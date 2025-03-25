Am I finally going to write about the migrant apocalypse that Putin has engineered in Russia! No! Not today.

On the docket we have three developments worth covering.

The Belgorod attacks

The energy strikes

The negotiations (an update)

Let’s start with the last first.

Putin has commissioned a portrait for Trump. Heartwarming stuff, folks. America has always been Russia’s most loyal and helpful ally as of one month ago, so this is a very natural gesture on Putin’s part. Russia and America, together with their allies Israel, Saudia Arabia and Hungary, are going to use Abrahamic values to defeat the Wokester Globalist Left! Here:

Putin prayed for Trump Witkoff noted that Putin told him he prayed for Trump after he narrowly survived an assassination attempt in July. The Russian leader said he “went to his local church and met with his priest and prayed for the president – not because he could become the president of the United States, but because he had a friendship with him and he was praying for his friend,” the envoy recounted. He added that his recent visit to Moscow “got personal.” “President Putin had commissioned a beautiful portrait of President Trump from the leading Russian artist and actually gave it to me and asked me to take it home to President Trump, which I brought home and delivered to him.”

The interview that Witkoff had with Tucker was very positive. He said that peace was already more-or-less achieved and that there were only some formalities to work out like some technicalities with the Ukrainian constitution and so on. Very optimistic stuff!

That was two days ago.

And here are the results of the latest discussion had over the telephone. Putin apparently asked Trump to stop supplying weapons to Kiev. Trump refused. Here:

⚡Putin and Trump talked (https://t.me/regnum_na/70581) — what Putin demanded: ◽Putin called the key condition for resolving the conflict in Ukraine peacefully a complete cessation of foreign military aid and the provision of intelligence to Kyiv. ◽Forced mobilization in Ukraine and the rearmament of the Ukrainian Armed Forces must be stopped in the event of a ceasefire. ◽Putin stated the unconditional need to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and take into account Russia's legitimate interests in the security sphere. ◽Putin also noted Kyiv's inability to negotiate and drew Trump's attention to the barbaric crimes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

But hey, at least Trump got a portrait and a prayer out of Putin!

Art of the Deal, baby!

Putin: Fooled Again by the Anglo-Nazis!

First, the UAF blew up the gas station in Sudzha. The one that Russia gracefully surrendered to the UAF half a year ago.

Here:

What does this mean?

Well, I’m not sure. It fits a pattern though. The Kiev side hits the Russian side much harder than they get hit back. Moscow for its part really does want an energy war ceasefire. I think there’s plenty of proof for this. They were even trying to get the grain deal restarted with the evil Satano-Nazis that they’re trying to topple, allegedly. Here:

— 🇺🇸/🇷🇺/🇺🇦 NEW: Talks between American and Russian technical teams will take place in Saudi Arabia tomorrow. The talks will focus on how to implement the 'grain deal', which was agreed in 2022 in the Black Sea to provide a safe corridor for Ukraine to export food products. Russia previously pulled out of the deal as they alleged Ukraine was transporting weapons into Odessa using commercial ships and have since sporadically attacked ships going to Odessa.

Keeping to this one-sided, lopsided pattern of deference vis a vis their esteemed Ukrainian partners, the UAF then hit an airfield that may or may not house nuclear bombers, causing a giant mushroom cloud to go up and steal headlines for a couple of hours before it was confirmed that it wasn’t a nuke going off. Here:

A massive explosion of ammunition triggering a giant mushroom cloud today hit Engels-2, home of a military airport for Russia's nuclear strategic bomber aircraft. Ammunition warehouses crammed with suspected missiles and a military-linked aviation fuel oil facility were hit and ablaze in the Ukrainian blitzkrieg, and there was damage to a hospital from falling drone debris after it was downed by air defences. Massive secondary explosions of ammunition were reported from the strike with dozens of residential properties nearby suffering damage, and smoke visible from more than six miles away. After the detonation of the ammunition store in Engels-2, debris scattered more than three miles from the exploding missiles, say reports. One theory is that a new supply of Kh-101 missiles had arrived at the airbase on an Il-76 transport plane, and that Ukraine had intelligence about it. At the time of the explosion, three Tu-95MS and two Tu-160s strategic bombers were at the Engels-2 airbase. An urgent evacuation of civilians 'for safety reasons' was reportedly ordered and the closure of schools in the area, including Saratov city after the 4am attack. Engels-2 is a major base for Russia's Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft, and warehouses nearby are believed to store deadly Kh-101 and Kh-55 types missiles among other weapons.

But that was dwarfed by the subsequent strikes on energy targets in Krasnodar. Fires there are still raging from all of the burning oil.

