I promised you two stories yesterday that would at least raise the possibility of a conspiracy of collaboration between the FSB and SBU (and by extension NATO).

Well, allow me to make good on that.

The first story: one of the accomplices in the attempted murder of Alexander Dugin and the successful murder of his daughter Darya Dugina, somehow managed to escape to Ukraine. This begs the question:

How is this possible?

Well, here is the story. Let’s dive in and find out together:

Alexander Suchkov, who was involved in the murder of a Russian journalist, received only three and a half years in prison, but preferred the colony to the front. And a month later, according to a strange combination of circumstances, he was in the care of Ukrainian intelligence. In August 2022, Ukrainian terrorist Natalya Vovk* blew up the car of a Russian journalist and political analyst Daria Dugina. Daria died. The perpetrator of the attack disappeared from fake documents. Alexander Suchkov, who manufactured fakes for her, in May 2023 received three and a half years of the general regime colony for his actions. But even with such a meager term he decided not to serve it out and instead entered into a contract with the Ministry of Defense. In September 2024, he arrived at the front, quickly surrendered and on October 23 was giving an interview to the Kiev propagandists. Military correspondents had many questions for the special services. The accomplice in the murder of Daria Dugina went to the SMO and immediately got captured, and then gave an interview. Not too many strangenesses? Are our counterintelligence agencies acting directly under the nose of the enemy’s special services? Very strange things For aiding the terrorist attack organized by the State Duma of Ukraine, Suchkov was given a minimum term. The punishment did not increase even the fact that he was engaged in forgery of documents for five years as part of a group of other criminals. The deadline was sent to one of the general regime colonies in the deep rear – on the Urals. Easy to get off – anyone will say. However, Suckov for some reason signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense, despite all the dangers of service at Storm Z. (…) The revealed facts, very reminiscent of the special operation of the Ukrainian special services, caused outrage in various sectors of society. There are more and more questions among the Russian people, and they all sound almost the same. (…) The father of the deceased journalist, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, reacted to the information about the accomplice of his daughter’s killers by publishing photographs of Daria. No signature or comments. [Rurik: Dugin got the message loud and clear. He no longer barks at the Kremlin.] Russia remembers. And will not be silent.

So, what happened here should be pretty obvious, right?

The FSB helped the SBU get their guy out. It was either a swap or a favor. There is no way that “mistakes” or “incompetence” can be blamed for such a deliberate operation to whisk an SBU operative away to safety.

Furthermore, the hit on Dugin/Dugina was approved by both organizations (in my opinion). What is not an opinion is the fact that the SBU and FSB work to make profits and guide the course of this Not-War behind the scenes. ALSO: before and at the time, Dugin was launching broadsides at the Kremlin for their disastrous handling of the SMO. After the attack and his period of silence and mourning, he changed his tune considerably. We also have a proven track record of the Kremlin killing off pro-Russian voices and leaders, like the many assassinations carried out against populist militia leaders fighting in Donbass. We will hear more about all of that in Dr. Livsci’s part II translation of Mozogoi, I am sure.

And the second story that I wanted to share today is quite similar in theme to the first.

Remember Goodwin and Ernest? The men sent to their deaths in a deliberate suicide attack by Commander Evil?

Well, there was a SBU spy that Goodwin and Ernest called out in their last video addresses before being sent to their deaths. That is, not only did the accuse their commander of collaborating with the FSB in a drug ring, but they also believed that they had sniffed out a spy from West Ukraine in their own ranks passing on information. Now that they are dead, one of their friends/subordinates/students has come forward (the last living Russian in the unit) with more shocking proofs for their theses and also revealing the nature of SBU - FSB cooperation.

