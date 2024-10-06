Previously, I explained that the Kremlin had committed to accepting huge “refugee” flows from Africa and other Swarthland countries in the name of climate change and other subversive Hebrew fairytales as part of a larger compliance plan to bring Russia into line with official Globalist objectives.

Here are the latest measures taken by Putin’s Patriotic Antifa Abrahamic Values Great Victory in WWII Yes! government to set up a migration pipeline into Russia.

First, the Russian government is setting up offices in many of the worst African nations. Here:

Russia is actively working to increase its diplomatic presence in Africa, with plans to establish embassies in Niger, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan, a senior Foreign Ministry official has said. Alexey Klimov, the head of the consular department, revealed this initiative during an interview with TASS on Wednesday, emphasizing that consular sections will also be integrated into these new diplomatic missions. “At present, we are working on expanding Russia’s diplomatic presence in African countries,” he said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had previously raised the prospect of diplomatic expansion in May, reaffirming Moscow’s intention of establishing full-fledged embassies in these African nations. This diplomatic effort follows earlier developments, including the establishment of a Russian embassy in Burkina Faso in December 2023. At the end of March, Vsevolod Tkachenko, who heads the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa Department, also announced that an embassy in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, is already operating de facto. Last year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova outlined plans to increase Russia’s diplomatic representation across Africa. “In light of Russia’s growing attention to Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin has set the task of increasing our diplomatic presence on the continent, which implies opening new posts or expanding staff in existing Russian diplomatic missions abroad,” she said.

Good news, right?

This is the Kremlin waging 5D anti-colonial war against the West by creating BRICS alliances with the Third World though, right? Undoubtedly, this is probably almost certainly and definitely what they are doing and nothing more. And even if they are planning to flood Russia with Africans, you’d have to be a Nazi to object to all of these eager BRICS allies coming over.

And here is the kicker:

Moscow is also making headway in negotiating visa-free travel agreements with several African countries. In the interview with TASS, Klimov noted that discussions were ongoing to secure visa-free entry for short-term visits, typically up to 90 days, with nine African and Middle Eastern nations. Currently, Russian citizens enjoy visa-free regimes with several African countries, including Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, Sao Tome and Principe, Tunisia, and Morocco.

How do people think that the mass demographic replacement occurs?

Well, it occurs legally for the most part. At least initially. Getting the invaders into the country is 90% of the battle. Once inside, they can basically do whatever they want so long as they don’t make too much trouble for the authorities. Sure, some “refugees” abuse the system designed to help them conquer our homelands without firing a shot. But for the most part, there is little “abuse” going on because the system is working as intended and the soft genocide that is occurring is entirely legal and approved of by all higher authorities.

For example: in conjunction with this increased presence in Africa + opening of Russia’s borders to Africans, Putin’s government is going to start teaching Africans how to speak Russian and getting them Russian educations.

Here:

The Russian government is planning to spend more than 1.7 billion rubles (almost $18 million) next year on promoting the Russian language outside the country, according to a draft federal budget released this week. The amount is nearly a fourfold increase compared to 2024. The draft bill was approved by the cabinet on September 29 and is currently being considered by the Russian parliament. According to an explanatory note attached to the draft budget, the outlay would nearly quadruple in 2025 compared to around 500 million rubles ($5.3 million) allocated for the purpose this year. The government is planning to further increase spending on promoting the Russian language abroad to 1.85 billion rubles ($19.4 million) and over 2 billion rubles ($21 million) in 2026 and 2027 respectively. (…) Last month, the head of Russia’s federal agency for international cooperation, Evgeny Primakov, announced that the organization had sealed agreements to establish Russian Houses in six African countries – Guinea, Somalia, Sierra Leone, the Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, and Equatorial Guinea – increasing the number of countries hosting such venues to 16. The project is set to open up opportunities for Africans to obtain scholarships and receive an education in Russia based on the popularity of the Russian language and preparatory classes in their home countries.

And so another obstacle/barrier to the demographic replacement of Russians is being removed right before our very eyes.

What is worse is that there aren’t really many obstacles left.

All of our Churches (yes, Orthodox too) approve of migration from Africa (they just have to be Christian!).

All of our governments approve of migration from Africa (it will eliminate racism and Nazism!).

All of our university professors, cultural commentators, four-eyes and other eggheaded effetes also approve of it because ____ism.

All of the big corporations approve of it because it will undercut native worker’s wages.

And, most importantly, all of our secret police transnational goon agencies approve of it because they overwhelmingly belong to hostile ethnic tribes with an ax to grind against Slavs.

There is no organized force in society anywhere that opposes the agenda.

Nowhere. Not one.

