This time around though, they’re not interested in “resisting” Trump for some reason. I think people ought to be able to fill in the blanks on what this implies. In fact, we should see all of this strangeness as a basic kind of political literacy test. Needless to say, those who fail it or who deny the implications of these election results and the aftermath are not to be trusted going forward.

And that’s all that I have to say about the US elections, at least domestically.

The best that we can hope for is that the growing trend of rising White tribalism will continue and accelerate and that more and more Amerikaners will begin viewing the current political system and all of its key components (politicians, propagandists, secret police) as illegitimate and antagonistic. Yes, the vast majority of lemmings will continue participating in the circus, but that can’t be helped really and isn’t worth getting upset about. All that matters is that a dedicated, intelligent and ruthless (very important) vanguard continues to grow and prepare for the hard times ahead. These may have been the very last elections in which Whites enjoyed an electoral supermajority. Once the migrants that Biden let in and the migrants that Trump will let in (LEGALLY!) start voting, American politics will become far more explicitly sectarian along ethnic lines.

I even wrote a Note about the election results and at the time of me writing this post, it is my most liked and viewed Note on Substack. It seems to have struck a cord with a lot of people:

But, sadly, I made a decision two years ago to stay in my lane and simply focus on the Slavlands going forward. The most important work that I can do is to educate the Stalkers on Russia, and hope that they can apply the lessons and insights from this less emotionally-tinted topic back to America. I leave the commentary on American metapolitics to other writers and analysts.

Today was kind of an exception to the rule.

If you want my predictions for what Trump will do, I’d predict that domestically it will be more of the same in terms, but that America will become much more involved militarily in the Middle-East. There are already thousands of American troops in Syria and Iraq and the bases in the Gulf States haven’t gone anywhere. It would be easy to simply increase their presence and for various escalatory shenanigans to occur vis a vis Damascus, Beirut, or Tehran. Also: it comes down to a war with Iran, I don’t think that Tehran will put up much of a fight. But, it is also absolutely vital for the masses to continue believing that Tehran and Washington and Tel Aviv are mortal enemies that are willing to fight to the death. To accomplish this, propagandists will pick “sides” and either cheer for Tehran or Washington to further the illusion of genuine disagreement. The pro-NATO people will point to unhinged TehranAnon propaganda as proof of the necessity of their cause and the TehranAnon people will point to NATO propaganda.

This sets up a self-perpetuating cycle of disinformation.

Basically, a repeat of the Russia thing seems very likely. And when it does occur, I think I’ll stay out of it, mostly. We will see. Swarthland Chronicles doesn’t quite have the same ring to it.

Anyway.

Let’s pivot back to what Trump’s appointment by the Deep State means for Russia and the Not-War and leave the Americans to figure out their own fate. I’m almost done with that analysis. Maybe I’ll even put it out later today.

But first you have to do me a solid.

Yes, I need you to sign up to support the blog financially. After my last call, four of you stepped up and added your name to the roster of heroes, actually, but two others’ subscriptions expired. So, actually, we just need one more adventurer to step up and claim his laurels as a full-fledged fellow Stalker.

I gotta say, you guys really came through this round.

I didn’t have to get nasty or issue direct, legally-actionable threats this time.

This indicates a marked improvement in morale among the readership, or at least, a greater willingness to consider the unfathomable possibility of the dark reality that I am describing. In other words, I think I am breaking the conditioning.

But I need to work fast.

There are some twisted tricks being planned by the Trump and Putin people in the coming year. I need to wake up as many people as possible before then!