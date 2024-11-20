Well, that didn’t take long.

Here are some of the predictions that I made about the immediate changes in the course of the war since the appointment of Trump by the Deep State. I said that:

Zelensky will escalate the war

Putin will be even more timid than usual

This is because he thinks that Tucker Carlson and his friends will save him

So he will have to play it cool and hope that his leniency will be rewarded

Washington pretends that there is serious internal opposition to the war agenda

But there is a strong possibility that this is a kind of “Operation Trust” psyop used on the Russian government to give them false hope and to keep them from fighting back seriously

Prior to the elections, I also wrote about how there would now be a Serbia-style mass bombing campaign over Russia, like the kind that was used to bring the Serbs to heel after their failed Special Military Operation into Bosnia in the wake of the break-up of Yugoslavia. I compared Putin’s inaction or disastrous half-actions to the behavior of Milosovic, who was revealed to be a CIA asset the whole time and who thought that he would be rewarded for his disastrous undermining of the Serbian military and national interests by his handlers.

My point here is that I really laid the ground work for understanding what just occurred a few hours ago in Belgorod and Bryansk. Here is what we covered most recently and what I said would happen:

I said that Putin would do absolutely nothing in the face of the next round of escalations

Regarding the NATO missiles, I said that Zelensky had all the reason in the world to demonstrably start bombing Russian territory to prove that Putin would do nothing in response

Previously, Putin had said that attacking territory claimed by the Russian Federation would lead to devastating consequences — this was a bluff

Then he said that attacking 1991 borders Russia would lead to the nuclear response — Kursk proved that he was lying there too

Most recently, he claimed that he would use nukes if NATO missiles were used against Russia in Russia — at the time of my writing, New York is still not ashes

The discussion we had on the blog the other day was about whether or not Kiev would use long-range NATO weapons to start bombing Kursk. Allowing Zelensky to bomb Kursk and only Kursk seemed like a kind of compromise — only Kursk would be fair game because that was where UAF troops had already claimed ground. Zelensky wants to escalate the war though, and to prove to NATO that they have nothing to fear from Putin.

Ignoring Putin’s threats, he escalated two steps instead of one by 1) using these NATO missiles and 2) using them outside of Kursk.

Predictably, the Kremlin is already backtracking their ultimatum from yesterday and saying that this attack doesn’t count, really. Here is Lavrov’s latest response:

The title is misleading because this useless old Armenian toady actually says the exact opposite. He engages in a kind of rhetorical sleight of hand, actually. Basically, he focuses on the 300 km range of the missiles as if this were the main issue at hand. And he makes no mention of nuking the West over the recent strikes, despite this being what Putin claimed that he was ready to do. Instead, he seems to imply that the real red line is this 300 km maximum missile range into Russia proper because he stresses the seriousness of Russia’s response if this range is reached.

So, yesterday, it was “not one NATO missile on Russian territory”.

Today, it is: “there is a 300 km “fun zone”, do what you will there, but don’t you dare go further than 300 km!”.

So, basically, the message is: “just don’t hit Moscow, let us have Moscow, please!”.

And then we have to speculate on whether or not the 300 km red line will shift if the starting base is moved forward. So, if the UAF advances another 100 km closer to Moscow, does it mean that they get 300 km + 100 km? Or is it 300 km - 100 km = only 200 km to the red line from there?

The great Z-intellectuals will give us very serious analyses on this issue when the time comes, I am sure.

LOOK.

LISTEN.

LEARN.

You will literally never lose when betting on Putin’s cravenness and/or treachery of Russian national interests.

The way I see it, non-paying readers owe me lots and lots of money now because I was right on the money, yet again. I am the only one sharing this information and making these calls in the English-language media, as far as I can tell thouhg.

Don’t believe me?

OK, then let’s compare what I wrote to ZAnon’s most recent analyses of whether or not Kiev would strike inside Russia with NATO missiles. Here is a great example of what I am talking about:

