There has been a string of escalations in the days since Trump was appointed the new Warmaster of Washington by the Deep State in America.

As the very first and most important order of business, this has prompted me to put out the call for new photoshops of Trump depicting him as a turned Horus Lupercal, on account of his betrayal of America First! and his allegiance to the dark powers of Zion in their war against humanity.

Here is the template:

We already had many depictions of “God Emperor Trump” a decade ago. But now that the roles have switched the memes must also switch to reflect this new reality.

No more God Emperor Trump:

Related: recently, we had Evgeniy Prigozhin depicted as Horus Lupercal because of his mutiny against Moscow, which tracked well with the events of Horus’ march on Terra in the lore:

But perhaps a better depiction of him would have been as Alpharius, the rogue spymaster playing his own galactic geopolitical chess game with cabals of time-shifting xenos child-molesters, who ends up killed at the gates of the Terran solar system by the Praetorian of the Emperor.

In the case of Alpharius = Prigozhin, we have to consider that they’re also both bald, so it works on that level too. I think Horus and Alpharius (and his twin brother) are the only bald primarchs, which is an important factor to consider:

However, this would necessitate depicting Zolotov as Dorn or a Custodian though, and I am not sure how I feel about that.

Compare and contrast. The Praetorian of Terra:

And Zolotov of the National Guard (Putin’s mall cops):

Zolotov doesn’t quite make the cut with his dopey inbred Ashkenazi look, does he?

Also, if we want to factor in the hair thing, the only Primarch that bears a passing resemblance to Trump would have to be the Lion … which … could we … could we make that work somehow?

Time will tell.

…

Anyway.

That’s all the levity you’ll get from me today.

I like to read escapist fantasy books about embattled heroes fighting a grinding, grueling, losing war against a galaxy full of chaos cultists, demon legions and bloodthirsty xenos aliens hellbent on destroying mankind because it helps distract me from the far bleaker reality that we inhabit now.

Me: Wow! It’s actually an improvement!

And we’ve got some seriously grim news to discuss today.

**

The big bad news is that the outgoing Joe Biden authorized long-range missile strikes into Russia using American weapons. Here:

Joe Biden has lifted the ban on Ukraine using long-range missiles to fire into Russian territory by permitting them to be used against Russian and North Korean forces in the Kursk region.

WOW.

The US president will allow Ukraine to use US-made Atacms rockets, which have a range of 190 miles (300km) – a decision being justified by the presence of North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine. Though there was no public comment from the White House, the story first appeared in coordinated briefings to the New York Times, the Washington Post and the news agencies Reuters and Associated Press. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appeared to confirm the news, though he said any proof about the change in policy would emerge on the battlefield, if and when the missiles are used. “Today, there’s a lot of talk in the media about us receiving permission for respective actions. But strikes are not carried out with words. Such things are not announced. Missiles will speak for themselves. They certainly will,” Zelenskyy said. Poland’s foreign minister welcomed the news. “With the entry into the war of North Korea troops and the massive airstrike of Russian missiles, President Biden responded in a language that Putin understands,” Radosław Sikorski wrote on X. But Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house’s international affairs committee, warned Moscow’s response would be immediate. “This is a very big step towards the start of world war three,” the Tass state news agency quoted Dzhabarov as saying.

Putin made a statement shortly after affirming that it would be another red line for the Kremlin and that it would mean that NATO countries would be considered to be in open conflict with Russia if strikes were carried out. In my professional opinion, he looked shook and struggled to keep an even expression during the statement.

Here:

It is the first time Biden has given Kyiv permission to use long-range weapons inside Russia but their use will be limited to the Kursk region, where Ukraine launched an incursion into Russia in the summer.

This is the patented Washington + Moscow strategy for dismembering Russia safely.

They salami-slice at Russia’s defenses and never make an escalation that is too big for Russia to ignore. The fact that they limited these strikes to just Kursk proves to me that this is the new arrangement that Washington has worked out with Moscow. Putin and his Kremlin will huff and puff, but so long as it stays confined to Kursk, they’ll allow it and not escalate against NATO.

I mean, what could they even do?

Putin refuses to mobilize the country in terms of instituting a draft or turning on the war economy and doesn’t even hit critical war infrastructure in Ukraine. Are we to believe that he will suddenly fire nukes at Washington if Kiev starts bombing Kursk with American weapons? Absurd.

