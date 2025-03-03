While I’m basically the only blogger writing in English about Putin’s cozy relationship with Bibi’s people in Israel, I still didn’t predict that Tel-Aviv would eventually come out to start openly backing the Kremlin. Once again, I have let my readers down. Forgive me.

To be fair, did you have this on your bingo card for 2025? I doubt it.

Israel is now your ally. The teams have been auto-balanced.

I am referring to the recent statements by the Israeli government demanding that America help Russia work out an arrangement to keep their bases in Syria open by lobbying the new Syrian government.

Here:

Israel is lobbying the US to keep Russia's Tartus and Khmeimim military bases in Syria, fearing that otherwise Turkey's influence in the country will grow too strong. Israel's greatest fear is that Turkey will intervene and defend this new Islamist order in Syria, which will eventually become a base for Hamas and other militants, says Aron Lund of the US think tank Century International. In his opinion, Syria is hardly on Trump's radar right now. Israeli Prime Minister Bloody Netanyaha sent his military secretary Roman Hoffman to Russia for a series of meetings on coordinating and strengthening cooperation between Russia and Israel. Good luck!

Things are also looking up for Russia in Europe where Nord Stream II is being discussed in Germany, thanks to American pressure on the leadership to force them to start doing business again with Russia. America and Russia have always been close allies fighting together to neutralize the Globalist menace of the EU empire. This is known. Stop misremembering otherwise, you Nazi-Incel-Doomer!

Take it away, Lavrov:

In the last 500 years, when the West was more or less formed in the way it has reached our days, of course with some changes, all the tragedies of the world were born in Europe or happened thanks to European policies," he noted. "If we look at history in retrospect, the Americans did not play any instigating or even ‘incendiary’ role," the minister added.

Together we are undefeatable. We are all Slavic brothers! Russia, America, Israel and Belarus — this is Holy Rus! [SARCASM ALERT]

A pithy Orwell quote would really round out this section of the essay, but I just don’t have it in me.

Let’s move on to Nord Stream II.

Here is the latest development:

Former Stasi spy and Putin ally Matthias Warnig is working to restart the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with the support of US investors, the Financial Times writes. Despite the pipeline being blown up in 2022, one pipeline remains intact but unused. And journalists write that Trump, who once opposed Nord Stream 2, now sees it as a bargaining tool in peace talks on Ukraine. Reviving the project would require lifting US sanctions, resuming Russian gas exports and getting approval from Germany - a move that could divide Europe and change energy policy. Let's wish everyone involved in this good cause success. It will benefit Russia and Europe. However, if Ukraine is taken under control, then the GTS built back in Soviet times, if its pumping pumps are reconstructed, will dramatically reduce pumping costs and quadruple the throughput capacity, thus it will be able to pump through itself all the world's gas reserves. And Nord Stream won't be needed.

Remember: Putin and his cabal were literally put into power to export cheap Russian resources to Europe. This props up Putin’s government via the insane cash that it generates, keeps Russia from developing closer ties with China, and also stifles any domestic industry in Russia so long as the economy is kept geared on natural resource exportation.

Slow down blyat, the autobalance teams feature has lost its mind.

Putin and his cabal can basically generate money without having to deal with the pesky Russian people so long as they’re allowed to sell their resources on the global markets. Like how a Banana Republic’s dictator can sell his country’s oil and gold abroad and just totally ignore input from the dirt-poor peasants living in tin huts in the countryside or the slum-cities. Governments that have to actually rely on resources generated by the people living in the country have a harder time ignoring their demands.

That was literally what Perestroika was supposed to accomplish by the way — to eliminate the autarkic, self-sustaining, national economy of Russia and to integrate what was left into a global production chain as an energy plantation.

Ending the cheap gas exports threatens the carefully constructed post-Cold War order. The Old Guard in Washington is clearly reasserting control and is willing to keep Putin around according to the old agreements that they set up with him.