In the past 24 hours, a shockwave of panic was unleashed after reports emerged about the United States allegedly allowing the usage of its long-range missiles against Russia. The New York Times, an infamous neoliberal mouthpiece, broke the story first, which was then quoted by hundreds of other major media outlets worldwide. Understandably, people everywhere are quite worried, as President Vladimir Putin made it perfectly clear that the Kremlin would consider NATO a party to the conflict if its members allowed the use of their long-range missiles for attacks deeper within Russia. The report comes a bit over two months after Putin's warning and just two months before Donald Trump is slated to take office after he defeated the disgraced DNC candidate Kamala Harris. Quoting unnamed US officials, the authors of the NYT report, namely Adam Entous, Eric Schmitt and Julian E. Barnes, claim that "President Biden has authorized the first use of US-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine for strikes inside Russia" and that "the weapons are likely to be initially employed against Russian and North Korean troops in defense of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of western Russia". The alleged decision to allow the usage of these missiles, specifically the ATACMS, "came in response to Russia's surprise decision to bring North Korean troops into the fight", the authors say, once again quoting the "anonymous officials". The report then admits that even the Neo-Nazi junta frontman Volodymyr Zelensky is yet to confirm these claims, raising further doubts. "Today, many in the media are talking about the fact that we have received permission to take appropriate actions," Zelensky said, adding: "But blows are not inflicted with words. Such things are not announced. The rockets will speak for themselves." This peculiar statement can surely be interpreted as a threat, but its ambivalence cannot be ignored either.

How “ambivalent” do you think it is now?

This certainly wouldn't be the first time that the Kiev regime is using the mainstream propaganda machine for geopolitical purposes, as "PR victories", particularly in the wake of Russian advances across the frontline, are one of the staples of its strategy.

Astounding lack of self-awareness.

The NYT is essential for the promotion of the Neo-Nazi junta's narrative, which explains the rather unclear information in the "hit piece". Namely, Biden was never quoted saying or approving anything. Worse yet, not a single name of the "US officials" quoted in the report was provided. In fact, not even the terms such as "anonymous" or "unnamed" are used. All we have is "US officials", which is unprofessional reporting, at best.

Pot meet kettle.

Once again, quoting these mysterious "officials", the authors claim that "while the Ukrainians were likely to use the missiles first against Russian and North Korean troops that threaten Ukrainian forces in Kursk, Mr. Biden could authorize them to use the weapons elsewhere". In other words, they have no idea whether Biden said that the ATACMS can be used deeper within Russia, as the Kursk oblast (region) certainly doesn't fit into that category, being a border area.

But now we have Bryansk and Belgorod being hit, so …

In addition, the authors added that "some US officials said they feared that Ukraine's use of the missiles across the border could prompt President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia to retaliate with force against the United States and its coalition partners". Again, rather peculiar statements by these phantom "officials", as Putin was quite clear already.

No one could honestly fear anything like this from Putin.

Funnily enough, the report then quotes "other US officials" who allegedly said that "they thought those fears were overblown". In other words, the claims of the three NYT authors are an utter mess, to put it mildly. They have no verifiable sources, no documents that can be linked or quoted and not even a third-hand account of who said what and when. All we're getting is a bunch of speculation by anonymous people who can't even agree whether they think the threat of thermonuclear annihilation is real or "overblown". Worse yet, these same "US officials" admit that the ATACMS will not be a game changer, although they're still ready to risk war with Russia over their delivery. Such dichotomy in the opinions of these "US officials" further raises serious questions about the veracity of the report. The "unnamed officials" also think the Kiev regime "could use the ATACMS to strike Russian and North Korean troop concentrations, key pieces of military equipment, logistics nodes, ammunition depots and supply lines deep inside Russia". Once again, we see another ambivalent statement. Namely, how would the Neo-Nazi junta forces know which Russian unit is slated to be deployed in the Kursk oblast and what difference would that make? Anything could be interpreted as "vital" to Russian fighting capabilities in the area. What's more, the report says that "some Pentagon officials opposed giving [the ATACMS] to the Ukrainians because they said the US Army had limited supplies. Some White House officials feared that Mr. Putin would widen the war if they gave the missiles to the Ukrainians". The authors even admit that some of Biden's security advisers had "seized on a recent US intelligence assessment that warned that Putin could respond to the use of long-range ATACMS on Russian soil by directing his military or spy agencies to retaliate, potentially with lethal force, against the United States and its European allies". As previously mentioned, this is something that President Putin said and then reiterated at least once, demonstrating that he isn't bluffing.

El-oh-el.

Putin ALWAYS bluffs. That is literally his entire brilliant 5D strategy — bluff and do nothing. Why should NATO fear anything from their old asset in Moscow?

Thus, it didn't require any intelligence assessments, as it was quite literally all over the news. Still, the report says that "the assessment warned of several possible Russian responses that included stepped-up acts of arson and sabotage targeting facilities in Europe, as well as potentially lethal attacks on US and European military bases".

Any day now!

It would seem that the mainstream propaganda machine is becoming increasingly desperate when it's ready to stir up such serious rumors. On the other hand, the possibility of the political West trying to probe the Kremlin shouldn't be excluded either. European NATO members are already trying to push the lame-duck Biden administration to authorize long-range strikes deeper within Russia, which is certainly a concerning prospect. However, there's still no official confirmation that Washington DC went ahead with this. In fact, American ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) is still absent from the Black Sea region, meaning that relaying real-time data to facilitate long-range attacks on the Russian military would be nearly impossible (for the time being, at least).