I’d consider it seriously only if Putin showed even the slightest escalation in Ukraine first. So far, he hasn’t. Before firing the nukes, maybe he’d consider bombing the bridges across the Dniepr? Turning the gas flowing across Ukraine off? Stop paying Kiev transit fees (yes, they are still doing this) No? OK then, nukes it is!

Yeah right.

As for why he is bothering to make such a statement — that part I don’t understand. Does he not realize how pathetic he will look when Kiev bombs Kursk and the Kremlin then does nothing? Sure, you can fool the dumb peasants through the use of ZAnon propaganda, but people with actually power are not fooled by this nonsense. These people are sharks and they know weakness when they smell it from several oceans and continents away.

Putin’s red lines can only be interpreted as pleas. As suggestions.

“We would like it if you didn’t bomb Russia with American weapons, please.”

Kyiv announced nationwide energy rationing from Monday after Moscow’s biggest drone and missile attack in months on Ukraine’s energy grid on Sunday.

So, the energy strikes are an interesting side-story that we have been covering here at Chronicles as it has been developing and we will have more to say about this further down in the article and in a separate piece.

US officials briefed that the weapons would be used against Russian and North Korean troops deployed against Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region – and was intended to send a message to North Korea – though Biden may authorise their use elsewhere during his remaining two months in the White House. The first strikes using US-supplied Atacms rockets could come within days. The decision is not thought to apply to UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, the use of which on Russian territory has previously been blocked by the US. Kyiv has indicated it wants to use Storm Shadows against airbases used to launch attacks on Ukraine, instead of in Kursk. The White House and Downing Street declined to comment.

Do you see a pattern here yet, Z-people?

Imagine two neighbors who don’t really like each other waging one of those oh-so-typical suburban cold wars between one another.

The Washingtons just adopted a new pit bull from the shelter. They call him “Zelensky” or “Pibbles” on occasion and assure their neighbors that he’s a good boy who doesn’t want to bite anyone. Washington even makes a big show of putting a big, thick chain on Zelensky’s collar, but eventually, Zelensky somehow always manages to slip the chain and escape onto the Moscows’ lawn.

There he drops a big steaming bomb on Russia’s Crimean bridge, or their oil refineries all the way in Siberia, or the suburbs of Moscow or launches a literal full-out invasion into Kursk. Washington then shows up after the incidient to apologize and say, “aw, shucks” to Russia when confronted with the behavior of their attack pit bull.

‘I swear he never acts like this at home! We don’t know what got into him,” they say, like all delusional and spiteful pit bull owners do when confronted with the psychotic behavior of their vicious man-eating pets. But the Washingtons don’t help clean up the mess left on Russia’s lawn. In fact, the very next night, they buy some Beef n’ Beans in a can and start feeding it to the dog. It doesn’t take a geopolitical genius to figure out what they have planned for the next day.

On a more serious note: Kiev escalates despite Washington’s supposed orders not to and Washington’s guarantees to Moscow that they won’t. Then, because Moscow doesn’t punish the bad behavior of Kiev, this new escalation is allowed to stand and become the new status quo. Moscow then whines to Washington in the media and warns that the next escalation will be taken seriously. It isn’t. And then the cycle repeats again.

Thus: if Zelensky hits targets outside of Kursk with these new missiles, the Kremlin will blink like they always do, and Washington will have taken out another slice of Russia’s defenses without risking any serious retaliation.

It is not clear if Donald Trump, who has previously criticised the scale of US military aid to Ukraine, will seek to reverse the decision. Biden previously allowed Ukraine to use shorter-range US-supplied Himars against Russian forces attacking Kharkiv from over the border, but had refused permission for deep strike weapons Russia. Last month, North Korea sent an estimated 10,000 troops to Russia to participate in the Ukraine war, the first time Pyongyang has been prepared to use ground forces since the end of the Korean war in 1953. They have since been positioned in Kursk and preparing to join with Russian troops in a counterattack against in joint force whose strength is estimated at 50,000. Other reports, based on Ukrainian intelligence briefings, have suggested that North Korea could be willing to send as many as 100,000 troops if the alliance between the two countries strengthens, at a time when Kyiv is struggling to mobilise more people to join the war. Earlier on Sunday, the Ukrainian president said about 120 missiles and 90 drones were fired into Ukraine that morning in a nationwide attack he described as the work of “Russian terrorists”. The attack was the largest missile and drone assault on Ukraine since August and the first big Russian assault since the US election, showing the Kremlin in little mood to compromise after Trump’s victory.

