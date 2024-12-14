Many thanks to 009 for coming on. I like the way that our discussion circled around the modern politics = religious cult theme. I think I will have to write about this idea in greater depth at some point. If we view electoral party politics literally (not metaphorically) as a religion, a lot of things become much clearer, don’t they?

Remember: you are the Rqsistqnce! A stqrm is coming! Trust the plqn, fellow patriots!