Here:

The death of Goodwin and Ernest is the result of the work of SBU, which formed an extensive intelligence network, – this conclusion was made by the only survivor from the group of UAV pilots, a student of Goodwin, who is now in personal danger. The other day, a video interview was released where its participants, the UAV pilot, the military man Yevgeny Yarenkevich and military expert Maxim Klimov, concluded that the resonant case of the death of two scouts is the result of the activities of SBU agents, and the commander Colonel Puzik, who sent Ernest and Goodwin on a suicide mission, should be checked to see if he is working for the enemy. Yarenkevich – the only one of the operators of the operation by a lucky chance escaped the tragic fate of his commanders. – Why did you come to the conclusion that there may be a mole in the staff? In fact, could the SBU agent network be integrated into the Ministry of Defense system? Eugene: There are facts that make you think yes. For example, an effective intelligence report on our part was hushed up, which had found enemy targets at a distance of more than 70 km [from our positions]. We saw, for example, how tanks were being repaired by the enemy for five days in the same place where the enemy’s Chimers and Patriots were located, reported on this, but nothing of what we tracked went up in flames and no action was taken [by higher-ups]. It got to the point that they had to send information around their commander. In particular, in the First Slavyansk Brigade, they actually took this information into account and began to work on it, but not so in the regiment [of Commander Evil] . – How do you think the mole acted; was there more than one? Eugene: He put his people, who were previously nobodies, in all key posts in the regiment. I know that part of them was from "Cascade" – this is the Donetsk police, that is, those who had the rank of rank and file held the position of battalion commander, while personnel officers were removed from their posts. He did not like Russians? – How true is the information that everyone who came from Russia was killed off in the squad? Eugene: Commander Puzika said frankly that "you Russians have come to our land to earn money." And this was said by the battalion commander to the military! I also know that all my fellow soldiers, based on the Albatross, who were from the mainland (from Russia), all eight people, were put on the storm assault lists. Maxim: Such punishment was commonplace. They could, for example, send a young girl into the field next to the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to look for fallen "birds". [NOTE: I am not sure what he is saying. Is he really saying that his commander used children to clear mines? Surely, I am simply misreading it. Surely.] – And what is known about how Puzik took the post of commander? Did he have a higher education? Eugene: I did not see any supporting documents in this regard. Judging by information from various sources, he did not have a higher education. Maxim: According to my information, it’s not just that Puzik was appointed to this post. The commander who was before Puzik was literally kicked out of the regiment. The command staff of the regiment was also replaced. – Did Goodwin submit an official report on what was happening in the regiment? Eugene: Yes, he turned to the chief of staff directly, and then we just started copying down the information, as I said. – Ernest and Goodwin simply interfered with or their recon work was too effective? Eugene: They were worthless as storm troopers, and the order that we must go on the assault was given an hour before the show. Although they could take the same thermal imager in advance, a month before that, an order was issued to steal all our equipment out of the base. Four KamAZs were taken away, although the equipment for UAVs was bought for our personnel and on volunteer money. After the equipment was taken away, rumors began to run that Goodwin and Ernest would be sent into the assault. Allegedly, they were being punished for doing nothing, but only imitating activity. Maxim: Before that, I had a conversation with a person who knew this situation, and they told me that there were threats that Goodwin and Ernest would be transferred to assault teams. The second point is related to the activities of the assistant chief of staff, who was previously a student of Goodwin. This person – comes from Western Ukraine and has relatives in the United States. He was trusted, but I have reason to believe that at the moment when he disappeared from the regiment, the SBU clearly had a channel for receiving information [through him]. Eugene: Goodwin and Ernest were sent to Kalinovo without a task, they said that they would figure it out on the spot, but in fact they just moved from place to place. I have correspondence with Goodwin, but the investigation did not pay attention to this. When Goodwin and Ernest left, an assistant chief of staff came to me and asked how I managed to avoid being nominated [for death] along with Goodwin. (…)

So, the executive summary of the entire story pieced together from several articles and posts is that:

the FSB put an anti-Russian commander in charge of Russian soldiers.

this man was connected to the police mafia network in Donbass and began to fire all professional officers and to appoint corrupt local policemen to their places.

he deliberately sent Russians to their deaths in pointless suicide attacks

he started selling drugs and collaborating with FSB and SBU information-swapping schemes.

he refused to act on information that would allow him to strike exposed UAF positions with American weaponry in them.

on top of that, there was a Ukrainian who was passing on info to the SBU directly in his regiment

that Ukrainian has already run away to Western Ukraine somehow

and the FSB investigation into Commander Evil/Puzhik has been dropped

Yes, the FSB said that there was no grounds to continue investigating him and dropped the case.

