The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles
Red List
Beware the Eternal Phoenician! w/ Phoenician Hunter
0:00
-1:44:32

Beware the Eternal Phoenician! w/ Phoenician Hunter

[The Phoenician to Hebrew Pipeline, Abrahamism is as a Corporate Enterprise, The Muslim Viking Pirates, Did Islam Come First? Was Europe Muslim? Templar Mohammad Worship and more!]
Rurik Skywalker's avatar
Rurik Skywalker
Jun 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

Many thanks to

Phoenician Hunter
(a hunter of Phoenicians, not a Phoenician himself) for joining me to talk about revisionist history, the origins of the you-know-who-ish conspiracy, and the Christian hoax to boot.

Check out his blog here:

Phoenician Hunter
Unravelling the mysteries of the past. No topic is forbidden, no belief goes unchallenged. It is those alone who love knowledge, who follow reason as the supreme guide, and seek truth as the great end, to whom I appeal.

Beware the Eternal Phoenician.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture