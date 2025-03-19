I have some good news to report today!

It seems clear to me that we are going to get that war with Iran after all, maybe even in the first year of the new Trump regime. This is wonderful news because, as I have been saying for years now, the only way that Russia somehow limps out of this Not-War intact is if the American golem gets its attention diverted to another theater of war.

The last couple of days have confirmed to my mind at least the following key points:

there is going to be some sort of agreement between Moscow and Washington

(fighting may in fact continue during this period, but the tempo will be turned down)

a new deal has already been cut between the Chabad oligarchs who rule Russia and the Chabad oligarchs who just assumed power in America

Moscow will help Washington in their regime change operation against Tehran

said operation has an 80% chance of occurring before the year is out (I’d put my money on September, based on astrological predictions)

Let’s take each point piece by piece.

There haven’t really been any public confirmations of any of this yet, we are just speculating as we have been for the last two months. If it were up to me, we’d just ignore all the back and forth over these negotiations until we finally got confirmations one way or the other. But the readers demand that I serve up some juicy gossip, so here we go again.

Still ,despite all the back and forth of the last two months, we are right at the same starting point that I said we’d be more than 6 months prior to Trump being appointed president. As you will recall, I was extremely skeptical of Trump’s pledge to end the war on Day One of his term. I said that he’d probably send even more weapons to Ukraine and escalate the war to achieve some sort of capitulation from Putin. That’s probably still what is going to happen, maybe even by Easter.

Anyway, Putin is already making small concessions left and right.

We’ve covered the minerals deal, the 50% military reduction, the changing of rhetoric towards Washington, and the other public instances of Putin’s perfidy already. All of it offered as appeasement to Trump to get him to lift sanctions on top Kremlin Hebrews, essentially.

And the latest news is that American hedge funds will be allowed to carve out a slice of the traditionally KGB-FSB-oligarch controlled Russian economy for the first time ever. As you will recall, I characterized this whole Not-War as a turf struggle to decide the hunting grounds allotted to the FSB vis a vis the SBU or the Western spook gangs. This is a big concession, to allow these Western funds, which are all spook fronts, to now participate in the previously closed off Russian markets.

Here:

Moscow has given an American hedge fund permission to buy securities in Russian companies from certain foreign stakeholders, thus easing restrictions imposed in response to the Ukraine-related sanctions. The move comes amid signs of a potential thaw between Russia and the US. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday authorizing New York-based hedge fund 683 Capital Partners to acquire the securities of Russian companies owned by about a dozen Western financial entities. Among them are Jane Street, Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co., Templeton Asset Management, Franklin Advisers, Highmark Limited, and Carrhae Capital. The decree then authorizes 683 Capital Partners to sell the securities to two Russian companies, Cepheus-2 and Modern Real Estate Funds, without having to apply for additional permissions. The document is aimed at easing the restrictions imposed in September 2022, which prohibited companies from “unfriendly” countries from engaging in transactions with Russian securities in the energy and finance sectors. Any such deals required a presidential approval. The step, aimed at protecting Russia’s national interests, came in response to Western sanctions. 683 Capital Partners LP invests and trades across numerous asset classes. As of December 31, 2024, its portfolio was valued at approximately $1.61 billion. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January has brought about something of a thaw in relations with Russia. Washington and Moscow have launched negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict, while Trump also indicated that sanctions against Russia could be lifted if peace is achieved. The Kremlin has confirmed that Putin and Trump are scheduled to have a phone conversation on Tuesday. The call is expected to focus on the prospects of a peace agreement in the Ukraine conflict. It would be the second call between the two leaders in just over a month. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow last week to discuss a proposed 30-day ceasefire with Putin. The US and Russian delegations also held high-profile talks in Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in February.

Of course, I expect there to be some back and forth over this decree. The Kremlin will shut it down and then reopen it and then expand it and then investigate it and then have it sanctioned and then reopen it etc. This is all just the see-saw back and forth of organized economic gangs warring with each other using the law and other “legal” tactics. It makes no big difference in the grand scheme of things. Furthermore, it serves as a distraction for the masses. Putin can, for example, close down a company or Western capital holding and have it make headlines. This rallies the patriotic base. Then, quietly, he takes the payout to reopen the office, operation, release the assets, whatever and thing go back to normal. However, the public only remembers him doing the thing that they like and they cling to it for the next decade to feel better about the world.

Like with the Deripaska episode.

Putin Stands Up to Oligarchs in the Name of Antifa Abrahamism Values! — the headlines read. No one bothers to follow up on what happened after the cameras were turned off. Well, I do, and for that I am hated by all True Believer Patriots, as my readers well know by now.