Thus: there is no functional difference between the SBU of Ukraine and the FSB of Russia. They both work against the interests of Russia and Russians. And although I do not have a smoking gun document proving that they are in cahoots to show you , I can see evidence for their collaboration everywhere, hidden between the lines of these stories.

Furthermore, with a little knowledge of spook history, we know that they are all children of the KGB. And, most of the old-timers in the upper ranks literally still know one another from the old days. This leads to the FSB supposedly infiltrating and spying on the SBU and the SBU doing the same. I believe that they are simply playing their own governments and populations off of one another to secure power and profits, but hey …

My thesis would also explain some of the more catastrophic intelligence “failures” coming out of Moscow that led to the SMO and then shaped the Not-War to come. You really should read some of my earlier work on the topic if you haven’t already. The Stalker archives are a treasure trove of lore. Avail yourselves of it why don’t you:

…

Patriot Telegram is sounding the alarm about a huge SBU network of agents and influence that has been set up in Russia. The existence of an extensive anti-Russian network might explain some of the many losses among patriots in Russia (the assassinations, the intimidation campaigns of patriots, the mass-killings (Crocus) and the sabotage campaigns).

Here:

The puzzle pieces are coming together: a huge SBU network with deep penetration into the Ministry of Defense operates on our territory. Vladimirov, who disappeared from Goodwin and Ernest's unit to western Ukraine, would have been very interesting, but he was allowed to escape.

Yes, the man who probably passed military information on to the SBU somehow escaped the grip of the FSB-connected Commander Evil and made it back to Ukraine. The Russians in his unit, in contrast, all ended up dead somehow. Nobody can prove anything, but, well, the results speak for themselves, no?

The same interesting connections can be traced in the case of the murder of Texas. The case of discrediting and physically eliminating the most effective patriots-LOMs, war correspondents, servicemen of the RF Armed Forces and pushing up obvious idiots with separatist sentiments, setting "Donetsk people" against "Russians" has been a high priority for the SBU. The accomplice in Dugina's murder, convicted of helping the terrorist, went from penal colony to the SMO and is now with the Ukrainians again. What kind of absurdity is this?

I see the FSB-SBU relationship in the same way as I see the relationship between the Democratic and Republican party in American electoral politics. That is, these are just two wings on a kind of monoparty. And this war is just an internecine squabble between the Guardian caste. They’re also making a killing selling info and lives back and forth between one another.

And to justify all of this, propagandists on both sides claim that they are locked in a moral battle against Fascism, because of course.

The average peasant then has to decide for himself which side is the Fascism-ist-arian one (bad) and which is the Antifa one (good). Being a moral person, he is then compelled to support the Antifa side once he ascertains which side it is. He does this by consulting the modern day oracles plying their wares on YouTube and Facebook. Once he has picked a brand, he will then proceed to get into fights with family, friends and people online trying to prove that his side is the Antifa side and that the other side is the “Fa” side. Most importantly, he will think that he is very clever and well-informed on politics. And, also on the short and narrow path to heaven by supporting the Antifa morality side (good). Because that is how metaphysics works in his mind. You have to support the good things and denounce the bad things. That is how their God elects his saints after all. Just consult the church literature. Simple as.

Point being: my articles and deep dives really anger the two groups of saints camped opposite one another on the cyber battlefield.

It is harder to work oneself up into a self-righteous blood lather having learned about the information that I provide here. The lack of moral and emotional clarity inherent to the blog’s core message causes great pain and consternation among the true believers. They sit, surrounding the walls erected by my paywall, sharpening their pitchforks and seething with barely contained rage.

They may very well storm this bastion of truth and sobriety one day.

But it is not this day.

I am pleased to report that the walls of this fortress remain solid and thick.

And each paid subscription helps me lay down another brick in the citadel wall to keep the unwashed hordes at bay. I had to begin building my citadel in the first place because my vicious casual readers simply left me no choice. Their hate and hubris and howling had simply become too overwhelming. I had to retreat to the inner sanctum and to continue my great work from there.

One day though, I will lift the siege that has been mounted against this blog.

Inside the walls, I gather an army armed with the truth that will one day sally out.

Will you join me on the ramparts, friend?

If so, click here and do the needful:

Thanks!