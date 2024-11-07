The recent news worth covering are the rumors that talks between Ukraine and Russia have resumed. This never really gets talked about in the Z-community or among NAFOids who would have you believe that we are experiencing an existential struggle of Good v Evil. To admit that talks are underway would lower ratings. So, even though I find the topic rather boring myself, I do have to cover it simply because no one else is.

The latest speculation here:

Russia and Ukraine supposedly conduct non-public negotiations in order to determine the boundaries of possible mutual concessions. The Die Zeit newspaper reports this. The publication writes that the parties allegedly conduct confidential negotiations at the level of political advisers. During the negotiations, it is alleged that there are discussions of abstinence from attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, as well as the exchange of prisoners, the return of children and the terms of the grain transaction.

So, basically, they are discussing what they were already discussing back before Kursk happened. The working theory for the Kursk invasion was that Zelensky wanted to spike the negotiations and to derail de-escalation measures. This makes sense because his continued hold on power depends on his ability to continue the war for the foreseeable future.

I talked about this in-depth here:

Basically, Zelensky is kept in power in Kiev by neocon hawks in Washington.

He doesn’t have a domestic pillar of support anymore. By that I don’t mean the Ukrainian voters (although he is unpopular among them now) but the people who really decide who gets into power in a Liberal Democracy: oligarchs and organized mafia gangs. This is a perennial phenomenon.

See: Mosca’s Law — hostile organized minorities always end up dominating in Liberal societies.

Zelensky actually turned on his own oligarch sponsor (Kholomoisky) and ran him out of power. Since then, he hasn’t been able to make friendly with any of the other gangs in Ukraine or Donbass (or Russia). Zelensky doesn’t seem to have anyone in his corner outside of his own cabinet in Ukraine that I know of. Usually, this kind of a situation leads to an overthrow by a coup or a “populist” revolution or forced elections that the incumbent is guaranteed to lose. But, because Zelensky has a foreign backer that is sending over huge amounts of money, Zelensky and his team have enough money coming in that they can continue to outbid the competition for the loyalty of key people in the country. In Ukraine’s case, we are talking about the secret police and the military and the armed paramilitary gangs bankrolled by oligarchs.

This is how all power politics works. Power politics is perennial. Take the time to study it instead of debating who gets to pee and poo in what toilet.

Because Zelensky isn’t dependent on any of the traditional power or money-holders within the country, he is able to rule the country in a totally, dare I say it, undemocratic way. His only condition for staying in power is to keep the money from the West flowing into Kiev and to then distribute it to the military, the secret police, and his loyalists in the government.

Everyone else has become superfluous in this new power arrangement.

With all this in mind, it makes sense that there are some formerly powerful people in Ukraine who are not fond of this new arrangement and that they’re open to having talks with Moscow. They probably think that the old arrangement in which Putin bribed them for their neutrality and even backed them up militarily (that was the cause of the SMO) can be restored. But to do that, they need to cut a separate peace with Putin.

That is what is probably going on now.

Die Zeit writes that meetings of representatives of the parties have already taken place in Copenhagen, Kiev, DavosJeddah and other places. G7 countries also participated in the negotiations, according to the publication, as well as China. The authors of the article expressed confidence that at present the question is not whether to expect peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, but «when and how they will go ».

Russia’s oil and gas companies are suffering from the strikes on energy infrastructure that Kiev continues to rain down on warehouses and refineries all over the country. To prevent this, Moscow is willing to end the missile showers that were a staple of their strategy over these last 2+ years. These began since they lost the ability to use conventional military force to threaten Kiev thanks to the UAF mobilizing and eventually dwarfing the Russian military. These strikes were not directed at the UAF’s war-making capabilities, but to make Ukraine’s oligarchs suffer, as it turns out.

Putin’s strategy vis a vis Ukraine is identical to the West’s strategy vis a vis Russia.

They both want to put pressure on oligarchs within these countries to topple the current leadership. Because Zelensky actually arrested the most Putin-loyal oligarchs in Ukraine though, Putin felt that he had to do his SMO to even the playing field again and to return to the old status quo in which the Donbass oligarch mafias call the shots in Ukrainian politics with the Dniepropetrovsk mafia playing second fiddle to them. Zelensky’s appointment to president was in large part simply a Dniepropetrovsk coup against the Donbass mafia.