…

Do you know what really proves that a deal has been struck between Putin and Trump?

Signs set up in front of the American embassy to signal support for the SMO have been taken down. Here:

And they did it quickly... At the US Embassy in Moscow, immediately after Trump's talks with Putin, they began dismantling the ZVO — the symbol of the SVO. They write that they are being replaced with the hashtag "We are together." I want to spit... By the way, about hockey. In 1972, against the backdrop of the beginning of the "détente" policy, hockey matches between the USSR and Canada were also held. But then it was the great and mighty Soviet Union that held it, it was allowed. True, then American proxies did not seem willing to carry out MLRS strikes on the "internationally recognized territory of the USSR" — at most, they shot down our pilots over Vietnam...

It got so much outcry that the old “ZVO” sign got put back in place 24 hours later. The city said that they were just taking the letters away to wash them/change their lamps out.

Believe what you will.

This is the kind of speculation that I’m reduced to reporting on.

…

Moving on to Iran and the new understanding between Putin and Trump on Tehran.

It isn’t really even a fringe theory anymore to point out the Chabad connection between Trump and Putin now. It has been talked about in mainstream political publications for a long time now:

This connection to Chabad and Likud explains both Trump and Putin’s intense zio-philia. As a result, during the recent phone talks between Trump and Putin, the topic of Iran came up. We even have an official statement from the White House on this:

Putin’s job is to pressure Tehran into not fighting back too hard in the war to come.

This is the same role that he has played with many overthrown regimes in the past. He tricked Milosovic into handing himself over, and he helped Washington topple Yanukovich in Ukraine, just to cite two examples of “allies” that Putin “helped”. And we all know how well he helped the Armenians fend off Azerbaijan, right? The most recent example of Putin “helping” was of course the Assad regime in Syria. Putin pressured Assad to release, pay, and hand over power to the rebels for almost a decade before standing aside and just letting the rebels overthrow Assad’s government.

Where even is Assad now?

Dead or disappeared — we simply don’t know. Maybe in a KGB dungeon in Moscow, perhaps. Meanwhile, Moscow now brags about the support and cooperation that they are giving the new government in Damascus. You know, the ones who are massacring thousands of Alawites right now and posting it all over social media for upvotes from their Sunni Muslim supporters all over the world?

DIGRESSION ALERT - (blasphemy warning!)

Me, I think the victims in Syria should understand that their deaths are part of Yahweh’s plan for the world. This is simply how Logos reveals itself and makes life better and less pagan (demonic). It is just how we get one step closer to the return of Rabbi Yeshua. The world comes closer to Utopia with each new massacre of martyrs. This is what the Orthodox Church, in its great wisdom, teaches the faithful sheep and hopefully soon-to-be martyrs that attend its services.

Personally, I think all Christians need to understand what their place is in the theological grand checkers game that Yahweh is playing against Soros. All of those dead people in Syria are proof of Yahweh’s love and proof that the patriots in heaven are very much in control. See, G_d caused great confusion in the hearts of Soros’ minions, the Sunnis, and that is why they blundered into the theological trap which was the overthrow of Assad and taking control of the government in Damascus.

They didn’t realize that they were being set up for a “Judo-checkmate” (theological term) by Yeshua. Now that they are in power, they have no choice but to kill thousands of Alawites and soon Christians in Syria and to send tens of thousands of refugees fleeing to Europe and possibly even Russia.

Uhh, based? Check and mate, Soros-Satanites! This is what #winningbigly looks like.

See, the Sunni fundamentalists and Israelis think that they’re winning, but if they were Christians, they’d realize that it is only when you lose that you’re actually winning, theologically speaking. Each rape on your women, predation on your children and indignity on your own person is actually a great Christian moral victory. This is because the Yahweh god shows his love for his most devout followers by letting them get humiliated and ultimately martyred.

Like in Russia, during the Bolshevik Revolution.

It was a very Christian affair, the camps, the bloodbaths, and the mechanized murder at the hand’s of God’s Chosen Nation of Prophets and Our Older Brothers in the Faith. See, the more brutalized a people gets, the more it proves that Yahweh loves them, according to Church teaching. No, I am not making this up. Even Dostoevsky was forced to conclude this to be the core teaching of Orthodoxy. He grappled with it, and even pushed back against it in his writing. One of his characters basically says the following:

“I understand the Christian teaching that millions must be martyred so that Yahweh’s utopia can be effected on this Earth. But even if it is true and heaven is the reward for going along with the massacres, I’d personally rather go to Hell.”

Christians believe that Doestoevsky was a Christian cheerleader despite penning some of the most damning critiques of the faith through his characters.

Oh well, pigs and pearls, as they say.

