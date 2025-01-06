The UAF began a fresh offensive deeper into Russia about 12 hours ago.

Please allow me to GLOAT before we get into any fresh analysis first.

ONE, NOTHING WRONG WITH ME (my predictions)

TWO, NOTHING WRONG WITH (MY PREDICTIONS)

THREE, NOTHING WRONG WITH (MY PREDICTIONS)

SOMETHING’S GOT TO GIVE!!!

rwwwwaaaaaaaa!!!!

**

The summary:

On the situation in the Kursk region on January 5, the 152nd day of the invasion ▪️By the end of the day, it became clear that the enemy's hopes for a victorious breakthrough into the Bolshesoldatsky district had completely failed. Whether this was a diversionary maneuver or the beginning of a major offensive - we will find out soon. For now, it is clear that, as I wrote above, the enemy has not yet activated its main reserves. ▪️In total, during the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched three waves of attacks in the direction of Berdin - Novosotnitsky. The second was more or less successful, when the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to land some of their attack aircraft in the Berdin farm and on the outskirts of Novosotnitsky. ▪️The third attack completely petered out, and the Ukrainian soldiers in Berdin and Novosotnitsky found themselves surrounded. Now our units are clearing these settlements of the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. ▪️According to information from the field, only two vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to escape. Yes, they say that the Ukrainians really had powerful electronic warfare. However, ours burned a lot of equipment with drones on fiber optics. ▪️The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to take control of part of Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and several forest belts south of the village. ▪️But to the southeast of Sudzha, our army has already significantly expanded the control zone in Makhnovka - the village is already almost half under our military control. Our units drove the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of their positions on the left bank of the Sudzha River and cleared a "pocket" in the Kurilovka - Cherkasskaya Konopelka area. In fact, this is the outskirts of the residential development of Sudzha. ▪️There were also battles in other areas of the Kursk Front today. The Russian Armed Forces repelled enemy counterattacks in the Leonidovo area, tried to storm in the direction of Malaya Loknya. There is no data on the progress, but in this area, with the help of an FPV drone, they managed to shoot down another British Challenger tank. The Ukrainian Armed Forces had only 13 of them, and now, taking into account previous losses, less than half remain. ▪️ From civil news. It became known that the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, came to the aid of a Kursk volunteer who got into trouble. The well-known Kursk activist Andrei Lyamtsev, who carries humanitarian aid to the army, had his car fraudulently taken away in Rostov by some extortionists who put him “on the meter” for using a parking lot. The police did not respond to the complaints, but Khinshtein drew attention to the situation - he contacted the prosecutor of the Rostov region and asked to sort it out. As a result, the volunteer's car was returned and a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 330 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (arbitrariness). They also promised to conduct an internal investigation into the inaction of law enforcement agencies.

That’s the Russian side.

Others on the Russian side were not so optimistic. Here’s Anatoliy Shariy’s reporting on the situation. He says that the MoD was taken unawares somehow:

I frankly do not understand, I simply cannot understand how I ended up being better informed than Russian intelligence. (https://t.me/tribute/app?startapp=s1d0) Right down to the direction of movement and the locality. [the screenshots prove that Anatoliy predicted the exact location of the attack (bol’shoe soldatskoe) and that he was worried that the Russian MoD was discounting this information.] It is also interesting that yesterday in the Private Channel there was a consultation of important military experts on this matter, who said that this is impossible. And that my information is incorrect.

And he said this about the aims of the attack:

To understand - the task is to take a populated area approximately the size of Sudzha No one from the personnel understood the strategic importance, why it should be. But obviously it is for the inauguration [of trump]. Those who can think have the complete impression that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now using it as much as possible as a salute before the 20th. As pyrotechnics. Shoot and watch the fire. The Office doesn't care how many will die. It's just that the situation is terrible everywhere along the front, even where the brigades were withdrawn from, and brought in from Kursk - they are only losing positions. And they withdrew everyone for 10 days, brought people, and in 10 days the commander must make attack aircraft out of them. In general, now there will be such absurdity, the level of which has not happened for several months. Later we will clearly explain everything.

Shariy is a paid Kremlin shill (who often criticizes the Kremlin), but he’s had a lot of correct hits over time.

Here’s another Kremlin shill who criticizes the Kremlin — Rybar:

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Against the backdrop of the attempted offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, there have been rumors since the morning that the attack in the direction of Bolshoye Soldatskoye is a diversion, and the main blow may be in another area. This is supported by the fact that the enemy clearly did not use the forces that it had been transferring to the Sumy region for several weeks to form a strike group. 📌 In particular, over the past few days, personnel have been actively transferred through the Ring Road in Kharkov. Equipment with installed electronic warfare systems was also spotted there. As we wrote (https://t.me/rybar/66917), the main events of the next offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are, in all likelihood, still ahead. Therefore, any victorious reports are still very premature.