As for the Stasi guy, here’s a primer piece on who he is and what he is about.

Warnig, 69, has said he became a close friend of Putin’s in the 1990s after setting up an office for lender Dresdner Bank in St Petersburg, where the then-unknown Putin headed the city’s foreign relations committee. The two became so close that Putin asked Warnig to put up his daughters at the banker’s house in Rödermark when their mother was seriously injured in a car accident. Putin, who speaks fluent German, taught Warnig’s children to ski in Davos and invited him to his father’s funeral, according to a 2023 interview with the former Stasi officer in Die Zeit.

Warnig is the Nord Stream guy who has been working to force this project through for decades. Seems he’s being brought back into the picture to rebuild the old status quo.

And the Stasi is an interesting black box of mystery that is worth investigating as well.

Just like the KGB became the incubator for the new generation of post-Soviet elites, the Stasi went through a similar process around the same time. If anything, the purge of the old Communist hardliners in East Germany was more brutal than what happened in Russia, and the East Germans put up a better fight. But in the end, the Reformist/Trotskyist Stasi like Angela Merkel and her faction ended up winning out, just like how Andropov took over and initiated the demolition of the USSR over in Moscow.

Many high level EU and national officials are ex-Stasi by the way.

You wouldn’t know this because so few European dissidents write about the phenomenon to the extent that I cover the role of the KGB in the Slavlands. Slavs are just generally a more honest and truthful people at the end of the day, I think. The more West you go, the more craven the dissidents there are. As a result, the awareness of the role of the spook state in governing these respective nations from the shadows is dramatically less developed. Americans, in particular, only recently started talking about the Deep State in any significant numbers because of Trump’s rhetoric in 2015/16. And even then, most still think that the FBI or Elon Musk or the “White Hats” are fighting against it and that the problem is just a few bad apples working at USAID or something like that. In fact, they look down on us Easterners for being “low-trust” and “suspicious” and “paranoid” when in reality, they are simply dupes who have made a virtue out of being gullible and retarded.

It is to laugh.

America, Israel, Russia — Slavs together are strong! [MORE SARCASM]

In other peace related news, as I was writing this article, the latest state-of-the art oil refinery in Russia went up in flames from a drone hit by the UAF penetrating Russian air defenses some wiring causing a massive fire.

Chance are, you didn’t even hear about it. Nor have you heard about the mounting death toll within Russia. About that:

652 civilians have been killed and almost 3,000 wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Russia's border and rear regions. The most lethal weapons are supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by Britain, Canada, and Germany. European politicians must bear responsibility for the deaths of Russian civilians from the weapons they supply to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Please note that the United States no longer supplies the most lethal weapons. And they should not bear responsibility for the deaths of Russian civilians. [NOTE: he’s being sarcastic.]

…

Unrelated to everything I wrote about today, Dr. Livsci shared an interesting post about the power of Golden Age American cinema that I wanted to share today. This post comes from Comrade Artem, the Stalinist guy that I often quote because of how well he encapsulates the views of that segment of patriotic post-Soviet society. Here:

With Trump's rise to power, I thought a lot about America. I remembered my favorite movie "Brother 2", in which the American Ben was wonderful. Balabanov showed well that very Trump electorate, deep white America. And then I decided to dig into old American movies, which played a huge role in the fact that the Russian people at the turn of the 80s and 90s of the twentieth century were imbued with the American way of life, enchanted by America. Let's be honest, in the 90s, while remaining faithful to Soviet ideals, I enjoyed watching American movies. How is that possible?, I asked myself. How could the Americans, our sworn enemies in the Cold War, make the Russian people fall in love with them with their movies? There must be a solution to this mystery. Yesterday I watched the movie "Heat" with Al Pocino and De Niro. And a simple thought occurred to me: American cinema of that time cultivated male intelligence and male strength. This, as I see it, is the secret of its success in the Russian expanses. There is no rosy snot, no crazy ideas to prove to God knows who that we are not them, no propaganda of turning the other cheek, etc. There is a personality in it, who has his own interests and there is a state with which the personality either fights, like Rambo, or lays down his life for it, when the interests of the personality coincide with the interests of the state. The Russian man, who has been convinced for many hundreds of years that turning the other cheek and feeding bread to captured murderers is the greatest good, with his deep genetic memory felt in American cinema that real strength that should be inherent in a Russian man. Therefore, from my point of view, the entire Union became addicted to this cinema en masse. It gave what is inside everyone, but has no way out from within, because for many centuries the cult of the second cheek has been instilled in us from childhood. I do not idealize Hollywood creations of the 70-90s. There is a lot of primitiveness and other repulsive things there. I only drew attention to that component, thanks to which Russian people began to watch it en masse.

