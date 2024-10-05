The Slavland Chronicles
Will Putin Surrender or Fight On?
There are actually three options.
39 mins ago
Rurik Skywalker
8
V. The Great Metaphysics Conspiracy
Aristotle's Secular World Empire and the Murder of the God-King
Oct 2
Rurik Skywalker
61
Strelkov: the SMO is Over, the War For Russia's Survival Has Begun
The Kremlin will sue the West!
Oct 1
Rurik Skywalker
83
September 2024
II. The Andropov Deception - the War Against Law and Order in the USSR
How Andropov eliminated the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Sep 29
Rurik Skywalker
56
Let's Check In On How Putin's Judicial System is Doing
Law & Order SVU:KGB-FSB
Sep 24
Rurik Skywalker
63
The Tver Arsenal Going Up in Flames Raises Uncomfortable Questions
Putin is all sugar and spice and everything nice!
Sep 22
Rurik Skywalker
84
CONFIRMED: Lavrov Admits That Putin's Red Lines Are FAKE, Nukes NOT on the Table
People seem to have forgotten how threats work.
Sep 21
Rurik Skywalker
70
There Appears to Be A Conspiracy Surrounding This Latest UAF Bombing in Tver, Russia
More to the story than meets the eye.
Sep 19
Rurik Skywalker
94
Russia's Duma Requests That Russian Refugees Abandoned in Kursk Be Evacuated to Ukraine
Natalia Poklonskaya is looking to marry one of my Stalkers!
Sep 16
Rurik Skywalker
69
A Russian Patriot Was Assassinated By His Commanding Officer and People Are Kind of Mad About It
Me, I think he was punished for doubting The Putin.
Sep 15
Rurik Skywalker
85
No One Takes Putin Seriously Anymore
Only the deeply deluded or the very well compensated could deny this.
Sep 14
Rurik Skywalker
121
Is Putin's "Traditional Western Patriot Rescue" Migration Program Really About Saving White Western Christians?
The Allah is in the details.
Sep 13
Rurik Skywalker
69
