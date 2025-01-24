The Slavland Chronicles
Red List
How Do You Start a Hurricane? w/ Sasha Latypova
How Do You Start a Hurricane? w/ Sasha Latypova

[On Substackers and Their Lies, Why Rurik Doesn't Use Soap, The Vaccine Third Rail in Health Politics, Elon Killed His Own Kid, Circassian Harem Healthcare, Hunting the Bigfoot Virus and Much More!]
Rurik Skywalker
Jan 24, 2025
5
5
Transcript

Today, Sasha Latypova is going to bring my readers up to speed on the mRNA scam, the Trump MAHA betrayal, and the historical conspiracy behind the original vaccine/inoculation scheme. Sasha believes that the root cause of cancer is vaccines, that viruses are a hoax, and that the elite want to kill us which, uh … baseddepartment?yesit’sforyou.jpg.

Very powerful stuff, guys.

So go give her a sub and read her stuff. Some of you are OK on geopolitics (in no small part thanks to me), but there are still far too many blind Science! dogma devotees on my blog and that bothers me.

I must hand you over to my colleague for further red-pilling now:

Due Diligence and Art
Uncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing. By popular demand, I will include my art pieces that have nothing to do with Pharma. If you are interested in my art, visit www.sashalatypova.com
By Sasha Latypova

(Do come back though)

Also: my listeners/readers might be amused to learn that Sasha has the honor?/ignominy of being the first woman that I have ever interviewed for the blog. And, as a result of her performance, I think I may need to make an apology in the near future concerning some of my previous comments about the shortcomings of Slavic women. Sasha has put the entire Slavette team on her back and carried them across the finish line today.

All jokes aside, a big thank you to her for even having the chat with me.

Most larger Substackers avoid smaller writers who touch on the topics that I do because … well .. we all know why. But, as Sasha explains, the vaccine question is the equivalent in the health world to the youknowwhoish third rail that I often cautiously write about on here as well. I hope that both her readers and my readers can learn from one another. But that means approaching the material with an open mind and a willingness to look past established moral/science dogma.

Give it a try.

Rurik Skywalker
Rurik Skywalker
