As dedicated readers well know, I announced some time ago that Russia would be subjected to an intense bombing campaign that would only escalate going forward. The goal of this operation is to demonstrate that a) Putin is craven and won’t retaliate if Russia gets bombed b) that Putin has degraded Russia’s defensive capabilities past a point of no return and c) to wage psychological war on the Russian population.

I compared it to the campaign against Serbia, as you might recall.

So, it should surprise no one that another mushroom cloud went off in Russia.

Here:

A large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on Russia triggered an earthquake-sized blast at a major arsenal in the Tver region on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of a nearby town, war bloggers and some media reported. Unverified video and images on social media showed a huge ball of flame blasting into the night sky and multiple detonations thundering across a lake about 380 km (240 miles) west of Moscow. NASA satellites picked up intense heat sources emanating from an area of about 14 square kilometres (5 square miles) at the site in the early hours and earthquake monitoring stations noted what sensors thought was a small earthquake in the area. "The enemy hit an ammunition depot in the area of Toropets," said Yuri Podolyaka, a Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger. "Everything that can burn is already burning there (and exploding)." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, hailed the outcome of the attack without referring specifically to the target. "A very important result was achieved last night on Russian territory and such actions weaken the enemy," Zelenskiy said. "I thank everyone involved. Such precision is truly inspiring." He thanked the SBU security service, the HUR intelligence service and the Special Operations Forces. A source in Ukraine's SBU state security service had earlier told Reuters the drone attack had destroyed a warehouse storing missiles, guided bombs and artillery ammunition. Russian state media have in the past reported that a major arsenal for conventional weapons was located at the site of the blasts. State media, now subject to military censorship laws, was muted in its reporting on Wednesday. Igor Rudenya, governor of the Tver region, said that Ukrainian drones had been shot down, that a fire had broken out and that some residents were being evacuated. He did not say what was burning.

They are told to deny that anything was hit and to claim that an unrelated fire was responsible for the damage. Seriously. All of the official statements are about fires doing all the damage and the missiles/drones being successfully shot down. You can see why it is important for them to lie about this.

People might start asking: “what happened to our air defense systems?”.

Sold off for scrap, unfortunately. Also, they were way over-rated anyway. Air dominance is king and the USSR should not have given up air control uncontested to the USSA to focus on missiles instead.

But that is a whole other discussion.

Here is what Telegram said:

We built and built and finally built it! A super modern arsenal for storing ammunition in Toropets, capable of withstanding a nuclear strike, but in fact it apparently could not withstand the fall of debris from a small drone. We built and built and finally built protective structures on the border of the Kursk region, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces passed without noticing. We built and built and finally built a dam in Orsk, which mice gnawed through. We built and built and finally built a billion-ruble COVID hospital in the Murmansk region, which did not work for even a day and was sold off in parts. We built and built and finally built ... This list can be continued endlessly ... But what unites all these construction sites? That none of the builders and officials responsible for the construction WAS IMPRISONED. That's how we live ...

The poster is referring to the news about the facility that was released to the press by the Ministry of Defense. They made a big deal about building a state of the art facility that would be impregnable. People were accusing the MoD of simply embezzling everything (which they were) and so they needed to show something for all the trillions that were disappearing.

Here was the press release:

The arsenal of integrated storage of ammunition, missiles and explosives, which is being built in the city of Toropce, Tverskoy Region, meets the highest international standards. This was said by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Army General Dmitry Bulgakov. [NOTE: Bulgakov was fired for a massive embezzling operation this summer.] According to him, the arsenal allows you to shelter the stockpiles of missiles and ammunition from external threats and ensure their safety and explosion safety. Bulgakov noted that the full loading of each storage of the arsenal is up to 240 tons.

The ammo stored there was blown sky high as the recent footage of mushroom clouds shows. This usually happens when the facility is constructed improperly. The whole point of these armored stockpile warehouses is to prevent a single strike causing an ammo chain reaction. The way I understand it, amateur student of war that I am, the ammo is kept divided up, like the sections on an aircraft carrier, to minimize the chances of losing everything when the water floods in after an explosion/prevent a chain reaction.