Point being: the fact that Yahweh, the Christian desert deity, punishes his gentile convert-followers so severely is only proof of just how much he loves them. It’s like when your step-father used to get drunk and beat you with a belt after work. All step-children know that the bruises were proof of how much he loved you. Other children had fathers that played baseball with them instead. Clearly, they weren’t as loved as you were by your step-father. And you desperately need to believe this to get through the day.

In contrast, Israel, which is founded on theological hubris according to Orthodoxy, does NOT get loved by Yahweh. Instead, he punishes them by making them prosper and succeed in this world. In that way, we can tell that he does not love them as much as the Christians. Because to be martyred for Yahweh is the greatest sign of his love. The victims of the new government in Syria are being rather ungrateful, really, by complaining about the killings on social media.

I think they should be thanking the Turks, Israelis, rebels in Damascus, the Iranian government and Putin for paving their way to heaven for them.

I leave comments on Twitter and Substack telling them to continue trusting G_d’s plan for them and to start thanking him for the massacres of their own people that he has ordained to occur. For some reason though, I get abuse showered at me for my efforts. Sadly, it seem to me that Yahweh has hardened their hearts to his Love and that more blood needs to be spilled before they accept just how much He loves them. I hope you will join me in praying that He will continue to use his rod, (the Turks, Israelis, Al-Qaeda) to beat them into deeper state of tenderness, from which they will be more willing to accept his Love.

EY and MEN.

…

The Iranian government believes that Allah forbids them from defending Iran with modern weaponry. In other words, they also seem to think that losing wars to Israel and their golems is proof of their god’s love for them. Isn’t it curious? How many governments and religious organizations preach similar messages to populations of countries that are about to be or have recently been, brutalized by Hebrews?

If Tehran acquired nukes, (assuming that they exist), no invasion of Iran would be possible. Thus, if someone wanted to make sure that Iran would be invaded, they would do everything in their power to ensure that Iran never acquired nukes. Putting aside missiles tipped with radioactive material that cause massive nuclear chain explosions, having any weapons of mass destruction like just really big bombs, or biological and chemical weapons, is a very good deterrent against invasion. All serious governments know this and seek to acquire these big weapons to prevent their own invasion and overthrow from without.

In contrast, governments run by a hostile elite do the opposite.

Western governments are also extremely casualty averse.

Thus, if you show that you are determined and have the capacity and willingness to kill 10K American (or Anglosphere generally) grunts, you can basically end any on-the-ground American occupation. And any non-compromised government with weaponry made from WWI onwards would be capable of achieving this. That is why Washington + Israel only picks fights with governments that they already control to a significant extent. This ensures that casualties are kept to a minimum. As proof of this, I don’t think Israel has lost even 1000 soldiers yet after all of this fighting in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon.

Let’s check:

The bombing and blockade of Gaza has also resumed, by the way.

This too is part of the Peace President’s foreign policy agenda. His supporters though seem to have been under the impression that “peace” meant “less war” when actually it clearly means, “sending more weapons to war zones” in Trump-parlance. Now that it has been explained to them, they are happy again.

A simply misunderstanding, I am sure.

What is important is to remember that if Kamala Harris had won the elections, the war in Gaza and Ukraine would have continued. Also, America would have sent arms to Israel and Ukraine. There would be no mass deportations.

… and being Indian, Kamala would have started importing millions of Indians to America.

… and we’d be talking about war with Iran within the first year of her presidency.

So count your blessings and be sure to say your prayers, is my point for today.

Also: be sure to pray that the Iranians get a chance to be martyred next in this great Patriot LittleHat War against the armies of Anglo-Soros-Satan (A.S.S.).

Iran is a very traditional Abrahamic Antifa Values country that doesn’t do #3 in the disco-toilets. Thus, if you catch the #LGBT, the Anti-Soros-Satan government literally pays for your gender-reassignment operation. No, really.

What does this imply for their prospects in a land war against ISIS-style militias invading from their West, and Turkish-backed groups coming in from the north? We must let the great and wise Twitter theologians debate this before we make any military predictions. Remember: Yahweh alone determines the course of wars and geopolitics and he makes his decisions based on morality values. The gayer you are, the less accurate your tanks shoot, essentially. Thus, it is because Russia dismantled the #3 discos in their country that they were able to defeat the Anal-Nazis-Ukraine-Soros (A.N.U.S.) forces in NATOstan and liberate the country. This is simply how wars work. Those that deny this are also the types to deny the resurrection of the great rabbi Yeshua and to worship Soros in secret.

Ask any Z-infowarrior and they’ll explain these metaphysical truths to you!

And as always, I urge my readers to continue trusting The (peace) Plan!

EY and MEN.