The Trump Messiah Delusion w/ 009
[Praying the Globalist Away, Rejecting the Black Pill Label, The Unravelling of the Social Contract, Elections as a Form of Worship, Is More Liberalism the Answer? Defeating the Leviathon and more!]
Rurik Skywalker
Dec 14, 2024
Transcript

Many thanks to 009 for coming on. I like the way that our discussion circled around the modern politics = religious cult theme. I think I will have to write about this idea in greater depth at some point. If we view electoral party politics literally (not metaphorically) as a religion, a lot of things become much clearer, don’t they?

In the meantime, you can read 009’s blog here:

The World Is Not Enough
Humanity is confronted with the enormous challenge of subduing and conquering the power mad billionaire class.
By 009

And make sure to spread the information!

Remember: you are the Rqsistqnce! A stqrm is coming! Trust the plqn, fellow patriots!

Discussion about this podcast

Half an hour of me ranting about Russia, Liberals and the beginning of a new era.
