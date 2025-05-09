It is no secret that Putin’s government relies heavily on WWII era propaganda and the “Antifa” ideological narrative to morally justify its rule. This has only intensified in recent years — religions that feel their grip on people’s minds slipping tend to double down on fundamentalism and fervor. The more time that passes between the events of WWII and the present, the more the events of that war take on a religious connotation for some people at about the same rate that they lose their ideological significance for others.

Meanwhile, the youth in Eastern Europe associate WWIIism with their couch potato elders yelling at the TV. The generations between the WWII one (who never fought in that war themselves) and the youth widens and deepens over this shrill state religion. It is seen as “cringe” and very uncool. I know I myself feel the same visceral revulsion to the neo-WWII era propaganda every time I see it rolled out around this time of year. The youth don’t like it for different reasons though, probably some general anti-militarism sentiment. But for me, old people demanding that I perform the proper obeisance to the civic gods of Communism always stuck in my craw.

Now, I’ve always played lip-service to these religious beliefs, out of a feeling of respect and because of my belief in ancestor veneration. The Orthodox Church, in contrast, thinks that May 9th is a pagan holiday and would ban it if it had its way, actually. I’ve mentioned this all before, I think.

Anyway, I compiled the stories of my great-grandfather into a book.

I organized my family's participation in three (3) Immortal Brigade marches.

I made the placards, I visited the museums — I DID THE THING.

After the Not-War started though, I simply refused to participate in the ritual anymore. I don’t reply to messages celebrating May 9thism. In the past, I have tried to work with, not against May 9thism and direct it towards something more productive and less self-destructive and retarded. I wrote an article several years ago explaining how the best element of the celebration should be taken and the rest left out, which was the result of like 3 years of me podcasting about the whole anti-Ideology position.

Am I glad that we thrashed the Germans and the Poles and the Balts?

Yes.

I think it is a good thing that we proved who the REAL Tart-Aryans were in those wars and the complete destruction of Prussia inarguably made the world a better place. “Prussians” aren’t even real Prussians — the psychotic German knights exterminated that entire tribe and then took their name. Prussianism was just a psychotic Platonic expansionist project aimed at Eastern Europe and Asia. Just swap Greece for Germany and Persia for Russia, and that was the idea. We were cast in the role of the “barbaric, mystical, easterners” who had to be brought to heel.

But one of the reasons why I refuse to participate in May 9thism is because the Putin government has defined this ideology as the following:

the triumph of multiculturalism

the defeat of nationalism

the progressive advancement of women’s rights (women in battalions/factories)

the renewal of Orthodoxy

alliance with the UK and the US to work together to crush Europe

some superficial support for “communist” countries like China or Angola or Cuba

Putin inviting celebs and politicians from the world to Moscow and getting ritually humiliated by their polite rejections

Me, I would recast the holiday and change its core focus from its current, “anti” nature into something positive and self-affirming. I would simply focus on making May 9th a celebration of Russian martial glory. There was video that came out more than a decade ago at this point that captured the sentiment, at least partially. You probably remember it, it was titled: “I am a Russian invader/occupier”.

The first part was kinda “meh” because it bragged about freeing women in Siberia (gay), and building up the civil infrastructure in Central Asia (stupid idea), as a justification for the USSR. The fact that the USSR developed these periphery territories at the expense of its Slavic core is the most damning indictment that I can throw at the project, but this guy decides to make it an issue to morally grandstand on.

Very stupid of him, and it reveals his age cohort. Older Soviet folks love their nonsense moral grandstanding; in that they are so so similar to Western Baby Boomers. But the video did have one redeeming part that actually sent shivers down my spine.

When he said: “yes, I am a Russian invader, and I am done apologizing for it. I am an occupier by right of birth. I am a bloodthirsty monster. Fear me.”

Now that’s a positive self-image that I can get behind.

It may be an immoral one, an unchristian one, an intolerant one, and it will certainly make the hoes mad … but it is a positive self-identity in the sense that it doesn’t rely on simply being anti-something else. Like, current WWIIism defines itself as being all about promoting Anti-Fascist values. And what values are we supposed to be against?

In short: Nationalism i.e., people with light skin color taking pride in their own culture and taking issue with their domination by a tribe of hostile semites in power.

The WWIIism that we have now is negation of self, built on, ironically enough, the greatest nationalistic war effort of the Russian people in history to date. Thus, we can only take any form of national pride in the context of being anti-nationalist and being willing to die for this Antifa idea. This is grotesque. And I won’t bore you by citing Putin’s traditional May 9th anti-nationalism diatribes to prove my point.

Here are instead some stats about the Eastern front instead that paint a totally different picture of the war than what Putin is selling.

