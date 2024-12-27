Let’s just cover the basics again first.

The Euromaidan was a coup against Yanukovich’s government. It eventually led to a war in Donbass which eventually led to a full-blown war between Russia and Ukraine.

Fact #1: The maidan coup was supported by the US State Department, some European governments AND by Moscow as well.

How did Putin support the coup? Well, he immediately recognized the new government in Kiev despite the fact that they came to power after bloody street battles and false flags and buying off all the key supporters in Ukraine. It was during the Sochi Olympics that these events kicked off and hard as it is to believe, that appears to have been a significant factor in Putin’s acquiescence strategy. The goal was, after all, to make a big show of integrating Russia into the Western-led NWO and the Olympics serve that purpose as a kind of ritual act of compliance.

This strategy of actually secretly supporting the rebels against their allies is a tried and true Kremlin strategy. Look at what happened in Syria if you don’t believe me. Putin always supported the FSA and encouraged Assad to hand over power to them. When Assad proved stubborn, well, Putin stood aside and let NATO do the work for him.

Fact #2: Putin forbade Yanukovich from fighting back.

During the coup, Yanukovich called up Moscow for help, and instead he was told to step down and flee the country. The Kremlin ordered him not to send in the military or even Berkut to put down the protestors who at that point were using guns and storming government buildings. It was mostly cadets, most of whom were basically teenagers, that were the ones behind the menacing shields and black visors getting burnt and shot at and pummeled by the rebels.

Yanukovich then planned to relocate to the east of Ukraine and rally his supporters there to continue the struggle. Putin told him “no” and essentially put him under house arrest in Moscow for several years.

The new government in Kiev quickly began to prepare its so-called Anti-Terrorist Operation in the East thanks to the policies of the new government that Putin was so quick to recognize.

Fact #3: Most of the Donbass rebel leaders were killed off by “their side”, not Kiev

Putin’s goal was to keep Donbass in Ukraine and to also secure more money and political autonomy for the Donbass Oligarch mafia operating from there. The rebels’ demands that they be recognized by Moscow and reintegrated into Russia were a real thorn in the Kremlin’s side. That is why Putin and the leadership in Donbass had them systematically killed off when they refused to accept the conditions of the Minsk deals.

The deals committed Moscow to guaranteeing that Donbass would reintegrate INTO UKRAINE! And, as a result, many rebels refused to accept the terms. Thus, they had to be eliminated.

Fact #4: Moscow continued to sell weapons and oil and gas to the new post-Euromaidan Ukraine right up until the start of the SMO. When they retreated from Kiev following the secret negotiations, Putin left behind that long tank column of vehicles and supplies for Kiev to pick up. As I reported before, the victorious Syrian rebels have been observed to have new Russian weapons in their possessions and Russian vehicles and equipment.

Putin has a habit of “accidentally” arming his enemies.

Meanwhile, they still continue to subsidize the Ukrainian government by paying transit fees to Kiev. Moscow also sends raw materials needed for the NATO war-machine over to Czechia and Poland. When asked about this, they explain that this is a moralitarian decision on their part. The truth is that they were put into power by Washington to strip-mind the FSU and they continue to fulfill their duties loyally.

But the veteran Stalkers know all that already.

So, as it turns out, it was Putin and his cabal that lobbied for and maybe even financed the rise of Zelensky with the help of Mossad and some powerful Israeli-Americans.

Crimean Deputy MP Oleg Tsarev comments on the incredible new information coming to light here:

Sensational documents were published (https://t.me/dubinskypro/17738) by the arrested MP Dubinsky. [Follow the link to see the raw Russian document scans] This is the testimony of the former deputy head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine during the time of Yanukovych, Volodymyr Sivkovich, in the criminal case k/p 62022080020000039, which is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation against the former head of the Crimean Department of the SBU, O. Kulinich. Sivkovich is in Russia, but, judging by this testimony, despite the sanctions, he is actively moving around the world. I have long known about what is written in this testimony and carefully wrote about it (https://t.me/olegtsarov/18578). (https://t.me/olegtsarov/18574) But now we have a document legalized by the court. Kulinich's lawyer received this testimony from Sivkovich, duly certified it and attached it to the criminal case. Kulinich is accused of collaborating with Russian intelligence. Sivkovich, in his testimony, says that Kulinich, like Zelensky, Bakanov, Belyaev, Gordon and others, collaborated directly with him. In the interests of Zelensky, hoping that the young team would end the war in Ukraine, Sivkovich helped them come to power.