It would be illegal in most of our countries to even organize politically for any kind of nativist cause!

…

I don’t even like commenting on this issue because I start seeing red on the edges of my vision and my fingers start typing out legally-actionable threats that I then have to spam my backspace key to get rid of before I hit publish.

Also: as I explained in my seminal essay on the topic of “Culture War”, I don’t believe in Culture Warring as a concept at all.

It seems like a way to farm the peasants of their money while pretending to be resisting the agenda and not touching the most pressing 3rd rail topics for fear of incurring censorship and losing revenue that way. I’m not here to get you all emotionally bothered and pumped up so that you donate me money. I think this is a form of feminine manipulation and I think writers who engage in such tactics are maggots, not men.

I am simply reporting the news about Russia because no one else will and explaining:

Who the enemy is

How they took power

How they maintain power

How we may become stronger to one day resist them

But at the end of the day, there is only way to fix this problem and to save the Russian people from enemies foreign and domestic and no, it doesn’t involve penning essays in English on Substack to try and convince the Kremlin authorities to knock if off.

Nations can survive the most disastrous wars of history. They can survive the worst natural disasters. But they cannot survive demographic replacement.

Better that nukes fall on Russia than Africans come over, as far as I am concerned.

You know, it is a very good thing that I am no longer in Russia, let me tell you. I would assuredly start speaking out and doing something (legal, of course!) to resist the Kremlin’s treacherous anti-Russian agenda and we all should know how that turns out for the Russian patriots who engage in such behavior. See:

Speaking of which, one of these patriots, another longterm vet of the Donbass conflict fighting since the very early days of the rebellion with Mozgovoi, Givi and the others, just got arrested by the Ministry of Defense.

His nickname is “Thirteenth”.

And the story is as follows: Thirteenth is a solider and a war vlogger who has nothing but bad things to say about Putin and his government. He believes that Russia is ruled by a cabal of Jews for some reason and I strongly disavow him for such anti-Abrahamic Antifa Moses Values sentiments. In his videos you will often find him calling Shoigu and Putin and others traitors who are responsible for all of the “mishaps” of the Not-War. Before his arrest, he was going pretty hard against the Kremlin for which I morally condemn him in the most Antifa-Christian terms possible. He also spoke out against the Chechens, who he also called all sorts of unflattering things. That’s what seems to have been the trigger for his illegal arrest.

But this sentiment is not rare, nor is it really surprising.

Literally all of the war bloggers and vets that I read on Telegram or listen to feel the same way about Chechens and by extension, the FSB. The average Russian absolutely loathes the Chechens and they themselves prey on the average Russian.

Wouldn’t you hate your oppressors too?

So, because Thirtheenth is being transferred to a special detention in Grozny, Chechnya, people suspect that this was an extrajudicial kidnapping, essentially, by Kadyrov’s men. Here:

10 years ago, the young militiaman named Thirteenth [on camera]. Texas, whom he talks about in this video, was tortured to death in the DPR 10 years later. Right now, Thirteenth himself is being tortured and forced to sign a confession, supposedly he himself came to confess. It looks like an enemy of the people, who is to blame for everything, has been found. And no one is going to give him an iPhone or tiramisu. Beat your own, so that strangers are afraid. This is some kind of disgrace!

Before he was taken away, he was able to record a video in which he claimed that he had basically come home and waiting for him at home were the Ministry of Defense goons who beat him and hauled him to the station. That part is on video too:

And the commentary:

At the request of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the city of Grozny, [that’s Chechnya] blogger Thirteenth was arrested in Pyatigorsk. They are going to transfer him to a Chechen pretrial detention center tonight. I am sure that Colonel Dzhambetov [that’s an ethnic nickname like “Ivan” for Russians or “Chang” for Chinese used on the internet] was involved. It is horrible!

The prisons in Chechnya are used as torture sites by the FSB and have no oversight in them. The Russian teenager (underage) who was transferred there got tortured on camera by Adam Kadyrov and forced to accept the Koran. All of this in Putin’s Orthodox Moralitarian Hyperpower state, mind you.

We covered this scandalous legal kidnapping and torture before:

Shill will claim that Russia has always been a diverse empire and that this is simply normal for Russia.

This is categorically untrue though.

Never have Muslim gangsters been able to overrun Russian cities with their crime networks and remain completely immune to any repercussions because of their close relationship with the secret police that uses them to do their dirty work for them. Those who make excuses for the arrest of Russian soldiers, the assassination of populist personalities, and the censorship of migrant crime and mass migration into Russia are enemies of the Russian people, regardless of how loudly they chant “Z!” on the internet.

