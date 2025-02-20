These Peace Negotiations Are a FARCE w/ Nikola Mikovich

Many thanks to Nikola for coming back on. Here was our previous talk in which he predicted that Putin would achieve “Total Patriot Victory Over the Blackhats!” end quote and then dropped the mic.

Today, Mikovich explained how Putin was secretly interrogating Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris in an underground Freedom Lair HQ in Kamchatka to learn the secret location of the fountain of youth and body odor optimization. Nikola and I also shared tips on activating your hidden thyroid function to block harmful EMF-graphene-AIvax waves! Have you bought my patented Iodine formula by the way? All paid subscribers get a PatriotSerum™ mailed to their bug-out bunkers via trusted courier.

…

Jokes aside, this talk should serve as a splash of cold water to the face, I hope.

I’ve seen even some of my own readers start falling for the media hype over these talks. Hopefully, this talk should re-ground you in the fundamentals underlying the reality of this war and the geopolitical situation so that you no longer fall for fanciful fantasies.

The final verdict is that Putin is in an extremely weak position and if a deal is reached that means that he has given up a lot to gain a respite and a breather from the war.

Give Nikola a follow on Xitter.

You will find links to the rest of his writings there.