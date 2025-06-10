The Slavland Chronicles

A Short History of Priestcraft w/ Quoteminer
[The Oera Linda Book and the Priestcraft Conspiracy, The Flood of Beleriand, Doctrine of Diabolical Mimicry, Yahweh and the Hecatoncheires, The Amnesia of the Cave-Silo, Priest Empires and More!]
Rurik Skywalker
Jun 10, 2025
Many thanks to Quoteminer for joining me to share his takes on the Oera Linda and the subversive art of priestcraft. You can find him on Twitter.

Choppy audio because I’m still on the road, pls forgive.

