Ironic Pessimism Prison Camps For Propaganda Enjoyers w/ Rurik Skywalker

The last episode of this nature was this one conducted with Rolo Slavski more than a year ago:

However, since then, Rolo decided to go on an adventure to discover the secrets of Hollow Earth Agartha. He was last seen spelunking in the Chabad tunnels under Azovstal and was never seen since. Rumor has it though that he has started a podcasting career down there with Bigfoot and Hitler as his co-hosts. I don’t know the details though, because I don’t want to spend money on his paywall.

Oh well.

Today, we are stuck with his replacement, Rurik Skywalker instead. Old-time fans will know that Rolo lost control of this blog in a coup launched by Rurik and Rolo’s wife. Essentially, Rurik managed to finesse the passwords of the blog out of Rolo’s wife, who was fat and had tattoos, but who cheated on Rolo with Rurik. This may have led to Rolo’s subsequent into the bowels of the Earth (madness). Rurik then sold her off to a Malaysian sweatshop owner who kept her chained to a sewing machine. She has since seduced the owner, who is very wealthy and is now planning her first foray into politics. They call her the “Malaccan Monica” down there I’ve been told. You just can’t keep a good woman down I guess… or chained to a radiator for that matter. That’s illegal in Malaysia too, apparently. Don’t do it. Just trust me on this one.

…

Anyhoo.

I’ll be back to writing regularly this week!

In the meantime, enjoy the ramble!