Source: “I literally made it all up, lmao!”

And speaking of literally making shit up, here’s what long-time friend of the blog Scott Ritter, geopolitical expert extraordinaire, predicted the other day:

Scott Ritter literally says the following:

“A declaration of war will have been made if this happens … Russia will react accordingly … the United States will not be able to hide behind the Atlantic Ocean … this war will go nuclear and the targets will include the United States … Russia has said that these missiles cannot be used without being directly handled by the United States … if these missiles are used against Russian soil it will be an American attack against Russia … this is an act of war, Russia will treat it as such and respond accordingly … many in Europe have said that Russia is bluffing … my inside sources in Moscow are still not sure if this is not psychological warfare being carried out … the decision has already been made … if you attack us, we will treat this accordingly … we will strike targets in the nations that have attacked us, this is as clear a signal as can be … Russia will use weapons that have never been seen before, these weapons will depopulate Kiev … massive EMP weapons … a man inside the Russian government is stating it as fact … Kiev will cease to exist … a source I spoke to today says … they know what needs to be done and are ready to do it … waiting until Ukraine actually attacks them … the [American] Defense Department is dead-set against this … they don’t believe that Russia is bluffing … there’s nothing of substance to back this [strike authorization] story up … if Ukraine does in fact attack Russia, as I have been told, the decisions have already been made, there will be no discussion, very catastrophic results for Ukraine and NATO … and that means WWIII and that means nuclear weapons and that we won’t celebrate Christmas … you won’t celebrate Christmas, you won’t celebrate Hannukah, you won’t celebrate Kwanza, life will be over forever, that’s where we’re at, so pray this is an information operation, psychological operation, pray the NY Times [is lying] … Zelensky seems ready to commit suicide for his country and take the world down with him … ”

What a fat, dumb, bloviating pedo-spook gas bag.

He is lucky that most people have no working memories and cannot remember what he told them literally 24 hours prior and then use that information to assess the reliability of his information going forward. Worse, these naive lambs of god send him money even though he was being paid millions of dollars by the Kremlin via RT already.

Oh well.

If God didn't want them sheared, he would not have made them sheep.

Said another way:

The world wants to be deceived, so let it be deceived.

**

As per tradition, here are some reactions from patriotic Russian samizdat on the latest:

We must tolerate it. We can't respond. It could ruin the background for negotiations with the future US president. After the inauguration, a completely different card will be played.

He is being sarcastic.

And another.

On the 1,000th day of the war, we received a symbolic strike by American missiles on our territory in the Bryansk region, we have been messing around for three months with, as Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov told us, the so-called sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Kursk region, we are still far from Slavyansk and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, we left Kherson - the capital of the new Russian region and it is not known whether we will return there, Belgorod and the region are under fire, and individual UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are flying as far as Izhevsk... Did we expect such a result by the end of the 1,000th day of the SMO? I am sure that most will say - no, not like that. And he will say this because over the last few years before the SMO, we were persistently instilled with the idea that our army had been transformed, of course, because 20 trillion rubles were allocated for its transformation, that we had technically gone far ahead, right up to combat robots, that our Airborne Forces would have breakfast in Pskov and dinner in Warsaw... We are constantly being drawn parallels with the Great Patriotic War, so let me publish a map of military operations on the 1,000th day of the Great Patriotic War, March 17, 1944, when there was a year left before the fall of Berlin... And yes, then almost all of Europe was fighting against us too... So is it worth drawing such parallels if they have nothing in common?

And from before the missile attack, The Black Colonel made a sound prediction:

In connection with Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range American missiles deep into Russian territory. I never thought that I would live to see such a disgrace. And the worst thing is that there will be no real response to this aggressive step by the United States. Everything will be limited to another expression of concern and verbal threats to the enemy.

FACT CHECKED BY RUSSIAN PATRIOTS: TRUE ✅

From the Kremlin's point of view, it is now necessary to hold out at any cost until January 20, 2025 - the day of Trump's inauguration. And then everything will change and we will celebrate "victory". True, through any deal, which will look more like capitulation. But they will explain to us in detail that this is a victory. Even to support it, they can put its support to a referendum. And I have no doubt that at it, support for this victory and its creator will receive almost ninety percent of the votes of Russians.

Yes, Erdogan recently confirmed a peace plan in the works that would involve NATO troops occupying 80% of Ukraine. #winning #trustZeplan.

It sounds a lot like the details released in previous leaks.