Actually, this is the wrong lesson to take from the drone attacks.

These back and forth strikes on energy infrastructure have been going on for almost two years now. It was/is the subject of numerous attempts to broker a kind of separate ceasefire by both sides. Zelensky and his inner circle have always worked to torpedo these attempts to stop bombing energy infrastructure.

He likes the attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine because they are militarily ineffective (armies run on diesel), but great at rallying support for continuing the war against Russia. Furthermore, Zelensky’s power base is not in Ukraine. He gets gargantuan amounts of money from The Coreans (the West) and distributes that money to himself and key supporters to maintain power. He doesn’t need Ukraine’s energy oligarchs’ continued support to keep the war going.

In contrast, Putin does need these oligarchs’ support because he isn’t being paid billions to continue his SMO by Washington and the entire economy of Russia was set up by him and Yeltsin to be an energy extraction colony with no domestic industry to speak of. Besides, Putin’s allegiance to the NWO came cheaper than Zelensky’s …

(he sold out for a pair of fetching Adidas track pants in the 90s)

The energy negotiations are done between Putin and the out-of-power mafia oligarchs in Ukraine, not with Zelensky’s circle and they are ineffective anyway.

Also: energy strikes by Moscow are allowed.

We’ve established this already. It isn’t an “escalation” to continue doing what you’ve been doing since General Surovikin lost Kherson without firing a shot and needed a PR move to bolster morale two years ago. Moscow isn’t escalating — they are doing the exact same thing that they’ve been doing.

As a good rule of thumb just remember: Moscow only reacts.

Poland and Nato allies scrambled jets to safeguard its airspace in border areas early on Sunday, the country’s operational military command said, returning to their bases about three hours later without incident. Moldova said Russian drones and missiles had violated its airspace. Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s principal energy supplier, said blackouts and consumption restrictions would be introduced “in all regions” as engineers tried to repair as much of the damage to power facilities as possible from the strikes in the early hours of Sunday. Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister, described the strike as Moscow’s “true response” to leaders who had interacted with Vladimir Putin, an apparent swipe at the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who made a phone call to the Russian leader on Friday for the first time since December 2022. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, said Sunday’s attack showed Putin “does not want peace and is not ready to negotiate”. He said the priority for France was to “equip, support and help Ukraine to resist”. Donald Tusk, the Polish prime minister, echoed Sybiha’s remarks in his condemnation of the Russian barrage. “The attack last night, one of the biggest in this war, has proved that telephone diplomacy cannot replace real support from the whole west for Ukraine,” he said. Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, said he had no plans to speak to Putin. Starmer was speaking as he flew to Brazil for a G20 summit, where he said Ukraine would be his top priority for discussions with other world leaders. He highlighted the presence of North Korean soldiers as reinforcements, saying this showed the “desperation of Russia” and meant the conflict now had an additional element, involving security in the Indo-Pacific. “That’s why I think we need to double down on shoring up our support for Ukraine and that’s top of my agenda for the G20,” he said.

Zelensky sure looks pleased.

That reminds me of an ancient Russian proverb that I wanted to share with you today.

God has so ordained that whenever an [ethnic lawyer] has cause to smile, that thousands of Christian children will have reason to cry soon after.

I think my neighbor who shared it with me made it up actually, but he was old and Russian, so …

And after the news about Washington authorizing strikes on Kursk, we got an update about France and Britain chipping in as well. Here:

⚡France and Britain allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with its SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles — Le Figaro

So let’s recap quickly.

NATO weapons fired by a NATO-trained and funded and supplied army that is on Russian territory will be fired on Russian troops in said territory. BONUS: the leader of the proxy army refuses to guarantee that he won’t just fire the weapons outside of the newly sanctioned weapons playground. In fact, he seems pretty determined to start firing these weapons all over the place to prove a point. Everyone with half a brain understands this and what comes next. No one seems particularly concerned though.

Would you be worried if you were a NATO general and you knew that you were up against this clown and his gallery of rogues?

The future Chinese historians will be forced to admit that the memes were admittedly pretty funny though.

**

Also: I promised to warn you guys if Kiev started massing troops in or around Kursk for another attack operation. I want to raise the warning level to Yellow Level now. There is reason to believe that troops are indeed being massed there now. I will have more to report on that, probably, in the coming days. If true, we know what comes next.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you.