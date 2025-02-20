The Slavland Chronicles
These Peace Negotiations Are a FARCE w/ Nikola Mikovich
These Peace Negotiations Are a FARCE w/ Nikola Mikovich

[Lavrov the Eternal, NATO Boots on the Ground, A Ceasefire is Not a Peace Deal, Zelensky's Career Coming to an End? Population Replacement w/ Migrants, Russia to Betray Iran Next and More!]
Rurik Skywalker
Feb 20, 2025
Many thanks to Nikola for coming back on. Here was our previous talk in which he predicted that Putin would achieve “Total Patriot Victory Over the Blackhats!” end quote and then dropped the mic.

Red List 43 - BOOM! Kremlin Insider Nikola Mikovich Reveals That Putin Will Take Kiev in Next Two Months!

Red List 43 - BOOM! Kremlin Insider Nikola Mikovich Reveals That Putin Will Take Kiev in Next Two Months!

You heard it here first! Commander Mikovich has been given documents labeled TOP PATRIOT which definitely prove that Zelensky is done for! This time for sure!

Today, Mikovich explained how Putin was secretly interrogating Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris in an underground Freedom Lair HQ in Kamchatka to learn the secret location of the fountain of youth and body odor optimization. Nikola and I also shared tips on activating your hidden thyroid function to block harmful EMF-graphene-AIvax waves! Have you bought my patented Iodine formula by the way? All paid subscribers get a PatriotSerum™ mailed to their bug-out bunkers via trusted courier.

Jokes aside, this talk should serve as a splash of cold water to the face, I hope.

I’ve seen even some of my own readers start falling for the media hype over these talks. Hopefully, this talk should re-ground you in the fundamentals underlying the reality of this war and the geopolitical situation so that you no longer fall for fanciful fantasies.

The final verdict is that Putin is in an extremely weak position and if a deal is reached that means that he has given up a lot to gain a respite and a breather from the war.