If I could, I would do all sorts of very very very legal things to these propaganda apologists with my own bare hands. Legally, mind you. Very legally. Nice and slowly and oh so legally.

Anyway.

Apparently, he was accosted on the street and arrested for wearing a mask. Ironic, no? Given that Russia is still technically suffering from the COVID epidemic according to official statements by the Russian health authorities, who still urge people to mask up when in public.

More details about the arrest/kidnapping are here:

Everyone already knows about the detention of Yegor "Thirteenth" in Stavropol Krai. The reason is interesting: a police officer demanded that he remove his buff, which, in his opinion, bothered others around him, but he [13th] refused. From this comes the charge of disobedience to a police officer... [NOTE: a buff is a kind of face-mask used by soldiers.] And the police have already rediscovered his old fight in St. Petersburg in the databases, the defendants in which, as it turned out, were a repeat offender and a drug addict who has already since died of an overdose. [NOTE: Thirteenth got jumped by at least one non-Russian many years ago in SPB and beat his attackers up, but this was caught on camera is now being used against him. He wasn’t arrested for this, but it is being pulled up retroactively to justify his arrest. This isn’t how the law should work, but well, this is Putin’s Russia and the law is only ever applied in a way that is anti-Russian.] (…) But I am interested in something else: why do the police not also zealously and categorically demand that he remove the niqabs, which cover the face more than a buff? In my opinion, niqabs bother society more than buffs used in the military. I wish the police would not react so one-sidedly to the covering of the face, otherwise it somehow looks like an infringement of the rights of our military in relation to migrants and Wahhabis. The second thing I noticed right away: absolutely any reason is instantly used by the enemies of Russia to stir things up. The comments already contain a Chechen trace, and negativity towards the military and the authorities in general, negativity towards Thirteenth himself - that is, the detention immediately became a reason for stirring up any negative emotions in society and increasing the split, both in the information community and in general among the people. If only there was a reason. And all this, of course, will add [tension] to everyone. Third. The information community has not become united. Even war correspondents and war bloggers by the end of the second year of the war not only did not unite, but even continue to look for reasons to gnaw at each other on every occasion. And this kills any hope for any positive changes and the creation of a broad representation of the people from public opinion leaders. I hope that "The Thirteenth" will be given the opportunity to quickly take advantage of the law signed by Vladimir Putin the other day and go to the SMO, and not given the opportunity to settle personal scores with him by those who have them. [He means that convicts can just go back to Donbass to work off their sentence]

Meanwhile, in related Chechen news, Dudley Dursley Adam Kadyrov has won yet another state award, making him the most decorated teenager in any country in the world in history to my knowledge. Here:

Adam Kadyrov was included (https://t.me/ostorozhno_novosti/30133) in the Russian Book of Records as "the youngest head of the security service of the head of a Russian region" - he took up the post at the age of 16. The presentation took place during the ACA180 MMA tournament in Grozny and was shown live on the federal channel Match TV. Before the main fights, Adam Kadyrov and the editor-in-chief of the Russian Book of Records Stanislav Konenko were invited to the octagon. The record was recorded back in November 2023 (then Kadyrov turned 16), but they were "waiting for the right moment" to award the award. In addition to the record diploma, Kadyrov also received a medal "for popularizing the Russian Book of Records" - as Konenko explained, "tomorrow all of Russia, and maybe the whole world, will know about this record."

Did you catch that? He got an award and then got an award on top of that for getting so many awards, essentially.

Wow.

Not even Best Korea, with its generals decked out from head to toe in medals, comes off as absurd and kleptocratic as this circus that Putin is running.

Adam Kadyrov himself commented on the award with the words "We do not intend to stop, Akhmat is strong." This is Adam Kadyrov's 11th award this year: the son of the head of Chechnya began receiving awards after he beat up Nikita Zhuravel, who was accused of burning the Koran and committing treason, in the Grozny pretrial detention center (https://t.me/regnum_na/64037).

The last bit of information I have to share is a recently surfaced short video of the now-dead soldier Ernest explaining that every single thing that he owns in his battle-kit was bought on his own money and that the Ministry of Defense provides Russian soldiers with absolutely nothing of any military value.

We covered his tragic murder here:

As you will recall, Ernest was killed by his spook’d-up drug-dealing commander who goes by the callsign “Evil”. The case against Commander Evil was dropped for lack of evidence, because of course. The FSB looks after its own in Russia. Their Western counterparts follow the same MO in your countries as well, let me assure you.

Is what I’m saying making sense to you?

Is any of it getting through?

Can you draw any lessons about your own difficult situation from the information I translate and explain to you or are you content to throw your feet up and say, “well, at least it is not as bad as in Russia!”

Time will tell.