The doomers say that the party is just getting started. Here:

So. I am posting another opinion (PRINTOUT OF AUDIO MESSAGE) on the events in Kursk Oblast, from a senior officer with whom I am very close. This is PART ONE.. Everything at once does not fit in one post. I will post part two later. _________________ - You, horse-ass generals. Hello! Even ordinary soldiers are already studying the situation, analytics, guys from abroad are writing, the regional administration is working with agents in the occupied territory. Agents have been dumping information that the Ukrainians have installed fucking towers, that there are Ukrop soldiers in every house! You can tell by their uniforms that they are not fucking recruits, a month ago they reported to these fucking bastards, a month ago they explained how many cars there are, who will go into the breakthrough... zero at the exit, fuck! Shoot them against the wall, bitch! Or better yet, cut off their heads, bitch! A ton of money is being allocated for everything! And the result is zero! Nobody says a fucking word! Silence! The journalists are silent, everyone is silent! Dima... the Minister of Defense should have flown there, fucking hell, with everyone who was there, to raise the inspection reports, fucking hell, fuck these commanders! In general, radical cases are the ones that require maximum publicity, decision-making! Up to and including the removal of commanders and all the other scum! Because you come, teach, show how it should be, fucking hell. And immediately in response this - Why did you come here from Moscow, do you know the fuck here?! - Yes, we know, damn it! Because I was in more than one conflict, but eight, fucking hell! Eight, where we choked on blood! They replenished everything for them, gave it to them at the expense of the front! They just ripped them out, gave them, said - do you need a uniform? Here you go! Food? Here you go! They were brought together with volunteers! They are taking a volunteer there in KamAZ trucks, they buried their stationary electricity - they are warm! They beat out the money, a lot of fucking administrative resources for the cars, new armor, they have everything, but they can't... Well, what kind of commanders are these? Who graduated them, from what schools did they graduate, on what principle were they recruited, damn you are on the defensive, the enemy must have a 4-5-fold superiority to go after you, he shouldn't even think of going there in tanks and cars along a regular road! Where, bitch, is the intelligence chief, where is the artillery chief, where is the fucking chief of the engineering service? Please take a look. There is a map there and it is clear that the enemy went in the direction of the main road. I have a question. What kind of idiots are you, sitting there for the second year, in this Kursk?! By the second year, I mean that they have already made a tactical direction, an operational headquarters, roads. Why the f..ck roads aren't mined, I have a f..ck question?! Remotely or not, but any way you like!!! Billions of rubles, billions, f..ck were allocated!!! Now you already have everything! Gerasimov declares that - the enemy is completely blocked and has no way out. He's a chatterbox, the same as everyone sitting there at headquarters! Look at the map - the main road is asphalt, not an improved dirt road, but an asphalt road, that is, they carried out an offensive towards a large settlement by simply going head-on where the asphalt road is! Why? Because at maximum speed you can sharpen your skills, inflict fire damage, break through this asphalt road and move on! And why did they go? They just knew that there was no one there, that's all! I'm telling you in a fit of emotion, f..ck! The worst thing is that there is no command and control of the troops at all, f..ck!!! Just absolutely fucking stupid, no communication, nowhere! The fact that the columns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were lined up, do you understand that the simplest thing according to the used military regulations is to destroy columns?! The question here is how the equipment got there, how they formed columns, how the f..ck did they manage to get covered in Kursk Oblast?! They entered without coverage. Watch the video. Now they are all covered and welded, that is, the equipment that entered after, accordingly, we fucked it all up! PART TWO of the opinion on the events in the Kursk region from a career military man, a medal-bearer, a combat officer who has been through EIGHT military conflicts in different parts of the WORLD! The first part is posted above.🤞 ______ They (the motorized columns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) have only just started to burn tar. So how deep, f..k, did they get in? Well, I'll tell you. Nothing is advertised anywhere. There is complete silence in our military environment. We just had a video conference. Everything is quiet, calm, f.k., there are positional battles, but as military people, we must understand that there is a line of combat contact. Between the lines of combat contact there must be some kind of gray zone. So, our line of combat contact from the line of combat contact with the enemy was, let's say, 7 kilometers, in some places, 4 km, and the thickest place was 12 km. Here they are from their line of combat contact, along the gray zone, they entered our territory from 4 to 12 kilometers. That is, in three directions, it is different everywhere. There are battles going on now. The most important thing for them is to gain a foothold somewhere, so they are pushing towards the largest populated areas, heights that they can hold on to, so now the deepest place to enter is 12 kilometers. From their line of combat contact. And not as ours say, that they entered from OUR line of combat contact to a depth of 3! No, bro. They entered ours up to 12 km. You understand, Dim, for me this offensive of theirs is, of course, suicidal. I just can't understand one thing, firstly, if this is a diversionary maneuver, then in fact, they understand perfectly well that the ammunition that was laid out, which was received by our group there for each artillery piece, for combat vehicles, for tanks, fuel and lubricants, and most importantly for the use of unmanned aircraft and aircraft, is for about 4-5 hours of combat. That is, they started and now we are using up ammunition, and in order to deliver it, time will be needed, and so on. I fully assume that somewhere around 18 o'clock, or maybe even 19-20 o'clock, there will be a second, additional offensive. And then, in 6-8 hours, there will be the main offensive, that is, tomorrow morning, this offensive in the direction of the main attack, most likely, I assume, this is the Bryansk direction. Or end-to-end between the Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

