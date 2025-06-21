The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

John Duckitt
7h

Interesting excerpt from John Helmer's most recent Dances with Bears. Is he starting to see the light?

“So what you see is obvious,” says a well-informed Moscow source. “This is not a Sino-Russian alignment but a US-Russian alignment with the Chinese claiming to join the troika. The message to Trump is very clear — we [Putin] want to make deal; we want sanctions lifted; we want our airline flights and Boeings back; we are ready for compromises. Look what we have done! We have been good boys, haven’t we, in Syria? We have made no new troubles in Libya. We have not made trouble in Venezuela. We are only focused on fighting in our front yard. We accept that you [Trump] are the hegemon. We’ll complain about it, but we won’t fight to make you weaker. Your strength, dear Uncle Sam, is our economic survival. It’s fine that you rape a few small boys every once in a while, but we are still being good boys, aren’t we? This is the reality. And the main media are saying this now — Beijing has abandoned Teheran. Moscow has abandoned Teheran. I add that Teheran has abandoned Iran with too little and too late, so what’s left to fight? For us, it’s Ukraine.”

Dan Liviu
4h

Notice that Putin never mentions ethnic Russians living in Ukraine, but only “pro-Russian” individuals and “Russian-speaking Ukrainians.”

NOELREPORTS

@NOELreports

·

1 h

Putin demands Ukraine recognize the so-called "referendums" in occupied territories. He warns that ignoring them could lead to renewed conflict. He also calls for Ukrainian neutrality and protection of Russian-speaking and pro-Russian residents. https://x.com/nikola_mikovic/status/1936325188309622911

Putin and his gang have repressed almost anyone who adhered to ethnic Russian identity („Russkiy”) and heavily promoted a new concept for all people living in Russia („Rossiyanin” - new Soviet people). They try to eradicate ethnic Russian identity as hard as it’s possible https://x.com/olgierd_lssah/status/1936333183001542806

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
