How does one go about assessing perfidy?

When it comes to war, I simply look at what a government could be doing to win a war quickly and effectively and ask whether they are doing it or not. Also, are their actions contradictory or self-defeating giving rise to convoluted 5D theorizing? And do they cloak their inaction or baffling decisions behind religious or moral rhetoric to fool the masses through emotional manipulation?

Yes, the Stalkers already know all of this, but it never hurts to have a refresher for the newbies.

As for domestic policy, it becomes much easier to assess whether a government is corrupt or perfidious. There are several hot button “issues” or rather programs that are being imposed on the captive populations of our countries and to assess whether or not a government is part of the larger scheme, all one has to do is see if they are also participating in the same program.

Some of the key planks of the Globalist program appear to be:

snap COVID lockdowns, top-down medical tyranny

expedited digitization + surveillance + AI governance

mass population replacement of native Whites with hostile non-Whites

financial permanent austerity

There are more programs, of course, and others write about them in greater detail than I do. As for the first two points, we have

’s reporting on the topic, and he leaves no doubts as to Putin’s complicity with lockdowns, COVIDmania, mass surveillance, etc after reading his reports.

I like to bring up Putin’s population replacement policies on occasion, but not too often because the topic severely depresses me and I prefer to remain a happy writer.

That will be the topic of today’s post.

My hypothesis is that if Putin is replacing the Russian people via mass migration, then maybe he isn’t the Russian patriot that some people seem to think he is. And if he isn’t all that pro-Russian, then maybe this will explain why his government is so callous towards the lives of the Russians that it throws into the 3+ year attrition Slavgrinder in southern Russia and Donbass. Does this make sense? Are the newbies still following along?

OK, and I don’t think it is controversial to hypothesize that a patriot would NOT want his people to be culled in war and then replaced by migrants at home. If you don’t agree with that premise, then you need read no further. The most common reasons for not agreeing with the premise that population replacement = treason against the people being replaced are the following:

being jewish.

being neo-Jewish (Christian)

being part of any other ethnic group that hates my own ethnic group and supports the program I speak out against because of this ethnic hatred and grudge agenda.

being a woman i.e., being part of a hive brain that downloads collective emotional propaganda via some sort of poorly understood uterus-based telekinesis signal feed.

If you are not limited by these intellectual defects though, it should be easy to understand the premise that population replacement engineered by a government = treason against the people.

All I have to do then is to prove that this is what a given government is engaged in doing via policy, propaganda or direct funding efforts.

I’ve written a lot about Putin’s open border policies already, but let’s cover the latest alarming news today and, if we accept my premise, then Putin’s perfidy will be proven by the end of the article.

First up, we have this — RIA reporting that Putin let in 6,000,000 (six million) migrants into Russia in 2024 alone. Here:

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19 - RIA Novosti. More than 6 million migrants arrived in the Russian Federation in 2024, half of them for employment purposes, said Valentina Kazakova, head of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, speaking at the SPIEF. "We have returned to pre-pandemic figures. About 6.3 million foreign citizens are arriving (data for 2024 - ed.). About 50% of these citizens are arriving for labor purposes," she said during the session "Labor Migration. Economic Dimension". According to the materials presented by the department at the session, the newcomers are mainly natives of Uzbekistan (23.3%), Tajikistan (16.7%), Kyrgyzstan (10.4%) and Belarus (9.5%).

And Putin is letting literal Talibanis into Russia as well as part of a special program. Here:

Taliban Valuable Specialists May Come to Work in Russia Representatives of the Russian side have reached preliminary agreements with a delegation from Afghanistan on attracting Afghan specialists to work in various regions of Russia. Initially, 1,000 people are planned to come, but if the initiative is successfully implemented, their number may be increased to several tens of thousands. The agreements were discussed at an economic forum attended by representatives of the Afghan delegation. According to the head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan, Rustam Khabibullin, Russia needs qualified personnel from Afghanistan, especially in the fields of agriculture and construction. “It is expected that specialists from Afghanistan, including agronomists, veterinarians and livestock breeders, will be able to contribute to the development of agriculture in Chechnya, Dagestan and the Krasnodar Territory. Also, a group of Afghan builders may be sent to the DPR and LPR to restore infrastructure and clear territories,” Khabibullin noted.

