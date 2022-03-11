Welcome!

I mostly write about Russia and Eastern Europe. Slavland Chronicles includes analyses of the history as well as the dismal present and my hopes of a brighter future for the Slavlands.

I enjoy thinking about meta-politics as well. You can find a spirited defense of Populism and Authoritarianism in the Dao of Populism section.

Finally, I am a connoisseur of alternative models for metaphysics. If you want me to hear me rag on your demon-god, feel free to head over to the Metaphysical Marcionism section.

- Rolo