Contribution of the peoples of the USSR to the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945 • p.2-3 contribution of RUSSIANS (Eastern Slavs): 91% - Heroes of the USSR, 84.2% - share in the Army, 88.7% - awarded medals; with a share in the population of the USSR of -78%. • p.4 contribution of JEWS, TURKISH AND FINNO-UGRIC PEOPLES: ~ corresponds to the share of the population; were called up throughout the War on an equal basis with the Eastern Slavs. • p.5 - 43 peoples of the USSR by the end of 1943 were not called up to the Red Army: the Caucasus and Central Asia • p.6 - contribution of the HIGHLANDERS OF THE NORTH CAUCASUS. The share of heroes of the USSR per capita is the highest among the Ossetians - 9.3 per 100 thousand. • p. 7 - the contribution of the Peoples of TRANSCAUCASUS: Armenians, Azerbaijanis and Georgians. • p. 8-9 - the contribution of the peoples of CENTRAL ASIA: Uzbeks, Kazakhs, Tajiks, Turkmens and Kyrgyz. • p. 10 - TABLE with indicators for the peoples of the USSR. Source - data from the CENTRAL ARCHIVE OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION, presented in scientific works.

The Rusich nationalists who wrote that post are referring to the series of infographics highlighting the complete and total Russian predominance and excellence record in that war when compared to the other non-Russian groups living in the USSR.

Sadly, it is all in Russian and I can’t figure out how to translate pictures.

I know Google Translate has a feature where you can turn on the camera and it can translate the words into English on your screen, so maybe try that.

The point that Rusich battalion is making here by sharing the info, is that the Kremlin has no right to play down the role of RUSSIANS in WWII and to try and reframe the war as an Antifa coalition of BRICS brown nations against the EU fighting for Islamification and women’s rights and open borders.

But the burden and the glory of the war was almost entirely born on the shoulders of the Russian people, and no one else.

There was actually far MORE support for the Germans among the non-Russian people living in the USSR than there was for the USSR or from among Russians for the Nazis. These non-Russian groups saw WWII as a chance to kill Russians and they took it. It is hard to find the relevant statistics and info now because of the intense censorship and hate speech laws of Putin and because of how absolutely ass-mad and butt-flustered Soviet boomers get when you share these HateFacts with them.

They don’t like to hear about how many Caucasian groups joined the SS auxiliaries. Or about the Central Asians. Ironically enough, if anyone was running the true multicultural coalition of aggrieved racial minorities, it was the Germans, not the Soviets. Specifically, the Prussians who ran Hitler’s war effort HATE HATE HATED Russians and did everything they could to demonstrate their complete contempt for our people. They deliberately LARPed as Teutonic Knights even, just to really stress that their goals were to helotize the barbarous East again. Luckily for them, the Prussian generals has already successfully destroyed Russia from within with their agent, Lenin. And the cherry on top was that the only group that the SS didn’t allow to self-organize and fly a national flag as part of their coalition against the USSR was, of course, the Russians. They even put the Bolshevik torturer Vlasov in charge of the Russian POWs that they managed to wrangle together once they’d already lost the war just to demonstrate their utter contempt, yet again. Hitler’s Top Guy, Leon DeGrelle, thought that this deliberate contempt and antagonization of the Slavs cost the Germans the war.

Maybe he was right about that.

But I have a whole series of essays about our rocky relationship with Germans in the pipeline, so let’s leave it there for now.

Frankly, at this point, I see WWII as just another brawl between warlike Aryan tribes occupying the lands of the Great Northern European Funnel. We’ve been squabbling and invading each other for centuries because deep down we see unity into a continent-spanning super-empire like the one that “Attila” once created. Our blood-memories demand that we reach out for and attempt to reconstruct his lost Eurasian empire, perhaps …

But I digress.

Decades after the dust had settled on the actual war, the propagandists set to work spinning sob stories and moral narratives about what had transpired and created a cartoon version of the affair. As a result, very little of what the public believes about the war is true or deserves to be taken seriously. The emotions associated with the war are predominantly feminine, hysterical, loud, vaginal and unscientific. I refuse to be associated with this kind of WWIIism.

Spare me your moral outrage.

Furthermore, on the other “side”, Mussolini was just a corrupt and low IQ Marxist trying to hold on to power through hook and crook, and as such, there is no such ideology as “Fascism”, really. I know that Baby Boomer morons like to call everything that makes them feel uncomfortable “Fascism”, but the problems that face us today do not stem from a bunch of wops organized around a secret cult of Mussolini who are running our Deep State. It would be more accurate to call the Deep State “Trotskyite” than “Fascist” or “Satanist” or “Anal-Saxon” for that matter.

While it is true that Hitler subscribed to the evil idea of Platonism/Spartanism/Prussianism, an idea that he probably picked up from his friendship with that homosexual Marxist freak running the SA goon squads, Ernst Röhm, the people who ran the USSR were famously nothing more than a gang of Hebrew criminals. Both sides also committed all sorts of war crimes — if you even believe in such a concept that is. The USSR was worse and unhinged in its behavior, probably, but that assumes that there is some sort of universal moral standard that can be applied to figure out who is more moral or not.

I don’t think that there is such a standard though.

