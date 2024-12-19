I was going to write a post mocking Poopin’s latest speech and the Z-people on Twitter I saw breathlessly citing it. “This is it,” they said. “This is the real deal,” and “he’s super serious this time guys, c’mon, stop snickering in the back!”. Poop even drew the red line with permanent marker this time instead of crayon.

He was really totally actually serious this time, you guys!!!

But right after he made his bold declaration promising to nuke New York, a bomb went off in Moscow instead. It ended up killing the top MoD general in charge of Russia’s nuclear response. You’ve probably heard the news because it is a few days old now. Since the bomb, there has been no response from the Kremlin. I didn’t even bother to predict that Poopin’ (his pants) would do what he does best — absolutely nothing.

In fact, I think that the choice of target this time was deliberate and symbolic.

It is no coincidence that the guy in charge of nuclear stuff went up in flames. Let me explain what I mean by providing a refresher on what Zelensky’s strategy has been in this Not-War so far.

Zelensky wants to drag NATO into Ukraine and Ukraine into NATO.

Zelensky wants to prove that Poopin’ shit his bed in terror every night and won't retaliate ever, no matter how much you push him and how much you humiliate him

To that end, Zelensky stages these escalations like invading Kursk or assassinating generals and then sits back

Poop-in-his-pants does nothing in response and NATO feels comfortable escalating further

[repeat]

So, Poopin’ says that he’s drawing another nuclear red line? Time to deliberately target the Kremlin’s fallout management general. Poopin’ then whines that he has been tricked or led by the nose or that he is too moral to do anything but retreat and draw another red line.

…

As per tradition, here are some interesting takes on the topic from patriotic Russians who hate Putin. Andrei Pinchuk you should remember already. Newbies, here you go:

Why the SMO, or rather Dr. Livsci’s summary of it, is a must-read. Moving on to the latest post:

Doctor of political sciences, first minister of state security of the DPR, political observer of Tsargrad Andrey Pinchuk, commenting on the information provided by the authorities, emphasized: It's good that at least they detained him. But, frankly speaking, the question of the executor is a purely technical question. Because there is a lot of this stuff now, taking into account the environment from which the recruitment work is carried out. I mean marginalized migrants.

The bomb-planter was some kind of Multipolar Antifa Eurasia Abrahamic Brothers Values As-Russian-As-You-Or-Me, Bigot! migrant … aka yet another Uzbek goblin.

Putin has a no-borders policy with Uzbekistan. While only most Uzbeks are Islamic terrorists, it is true that virtually all Uzbeks hate Russians. That is why Putin insists on importing millions of them into Russia.

To own da Anal-Saxon Globalist-Nazis, you see?

If we imagine the logic of authorized Ukrainian officers who are engaged in terrorist activities against Russia, then several very practical questions arise, to which they found answers. What practical questions were posed? For example, we need people who can freely and without suspicion cross the border, because it is impossible to hold meetings with them on Russian territory. We need to hold meetings somewhere on the territory of neutral states. Can Ukrainian officers even go to the same Uzbekistan, not to mention some frontier countries like Turkey, without attracting attention? They can. Here is a citizen of Russia, every time he goes somewhere, even to Turkey, for him it is an event. He comes into the field of view of relatives, friends, law enforcement agencies, special services. His movements, roughly speaking, are in the public eye. And where do migrants go? In one direction, in another. What kind of work is carried out with them there? Recruitment, propaganda, psychological processing, motivation formation. All this remains outside our field of attention. Who in this case, from the point of view of this officer, are priority targets? These are those who can leave, go to the country, this is the general practice, our interlocutor emphasized. But for some reason in Russia this threat emanating from migrants is not fully understood: Well, of course, everyone brushes it off! He is just a migrant, so it is clear that he is going home, from home. These are his incomprehensible migrant affairs. Secondly, of course, motivation. We have already said many times, for example, from Tajikistan - the point of confrontation at the time of "Vovchiks" and "Yurchiks", first of all the most unnecessary for these countries, the most problematic characters are being squeezed out of their Asian countries and sent to Russia. Not the most hardworking, but the most potentially or actually extremist-minded, quarrelsome with their local authorities. And they are being squeezed out. And what they are very harshly punished for at home - for demonstrating religious clothing, for a certain position, here in their internal diaspora inside Russia they are calmly and without problems implementing.

Yes, funny enough, the Uzbek government is very harsh on public displays of Islam and routinely hunts down and jails Islamic extremists in Uzbekistan. But in traditional Orthodox-Putin-BRICS Russia, they can grow out those disgusting chin-beards and dye them red and run their Islamo-narco-pedo rings in peace. The Uzbek government just ships these criminals and terrorists over to Russia and Putin arrests anyone trying to organize politically to stop this.

