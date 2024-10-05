The Slavland Chronicles

Will Putin Surrender or Fight On?
There are actually three options.
  
Rurik Skywalker
V. The Great Metaphysics Conspiracy
Aristotle's Secular World Empire and the Murder of the God-King
  
Rurik Skywalker
18
Strelkov: the SMO is Over, the War For Russia's Survival Has Begun
The Kremlin will sue the West!
  
Rurik Skywalker
26

September 2024

II. The Andropov Deception - the War Against Law and Order in the USSR
How Andropov eliminated the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
  
Rurik Skywalker
20
Let's Check In On How Putin's Judicial System is Doing
Law & Order SVU:KGB-FSB
  
Rurik Skywalker
30
The Tver Arsenal Going Up in Flames Raises Uncomfortable Questions
Putin is all sugar and spice and everything nice!
  
Rurik Skywalker
65
CONFIRMED: Lavrov Admits That Putin's Red Lines Are FAKE, Nukes NOT on the Table
People seem to have forgotten how threats work.
  
Rurik Skywalker
53
There Appears to Be A Conspiracy Surrounding This Latest UAF Bombing in Tver, Russia
More to the story than meets the eye.
  
Rurik Skywalker
44
Russia's Duma Requests That Russian Refugees Abandoned in Kursk Be Evacuated to Ukraine
Natalia Poklonskaya is looking to marry one of my Stalkers!
  
Rurik Skywalker
33
A Russian Patriot Was Assassinated By His Commanding Officer and People Are Kind of Mad About It
Me, I think he was punished for doubting The Putin.
  
Rurik Skywalker
49
No One Takes Putin Seriously Anymore
Only the deeply deluded or the very well compensated could deny this.
  
Rurik Skywalker
53
Is Putin's "Traditional Western Patriot Rescue" Migration Program Really About Saving White Western Christians?
The Allah is in the details.
  
Rurik Skywalker
26