Like, the USSR government famously brutalized the minority groups that had helped the Bolsheviks come to power in the first place. Is it then an immoral thing, what the Bolsheviks did to the Caucasians or the Balts or the Poles? Or is it just karma coming home to roost?

Believe me, these never-ending moral questions are just a source of frustration and confusion. Better to simply focus on the more tangible forces at work in the world. Me, I simply look at the world through the lens of Identity, and leave the moralizing to others, as you might have guessed.

As for us Russians, I think we should just focus on the positive side of the war.

Take the aesthetics surrounding the whole affair, just as an example.

Like, when those black leather-clad German gimp goons from the SS came over, we simply killed them all. Well … until of course the Kremlin simply rehabilitated and reorganized the SS into the Stasi in East Germany, but that’s another story for another time. It is actually remarkable how similar the SS style was to the earlier Trotskyite death squads that would roam Russia killing and terrorizing at random.

They both loved their black leather and Puritan austerism.

The black leather gimp suit came to be associated with thuggery and terror in Russia. Naturally, the SS really liked it, and Hugo Boss clearly took inspiration from the USSR’s NKVD and Chekha when copying their outfits. The Marxist chic aesthetic was all the rage in Europe at the time and Hugo Boss started as a producer of “worker’s wear” in Italy. Specifically, it is not hard to trace the development of the SS outfit design concept. It was a blend of the trendy revolutionary Marxist style and the Prussian Protestant austerity fashion ideal.

Two strains of divergent Hebraic Platonism is how I would describe it:

What’s interesting is that the early revolutionaries were also all wearing Frygian/Scythian red caps. This is because the spirit of the steppe or the primordial forest tribe is the spirit of rebellion against civilization, ironically enough. How does that fin in with the black leather gimp suits? Hard to say …

There is a lot to unpack about the political and cultural turbulence of the 100 years prior to WWII, and I don’t see anyone doing that work for some reason. My point, I think, was that there is far more to that war and what caused it and the development of bad ideas leading us into it than the propagandists want you to know. Most of the analysis of the war is superficial though, or conversely, somehow fails to understand deeper, emotional and aesthetic modalities that people are picking up on, but not even realizing it or being able to articulate what these dress codes are subtly conveying …

Like, me, I think that the SS outfit looks RIDICULOUS and I think it makes tall blond men look even worse. Dark, austere color designs look good on dark people, not on fair-hairs and blue-eyes. We look better in lighter and richer color designs. Blue suits us, not black or brown. Also: I don’t wear gimp suits. Period. Blog policy. And actually, there is such a thing as clothing that is too fashionable, to the point that it covers up the flaws in the wearer and allows ugly people entry into hitherto forbidden polite society.

Me, I prefer GOP-core aesthetics.

I want to be wearing tracksuits lined with white fur as I stalk the new forests growing out of the ruins of the old world. The reason that the Slav is drawn to the track suit is because of the stripes and decorations that it cautiously reintroduced into our society. It was a kind of nascent pagan aesthetic rebellion against the drabbery of Spartan-Soviet attire. Sure, it was provided courtesy of big “Fascist” Italian corporations with ties to Germany and Mussolini like Puma or Adidas.

But we don’t seem to mind.

Had the Nazis invaded while wearing tracksuits, we would have probably joined them.

That is my point for today. But, instead they tried to make our POWs wear suspenders, which are impractical and absolutely retarded. Real men have worn belts since antiquity because they trusted their pants enough to be able to stay up. Germans, however, lost confidence in their pants at some point in their history, and so they began constructing elaborate rigs to somehow help keep their pants up.

How can you claim to be the inheritor of the Aryan steppe-warrior spirit and yet also wear leather gimp suits and pants suspenders? Think about the chafing in the saddle. Leather boots — OK. But no leather pants or heavy long leather overcoats. Do you think that those horse warriors would have tolerated anyone looking that ridiculous in their war bands?

They’d be wearing track suits like any sensible person would in this day and age.

Basically, until we, as a society, are ready to have a discussion about WWII on this level and on these topics, I will simply choose to remain silent. Morality is a hoax and can’t even be argued, really. How am I to figure out who was the more mora of the two? The winner decides who was the more moral in any war, so it is a moot point, frankly.

Aesthetics, at least, are something approaching a science and a virtue that can stand on its own two feet. Related to that, I always chafe when people say that the Nazis had great aesthetics. I don’t think that they did. The top American neo-Nazi alive today, Kanye West, dresses all in black or even in full leather gimp suits to honor the memory of Hitler and the SS and I don’t think it looks good at all.

And that is my final point for today, I think.

I don’t want to dress like a Prussian. End of story. These Platonic dress codes are all dystopian-looking and depressing. Hitler was like the aesthetic predecessor to the Apple store.

I want to dress in garish colors, with swirls and stripes and patterns and pagan symbols. And if that makes me a hate-monger and a heathen, then so be it. Until you can start an ideology in which everyone dresses like this …

… then just leave me out of the discussion, I guess.

Happy May 9th.