OK, so basically, the former deputy head of the National Security Defense Council of Ukraine helped engineer Zelensky’s rise to power as part of his assignment by the Kremlin.

That’s Sivkovich:

And he recently testified in Ukrainian court against his partner-in-crime Kulinich, who was the top SBU spook in Crimea at the time.

Essentially, he said that Kulinich was also working for Putin to help get Zelensky into power, same as he was.

As these spooks are pointing fingers at and gnawing one another, a lot of interesting muck is being raked up.

Sadly, literally no except myself is even bothering to cover it. Even this this information is absolutely sensational. You won’t find a single “independent” or “alternative” blogger touching this story because of how bad it makes all of the top names look. It also seems to prove the conspiracy theorists who claim that it’s all kabuki theater to not be so crazy after all.

And we can’t have that!

To do this, Sivkovich helped Zelensky's team get US support. He collected materials and transferred them to the US Department of Justice in order to initiate criminal cases against Poroshenko and his entourage. Biden and his son were involved in a number of episodes.

Interesting that these FSB spooks were willing to work with Biden against Poroshenko, no?

Do you think that Trump and the Republican higher-ups don’t know that, by the way?

They do.

And they’re mad that Putin and his gang didn’t cut the GOP into the deal. That’s all that will happen vis a vis Ukraine. Trump will simply demand that he and his people start getting their cut from Kiev and Moscow. And he will demand people be fired or disappeared who stand in the way of this new arrangement.

That’s what “peace” means.

Also, why was the Kremlin working to overthrow Poroshenko when Poroshenko literally offered to hand off Donbass to Putin, which Putin refused? All of this was confirmed by Putin’s close oligarch friend Medvedchuk after Putin ransomed him out of SBU custody, by the way. Medvedchuk was also literally the reason why Putin even did his SMO, so take the time to acquaint yourself with who he is:

And yet, Putin said “nah lol” to the offer.

So, was offering to cleave off Donbass and give it to Russia the crime that Poroshenko was being punished for?

Me, I have a pet theory about that.

I think Poroshenko got into trouble with Moscow because he faked being Chosen by G_d. This was actually a rumor floating around on the runet for awhile almost a decade ago. That he had played the ethnic privilege card and then had it revoked.

Which meant that it was time to send Zelensky in.

Sivkovich held meetings and advised Zelensky's headquarters during the election campaign. When the risk of Zelensky's physical elimination arose during the election campaign, he facilitated the arrival of representatives of the Israeli intelligence services in Kyiv to eliminate these risks.

Interesting.

So, this top Putin spook is working with the Mossad to eliminate opponents of Zelensky and his patron, Kholomoisky. And yet we are told by #AxisofResistance types that Putin is effecting a secret plan to defeat Zionism, are we not?

Well … about that:

We continue:

It is clear why Volodya gave such testimony. In order to help his comrades arrested in this case. And we must give him credit, he understood perfectly well that by giving such testimony, he became a personal enemy of both Zelensky and Bakanov with all the ensuing risks. It is funny that as a result of the investigation of the activities of a number of officials from Zelensky's entourage, accused of working for Russia, the investigation turned on itself - on Zelensky.

NOTE: Tsarev was almost assassinated by …. someone, for being too critical of Moscow. But here he is at it again!

What the documents also reveal was that Moscow had to get permission from Tel Aviv when deciding the next president of Ukraine.