Prior to the US pull out from Afghanistan, the Taliban was considered a banned extremist organization in Russia. This was changed in April of this year. Now they’ve got a fast lane pass for migrating into Russia, apparently. I wonder what they did to convince the Kremlin that they weren’t terrorists but future Rossiyan citizens so quickly? Did they bribe the Kremlin with their oh-so seductive dancing tea boys?

Perhaps we will never know …

If you are interested in learning more about the whopping 6 million hostile non-Russian migrants that Putin is flooding Russia with, you might want to peruse some of my more in-depth articles on the matter. Start with this one, aply titled, “Yes, the Kremlin is Importing Millions of Foreigners Into Russia Just Like Your Own Government is Doing to You”.

…

Another sign that a government is perfidious or at odds with its own citizens is when it punishes free speech with draconian censorship laws. This is another thesis that I advance for establishing the perfidy of a government. Namely, that it punishes citizens for criticizing anyone who is Jewish. This essentially proves that a two or even multiple tier system of rank or privilege exists in the country.

Take the recent example of yet another Kremlin-critical Russian patriot who was arrested for criticizing Russia’s top Israeli propagandist, Vladimir “Soloviev”. Here:

More than a day has passed since Mikhail Polynkov was detained. The video of this shameful circus has already spread across the Internet. Everyone who was outraged by this situation has expressed their opinion. Everyone for whom the topic of the SMO is close and understandable can relate. Mikhail is read and listened to mainly by those who served, are serving, have relatives there or are engaged in volunteer activities. And, strange as it may be, this is a narrow category of the country's population, despite the fact that the war has been going on for more than 10 years. The fact that this whole circus is an order from above is clear to everyone. But what is the goal? And the goal is very mean and dirty - to denigrate not only Misha and his team. The goal is to slander everyone who has any connection to the SMO. Everyone who collects cargo, visits guys in hospitals, weaves nets and is engaged in training. These, with your permission, "people" are ready to stick the label "fraudster" on all of us. And why? Because it can't even occur to them that you can do something just like that, from the heart, for free! Without any profit for our activities. For them, the concept of "volunteer" does not exist. They do not understand that you can just go to war "for your friends". Knowing that you may not return. And this is what infuriates these inhuman people who have neither conscience nor honor. This is precisely why the REN-TV group was chosen to cover so-called "arrest" of Mikhail. No other federal channel, most likely, wanted to participate in this insanity. Because after this, you can't wash yourself clean. You can't simultaneously show the heroism of the SMO soldiers and then take part in such a shameless farce. And the REN-TV channel-of-dirt is very suitable for this. They are watched by people, forgive me, who are not of the highest intellectual level. Not all of them know what the SMO is let alone where Donbass is. And by showing this disgusting report about Mikhail's detention, they staged a diversion. Yes, a diversion! Now millions of Russians will think that everyone who fought or is fighting is a traitor, a swindler, a deserter and a scumbag. Because that's what they said on TV! Thinking is not their thing. (…) Friends, hundreds of guys are now in the same situation as Misha. They fought the system on their own. But after such a resonant case, I want to believe that those who are obliged to deal with this problem will listen to it. And we support our guys and help as much as we can.

So, the post on Telegram that caused the FSB to hunt down and drag this veteran to prison was literally nothing more than a clip from the Kremlin’s top propagandist shared by the blogger’s channel “Soldier’s Truth”. In the clip, you see Vladimir “Soloviev” who is a hardcore Chabadnik and Kabbalist and Putin-supporter, declare his allegiance to the state of Israel and make a vow to go over to fight for Israel should war with Iran break out.

That’s it.

Posting that clip led to the Russian veteran’s arrest. There have been oh so many arrests of SMO veterans and war-bloggers in Russia, folks. I’ve covered some of the arrests and strange deaths in great detail on this blog as well. The best place to start would probably be the Livcsi-provided translation/summary of the book about the death of Mozgovoi, and the assassination campaign waged by Moscow against most of the Donbass militia leaders. This is yet another proof provided for Putin’s perfidy, by the way. I mean, why kill off the most pro-Russian people that you have fighting for Russia otherwise?

Now, some large name detractors have made the claim in recent days I have never read any books. Yes, seriously. Well, why don’t they try reading the one provided above, which is a primary source investigative piece, about what Putin’s government did to the Donbass militia leaders? Or does it not count because the author of the book is a Russian journalist and isn’t an ex-CIA spook like Larry Johnson, Andrei Raevsky, Martyanov, Ritter and self-admitted “two agency consultant” Pepe Escobar? I’d love love love to know the real reason why the books and materials I translate here are inadmissible as evidence and the ravings of ZAnon are.

Put another way: why are my conspiracy theorists kooks and lunatics and juveniles while ZAnonners are automatically legitimate and serious?

I’D LOVE TO KNOW.

Also, I’ve written quite a bit of material about who “Soloviev” is and that, apparently, means that I can be arrested too now. That means that you should read what I wrote about him now. The article is titled: “Russia’s #1 TV Personality Vladimir Soloviev is a Kabbalist, Zionist and Hates Russians”.

Meanwhile, the Duma has approved a new draconian censorship policy in recent days. This is probably related to the fact that many Russians are expressing concern about Russia accepting 6 million non-Russians in the span of one year without any Russian being asked whether they want this to occur. Here:

The State Duma has recriminalized “Russian” Article 282 The State Duma has approved in the final reading the toughening of Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("incitement to hatred or enmity"), which at one time was bitterly nicknamed "Russian" by the people. [NOTE: He means the article is aimed at Russians] What has changed now? Previously, criminal liability under Article 282 usually only occurred after an administrative fine (for repeated "incitement"). Now, a criminal case can be initiated immediately if a statement or action is found to be "justification of violence, its propaganda, or threat of use." In other words, even one post or repost on the Internet that is considered "inciting" may be enough to bring to criminal liability. Aggravating circumstances such as "an action committed by an organized group" and "an action committed by an organized group without prior conspiracy" have also been added to the article. Thus, collective posts, open letters, joint speeches and even comments could hypothetically fall under the article. Punishments under Article 282 have also been significantly increased. In the new version of the article, the sanction provides for a term of two to five years. In addition, fines of up to 500 thousand rubles, forced labor for up to four years, as well as additional restrictions are possible. If we are talking about an organized group, the maximum punishment increases to six years of imprisonment. Now a paradoxical situation may arise in Russia, when those who too loudly criticize criminals on the Internet will be imprisoned. Well, and the cherry on the cake. Let us recall the identity of the original author of Article 282. He was senator and president of the World Congress of Russian-Speaking Jewry Boris Shpigel (pictured). Not long ago, Shpigel was sentenced to 11 years in a maximum security penal colony for bribery. In short, Spiegel is in jail, but his work lives on. P.S. We strongly ask our dear readers to control their tempers in the comments. Now we have such laws in effect, and we must live by them.

Now, why would a pro-Russian government let a Jewish criminal create a law that bans Russians from complaining about migrants committing crimes in Russia?

Does this not perhaps explain some of my outlandish claims about the Putin government being perfidious? Or some of the claims that I’ve made about the complete and total control that Israeli passport holders have over Russia?

That’s probably point #3, by the way. Or maybe point #4. I’ve got hundreds more to make, but I’ll keep it short for today.

Also, I have a hypothesis that the late Soviet government (thanks to Andropov aka Fleckenstein) had developed very close ties to Israel. In fact, if you read my series onf Soviet-Zionist relations, you will find that I allege that it was the question of Zionism that ended up breaking apart the USSR. You can start that series by reading about the Trotsky/Stalin split which led to the USSR taking an antagonistic stance against Israel for a time and siding with the Arab governments, to an extent. This was unraveled by Andropov, who is the chief villain of this blog, and to whom all my conspiracy theories return to and are based on.

If you sign up to read my blog, you will learn a lot about how Andropov destroyed the USSR from within.

Now, some people (Ron Unz) have claimed that there is no proof that Andropov was Jewish, by the way, and that I discredit myself by alleging a fact that no Western researcher on the USSR has ever noticed before:

In response to that, I’d like to submit into evidence Exhibit A — a picture of a young “Andropov” during his university years:

And that’s it, your honor.

Gentlemen of the jury, what doth thine own lying eyes tell thee?

…

I don’t really rest my case on that, I have a lot more to say about Putin and Israel and the KGB and Andropov, actually.

But I think that was enough of an info-dump for today.

So, yes, I do rest my case … but only for today.