From what we know so far, here is what happened behind the scenes.

Trump and Putin apparently came to some energy strikes arrangement. The Kremlin was under the impression that they had been guaranteed a ceasefire. This was violated days after in the aforementioned strikes. But not before Moscow shot down its own drones and missiles inbound to Ukraine as a gesture of goodwill. Now the energy war is back on in full force, with Russia holding the short end of the stick again, despite having the means to inflict damage on Ukraine. We don’t know why this is the case, exactly.

Peering down from the lofty summit of Mount Morals, it is rumored that the Great Chosen Leader of Anti-Globalism, Vladimir Putin proclaimed aloud: “Zoinks! Fooled again! Those gosh darned Anglo-Nazis in Kiev have taken advantage of my angelic disposition! I am too good for this world!”

Never fear though!

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote a firmly worded letter to Kiev, asking them to stop bombing critical energy infrastructure and warning that they might bomb them back. Here:

So, in other words, Moscow agreed to an energy ceasefire, shot down their own bombs, and then got bombed anyway, and is now writing letters and talking about red line. Guys, I think that we’ve seen this movie before, so forgive me if I leave out the lengthy review of this latest plot twist that absolutely NO ONE could have seen coming!

We can call this thriller: Led by the Nose — the Story of the Most Moral Man in Moscow!

Starring: Steven Segal AS Vladimir Putin

From the creative team that brought you Cuties and Curb Your Enthusiasm …

…

Meanwhile, after Kursk was swapped out, Zelensky simply switched focus to Belogord. American made MGM-140 ATACMS are hitting targets in Belgorod. This is very much a developing story.

It isn’t a full-blown incursion like Kursk as of yet, but it isn’t insignificant. Belgorod, by the way, is in Russia. So, the war has been and is being fought now on Russian territory since more than 6 months ago. Three years into the conflict and Russia’s army is getting helicopters shot down … over Russia. And UAF troops are just casually rolling across the border in Belgorod or Kursk.

Thanks, Putin! Very cool!

Finally, let us consult the rumor mills.

Several sources of TK in the Kremlin and in the Foreign Ministry reported that most of the issues on the temporary ceasefire have already been agreed upon by all participants in the negotiation process, but there are still fundamental issues that need to be resolved with the Trump Administration. Given the experience of the Minsk agreements and the negotiations in Istanbul, it is important to establish control over the implementation of the agreements on the Ukrainian side, which constantly ignores the implementation of any signed documents. Zelensky is interested in continuing the conflict, and a tactical pause is necessary for Kyiv to regroup the Ukrainian Armed Forces and organize the supply of military equipment.

And who wants to give Zelensky that tactical pause? That’s right! Putin and Trump!

Because of their shared Abrahamic morality values! Makes sense, right?

Also, Seymour Hersh claims that his insider spook sources have told him that Trump plans to turn Crimea into an international resort with/without casinos perhaps. Here:

President USA Donald trump wants to do in cooperation with the Russian leadership Crimea international resort. This was announced on March 20 by American journalist Seymour Hersh. «The official told me that Trump’s main ambition was the lifting of current economic sanctions from Russia and the formation of a partnership with [Russian President Vladimir] Putinaimed at turning Crimea into a large international resort », — he wrote on the platform Substack. According to Hersh, Donbass can also become part of this plan.

I’ve been rather disappointed with Hersh’s reporting for many years now. Without a team of editors working for him, he can’t write for shit, and that’s just an observable fact you can see for yourself if you visit his Substack. If you take away the writing component, all Hersh does is repeat what he’s told to repeat by some faction or other of the Deep State, probably from the people that I call “The Old Guard” who want to pump the breaks on this whole war with Putin thing.

True story: I actually met Hersh when I was in high school and he encouraged me to get into journalism. Lol. No, really. That did happen. He told the story of how he broke the story about the My Lai Massacre (which actually may have been an overblown moral panic hoax that made the career of Collin Powell) and I asked some brown-nosing question afterwards, which prompted him to pay me a compliment for how insightful I was. I wonder how many hundreds of students he encouraged to ruin their lives by getting into journalism over the course of his career. All those young, bright minds thrown down the gutter for nothing.

Sad. Very sad.

…

HEY.

START SUBSCRIBING TO THE BLOG AGAIN.

JUST BECAUSE I RELEASED A LOT OF FREE CONTENT DOESN’T MEAN THAT YOU GET TO READ FOR FREE.

THE LACK OF FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR THIS BLOG IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MORAL HOLOCAUST THAT IS BEING COMMITTED AGAINST ME EVERY SINGLE DAY.

PAY UP OR ELSE!