But these energy strikes are cutting into profits on both sides.

Something has to be done to continue the culling, but to keep the war profitable.

Because Zelensky isn’t reliant on local oligarchs to stay in power though, he doesn’t mind escalating the war and suffering through the energy strikes. Why? Because his and his peoples’ bottom line isn’t being hurt by the strikes. They get their money from Washington to keep the war going, not from traditional sources of organized parasitism like the local oligarchic mafia elite. That is why Zelensky had no problems spiking the latest talks aimed at de-escalating the energy strikes.

This should be starting to make sense by now!

There was another, recent report on the previous round of abandoned talks in Qatar. Once again, as it turns out, there are “Gentleman’s Rules” being hammered out behind the scenes by the oligarchs. You read about this and it is hard to square with the propaganda about how the war is supposedly ideological and existential. Did Stalin continue trading with Hitler? Did FDR send grain to Germany? Did Tom ever stop trying to catch Jerry? (Or was Tom the cat? You know, like a “tomcat”?)

Anyway.

Here:

According to FT, last fall, Kiev and Moscow already reached a «tacit agreement» not to strike at each other's energy facilities. However, due to drone attacks on the refinery, the Russian side considered these agreements violated, the newspaper writes. In September Zelensky spoke that as a result of Russian attacks, all thermal power plants and a significant part of the HPP capacities were destroyed. The country's energy system was destroyed by 80%, the Ukrainian leader emphasized, and warned that millions of Ukrainians could remain without heat in the winter. The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly reported on attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. The Kremlin linked these attacks to «the needs of the military ». According to Peskov, these objects are «sometimes directly, sometimes indirectly related to the military potential of the country ». «Accordingly, our military is doing everything necessary to successfully continue the special military operation », — he said. The Russian Ministry of Defense emphasizes that attacks are carried out only on military and energy facilities of Ukraine and related infrastructure.

If these Kremlin strikes were actually aimed at crippling the UAF’s war-making capabilities, well then we’d:

a) probably have seen some battlefield results, which we haven’t and

b) would target actual critical infrastructure (bridges, anyone?) and

c) their continued use wouldn’t be up for negotiation.

That Moscow was wiling to turn off the missile strikes speaks volumes — it shows that they were nothing more than a negotiation tactic, not a war-waging stratagem.

All in all, these aren’t serious peace negotiations. These are just side deals being cut.

The executive summary: these never-ending side-negotiations are done to make sure that profits continue to flow to the respective oligarchs. Also, Putin hopes to eventually make a new deal with the oligarchs in Ukraine to arrange a new post-Zelensky status quo similar to the one that they had prior to the SMO. Instead of focusing on creating a pro-Russian movement or a long-term solution, Putin’s strategy and his entire goal in starting the SMO was to prop up the Donbass oligarch clan against Zelensky. He clearly thought that Zelensky was too unpopular among the oligarchs and that they’d get rid of him and return to the old arrangement if he flexed some muscle. Hence the SMO. The problem is that he underestimated how involved Washington would get in propping up Zelensky. Almost certainly, he was given guarantees by Washington that they wouldn’t interfere to the extent that they did and he, like Saddam before him, believed these promises. Oops?

And that, in a nutshell, is how we got the Not-War, remember?

On top of all that, Zelensky is wise to not make any deals with Putin. If Washington is not “agreement capable”, what then can we call Putin? After all, Putin came to an agreement with Prigozhin and then assassinated him two months later. More deals were then made with the survivors of Wagner, but Putin has reneged on them as well. Just the other day, we got news of another Prigozhin operative being killed off by Moscow. Here:

During the inspection of the waters of Lake Segozero, the Emergencies Ministry specialists found the body of Andrey Tkachenko today - previously one of the closest associates of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who carried out shadow missions for the boss all over the world. He disappeared on October 28 under strange circumstances. It was Tkachenko who, on the orders of the boss, was keeping an eye on the family of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov. Under the threat of accusations of treason, he testified against Yevgeny Prigozhin and his "right hand" Alexander Maloletko. (…)

So, despite turning on his boss and gaining amnesty for it, this man was still not spared.

