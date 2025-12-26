The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Logan's Rant's avatar
Logan's Rant
16h

Developing that occult knowledge for achieving Taoist Sorcerer status and creating occult will be more and more valuable. I look forward to it, as this shows the alternative is just death and slavery.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brunswickian's avatar
Brunswickian
4h

Marko Marjanović read Events in Ukraine.

Incidentally Marko's Anti-Empire substack has been hijacked by parties in Thailand. I had to cancel my CC to avoid being robbed. Substack's security and customer servcice leave a lot to be desired.

Anyway. I found this recent article most interesting. Apparently many fervent Russian patriots support Ukraine!

https://eventsinukraine.substack.com/p/russian-right-muzzled

Russian right muzzled

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture