Jokes aside, this was going to be one big article, but then I took pity on the readers and myself. There is simply too much relevant information to share about Andropov and I couldn’t cram it all into one post in good conscience.

For Part I we will focus less on his legacy and more on his initial scheming and eventual toppling.

For Part II, I will simply prove the Andropov-Yeltsin-Putin continuity timeline.

The standard narrative puts Andropov and Gorbachev even as part of a separate USSR era, which has largely been left behind by Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin. But this characterization only serves to confuse the issue because almost the entirety of the “Russian” Deep State got their start under Andropov or Gorbachev and remain in power today.

For today though, I am going to focus on the following allegations.

That:

Andropov was not a Zionist, but was very conscious of his ethnic Bolshevik roots

It was Andropov and his KGB that initiated the “Perestroika” of the USSR as a kind of NEP 2.0 program + an attempt to follow the China model of global market integration

The ultimate goal was to politically and economically Converge the eastern elite with the West on more-or-less equal terms

However, a CIA-sponsored faction that was even worse than Andropov took power, and simply imploded the USSR

This left the Soviet elite feeling betrayed and scrambling to figure out how to deal with the West

Which is what led to the Putin phenomenon (we will cover it next time)

Of course, the standard narrative is that Gorbachev suddenly developed a moral consciousness and decided to make a grand humanitarian gesture to the world by ending the USSR. We covered this fake narrative already:

The reality of the plot to destroy the USSR was, of course, far more sinister.

This material has to be understood and then even applied to your own countries to understand the MO of the ethnic Trotskyite elite that rule over all of us now. It is crazy to even think about, but the world’s largest and most heavily-armed empire fell apart overnight and nobody even bothered to ask, “what happened?”

