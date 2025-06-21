Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRed ListBeware the Eternal Phoenician! w/ Phoenician Hunter 11Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:44:32-1:44:32Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Beware the Eternal Phoenician! w/ Phoenician Hunter [The Phoenician to Hebrew Pipeline, Abrahamism is as a Corporate Enterprise, The Muslim Viking Pirates, Did Islam Come First? Was Europe Muslim? Templar Mohammad Worship and more!]Rurik SkywalkerJun 21, 202511Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptMany thanks to Phoenician Hunter (a hunter of Phoenicians, not a Phoenician himself) for joining me to talk about revisionist history, the origins of the you-know-who-ish conspiracy, and the Christian hoax to boot. Check out his blog here: Phoenician HunterUnravelling the mysteries of the past. No topic is forbidden, no belief goes unchallenged. It is those alone who love knowledge, who follow reason as the supreme guide, and seek truth as the great end, to whom I appeal.Beware the Eternal Phoenician. Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRed ListHalf an hour of me ranting about Russia, Liberals and the beginning of a new era. Half an hour of me ranting about Russia, Liberals and the beginning of a new era. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeRurik SkywalkerRecent EpisodesA Short History of Priestcraft w/ QuoteminerJun 10 • Rurik SkywalkerII. The Pre-ramble to the Populist's Dilemma Apr 10 • Rurik SkywalkerIronic Pessimism Prison Camps For Propaganda Enjoyers w/ Rurik Skywalker Mar 24 • Rurik SkywalkerThese Peace Negotiations Are a FARCE w/ Nikola Mikovich Feb 20 • Rurik SkywalkerHow Do You Start a Hurricane? w/ Sasha Latypova Jan 24 • Rurik SkywalkerThe Problem of Platonism w/ Laurent GuyenotJan 23 • Rurik Skywalker The Trump Messiah Delusion w/ 009Dec 14, 2024 • Rurik Skywalker