Tomorrow morning will be starting soon. I guess we will see?

Dr. Livcsi says:

This ones been interesting so far, the Kremlin has said nothing, tactical aviation is actually working which is very, very rare and the Ukrainians haven't had much luck. Maybe the Kremlin is serious about trying not to lose any more old Russian territory. I mean if it was the usual MO the Kremlin would be saying everythings totally under control, just a few hooligans engaging in tom-foolery and they are all dead and have been pushed out of Russia by Gerasimov and meanwhile the Ukrainians would be posting selfies a few kilometres from Kursk.

Maybe this will be a repeat of Zaporozhye?

**

If you want to read what I wrote predicting when and where the attack would come, see here:

And here:

The executive summary:

I predicted that the UAF would go on the attack again, not Russia ✅

I predicted that they would attack in North-East (Ukraine) Southwest (Russia) ✅

I predicted that this would occur in winter, before Trump’s term started ✅

I predicted that it would probably be successful [PENDING]

If successful, I said that it would be because of treachery from the Kremlin [PENDING]

Let me just say this: if the Russians are allowed to fight back, they have proven that they can hold off these attacks. They just need to have their hands untied and not be constantly stabbed in the back by Putin and his cronies. The reason why Ukraine was able to pull off all of those stunning operations was because they were allowed to by Moscow. As part of the never-ending backroom deals that they make with Putin and his cabal.

…

Overall, it was really easy to figure out that this was coming next. It has become so easy to read the future developments of this conflict at this point that I’m going to try and see if I can make some money off of it in the betting markets. I haven’t looked into how this is done and I forgot the name of the website that runs these bets. I thought it was “polycule” but when I googled that, it turns out to be some sort of sexual kink, not a betting market. More research needed — into the bettings, not the group orgies that Reddit users have with one another.

What’s interesting is that I was also able to successfully predict the UAF attack on Zaporozhye and was only off by 5 (FIVE) days.

But there, a Russian hero-general refused to back down like he was clearly supposed to and actually defended the line against the attack. General Popov was subsequently arrested by Putin and his cabal for his heroic defense of his section in Zaporozhye.

I think that there is evidence to indicate that certain elements in the Russian military refuse to roll over and simply surrender when ordered to by Putin and Shoigu and the FSB. There appears to be a kind of game being played where Putin can’t just order all of his generals to surrender and so the Kremlin has to instead simply create conditions under which the military are unable to resist or fulfill their orders. So, like, refusing to provide intel ahead of an upcoming attack. Or rotating men out of a section that they know will be attacked. Refusing to issue supplies like ammunition there — this is what happened in Zaporozhye and General Popov commandeered the supply depots, for which he is now sitting in a jail cell.

There are some generals who are keen to just roll over and do what the Kremlin orders though.

Like General Lapin, for example, who was the man that successfully prevented the defense of the area around Lugansk and who allowed Kursk to happen.

I heard that Lapin was in charge of this section, in which case, things won’t go well.

If there is someone else in charge though, there’s a good chance that the UAF attack will fail. I mean, it should fail. You need like 3x as many troops as the defenders to go on the offensive. Russia should have more supplies there than the UAF. Some of the top, professional Russian divisions are in the area. Literally everyone knew that this attack was coming and where it would come. The Russian army could have mined everything (they did in Zaporozhye) and they could have set up fortifications.

Let’s see what happens.