A wonderful arrangement, I am sure you would agree.

Saint Poop, the great Christian Patriot Nationalist, has no problem flooding Russia with Islamic extremists for some reason and no one is allowed to mention this or ask for a clarification in Z-circles.

So the problem of uncontrolled migrant flows in light of recent events remains, frankly speaking, relevant. And it needs to be urgently addressed. https://tsargrad.tv/news/ubijstvo-generala-kirillova-zaderzhan-uzbek-chto-emu-obeshhali-za-raspravu_1103872

…

So that is one take — an analysis that uses the occasion to highlight the threat from the mindless migrant hordes who are hired by the spooks to do their dirty work.

Some other channel reports that the Kremlin is planning to answer in kind and to start assassinating VIPs in Ukraine. Here:

#sources Sources of the Secret Chancellery report that there will be a response to the "general's case" (https://t.me/Taynaya_kantselyariya/11633). The target was voiced today by the suspect himself, who was detained by security forces. He said that he broadcast the video to Dnepropetrovsk. Hence the clear message that the strike will be on Dnepr and the "characters" associated with this city. The source indicates that the Kremlin has long had a full list of VIP targets that will be eliminated en masse after Trump's peace initiatives fail and the next phase of the war begins (many are sure that the last phase of the war will begin, which will be the most tragic).

I could actually see this happening.

That is, they would target military higher-ups, never Zelensky and his cabinet, who have an ethnic privilege that the slavic generals do not enjoy. But even so, only if Washington allows Moscow to do so will they even contemplate it. It might be a win-win for Washington and for Kiev though — they could get Moscow to do their dirty work by assassinating uppity Ukrainian generals (really Soviet-era Russian-speaking professionals. Poopin’ is always oh-so eager to prove his usefulness to his handlers.

Here is another take on the situation:

During the entire period of the SMO, not a single high-ranking military man, politician, propagandist, or even a single figure in the Kyiv regime was harmed. Everyone is alive, healthy, working, speaking. Not a single one even slipped. Meanwhile our martyrology is growing.

That is simply because Poopin’ is too moral to kill anyone other than hapless conscripts shanghai’d to the front to die by the secret SBU police. This level of morality and Christian values is simply too difficult for the common man to understand! Maybe if they read the Kabbalah like Putin did under the tutelage of his Hasidic Judo-sensei in the commieblocks of Leningrad they would too!

The evil Satanist heretics who doubt our great leader claim that this is because Poopin’ was ordered not to harm any hairs on the heads of Washington’s partners … but they are evil and you should never listen to them!

Everything is clear with Kiev: it is waging a total war with us, including terrorist attacks, murders, genocide. And we are conducting a limited special operation. If Kyiv had an "Oreshnik", it would have struck the Kremlin (it has already struck with drones). And if (when) Kyiv is given a "Taurus", it will immediately use it on the most significant targets.

No! Never! Putin will draw a red line with the Taurus and they will respect it! Just you wait!

But we cannot. We cannot kill Budanov and destroy the SBU building with "Oreshnik". Why? Just because.

Because the SBU is literally all KGB old-timers and the FSB doesn’t want to hurt their colleagues?

In response to the terrorist attacks, we simply continue to storm Kurakhovo. And this is understandable. And even right. But there is some dissatisfaction in the heart. It seems that only the ruins of the SBU, with the charred corpses of the planners and organizers of terror, could satisfy us.

Yeah well, don’t hold your breath. Pepe will just claim that Poopin’ killed all the baddies with Mr. Kinzhal strikes on their Hillary Clinton bunker-tunnels and that will be enough for most.

…

The Nazbols report that Poopin’ and his Kremlin are expanding the internal police force at a result of this attack. That’ll fix the problem, sure. Not closing the borders or winning this war once and for all, but getting more cops. Although, actually, if you read the fine print, these cops are signing up to be sent to the special policing zone known as Ukraine if the occasion demands for it too.

Detective Dildoshod [idiom using dildos]: The Ministry of Internal Affairs has developed a draft decree on mobilization regarding the police. You have probably heard more than once about the severe shortage of personnel in the police. In the regions, the deficit of cops reaches 30%. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has found an original solution to the problem. If the draft decree (https://regulation.gov.ru/Regulation/Npa/PublicView?npaID=153247#) is adopted, then they will be able to mobilize not only into the army, but also into the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Interesting facts: - Convicts are not accepted; - Competitions and tests are not held - serve as you are; - A mobilized person can be sent to ANY location for service without his consent (let's not forget about the four new regions with active military operations); - There are no restrictions for newly acquired citizens of Russia from Central Asia. That is, theoretically, the police staff can start to be filled with migrants who have recently received citizenship.