Here is the transcript of the FSB + SBU + Mossad cooperation to install Zelensky:

Ukrainian parliamentarian Alexander Dubinsky, which is in jail, published transcript conducted in August 2024 a survey of the ex-title of the National Security Council of Ukraine Vladimir Sivkovich, the lawyer of the latter. Documents indicate: Sivkovich, in respect of which in 2023 Vladimir Zelensky imposed sanctions, helped the latter in establishing contacts with Russia, and also ensured the cooperation of the latter with Israeli special services. "In March 2019, information was received on the preparation of the physical elimination of the presidential candidate Zelensky in his headquarters following the revelation of the Poroshenko blood sample having drugs in it. In order to neutralize these criminal intentions, I approved the decision on the arrival of representatives of the special services of Israel to come to Zelensky’s headquarters. Their arrival and their identification made the management of the SBU and the president understand that the [israeli] special services understand everything, and that they had to abandon the idea of “removing” a competitor from the election race in this way. The contract with Global Analytica (a company through which the arrival of current and former Israeli intelligence officers to Ukraine was financed. — Ed.) Was concluded by [US citizen] Marcus Cohen with my personal participation. I also provided funding. In Ukraine, they worked with company representatives Ivan Bakanov and Oleg Kulinich", — said Sivkovich. (…) In the text, Sivkovich also said that in the period from 2017 to 2019 over 17 times he "met in countries EU and Israel to organize preparatory work for the US election, to institute criminal proceedings in the US Department of Justice regarding corruption against Peter Poroshenko and his team, as well as the organization of electoral processes and their financing". "Personally, I did not meet with Bakanov. There were no representatives of the Russian special services at these meetings and could not be", — emphasized Sivkovich. At the same time, he said that he helped finance the Zelensky campaign. "Signal Group Consulting LLC signed an agreement in person Cohen Marcus. All the costs of organizing work to promote the interests of Zelensky and the party in the United StatesServant of the people", in particular the fulfillment of financial obligations to the Signal Group, I provided", — noted Sivkovich. Sivkovich also spoke about how Zelensky sought cooperation with Russia. "I organized Alexandru Belyaev as a representative of President Zelensky, a meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation with the aim of creating a closed channel of communication, establishing peace, releasing 24 "Cerchen sailors", and also handed over a gift brought by Belyaev from Zelensky to the President of the Russian Federation. He did all this to establish peace and democracy in Ukraine, because he believed that the implementation of the election program of President Zelensky V. A. will ensure the achievement of these goals", — said Sivkovich. Sivkovich emphasized: negotiations with the leadership of the Russian Federation were initiated by the Ukrainian leadership. At the same time, judging by his testimony, the negotiations were sabotaged by some members of the Ukrainian government. (…) "These indications are an attempt to establish a communication channel with Kremlin with the mediation of Sivkovich — in the interests of Bakanov and Zelensky. And also about the participation of Sivkovich in the Zelensky election campaign in 2019", — noted Dubinsky. At the same time, he recalled what Sivkovich himself is accused of in modern Ukraine. "Let me remind you that, according to the perjury of the assistant Derkacha by last name Kolesnikovin the "Dubinsky case", Sivkovich allegedly sought contacts with Derkach for a special operation against Ukraine. But it turns out that Zelensky himself was looking for contacts with Sivkovich ..."— indicated Dubinsky.

That last bit is interesting.

He alleges that Moscow was willing to SMO Poroshenko out of office to get Zelensky in if Poroshenko insisted on playing dirty to stay in power.

Which …

Well …

All of a sudden my thesis that the SMO was a ploy to put Medvedchuk or someone worse (Yanukovich) back into office in Kiev and that it had absolutely NOTHING to do with saving Donbass or saving the Russian language doesn’t sound so outlandish, does it?

Read up on that too, please.

So now we know who to blame for this shameless killer and deranged fiend coming to power in Kiev:

Why am I not surprised?

H/T to Dr Livsci for finding the story. The documents actually came out a month ago, but we all got distracted by Syria. And, also, literally no one was covering this news.