In order of increasing complexity and danger to the people we have media narratives that become ideologies in time that can become full-blown religions eventually.

Propaganda talking points ==> political/social ideology ==> faith-based religion that no one can criticize.

The worst message that has ever been preached to us peasant masses has been to equate morality with our own exploitation and systematic disenfranchisement. How is Putin able to get away with his “turn the other cheek” foreign policy domestically and abroad to the extent that he does? Simple: he is tapping into a very old and pernicious system of programming that has been inculcated into the peasants by their overlords in various ideological guises over the centuries.

And yet, despite all the religious and social programming we are exposed to, all of us feel our blood flowing stronger and hotter when we watch movies that exemplify a totally different ethos to the one that we are supposed to believe in.

Deep down, we all wish that we were strong enough to bare our teeth at our enemies, not to grudgingly or sanctimoniously pray for their salvation. A peasant who believes in turning the other cheek to his exploiters is simply coping and making a virtue out of a power differential. In contrast, it takes courage and honesty to admit that one is a powerless helot being ground to paste by the powers that be. Most cannot do this, and have to pretend to be on one team of overlords or another; to role-play as an elite oneself and to adopt the mentality of a kappo or prison snitch, essentially. This is done by apeing the ideology of the elites with the mistaken belief that this somehow changes the facts on the ground, which are based on identity, not on ideology.

When the peasants do this, it is as if a piece of alien brain matter has been transplanted into their skulls, causing an identity crisis in the mark. The mind of the predator is a poisoned gift from the elites to us that is transplanted via ideology:

It may be immoral of me to wish for people to start fighting back against their overlords, to want to see Russia start nuking NATO population centers or whatever. I accept that I am a very immoral man and that if there is a hell, I will assuredly burn in it for defying the dictates of the priests who preach about it. But at least I can say that I am a thorn in the side of the elites and their agenda, while most others cannot. However small my defiance amounts to being in the grand scheme of things, I’d rather be that little thorn in my enemies’ sides than a pawn in their machinations. At the very least, I know that if I ever gained the strength enough to hurt them, that I would do so. My prayers, if I can even call them that, are that me and my people will one day find the strength to fashion the weapons that we need to make our enemies bleed.

Metaphorically, of course, FBI. In Minecraft, as the kids like to say nowadays.

In contrast, those who have lost their identity simply identify with their enemies now.

That’s why they’re cheering on Trump and Putin or Zelensky, thinking that they themselvs are somehow involved in these elite-level political machinations and backdoor shenanigans. Their own lives lie on a spectrum ranging from mundane to macabre and they simply can’t assimilate such views. It is so much easier to forget one’s own position in life and to pretend to be on Team Trump or Putin or whatever. Political junkies like to look down their noses at sportsball or mediaslop consumers, but they’re really no different because they also need their favorite circus performances to get through the day. Instead of touchdowns though its just cleverly-worded sound bytes. Instead of the Undertaker’s flying tackles, it’s JD Vance pulling a “owned by facts and logic, epic style!” suplex on his libtard foes in the Oval Office.

Point being: people need to start trying to see the world for what it is, not what they’d wish it and their roles in it to be.

…

Good thing I remembered it at the end.