This bit of news might not seem important to plebs like us who probably enjoy watching our political betters poison and strangle each other in the dark, but actually important people pay attention to how the Kremlin deals with people that they made promises to. Especially how they treat former enemies. Would Putin, who seemed extremely personally hurt that Zelensky tore up the Istanbul, really bury the hatchet with Zelensky for good if they decided to sign a new deal now?

Or, as soon as Zelensky was out of power, would he decide to then get revenge?

I don’t know for sure, but, if you’ve ever read up on the story of the Liberal Opposition in Russia, you would be surprised to learn that many of them were indeed killed off by Putin’s Chechens and FSB over the last 2+ decades. This, despite the fact that many of these prominent Liberals did indeed have Israeli or even American passports and powerful friends in the West. This is the real reason why Putin is considered a “rogue” politician in the West — because he kills even fellow privileged elites. And, because he continually reneges on agreements that he makes with fellow elites.

Now let’s be nice and crystal clear here — neither I nor my Stalkers have much sympathy for the assassinated Boris Nemtsovs or Evgeniy Prigozhins of the world.

These half-Chosen oligarchs or warlords certainly didn’t have the Russian people’s best interests at heart and they already had Russian blood on their hands before their deaths. But it is considered gauche in elite circles to have cut deals with these people and then to have them killed off anyway. There are actually rules to the game, generally, if one is part of the club at least. The existence of these “Gentleman’s Agreements” about energy, grain, not targeting key politicians for strikes and so on is proof of this. For them, this is an intramural competition. For us plebs who get a rusty AK thrust into our hands and dumped into a trench to die of dysentry, it is no-holds bared street fight with smelling salts and broken glass.

The competition among elites can get quite vicious, but still, you are supposed to let the people with the right blood credentials simply emigrate from the USSR or the USSA when they’ve done too much to upset the government. Not kill them outright like some sort of no-souled gentile animal! Oy gevalt!

Putin! What are you doing, big guy? Knock it off!

The astroturfed Putin-Monkey meme has grown on me.

In the meantime, Lavrov continues to beg the West to lift sanctions on Russia’s oligarchs. For some reason, he addressed his pleas to the BRICS countries. Why though? I thought that they were gathered together to overthrow the Western order and to trade with each other using BRICS-bucks? Why is Lavrov and Peskov and Putin constantly asking for the sanctions to be removed from them? Didn’t ZAnon explain to us many times that Putin wanted the sanctions because he knew that they’d backfire on the West and destroy the hegemony of the dollar and also boost the Russian economy?

As usual, the answer is always that this is all simply a clever kayfabe or maskirovka.

We have to take for a given that Putin is checkmating the West and 360 no-scope pwning naysaying newbs all day, ‘ery day and then work out the logic of how he is secretly doing that from there. So, when you share stories like this, with Press Sec. Peskov explicitly reaffirming, yet again, that Russia does not seek to replace the US Dollar, you are simply brushed off. The ZAnon narrative about Putin is a conclusion in search of a premise and short on any real proofs:

Yeah, but that’s just what they want you to think, kiddo. #shrekt #teabagteam #owndaglobalists.com

Related: I saw Dugin on Twitter yesterday declaring that the election of Trump had overthrown Globalism for good.

But then I checked in on what Peskov had to say on the matter and I got a totally different vibe:

This is a topic for a separate article though: What Does Trump’s Appointment to the Presidency by the Anglo-Israeli Deep State Mean For Russia?

…

My point for today was that Zelensky has no reason to agree to a ceasefire with Putin and that these talks that are going on now have always been going on. Oligarchs meeting to plan the skimming off of profits from the killing indicates nothing about a potential end to the fighting somewhere along the horizon. Related to this is whether Trump’s appointment will affect Zelensky’s strategy in the near and long term. I think it will shake things up and that we will have an escalation in the war on our hands soon because of it.

So stay tuned for that analysis.