Basically, you’re not supposed to just stick the ammo in the ground with a tin roof over it is all I am saying.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense, the implementation of the arsenal construction program will make it possible to shelter ammunition in concrete and quick-built storage facilities of a new building. It will also help eliminate congestion at existing storage facilities. Bulgakov added that it will be possible to minimize the possibility of terrorist attacks on the arsenal and to improve the environmental situation in the storage area in a high-quality manner. He emphasized that an arms storage system would be created that meets the highest international standards.

So, was this a strike by a sophisticated NATO weapon? A bunker buster that can penetrate the most state of the art warehouse facility that the Russian MoD has constructed?

Or, did Bulgakov and his boss Shoigu just steal everything and not build the facility up to code?

If it was a drone swarm like some sources are reporting then there is no way that they should have been able to bust through such a defense. Thus, if it were drones, then Bulgakov and Shoigu basically built the equivalent of a tin roof over a hole in the ground and billed the Russian people hundreds of billions of roubles for their efforts.

Oh, and then they lied about it, of course.

However, if the drone story is false or disinfo, and it was actually a powerful bunker buster, then it was a signal to Putin and his cabal: there is no bunker deep enough to protect you.

Also, the whole point of this bombing campaign over Russia is to soften up Russia’s defenses for the next stage of operations. Ammo and weapons and fuel and just about everything in between has been going up in flames all over Russia in 2024 and only ramping up in intensity. The Kremlin claims that they’re shooting everything down, only that the debris ends up starting unfortunate fires everywhere that subsequently destroy the target, but which shouldn’t really count.

But they do count.

They really do.

Fire from the falling debris or successful hit it doesn’t matter: the target was burnt to a crisp. To pretend to not understand that this is a distinction without a difference is downright Talmudic.

Putin will, in response, do nothing of course.

I have successfully predicted the past 100 some non-reactions by Putin and the Kremlin. They’ll lob some gentlemanly missiles at Ukraine again and phone ahead to let their esteemed partners get out of the way like they did the last dozen times, remember?

Put a fork into Putin’s Russian Federation and turn it over.

It is cooked, folks.

But that doesn’t meant that the killing will end any time soon. Oh no. Just because Putin has de facto surrendered and therefore the war by extension is fake doesn’t mean that the massacres will end any time soon. This is actually the ideal scenario for NATO. They may even nuke Russia, eventually. In fact, I think this is the reason why they need Putin in office. Because Putin won’t do anything, ever, to retaliate. And what is better, Putin and his Chechen murderers and FSB sado-pederasts keep any patriotic Russians in jail or in the ground, far far away from power. Thus, NATO can keep hitting Russia and when Russians try to hit back, they have Putin there to hit them harder still.

It is the perfect way to fight a war.

My hat goes off to these Pale of Settlement folks, really.

We normal people (not Chosen by G_d) are too honest and straightforward to even contemplate such scheming. Not even against our worst enemies, really. So, the reason why no one believes me when I try to warn them about the scam that you’re pulling on them with this war (or with that hoax religion you cooked up for us for that matter) is because they themselves wouldn’t ever pull such a scam. Thus, they extrapolate that no one else is capable of thinking in that manner. In fact, they think I’m an unhinged hater for sounding the alarm and they in turn hate on me for trying to warn them about you!

Irony of ironies, isn’t it?

Being hated by the people that you are trying to warn, that is.

…

Feel free to offer to buy me out, by the way. I’m not like other Substackers who will literally sell out for free because they got invited to a few parties in New York (lol what a tool). I’ll need some cash up front and a laminated vax immunity pass for myself and my future kids that’s good FOR LIFE.

And I want to be rich. You know, someone important. Like an actor. I don’t want to remember nothing. Nothing. You understand?