Here is what Putin’s terms of surrender to NATO will look like (if he is lucky and Trump is feeling very generous):

“Erdogan will propose, by contrast, that Zelenskiy agrees to delay discussions on joining the alliance for at least 10 years as a concession to Putin, according to people briefed on his thinking, asking not to be named talking about private conversations. The Turkish proposal envisages the creation of a demilitarized zone in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine where Russia has controlled large swathes of territory since 2014. Erdogan will suggest that international troops could be deployed there as an additional guarantee and that Ukraine would be assured of military supplies to compensate for agreeing to be left out of NATO.”

And Kvatchkov is correct to point out that the ZAnon propaganda network will then be put to work spinning this disastrous capitulation as a great moral, geopolitical, Antifa-Jesus-Workers victory against the Anal-Satan-NATO-Nazis.

I can already tell you what they will claim:

BRICS needs more time to detonate the dollar and roll out the BRICS-bucks

Russia will use this time to modernize its military and make it drone-proof

Washington will abandon Kiev, Russia needs only be patient

Putin plans to ally and support populists in the West to end the NATO empire from within, through clever Democracy methods

The real war will be fought in Iran next and Russia will focus on supporting the resistance there

The people of Ukraine will vote in pro-Russians after they realize how much they lost in the war and how poor they are

Jesus will reward Putin for his great moral gesture to end a war that he was clearly winning out of humanitarian concerns and socialist solidarity principles

Luckily, I don’t think that Kiev will let up on the pressure enough for Putin to be allowed to surrender, even if Trump does come to power. I also see no reason to believe that Trump will commit significant political capital to ending the war in Ukraine. He has assembled a war cabinet of extremist Judeo-Christian lunatics. While this indicates that he wishes to focus more on waging war with Iran, it doesn’t mean that these guys are pro-Russia, necessarily.

More on all of that in another article though. Stay tuned.

**

As for the rumors that Ukraine is massing for another incursion into Russia proper either into Bryansk, Belgorod or further into Kursk, well, that article will have to wait until I gather more facts. The odds of this being the case seem to be growing though. We do already know that there are more troops being committed to Kursk by Kiev now, but it is unclear whether or not this is a force being organized for a breakthrough.

I’d have to come across some convincing numbers on both sides or some Russian patriotic whistleblower warning that General Gerasimov confiscated their artillery or left a huge gap in the lines, or turned off air support/air defense, or told the soldiers to hand over their guns and ammo or something (like what happened the last couple of times) before I feel comfortable predicting another UAF breakthrough.

In the meantime, evacuation drills are already being preemptively held in Rostov.

Here:

Note: they are lying about the damage. We have video footage of the missile hit aftermath. As usual, the Kremlin is claiming that the fires are from the debris, like they always do.

It will only be when Moscow residents are forced to do evacuation and bomb shelter drills though that the war will become really real for anybody in Russia that actually matters politically. As it is now, I talk to people from Moscow all the time and they are both dismissive and derisive of the bad news coming from these far-flung territories. I casually discuss vacation plans with people from St. Petersburg or Moscow and see when they’re going to come visit me. This war is totally tucked away and out of sight and mind for the vast majority of big-city Russians. They have literally no concern whatsoever for some village bumpkins in Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk or Rostov.

Similarly: would someone from Boston care if Arizona was invaded by the Mexican army? No, of course not. They might even get a kick out of it.

Maybe Moscovites aren’t that far gone, but the apathy and denial is certainly there. Also, big-city Liberals do not acknowledge how serious the war is for Russia because to do so would (in their minds) be seen as a form of support for the war. Because it would be akin to acknowleding that the threat from Kiev and NATO (who they love) is real. And most Liberals in Russia supported Ukraine, who they portray as harmless, defenseless victims being genocided by Putin’s monstrous orc legions. Moscovites (cursed Moskals!!!) won’t bat an eye until the UAF literally reaches the exurbs of Moscow.

Point being: lots of people are invested in denying the reality on the ground for ideological reasons i.e., support for Putin or support for Kiev.

Anyone warning about the cataclysm that awaits Russia is basically hiding out on Telegram engaging in samizdat. These opinions are not allowed to be expressed in the KGB and oligarch-controlled mainstream media. It is fascinating to see just how bad a situation can get without people ever “waking up”. There appears to be no real upper bound on normie-cattle credulity and complacency. One major reason why Putin can get away with losing this war so thoroughly and embarrassingly is because of the full-spectrum information dominance that he has crafted with his control of the media. He also arrests anyone who warns of what is really going.

I’ll have to write an article summarizing the latest round of repressions and arrests of patriots in Russia.