The Islamification of Russia’s police continues apace.

The times of the Wild West are coming: whoever first takes a gun is the sheriff in his area. How can the problem be solved differently (more difficultly, but more effectively): - Raise the salaries of the cops; - Reduce paperwork and bureaucracy; - Remove unnecessary responsibilities from them, giving more freedom to citizens. The police state is suffocating from the excess of police; In short, before us is a classic example of how a sluggish and extremely ineffective structure is trying to solve its long-standing problems at the expense of citizens, hiding behind wartime conditions. Today a friend, tomorrow a cop - we do not need such a mobilization.

As for why these attacks are able to slip through the net cast by Russia’s finest, and why we have such a migrant problem in the first place, well, I direct you to yet another explanation that surfaced recently regarding the rulers of Russia and what they get up to in their free time. Here:

FSB and Investigative Committee officers detained former head of the "E" center Federyagin in Chelyabinsk for protecting drug trafficking through gypsies in Korkino. (https://t.me/mnogonazi/19840)

Chelyabinsk again, eh? Soviet-era hellworld run by gypsy goblins.

According to investigators, in 2013-2023, Sergei Federyagin received bribes from a pharmaceutical company for patronage in the sale of potent drugs to representatives of the Roma diaspora in the infamous Korkino. He is charged under Part 5 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (accepting bribes on an especially large scale). In different years, Federyagin was deputy chief of police for operational work of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chelyabinsk Region, head of the Center for Combating Extremism and head of the Drug Control Department of the Main Directorate.

The photo of this man is literally a composite of what the average FSB-KGB officer looks like. Some sort of semi-swarthy, semi kinky-haired, slightly hook-nosed, mystery meat in a suit. Fascinating:

If you’ve read my series on Andropov’s KGB, you know why they all look like ethnic “Khazars”.

The FSB runs the drug trade in Eastern Europe along with their partners in the various statelets of the FSU. They also run all the false flag ops and the contract killings. They’re the ones who somehow managed to fumble this SMO/Not-War with their faulty intelligence. They are never punished for their numerous failures — they only seem to gain more power year after year. That is why the ethnic criminals in Russia and Donbass are so brazen — because there is no rule of law, only the rule of the FSB.

Case in point: this video provided by Rusich Battalion.

The video shows a gypsy baron in Crimea under the protection of the Chechens. In a good way, such representatives can be burned in their homes and blamed on the SBU - the Motherland will not lose anything from this, and no one will look for him outside the spheres of intersection with criminal businesses. And if the Crimean public cannot get rid of this son of a whore, then what is the point of supporting this toothless government?

Newbies may not understand why I bother to bring this all up and how it relates so I will quickly explain it here and now.

Look: I blame literally all of the problems in the Slavlands on the KGB-FSU-SBU as it was constituted under Comrade Andropov. This is literally the core thesis of the blog: that Andropov is to blame for everything and that Putin is a continuation of Andropov’s KGB.

They are the ones who engineered the implosion of the USSR.

They run the drug and human trafficking networks.

They are the ones who stared the Chechen wars and made sure that Russia didn’t win them.

They are the ones who hunt down Russian patriots and kill or arrest them.

They are an occupation xenocrat life-form from outer space sucking the lifeblood out of the Slavlands through its parasitism of the host.

And there is only one solution to this problem.

Thus, there is no “corruption” in the Slavlands because “corruption” implies some sort of deviation from the norm when corruption is the purpose of the Kremlin and its various appendages. Things are working exactly as they are supposed to because the government was set up as some kind of alien mothership attaching itself to an organism to eat it alive.

But you will never hear anyone else tell it to you straight like this.

Certainly not Pepe or Ritter or Macgregor or the other BRICS-heads. If you want a laugh, ask them to explain this latest announcement by the Kremlin regarding the much-vaunted BRICS-bucks that will one day replace the dollar and free the world from the “Anal-Saxons” in the process. From TACC:

Putin would never willingly undermine the dollar. To suggest it is to laugh. The true purpose of him and his government is to keep the dollar in place, not to supplant it. To keep the US government on top, not to overthrow their NWO.

Etc. Etc.

Support the blog by signing up to read my series on Andropov if you haven’t already. You won’t find any other content like this anywhere on the English-speaking internet. For some reason, literally no one bothered to explain to Westerners why the USSR actually collapsed before I came along. Shocking, I know, but I don’t think I am exaggerating in the slightest.

